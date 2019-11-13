Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Who can you really trust at wide receiver these days? What was once considered the most sure position in Fantasy has been a headache in 2019. You've probably had to deal with it in your lineup, so you don't need us telling you that, but here's where things stand in Week 11: John Brown, D.J. Chark, and Michael Gallup are all top-15 options in two of our three experts' rankings. Send us the next lottery numbers if you predicted that one coming at the start of the season.

We'll help you sort through it all, with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for wide receiver here — and running back here and quarterback here — as well as Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview, with projections, matchup notes, and more. With our help, you'll find everything you need, even in an ugly week.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

Start 'Em John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 11th OWNED 97% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 71 REYDS 680 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 Brown continues to play well, but the one thing that keeps escaping him is touchdowns. He's only scored twice this season, with the last one coming in Week 7 against Miami. Despite that, he still has at least 76 receiving yards in four of his past five games, and he's been above 51 receiving yards in every game this season. The Dolphins are No. 4 in the NFL in most touchdowns allowed to receivers with 14, so hopefully Brown finds the end zone again in the rematch. Tyrell Williams WR OAK Oakland • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 19th OWNED 98% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 380 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.9 Williams has struggled of late with a combined 12 PPR points in his past two games against Detroit and the Chargers. Prior to that, he scored in each of his first five games with the Raiders, and hopefully he'll get back in the end zone this week. The Bengals have allowed a receiver to score in three games in a row, with four touchdowns scored over that span, as well as five receivers gaining at least 73 yards. This is a favorable matchup for Williams, and he's worth inserting back in your lineup as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 17th OWNED 86% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 68 REYDS 442 TD 5 FPTS/G 12 I love the setup for Samuel and D.J. Moore this week, and Moore has been a must-start Fantasy receiver for most of the season. Samuel has been more up-and-down, but this is a good week to trust him against the Falcons. He's also scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and he had 11 PPR points in his last meeting with Atlanta in 2018. The Falcons are No. 6 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and three receivers have either scored or gained over 100 receiving yards against this defense in the past two games. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ OAK OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 13th OWNED 89% YTD Stats REC 57 TAR 90 REYDS 598 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.1 Boyd only has one touchdown on the season, but he's been a quality PPR receiver for most of the season. He has 12 PPR points in back-to-back games against the Rams and Ravens, and he caught six passes for 62 yards on eight targets from Ryan Finley against Baltimore last week. Those were tough matchups, but he should have an easier time against Oakland since the Raiders allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. It's hard to expect a touchdown for Boyd, but he's a good No. 2 PPR receiver in Week 11. Marquise Brown WR BAL Baltimore • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU BAL -4 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 26th OWNED 86% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 47 REYDS 454 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.4 Brown finally scored in Week 10 at Cincinnati for the first time since Week 5, and he scored 18 PPR points against the Bengals. I'm expecting him to stay hot this week at home. The Texans allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and eight receivers have either scored or gained at least 80 receiving yards in Houston's past five games. Lamar Jackson should continue his push for the NFL MVP in this matchup, and Brown should start to establish himself as the No. 1 option in this passing game.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.5 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 43 REYDS 339 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Samuel could be the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers if Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) is out, and he played well in Week 10 against Seattle after Sanders went down. He finished the game with eight catches for 112 yards on 11 targets, and he now has 18 targets in his past two outings. He only had four catches for 40 yards on seven targets against the Cardinals in Week 9, but Sanders was excellent in that matchup with seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. I like Samuel as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week if Sanders doesn't play. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 65 REYDS 486 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 Crowder is hot right now, and he's worth playing in all leagues until he cools off. In his past two games against Miami and the Giants, he has 13 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 15 targets. This is a revenge game for him also against his former team, and I like him as a No. 2 receiver in PPR, as well as a high-end No. 3 option in non-PPR leagues. Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ WAS -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 52 REYDS 497 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.6 McLaurin has struggled over the past three games with a combined 16 PPR points against San Francisco, Minnesota and Buffalo. Those are tough matchups, but I like McLaurin's chances to succeed this week, even with Dwayne Haskins under center. The Jets have been awful against opposing receivers of late, allowing nine touchdowns to receivers in their past five games. If there was ever a week for Haskins to connect with McLaurin on a big play, this is it. Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 7.3 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 37 REYDS 299 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.4 The Eagles secondary has played better of late, but it still has allowed five touchdowns to receivers in its past four games, including Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper going over 100 yards. Dorsett remains the top outside threat for the Patriots, so hopefully he gets the chance to make some plays down the field from Tom Brady. Julian Edelman is a must-start receiver, and Mohamed Sanu is a sleeper as well. But I like Dorsett as a No. 3 receiver with upside this week given the matchup with Philadelphia. Russell Gage WR ATL Atlanta • #83

