Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide Receivers

Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Wide receivers



Start 'Em 12.5 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR For the first time in his career, Davis had consecutive games with double digits in targets in his past two outings against Dallas and New England. He had six catches for 56 yards on 10 targets against the Cowboys, and he blew up for seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets against the Patriots. This week, he's facing a Colts defense that has allowed three receivers to score in the past two games against Oakland and Jacksonville. Now that Davis is starting to get the targets he deserves, he's worth trusting as a starter in all leagues. 13.5 projected points Marquez Valdes-Scantling Green Bay Packers WR Valdes-Scantling had a down game against the Dolphins in Week 10 with six catches for 44 yards on seven targets, but he should rebound this week at Seattle, especially with Randall Cobb (hamstring) out. Prior to Week 10, Valdes-Scantling had either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four games in a row, and Seattle has allowed six receivers in the past three games to either score or gain at least 89 receiving yards. You should still trust Valdes-Scantling as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues this week. 11.7 projected points T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts WR Hilton only has eight catches for 134 yards on 16 targets in his past three games, but he did score twice over that span. He predictably struggled in Week 10 against Jacksonville with three catches for 77 yards and no scores on seven targets in a matchup with Jalen Ramsey, but he should excel this week against the Titans. In their past four games, the Titans have allowed seven receivers to score at least 12 PPR points, including six guys either scoring or gaining at least 100 receiving yards. The last two times Hilton faced the Titans with a healthy Andrew Luck in 2016, he had 12 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns. I'm expecting him to have a dominant performance in Week 11. 15.4 projected points Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys WR So far, so good with Cooper's trade from Oakland to Dallas. In two games, he's scored at least 13 PPR points in both outings, and he has 18 targets over that span. He's emerged as the No. 1 target for Dak Prescott, and he should have the chance for another solid performance in Week 11. The Falcons allow the third-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and in the past four games, seven receivers have scored at least 11 PPR points. Cooper is getting featured with the Cowboys like we hoped he would have been with the Raiders. He's back as a solid Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 11. 15.1 projected points Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones (knee) isn't expected to play against the Panthers, so Golladay should be in in line for a hefty number of targets. He saw 10 targets in the second half against the Bears in Week 10, and he finished the game with six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. It snapped a three-game skid with seven PPR points or less, but he's now scored at least 17 PPR points in the five games where he's had at least seven targets this year. In Carolina's past four games, four receivers have at least 80 receiving yards and a touchdown, and I'm excited about Golladay being the focal point of Detroit's passing attack this week.

Sleepers

Sammy Watkins (at LAR): The over/under for the Chiefs-Rams game is 63.5 points, which means everyone is in play here as starting options for your Fantasy team. Watkins didn't play in Week 10 against Arizona with a foot injury, but he is expected to return this week. He scored at least 11 PPR points in his three previous games prior to sitting out, and he should be in that range again in Week 11.

Doug Baldwin (vs. GB): The Packers secondary is a mess, and slot receivers have done well against Green Bay in recent weeks with Robert Woods, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola all scoring at least 12 PPR points in the past three games. I like Tyler Lockett the best among Seattle's receivers, and he's worth starting in all leagues. But Baldwin is a No. 3 receiver with upside this week, and he could score his first touchdown of the season in this matchup.

Tre'Quan Smith (vs. PHI): In two home games since Ted Ginn (knee) got hurt, Smith has five catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns on six targets, with at least one score in each game. The Eagles secondary is banged up, and we should see Drew Brees take some shots down the field for Smith this week, even with the addition of Brandon Marshall. He's a Hail Mary play, but his success at home is worth buying into in this matchup.

Anthony Miller (vs. MIN): Prior to Week 10 against Detroit, Miller led all Chicago receivers over the past three games in targets with 20, and he scored at least nine PPR points in three of his past four outings, including two touchdowns over that span. Then came the matchup with the Lions when Miller went off for five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He has the better matchup than Allen Robinson this week since Miller should avoid Xavier Rhodes. As such, Miller remains in play as a No. 3 receiver in most leagues.

Josh Reynolds (vs. KC): Like we said about Watkins, everyone is potentially in play this week given the expectations of a high-scoring game against the Chiefs. And with Cooper Kupp (ACL) out, Reynolds is headed for a bigger role. The last time Kupp was out in Week 8 against Green Bay, Reynolds had three catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He's clearly going to be behind Brandin Cooks, Woods and Todd Gurley when it comes to targets. But in the six games that Kupp was able to finish this year, he averaged 7.8 targets per game. Hopefully, some of those start going to Reynolds this week.

Sit 'Em 10.5 projected points Demaryius Thomas Houston Texans WR This will be the second game for Thomas as a member of the Texans, and hopefully the bye week helped him get more acclimated to his new offense. In his first game with Houston in Week 9 at Denver, Thomas had just three catches for 61 yards on three targets. Better days are ahead, but he could be fighting for targets behind DeAndre Hopkins if Keke Coutee (hamstring) is healthy. Thomas is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week. 12.3 projected points Golden Tate Philadelphia Eagles WR Like Thomas, Tate had a quiet debut with his new team after he was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia. He played just 18 snaps in Week 10 against Dallas and finished with two catches for 19 yards on four targets. He should play more this week, but he's low on the pecking order for targets behind at least Zach Ertz and Alshon Jeffery. While plenty of points are expected in New Orleans this week, we must see Tate prove himself first before starting him. At best, he's a low-end No. 3 receiver in most leagues. 9.9 projected points Michael Crabtree Baltimore Ravens WR There's uncertainty at quarterback for the Ravens this week with Joe Flacco (hip) banged up. Flacco can still play, but he won't be 100 percent. And then it could be Lamar Jackson or Robert Griffin III starting in Flacco's place, which means it's risky to trust any of Baltimore's receivers, even with a plus matchup against the Bengals. I would use John Brown as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver, but I would try to avoid Crabtree. In three games prior to Baltimore's bye in Week 10, he combined for 11 catches for 129 yards and no touchdowns on 21 targets. 12.6 projected points Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons WR Ridley has proven to be touchdown dependent, and it could be risky to trust him this week against the Cowboys. He's scored once in his past five games when he had six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown on nine targets at Washington in Week 9. Otherwise, he has five catches or less and 47 yards or less in four other games going back to Week 5. The Cowboys are among the league leaders with just six touchdowns allowed to receivers, so the odds are against you in Ridley scoring this week, even at home.

Bust Alert

This feels like a trap game for Robinson after his performance against the Lions in Week 10. He took advantage of a beat-up secondary against Detroit with six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, which was easily his best game of the season. Now he faces the Vikings, and he could see plenty of Rhodes in coverage. While the Bears do a good job of moving Robinson around and playing him in the slot, keep in mind Minnesota has allowed just six touchdowns to receivers this season. Robinson is still in play as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, but don't go all in on him as a starter just because of his production in Week 10.