I used this space last week to write about Kimani Vidal, and it worked out with him scoring 17.8 PPR points against Pittsburgh. Let's see if the same good fortune finds him -- and his Fantasy managers -- in Week 11 at Jacksonville.

So far, Vidal has been good in every other game since replacing the injured Omarion Hampton (ankle), but I hope he can break that pattern against the Jaguars. It's not an easy matchup since Jacksonville is No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but Ashton Jeanty and Woody Marks have each scored at least 16.1 PPR points against the Jaguars in the past two games.

I'm going to trust Vidal as a No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues. In the three games where he's been great -- Week 6 at Miami (22.8 PPR points), Week 8 against Minnesota (19.7), and Week 10 against Pittsburgh (17.8) -- he's had at least 18 carries and 21 total touches in each outing. Hopefully, the Chargers will lean on him again in Week 11.

We don't know when Hampton will get back on the field, but he recently started working off to the side in practice. The Chargers have a bye in Week 12, and Hampton could potentially return in Week 13.

If that happens, then this could be Vidal's last chance to be the featured running back for the Chargers. Let's hope he goes out with a bang against the Jaguars.

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 430 REC 21 REYDS 134 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) has missed the past two games for the Patriots, and Henderson has looked awesome in his place. He had 14 carries for 55 yards and four catches for 32 yards on six targets in Week 9 against Atlanta, and he scored 12.7 PPR points. Then came the breakout performance at Tampa Bay in Week 10 with 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and one catch for 3 yards on one target. He could have the chance for another dominant outing against the Jets, who have allowed seven running backs to score at least 13.9 PPR points this season. I like Henderson as a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 11. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 544 REC 23 REYDS 210 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.8 We wanted to see how the Bears would use Swift and Kyle Monangai in Week 10 against the Giants after Swift missed Week 9 at Cincinnati with a groin injury, and Monangai had a dominant game against the Bengals with 198 total yards on 29 total touches. Against the Giants, Swift out-touched Monangai 18-7, and Swift finished the game with 13 carries for 80 yards and five catches for 18 yards on eight targets, while Monangai had seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown and no catches on one target. Monangai is clearly going to have a role, but Swift should continue to lead the backfield. He's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Swift has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in five games in a row prior to Week 11. He only scored 9.5 PPR points against Minnesota in Week 1, which was his worst game of the season. But the Vikings have allowed six running backs this season to score at least 13 PPR points, and I expect Swift to post a solid stat line in the rematch. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 420 REC 33 REYDS 201 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 Brown was having an awful Fantasy season prior to facing the Steelers in Week 7. He had one touchdown through Week 6, and his best rushing performance was 47 yards in Week 2 against Jacksonville. But things changed for him against Pittsburgh when he had 11 carries for 108 yards and two catches for minus-8 yards on four targets. He scored 12 PPR points in that game, and he followed that up with 25.5 PPR points against the Jets in Week 8 and 19.2 PPR points against Chicago in Week 9. I expect him to keep the momentum going in the rematch with the Steelers, who have allowed three running backs in the past four games to score at least 12 PPR points. I doubt Brown will hit the century mark again in the rematch, but I hope he remains involved in the passing game. In his past two outings against the Jets and Bears, he has 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. Samaje Perine (ankle) could also be out in Week 11, which is a boost for Brown, who should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 304 REC 15 REYDS 183 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 Marks' best game so far this season was in Week 4 against Tennessee with 27.9 PPR points, and hopefully, he can replicate that performance against the Titans again in Week 11. He's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Marks has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past four games coming into this game, and he appeared to finally take over the Houston backfield in Week 10 when he played a season-high 80 percent of the snaps against Jacksonville. He finished the game with 14 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 18 yards on three targets. Tennessee is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 16.6 PPR points against the Titans in six of their past seven games. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 10 REYDS 101 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Jones had a quality outing in Week 10 against Baltimore with nine carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 22 yards on six targets. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season, and he scored 15.9 PPR points. He should have a solid encore performance in Week 11 against Chicago, and he loves facing the Bears. He had eight carries for 23 yards and three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on three targets at Chicago in Week 1, and Jones has averaged 18.1 PPR points against the Bears in his past 13 meetings against Chicago during his time with Green Bay and Minnesota. The Bears have allowed seven running backs this season to score at least 13.1 PPR points, and I like Jones as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues in Week 11.