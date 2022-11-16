Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 73 REYDS 533 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is likely out in Week 11 against the Raiders, which should make Sutton the focal point of the passing game. He has seven games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in five of them, including Week 10 at Tennessee when Jeudy got hurt. Sutton also faced the Raiders in Week 4 and had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues since Las Vegas has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, including three in the past two games against Jacksonville and Indianapolis.

Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CIN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 49 REYDS 537 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.1 The Bengals come off their bye in Week 10 still without Ja'Marr Chase (hip), which bodes well for Boyd and Tee Higgins. Both are worth starting in the majority of leagues, with Higgins the better of the two. Boyd has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games and had at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four outings. In Week 1 against Pittsburgh, Boyd had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. The Steelers are a different defense with T.J. Watt on the field, but Pittsburgh has allowed the most touchdowns to opposing receivers this year with 13, which should help Higgins and Boyd in this matchup. Higgins has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row.

Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 68 REYDS 521 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Wilson has been excellent since Breece Hall (ACL) and Corey Davis (knee) got hurt, scoring 17 PPR points in each of his past two games. Wilson has 16 targets over that span for 14 catches and 207 yards. Against the Patriots in Week 8, Wilson had six catches for 115 yards on seven targets. Even if Davis returns this week, Wilson has top-15 upside in all leagues. New England has faced nine receivers to get at least seven targets, and six of them have scored at least 14 PPR points. Wilson will hopefully stay hot coming off the Jets bye in Week 10.

Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 55 REYDS 472 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.8 Christian Watson was worth adding and has the potential to be a starter in all leagues this week after he had four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets in Week 10 against Dallas. But I still like Lazard as the better Fantasy receiver for the Packers against the Titans. While he only had three catches for 45 yards on four targets against the Cowboys, that was just his second game this season without a touchdown or 100 receiving yards. I expect him to rebound this week against the Titans, who have allowed 13 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year.