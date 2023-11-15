We enter Week 11 with several wide receivers off the slate including Drake London, Michael Pittman, Demario Douglas, Chris Olave and others with the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints all on their bye weeks. The start or sit decisions get tighter in a week like this.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 11 at wide receiver here. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 10 numbers to know, and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 11 projections over at Sportsline.
Wide Receivers
Puka Nacua WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Hopefully the healthy return of Matthew Stafford (thumb), along with a rematch against Seattle, will get Nacua back on track in Week 11. He had a rough two games prior to the Rams bye in Week 10 with consecutive stinkers against Dallas in Week 8 (7.3 PPR points) and Green Bay in Week 9 (6.2 PPR points). Prior to that, Nacua scored at least 12.2 PPR points in all but one of his first seven NFL games. He burst on the scene in Week 1 at Seattle with 10 catches for 119 yards on 15 targets, and hopefully we can get a repeat outing like that. Of course, Cooper Kupp was out for that matchup, so Nacua should only be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week. Seattle has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12.1 PPR points this year, including four duos in the same game (Nacua and Tutu Atwell in Week 1, Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Week 2, Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark in Week 3 and Tyler Boyd and Ja'Marr Chase in Week 6), which bodes well for Nacua and Kupp in Week 11.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Nico Collins (calf) returned to practice Wednesday, and it appears like he's going to play in Week 11 against Arizona. But I'm still starting Dell with confidence in all leagues. We'll see what happens with Noah Brown and Robert Woods, but Dell is locked in as a top target for C.J. Stroud, especially based on his performance over the past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. He has 25 targets over that span for 12 catches, 170 yards and three touchdowns, and he has now scored at least 18.9 PPR points in the four games where he's had at least seven targets this year. The Cardinals have allowed nine receivers to score at least 14 PPR points this season, and Dell is a good candidate to make it 10 after Week 11.
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We like trends, and No. 1 receivers have beat up the Giants for most of the season. Aside from CeeDee Lamb in Week 1 and Davante Adams in Week 9, the No. 1 receiver against the Giants -- Marquise Brown in Week 2, Deebo Samuel in Week 3, DK Metcalf in Week 4, Tyreek Hill in Week 5, Stefon Diggs in Week 6, McLaurin in Week 7, Garrett Wilson in Week 8 and Lamb in Week 10 -- has either caught a touchdown or gained at least 90 yards. Seven of those receivers have scored at least 15 PPR points, including McLaurin, who had six catches for 90 yards on nine targets in Week 7. McLaurin has scored at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row against the Giants as well.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I'm going right back to trusting Johnson in Week 11 despite his down game in Week 10 against Green Bay with one catch for 17 yards on four targets. The Steelers were dominant running the ball against the Packers, but that isn't expected to happen against the Browns. Johnson should get back to seeing at least six targets, and he's scored at least 12.9 PPR points in three of four games with that many passes in his direction. Cleveland has allowed five receivers in the past four games to score at least 12.3 PPR points, and Johnson is worth trusting as a No. 2 receiver in PPR. As for George Pickens, I'm still only starting him in deeper, three-receiver leagues since he's scored 9.2 PPR points or less in three games in a row.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Brown is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 10 against Atlanta with the return of Kyler Murray (knee). Last year, in six starts as the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals with Murray under center, Brown averaged 18.3 PPR points with three touchdowns and four games with at least six receptions. Brown has done well this season when Joshua Dobbs was the starter in Arizona, scoring at least 15.3 PPR points in five of eight games, but Murray should bring out the best in Brown. I'm hopeful this connection will be highly productive for the remainder of the year.
Rashee Rice WR
KC Kansas City • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Rice comes off his bye in Week 10 with a fantastic matchup in Week 11 against the Eagles, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 18 receivers to score at least 12.3 PPR points against Philadelphia this year, and Patrick Mahomes will hopefully start to lean more on Rice moving forward to help Kansas City's passing game. Prior to the bye, Rice scored at least 11.2 PPR points in three of his past five games, with three touchdowns over that span. I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Eagles.
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Smith-Njigba cooled off in Week 10 against Washington with only four catches for 53 yards on five targets. Prior to that, he scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three games in a row, and I hope he gets back to that level in Week 11 against the Rams. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are still the top two Fantasy receivers for the Seahawks, and both are dominating targets, which makes sense. But Smith-Njigba can still be a serviceable No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. The Rams have allowed four receivers to score at least 12.9 PPR points in their past three games.
