Puka Nacua WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 0 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 96 REYDS 827 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.7 Hopefully the healthy return of Matthew Stafford (thumb), along with a rematch against Seattle, will get Nacua back on track in Week 11. He had a rough two games prior to the Rams bye in Week 10 with consecutive stinkers against Dallas in Week 8 (7.3 PPR points) and Green Bay in Week 9 (6.2 PPR points). Prior to that, Nacua scored at least 12.2 PPR points in all but one of his first seven NFL games. He burst on the scene in Week 1 at Seattle with 10 catches for 119 yards on 15 targets, and hopefully we can get a repeat outing like that. Of course, Cooper Kupp was out for that matchup, so Nacua should only be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week. Seattle has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12.1 PPR points this year, including four duos in the same game (Nacua and Tutu Atwell in Week 1, Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 2, Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark in Week 3 and Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 6), which bodes well for Nacua and Kupp in Week 11.

Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 57 REYDS 510 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.9 Nico Collins (calf) returned to practice Wednesday, and it appears like he's going to play in Week 11 against Arizona. But I'm still starting Dell with confidence in all leagues. We'll see what happens with Noah Brown and Robert Woods, but Dell is locked in as a top target for C.J. Stroud, especially based on his performance over the past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. He has 25 targets over that span for 12 catches, 170 yards and three touchdowns, and he has now scored at least 18.9 PPR points in the four games where he's had at least seven targets this year. The Cardinals have allowed nine receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season, and Dell is a good candidate to make it 10 after Week 11.

Terry McLaurin WR WAS Washington • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -9.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 13.5 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 79 REYDS 601 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 We like trends, and No. 1 receivers have beat up the Giants for most of the season. Aside from CeeDee Lamb in Week 1 and Davante Adams in Week 9, the No. 1 receiver against the Giants -- Marquise Brown in Week 2, Deebo Samuel in Week 3, DK Metcalf in Week 4, Tyreek Hill in Week 5, Stefon Diggs in Week 6, McLaurin in Week 7, Garrett Wilson in Week 8 and Lamb in Week 10 -- has either caught a touchdown or gained at least 90 yards. Seven of those receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points, including McLaurin, who had six catches for 90 yards on nine targets in Week 7. McLaurin has scored at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row against the Giants as well.

Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -1 O/U 33 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 39 REYDS 319 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.4 I'm going right back to trusting Johnson in Week 11 despite his down game in Week 10 against Green Bay with one catch for 17 yards on four targets. The Steelers were dominant running the ball against the Packers, but that isn't expected to happen against the Browns. Johnson should get back to seeing at least six targets, and he's scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of four games with that many passes in his direction. Cleveland has allowed five receivers in the past four games to score at least 12.3 PPR points, and Johnson is worth trusting as a No. 2 receiver in PPR. As for George Pickens, I'm still only starting him in deeper, three-receiver leagues since he's scored 9.2 PPR points or less in three games in a row.