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 25 REYDS 175 TD 6 FPTS/G 10 Harvey should be headed for a big role in Week 11 against Kansas City with J.K. Dobbins (foot) injured, and hopefully, Harvey takes advantage of this opportunity. He has one game this season with double digits in touches, which was Week 4 against Cincinnati, and he had 14 carries for 58 yards and four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets for 19.8 PPR points. The upside is immense, and we've seen him excel as a pass catcher recently with three receiving touchdowns in his past four games. Keep in mind the Broncos can still limit Harvey's touches and have him share work with Tyler Badie or even Jaleel McLaughlin. But that duo has combined for 13 total touches this season, so it should be the Harvey show. Since this is a difficult matchup against the Chiefs, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, I wouldn't overvalue Harvey. But he should be considered a flex option in Week 11, given the expected (hopeful) increase in touches with Dobbins hurt. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 294 REC 9 REYDS 63 TD 6 FPTS/G 9 It doesn't appear like Isiah Pacheco (knee) will play in Week 11 at Denver, which should keep Hunt in a prominent role for the Chiefs. In Week 9 at Buffalo, with Pacheco out, Hunt had 11 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 6 yards on two targets. He has now scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he's worth using as a flex option against the Broncos. Even though Denver is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, three guys have scored at least 15.3 PPR points against the Broncos in their past four games, with five total touchdowns over that span. Emari Demercado RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 233 REC 6 REYDS 52 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 Demercado could be the lead running back for the Cardinals in Week 11 against San Francisco with Trey Benson (knee) still on injured reserve, as well as Zonovan Knight (ankle) banged up. Michael Carter will also be a factor for the Cardinals, but Demercado has more upside heading into this game. He had 14 carries for 79 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard in Week 9 at Dallas, and then he had four carries for 64 yards and three catches for 40 yards on four targets in Week 10 at Seattle. The 49ers have allowed six running backs to score at least 15.1 PPR points in their past seven games, and I like Demercado as a flex option in this matchup. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 7.3 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 270 REC 5 REYDS 20 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.8 Allgeier comes into Week 11 against Carolina having scored a rushing touchdown in four of his past six games. In Week 10 at Indianapolis in Berlin, Allgeier had 11 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 17.7 PPR points. His production has been a problem for Bijan Robinson, but Fantasy managers looking for a flex option in Week 11 can lean on Allgeier. The Panthers have allowed three rushing touchdowns in their past three games, and Allgeier should be a candidate to score in this matchup, especially if the Falcons are playing with a lead late in the game.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 539 REC 11 REYDS 83 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Walker had another frustrating Fantasy outing in Week 10 against Arizona with 14 carries for 67 yards and one catch for 3 yards on one target. He's now scored 8.1 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. Over that same span, Zach Charbonnet has scored five touchdowns, and even third-stringer George Holani got into the end zone against the Cardinals last week. This week, Walker has to face the Rams, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Rams have allowed one rushing touchdown to a running back this season, and Walker is a flex option at best in the majority of leagues in this matchup. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 325 REC 26 REYDS 133 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Keep an eye on Bucky Irving's status, and if he returns from his five-game absence due to foot and shoulder injuries, then White shouldn't be started in any capacity in the majority of leagues. But even if Irving is out again in Week 11 at Buffalo, then you should only use White as a flex option, with his value higher in PPR. Sean Tucker has looked better than White in the past two games against New Orleans and New England, with 21 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown over that span, compared to 23 carries for 73 yards for White. Tucker could be gaining momentum, while White has struggled with two games in his past three outings at 8.4 PPR points or less. I like that White had five catches on five targets in Week 10 against New England, but he only managed 16 receiving yards. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. While the matchup is positive against the Bills, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, it might be Tucker who is taking advantage of it and not White. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 248 REC 14 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 I love that Jameis Winston and not Russell Wilson will start for the Giants if Jaxson Dart (concussion) is out in Week 11 at Green Bay. The offense has the chance to be explosive with Winston under center, but I'm not sure that will benefit Tracy, who is just a flex option at best in deeper leagues. In two games without Cam Skattebo (ankle), Tracy has combined for 19 carries for 89 yards, which is a positive, but he has no touchdowns and just four catches for 19 yards on six targets. Over that same span, Devin Singletary had 16 carries for 63 yards and five catches for 61 yards on five targets. Singletary should continue to get more work in the passing game, and we'll see what happens at the goal line. This is also a difficult matchup against the Packers, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. I would start Singletary ahead of Tracy in the majority of leagues, but I'd like to avoid both if possible against Green Bay. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 480 REC 19 REYDS 143 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Pollard went into his bye in Week 10 having scored a combined 14.1 PPR points against the Colts and Chargers, and he continues to lose work to Tyjae Spears. Over that same span, Spears scored 26.4 PPR points, and I would rather start Spears over Pollard if given the choice. Ideally, you should sit both against the Texans, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Pollard faced Houston in Week 4 when Spears was still out with an ankle injury and had 14 carries for 64 yards and three catches for 12 yards on three targets. He scored 10.6 PPR points in that matchup, and we would love it for Pollard to reach even that level of production. At best, he's a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 11.