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Cooks is coming off a huge game in Week 10 against the Giants with nine catches for 173 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but he's been playing well of late and should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He's now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and hopefully Dak Prescott continues to give Cooks more targets moving forward. This week, I hope Prescott and the passing game stays hot for the Cowboys against the Panthers, who should struggle to slow down almost anything Dallas wants to do offensively.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Johnston and Jalen Guyton are both in play this week as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues. Both are coming off productive outings in Week 10 against the Lions, and both should be popular targets for Justin Herbert. Against Detroit, Johnston had four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he also drew two long pass interference calls. Guyton had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and both receivers are now pressed into action with Mike Williams (knee) and Josh Palmer (knee) out, along with Gerald Everett (back) now injured. The Packers have a tough secondary, but I still expect Johnston or Guyton to step up, with Herbert in need of help in the passing game aside from just Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler.
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Reed is starting to look like the best Packers receiver, and he just had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on five targets at Pittsburgh in Week 10. That's now three games in his past four outings with at least 11.1 PPR points, including two touchdowns over that span, and I trust Reed more than Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs at this point. The Packers have a favorable matchup against the Chargers in Week 11, and Los Angeles is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. There have been 10 receivers with at least 13 PPR points against the Chargers this year, and Reed seems like the best bet to reach that total of Green Bay's receivers this week. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 11.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Week 8 is starting to look more and more like a fluke with each passing week for Hopkins and Will Levis, and it's hard to trust Hopkins as anything more than a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In Week 8 against Atlanta, Hopkins went off for four catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns on six targets in Levis' NFL debut. Since then, Hopkins has combined for seven catches for 87 yards and no touchdowns on 19 targets. Keep in mind the Falcons game was the first time all season where Hopkins found the end zone and just the third time all year where he scored more than 10.5 PPR points. The Jaguars matchup isn't terrible, but Levis' ability to find Hopkins consistently might be, which is why you should be concerned with Hopkins in Week 11.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Godwin is coming off a rough couple of weeks against Houston and Tennessee where he's combined for just 13 PPR points. He has 12 targets over that span for six catches and 70 yards and no touchdowns, and he only has one touchdown this year. Godwin is still worth starting in three-receiver PPR leagues, but he doesn't have a high ceiling. The 49ers matchup isn't daunting, but Baker Mayfield should struggle with San Francisco's pass rush. I'm still trusting Mike Evans as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, but Godwin remains risky in this matchup given his body of work this year.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Courtland Sutton is worth starting in all leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, and he has scored a touchdown in four games in a row, including three games over that span with at least 14.6 PPR points. Jeudy has one touchdown this season, and his best game this year was 13.1 PPR points in Week 3. He's been held to 50 receiving yards or less in four of his past five games, and he's been at five targets or less in three of his past four outings. I would only start Jeudy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 11 against the Vikings.
Gabe Davis WR
BUF Buffalo • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
We'll see if the coordinator change from Ken Dorsey to Joe Brady helps the Bills passing game, specifically Davis, but he's tough to trust against the Jets in Week 11. He's scored 9.6 PPR points or less in four of his past five games, and he has a terrible history against the Jets, who held him to two catches for 32 yards on four targets in Week 1. In his past four games against the Jets, Davis has combined for 10 catches for 135 yards and no touchdowns. He's barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 11.
LV Las Vegas • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Meyers continues to struggle with Aidan O'Connell, and Meyers is barely a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 11 at Miami. In three starts with O'Connell (Week 4 at the Chargers, Week 9 against the Giants and Week 10 against the Jets), Meyers has six catches for 92 yards and no touchdowns on 11 targets. O'Connell isn't consistently looking for Meyers, and the Dolphins secondary should prove to be a tough opponent as they get healthy coming off a bye. Davante Adams is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup, but I would avoid Meyers if you can until O'Connell starts looking for him on a regular basis.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Browns got bad news Wednesday when Deshaun Watson (shoulder) was ruled out for the season, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson is now the starter for Week 11 against Pittsburgh. We saw Cooper in one game with Thompson-Robinson in Week 4 against Baltimore, and it was ugly with one catch for 16 yards on six targets. He should perform better than that, and Cooper had seven catches for 90 yards on 10 targets at Pittsburgh in Week 2. But the quarterback downgrade drops Cooper into the No. 3 Fantasy receiver range, and it's hard to call him a must-start option after his first game with Thompson-Robinson this year.