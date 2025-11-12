Jaxson Dart is in the concussion protocol, and he could be out in Week 11 at Green Bay. If Dart can't play then the Giants plan to start Jameis Winston, who should be considered a sleeper in all leagues.

Winston hasn't played this season for the Giants, but he was great -- at times -- for Fantasy managers in 2024 with the Browns. He started seven games in Cleveland last year and scored at least 19.3 Fantasy points in four of those outings. But he also had three games with 13.5 points or less.

If you haven't experienced the Winston roller coaster, get ready, because it's a wild ride. He's capable of throwing for 300-plus yards and multiple touchdowns, which happened three times last season. But he also finished those seven games with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and turnovers will definitely be an issue.

This isn't an easy matchup against the Packers, who are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. But four of the past six quarterbacks against Green Bay have scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points, and Winston is capable of finishing in that range.

There are several great sleepers at quarterback in Week 11, which you'll read about here, so you don't need to rely on Winston. But he's fun to root for, and he could be a surprise top-10 quarterback this week if he starts in place of Dart.

Prescott loves his first game after a bye. In his career, he has played eight games after a bye (he missed the 2020 game post-bye because of an ankle injury), and he is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points in those contests, including three outings with at least 31.3 points. Prior to this year's bye in Week 10, Prescott struggled in two games against Denver and Arizona for a combined 24.2 Fantasy points, but he should rebound on Monday night at Las Vegas. Five quarterbacks this season have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points against the Raiders, including two in the past three games. I like Prescott as a top-five quarterback in this matchup.

Stafford is making a strong argument to be the NFL MVP this season, and a big game against the Seahawks would help his cause. He comes into Week 11 having scored at least 31.6 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, including three in a row at home, and the one outing where he failed to reach that mark was in Week 6 at Baltimore when Puka Nacua injured his ankle. Seattle's defense is tough, but five quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points. I don't expect Stafford to have a dominant performance in this matchup, but he should still finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 11.

The Bills are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, so I can understand some trepidation to start Mayfield in Week 11 on the road. And while Buffalo did well in holding Drake Maye and Patrick Mahomes to 12.1 Fantasy points or less, the Bills have padded their resume with locking down Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa twice, Spencer Rattler, Michael Penix Jr. and Andy Dalton. Mayfield has actually done well in tough matchups this season at Atlanta (28.6 Fantasy points), at Houston (23.9), vs. Philadelphia (22.9), at Seattle (30.7) and vs. New England (28.9). I'm going to trust him as a No. 1 quarterback in this game, which is projected to be the highest-scoring total of the week at 49.5 points. Hopefully, we get a shootout with Mayfield and Josh Allen.

Williams is hot coming into Week 11, having scored at least 27.1 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and the Giants. Those were incredible matchups, but Williams also scored 26.2 Fantasy points against Minnesota in Week 1. He had 210 passing yards and one touchdown and 58 rushing yards and a touchdown in that first meeting with the Vikings, and he might need to use his legs again in the rematch. Good thing for Fantasy managers that Williams has rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown combined against the Bengals and Giants in the past two weeks. Minnesota also has allowed four of the past five quarterbacks to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points, and I like Williams as a top-10 Fantasy option in Week 11.

Age: 40 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2069 RUYDS 29 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.9 It's incredible to think that Flacco passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 7, and that wasn't even his best start in just four appearances for the Bengals this season. In his last game against Chicago in Week 9, Flacco had 470 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he is averaging 30.4 Fantasy points during his tenure in Cincinnati, which is amazing. We know his time as a starter might be coming to an end since Joe Burrow (toe) could return as early as Week 13. But in Week 11, start Flacco with confidence against the Steelers, who have allowed five quarterbacks this season to score at least 23.2 Fantasy points.

Rodgers has struggled in his past two games against the Colts and Chargers, scoring a combined 22.5 Fantasy points in those outings. Prior to that, he scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including his best game of the season in Week 7 at Cincinnati with 30.6 points. The Bengals are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Joe Flacco in Week 1 (with Cleveland) and Jordan Love in Week 6 have failed to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Cincinnati this season. Rodgers is worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in this matchup.

Tagovailoa has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once in his past five outings, but this matchup against Washington in Madrid is amazing. The Commanders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Russell Wilson in Week 1 failed to score at least 19.5 points against this defense. The past four quarterbacks against Washington have scored at least 28.9 Fantasy points, including Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Sam Darnold and Jared Goff, and hopefully Tagovailoa will follow suit. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues in Week 11.

We don't know how long Jayden Daniels (elbow) will be out, but Mariota has been a serviceable Fantasy option in his place, scoring at least 20.2 points in three of four starts this season, including Week 10 against Detroit when he had 22.7. The Dolphins are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and seven guys have scored at least 22.8 points this year, including two in a row with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Mariota has also rushed for 110 yards in his four starts, and the Dolphins have struggled with rushing quarterbacks this season in Daniel Jones (14.6 Fantasy points with his rushing stats), Drake Maye (9.1) and Justin Fields (14.1). Mariota is worth using as a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues in Week 11.

Darnold has been exceptional this season in reality, but we've seen him have some down Fantasy games, including scoring 10.6 points or less in two of his past three outings, with six turnovers over that span. He also has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in five of nine games this season. The Rams have only allowed three games this season where a quarterback has scored more than 20 Fantasy points, which were Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones twice. Granted, they haven't faced a gauntlet of quarterbacks since their other opponents were C.J. Stroud, Cam Ward, Daniel Jones, Cooper Rush and Tyler Shough. But I can see Darnold once again being under 20 Fantasy points in Week 11, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

All of Nix's flaws were on display in Week 10 on Thursday night against Las Vegas when he was 16-of-28 passing for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he added minus-2 rushing yards. He scored 7.8 Fantasy points, which snapped his three-game streak of scoring at least 22.5 points, but his performance in reality hasn't been equal to his Fantasy production for most of the season. This week, Nix should struggle against the Chiefs, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only two guys have thrown multiple touchdowns against this defense. Last year, in one competitive game against Kansas City in Week 10 (the Chiefs rested their starters in Week 18), Nix scored 20.1 Fantasy points. But I wouldn't trust him in this matchup, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

Lawrence struggled as expected in Week 10 at Houston with 11.8 Fantasy points, and he should have another down game in Week 11. We'll see if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) can play in this matchup, but even with Thomas, Lawrence should struggle against Los Angeles. The Chargers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Daniel Jones is the lone quarterback with multiple passing touchdowns against this defense. Lawrence is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

The Patriots have struggled in the past two games against Michael Penix Jr. and Baker Mayfield, and both quarterbacks scored at least 28.7 Fantasy points. But New England should be able to limit the production for Fields, who has scored 8.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. Garrett Wilson (knee) is out in Week 11, and Fields doesn't have any reliable weapons to boost his stats. I have a hard time recommending Fields in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 11, but those are the only formats he should be considered in this matchup.