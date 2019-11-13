Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name receivers on the wrong side of the ledger this week.
Who can you really trust at wide receiver these days? What was once considered the most sure position in Fantasy has been a headache in 2019. You've probably had to deal with it in your lineup, so you don't need us telling you that, but here's where things stand in Week 11: John Brown, D.J. Chark, and Michael Gallup are all top-15 options in two of our three experts' rankings. Send us the next lottery numbers if you predicted that one coming at the start of the season.
We'll help you sort through it all, with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver here — and running back here and quarterback here — as well as Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview, with projections, matchup notes, and more. With our help, you'll find everything you need, even in an ugly week.
Wide Receivers
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Brown continues to play well, but the one thing that keeps escaping him is touchdowns. He's only scored twice this season, with the last one coming in Week 7 against Miami. Despite that, he still has at least 76 receiving yards in four of his past five games, and he's been above 51 receiving yards in every game this season. The Dolphins are No. 4 in the NFL in most touchdowns allowed to receivers with 14, so hopefully Brown finds the end zone again in the rematch.
OAK Oakland • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Williams has struggled of late with a combined 12 PPR points in his past two games against Detroit and the Chargers. Prior to that, he scored in each of his first five games with the Raiders, and hopefully he'll get back in the end zone this week. The Bengals have allowed a receiver to score in three games in a row, with four touchdowns scored over that span, as well as five receivers gaining at least 73 yards. This is a favorable matchup for Williams, and he's worth inserting back in your lineup as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I love the setup for Samuel and D.J. Moore this week, and Moore has been a must-start Fantasy receiver for most of the season. Samuel has been more up-and-down, but this is a good week to trust him against the Falcons. He's also scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and he had 11 PPR points in his last meeting with Atlanta in 2018. The Falcons are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and three receivers have either scored or gained over 100 receiving yards against this defense in the past two games.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Boyd only has one touchdown on the season, but he's been a quality PPR receiver for most of the season. He has 12 PPR points in back-to-back games against the Rams and Ravens, and he caught six passes for 62 yards on eight targets from Ryan Finley against Baltimore last week. Those were tough matchups, but he should have an easier time against Oakland since the Raiders allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. It's hard to expect a touchdown for Boyd, but he's a good No. 2 PPR receiver in Week 11.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown finally scored in Week 10 at Cincinnati for the first time since Week 5, and he scored 18 PPR points against the Bengals. I'm expecting him to stay hot this week at home. The Texans allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and eight receivers have either scored or gained at least 80 receiving yards in Houston's past five games. Lamar Jackson should continue his push for the NFL MVP in this matchup, and Brown should start to establish himself as the No. 1 option in this passing game.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers if Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) is out, and he played well in Week 10 against Seattle after Sanders went down. He finished the game with eight catches for 112 yards on 11 targets, and he now has 18 targets in his past two outings. He only had four catches for 40 yards on seven targets against the Cardinals in Week 9, but Sanders was excellent in that matchup with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. I like Samuel as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week if Sanders doesn't play.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Crowder is hot right now, and he's worth playing in all leagues until he cools off. In his past two games against Miami and the Giants, he has 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. This is a revenge game for him also against his former team, and I like him as a No. 2 receiver in PPR, as well as a high-end No. 3 option in non-PPR leagues.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
McLaurin has struggled over the past three games with a combined 16 PPR points against San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo. Those are tough matchups, but I like McLaurin's chances to succeed this week, even with Dwayne Haskins under center. The Jets have been awful against opposing receivers of late, allowing nine touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. If there was ever a week for Haskins to connect with McLaurin on a big play, this is it.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Eagles secondary has played better of late, but it still has allowed five touchdowns to receivers in its past four games, including Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper going over 100 yards. Dorsett remains the top outside threat for the Patriots, so hopefully he gets the chance to make some plays down the field from Tom Brady. Julian Edelman is a must-start receiver, and Mohamed Sanu is a sleeper as well. But I like Dorsett as a No. 3 receiver with upside this week given the matchup with Philadelphia.