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 5.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 22 REYDS 125 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 Austin Hooper (knee) is out for a month, and Gage has stepped up as a reliable target for Matt Ryan after Sanu was traded to New England. In two games without Sanu, Gage has 11 catches for 81 yards on 14 targets. He's only worth using in deep PPR leagues, but there is a chance for his production to rise with Hooper out. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are still the top options for Ryan, but don't discount Gage in this matchup with Carolina.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Allen Robinson WR CHI Chicago • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 80 REYDS 618 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.3 Robinson had a solid outing in Week 10 against Detroit, but this could be a tough matchup against Jalen Ramsey and the Rams. Robinson has now gone three games in a row without a touchdown, and he's averaging just 8.7 PPR points over that span. In three games with Ramsey, No. 1 receivers against the Rams (Jones, Boyd and JuJu Smith-Schuster) are averaging 11.3 PPR points per game, but I expect Robinson to fall short of that in what could be a rough game for Mitchell Trubisky on the road. I would only use Robinson as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week. Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 62 REYDS 467 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.9 I liked Kirk in Week 10 with his matchup at Tampa Bay, and he didn't disappoint with six catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 10 targets. But he should come back to reality this week against the 49ers. Remember, in Week 9 against San Francisco, Kirk was held to two catches for 8 yards on five targets, and I wouldn't be surprised if he struggles again. His touchdowns against the Buccaneers were his first of the season, and the 49ers are among the league leaders with just six touchdowns allowed to receivers this year. Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 55 REYDS 353 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.1 Jeffery is dealing with an ankle injury, so keep an eye on his status heading into Week 11, and this is a tough matchup against the Patriots. Jeffery hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6, and he's combined for 22 PPR points in his past three games against Dallas, Buffalo and Chicago. New England leads the NFL in fewest Fantasy points allowed to receivers, and only Golden Tate in Week 6 is the lone receiver to score against this secondary. Even if Jeffery plays as expected, I would bench him in the majority of leagues. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 62 REYDS 469 TD 4 FPTS/G 11 Parker scored against Buffalo in his first meeting with the Bills in Week 7, finishing with five catches for 55 yards on 10 targets. I'm expecting a worse performance in the rematch this week. No. 1 receivers typically don't fare well against Buffalo because of standout cornerback Tre'Davious White, and the Bills have limited Odell Beckham (10 PPR points), McLaurin (seven PPR points) and Jeffery (10 PPR points) in the past three games. Parker had 11 PPR points in Week 10 at Indianapolis in the first game without Preston Williams (ACL), and now he could struggle with all of White's attention likely focused on him this week. Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC IND -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 34 REYDS 347 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 Pascal should continue to operate as the No. 1 receiver for the Colts with T.Y. Hilton (calf) hurt, and he should get a boost with Jacoby Brissett (knee) back against the Jaguars. Pascal struggled in Week 10 against Miami with Brian Hoyer, getting only two catches for 26 yards on seven targets. The Jaguars continue to play well in their secondary even without Ramsey, and Jacksonville has allowed just one receiver to score in the past five games, which was DeAndre Hopkins in Week 9. I'm fine with Pascal as a No. 3 receiver this week in all leagues, but I'm not optimistic about him playing well.