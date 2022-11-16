Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones have Week 11 off. Fantasy managers do not. Injuries to Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mecole Hardman, Jerry Jeudy), Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Allen Lazard, Christian Watson and others makes things even more challenging.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' wide receiver preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 11 numbers to know and more.
Wide Receivers
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is likely out in Week 11 against the Raiders, which should make Sutton the focal point of the passing game. He has seven games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in five of them, including Week 10 at Tennessee when Jeudy got hurt. Sutton also faced the Raiders in Week 4 and had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues since Las Vegas has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, including three in the past two games against Jacksonville and Indianapolis.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Bengals come off their bye in Week 10 still without Ja'Marr Chase (hip), which bodes well for Boyd and Tee Higgins. Both are worth starting in the majority of leagues, with Higgins the better of the two. Boyd has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games and had at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four outings. In Week 1 against Pittsburgh, Boyd had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. The Steelers are a different defense with T.J. Watt on the field, but Pittsburgh has allowed the most touchdowns to opposing receivers this year with 13, which should help Higgins and Boyd in this matchup. Higgins has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Wilson has been excellent since Breece Hall (ACL) and Corey Davis (knee) got hurt, scoring 17 PPR points in each of his past two games. Wilson has 16 targets over that span for 14 catches and 207 yards. Against the Patriots in Week 8, Wilson had six catches for 115 yards on seven targets. Even if Davis returns this week, Wilson has top-15 upside in all leagues. New England has faced nine receivers to get at least seven targets, and six of them have scored at least 14 PPR points. Wilson will hopefully stay hot coming off the Jets bye in Week 10.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Christian Watson was worth adding and has the potential to be a starter in all leagues this week after he had four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets in Week 10 against Dallas. But I still like Lazard as the better Fantasy receiver for the Packers against the Titans. While he only had three catches for 45 yards on four targets against the Cowboys, that was just his second game this season without a touchdown or 100 receiving yards. I expect him to rebound this week against the Titans, who have allowed 13 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year.
NE New England • #16
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Meyers had one of his best games of the season in Week 8 at the Jets with nine catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He should have the chance for another quality outing this week, and he's worth starting in all leagues. Meyers heads into Week 11 off a bye with three touchdowns in his past five games. He has two games over that span with at least eight targets and seven catches and three games with at least 60 receiving yards. Meyers always has a safe floor of 10 PPR points, which he's done five times in seven games. And now that he's scoring touchdowns, he has top-10 upside in all formats. The Jets have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 13 PPR points in every game this season.
KC Kansas City
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Toney Fantasy managers got good news Wednesday when JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and even Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) missed practice. While Valdes-Scantling should play Sunday against the Chargers, we should see Toney in a prominent role if Smith-Schuster and Hardman are out. Toney made his first impact with the Chiefs in Week 10 against Jacksonville with four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he added two carries for 33 yards. Hardman was out for that game, and Smith-Schuster got hurt, giving Toney the chance to showcase his skills. Keep an eye on the injury report, but Toney could be a low-end starter in all leagues against the Chargers.
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Matt Ryan's return as the starter for the Colts is great for Campbell, who is worth using as a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 11 against the Eagles. In his past three games with Ryan, Campbell has scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing with at least nine targets, seven catches and 57 yards, and he has a touchdown in each game. We'll see if he can keep this up, but the Colts are likely going to lean on Campbell as the No. 2 target behind Michael Pittman, who is also worth starting in Week 11. Ryan could be throwing the ball 40-plus times this week against the Eagles, which should mean plenty of targets for Campbell and Pittman. I'm excited about both of their outlooks for the rest of the year with Ryan back.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 11 against the Lions, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. He just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 10 against Houston with 18 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row and four of his past five outings. He's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants, and Fantasy managers should be enjoying his recent production. There have been 12 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Detroit this year, and Slayton will hopefully add his name to that list.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Is Collins now the No. 1 receiver for the Texans? It seems that way heading into Week 11 against the Commanders, who have allowed 13 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season. Collins returned from a two-game absence from a groin injury in Week 10 at the Giants and got 10 targets from Davis Mills for five catches, 49 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if he continues to see this amount of attention from Mills, and Collins might be better than Brandin Cooks for the rest of the season. Collins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
In two games with T.J. Hockenson on the Vikings, Thielen has combined for eight catches for 116 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6 and has just two touchdowns on the season. He did have a big game against Dallas last year in Week 8 with six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, but it's tough to trust him now as anything more than a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. Cousins is locked in on Justin Jefferson, understandably so, and Hockenson has taken over as the No. 2 option in the passing game. Thielen can still be good, but without a touchdown he might not be great.
PIT Pittsburgh • #18
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Johnson can still be a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 11 against the Bengals. He scored 12 PPR points against Cincinnati in Week 1 and has four games this year with at least 11 PPR points. But the majority of that production came with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback for the Steelers instead of Kenny Pickett. We know Pickett tends to prefer George Pickens, who should be considered the better Fantasy option of Pittsburgh's receiving corps. Johnson has gone four games in a row with 10 PPR points or less, and he hasn't scored a touchdown this year. It's time to start benching him in most leagues instead of hoping that this will be the week he finally does something productive.
LAR L.A. Rams • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Robinson should get a boost with Cooper Kupp (ankle) out, but I need to see it to believe it. Van Jefferson might be the better of the Rams receivers this week at the Saints and moving forward with Kupp injured, and we don't know if Matthew Stafford (concussion) will even play. Robinson has been a bust this season with just two touchdowns and two games with more than 10 PPR points. Will more targets help his cause since he's never topped seven in any game this year? Hopefully. But is that enough to use him as a starter in the majority of leagues? Not yet. Keep him on your bench for now, and hope that Kupp's injury can jumpstart his season.
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cooks returned from his one-game banishment following him being disgruntled with not getting traded in Week 10 at the Giants and had four catches for 37 yards on seven targets. It continued a trend of him underperforming, and he's now gone four games in a row with 11 PPR points or less, including three games with fewer than eight PPR points. He only has one touchdown this season, and now he's getting outplayed by Nico Collins. Maybe he snaps out of his funk this week against the Commanders, but he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues.
D.J. Moore WR
CAR Carolina • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Baker Mayfield is back as the starter for the Panthers with P.J. Walker (ankle) hurt, and that's bad news for Moore. In his first four games with Mayfield under center, Moore averaged just 8.5 PPR points per game with one touchdown. Hopefully things are better for the Mayfield-Moore connection, and things have changed in Carolina since then with Matt Rhule, Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson gone. But Moore has also cooled off of late with a combined 10 PPR points in his past two games against Cincinnati and Atlanta. As a result, he's only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.