Russell Gage WR
ATL Atlanta • #83
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Austin Hooper (knee) is out for a month, and Gage has stepped up as a reliable target for Matt Ryan after Sanu was traded to New England. In two games without Sanu, Gage has 11 catches for 81 yards on 14 targets. He's only worth using in deep PPR leagues, but there is a chance for his production to rise with Hooper out. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are still the top options for Ryan, but don't discount Gage in this matchup with Carolina.
CHI Chicago • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Robinson had a solid outing in Week 10 against Detroit, but this could be a tough matchup against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams. Robinson has now gone three games in a row without a touchdown, and he's averaging just 8.7 PPR points over that span. In three games with Ramsey, No. 1 receivers against the Rams (Jones, Boyd and JuJu Smith-Schuster) are averaging 11.3 PPR points per game, but I expect Robinson to fall short of that in what could be a rough game for Mitchell Trubisky on the road. I would only use Robinson as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week.
ARI Arizona • #13
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I liked Kirk in Week 10 with his matchup at Tampa Bay, and he didn't disappoint with six catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 10 targets. But he should come back to reality this week against the 49ers. Remember, in Week 9 against San Francisco, Kirk was held to two catches for 8 yards on five targets, and I wouldn't be surprised if he struggles again. His touchdowns against the Buccaneers were his first of the season, and the 49ers are among the league leaders with just six touchdowns allowed to receivers this year.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jeffery is dealing with an ankle injury, so keep an eye on his status heading into Week 11, and this is a tough matchup against the Patriots. Jeffery hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6, and he's combined for 22 PPR points in his past three games against Dallas, Buffalo and Chicago. New England leads the NFL in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and only Golden Tate in Week 6 is the lone receiver to score against this secondary. Even if Jeffery plays as expected, I would bench him in the majority of leagues.
MIA Miami • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Parker scored against Buffalo in his first meeting with the Bills in Week 7, finishing with five catches for 55 yards on 10 targets. I'm expecting a worse performance in the rematch this week. No. 1 receivers typically don't fare well against Buffalo because of standout cornerback Tre'Davious White, and the Bills have limited Odell Beckham (10 PPR points), McLaurin (seven PPR points) and Jeffery (10 PPR points) in the past three games. Parker had 11 PPR points in Week 10 at Indianapolis in the first game without Preston Williams (ACL), and now he could struggle with all of White's attention likely focused on him this week.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pascal should continue to operate as the No. 1 receiver for the Colts with T.Y. Hilton (calf) hurt, and he should get a boost with Jacoby Brissett (knee) back against the Jaguars. Pascal struggled in Week 10 against Miami with Brian Hoyer, getting only two catches for 26 yards on seven targets. The Jaguars continue to play well in their secondary even without Ramsey, and Jacksonville has allowed just one receiver to score in the past five games, which was DeAndre Hopkins in Week 9. I'm fine with Pascal as a No. 3 receiver this week in all leagues, but I'm not optimistic about him playing well.
Stefon Diggs WR
MIN Minnesota • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Diggs has struggled in his past two games against Kansas City and Dallas with a combined nine PPR points on four catches for 53 yards on 11 targets. And now he gets a matchup with Chris Harris, who has been fantastic all year for the Broncos. So far, Harris has helped shut down the following receivers: Robinson (four catches for 41 yards on seven targets), Davante Adams (four catches for 56 yards on four targets), D.J. Chark (four catches for 44 yards on eight targets), Keenan Allen (four catches for 18 yards on six targets) and Hilton (two catches for 54 yards on six targets). All of those receivers were held to single digits in PPR, which is hard to do. Now, Beckham did have five catches for 87 yards on six targets against the Broncos in Week 9, and hopefully Diggs can do something similar. But I would only use him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup with Harris.
