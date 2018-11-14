Fantasy Football Week 11: Starts and Sits, Risks and Sleepers for every game on the NFL schedule

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Packers at Seahawks

View Profile Jimmy Graham GB • TE • 80 TAR 55 REC 33 REC YDs 439 REC TD 2 FL 0

Risky Starter

It's getting harder to trust Graham. After collecting 45 targets in his first six games, he's had 11 in his last three. The Packers are still a pass-heavy team, but Aaron Jones' emergence has scaled back Aaron Rodgers' pass attempts per game from 42.3 in those first six to 33.7 in the last three. It's also noticeable how sluggish Graham is compared to the Packers' other pass-catchers, including rarely-used No. 2 tight end Lance Kendricks. That could be related to a knee injury Graham's dealing with, but you can't ignore Graham's season-low 68.4 snap percentage last week against Miami (Rodgers played every snap). Without a lot of targets, Graham is scaled down to a touchdown-or-bust tight end. For a guy with two scores, five end-zone targets and eight red-zone targets, that's not a good thing. True, Seattle gave up touchdowns to both Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee last week, but those were the second and third scores tight ends had on them all season. No tight end has had more than eight non-PPR Fantasy points against them (12 in PPR). The "revenge game" factor is a nice narrative, but the only reason to go with Graham is because the Packers are expected to score a bunch of points and there isn't a better tight end option.

Risky Starter

View Profile Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB • WR • 83 TAR 40 REC 23 REC YDs 402 REC TD 2 FL 0

The process was right with Valdes-Scantling last week — he secured 6 of 7 targets and played 94 percent of snaps — but was used mostly as a short-area slot receiver. His lone deep target resulted in a bad throw by Rodgers. The Seahawks secondary has been falling apart, but it's been the outside corners getting zinged over the last month. You've got to hope that the Packers scheme up MVS against those defensive backs (though he'll have a nice size advantage over slot corner Justin Coleman), and you also have to hope the high-scoring expectation of this game yields even more targets for the rookie. He's best used as a flex and is safer in PPR.

Start Him

View Profile Tyler Lockett SEA • WR • 16 TAR 43 REC 33 REC YDs 483 REC TD 7 FL 0

The Packers secondary is a mess. Rookie Jaire Alexander has been playing well, but Bashaud Breeland has been torched in the slot, outside corner Josh Jackson was a liability as recently as last week, and safety Tramon Williams has been on the hook for a long touchdown in three of his last four games. This is great news for the home-team Seahawks. Russell Wilson's been on a steady diet of handoffs but has been ridiculously efficient with a touchdown every 11.7 pass attempts. Lockett has caught a third of Wilson's scores and has hit pay dirt in 7 of 9 games. His deep speed will be too much for the Packers to handle. Pencil in Lockett (who impressively has caught 75 percent of his targets with 14.6 yards per catch) as a low-end No. 2 receiver.

Cowboys at Falcons

Sit Him

View Profile Austin Hooper ATL • TE • 81 TAR 55 REC 46 REC YDs 418 REC TD 3 FL 0

Hooper's better games tend to happen when Falcons running backs can't rip through defenses. He's also an obvious short-area target versus zone coverage where he can find space to pick up quick, short throws from Matt Ryan. The Cowboys have been pretty good versus running backs but this is their second straight road game and they won't have run-stopper Sean Lee in the middle of their defense. That should help Tevin Coleman. Additionally, the Cowboys secondary shouldn't be much of a match for the Falcons' other pass-catchers, potentially pushing Hooper into a smaller role. Zach Ertz scored twice on Dallas last week but he's in a much different league than Hooper. This seems like a good week to not chase Hooper's stats from Week 10 and find someone else.

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Dak Prescott DAL • QB • 4 CMP% 64.1 YDs 1930 TD 11 INT 5 YD/Att 7.07

Since Amari Cooper's Week 9 arrival, Prescott has averaged 4.1 more pass attempts per game with notable improvements in yards per attempt (6.9 to 7.6), touchdowns per game (1.1 to 1.5) and completion percentage (62 percent to 70 percent). Some of that is because of Cooper, but some of it is because of higher usage of Ezekiel Elliott in the passing game (10 catches in his last two games for 87 yards and a score). Prescott has come through for 21-plus Fantasy points in three of his last four (18 in Cooper's Cowboys debut) and will see a Falcons defense that's allowed 21-plus to quarterbacks in 7 of 8. Atlanta also continues to struggle when it comes to defending against running backs through the air. Fellow QB streamers Marcus Mariota and Eli Manning have more upside, but Prescott has the feel of a low-risk, mild-reward Fantasy passer.

Buccaneers at Giants

Risky Starter

View Profile O.J. Howard TB • TE • 80 TAR 42 REC 29 REC YDs 487 REC TD 5 FL 0

Last week, Howard had his first game in his last five without four-plus receptions (1-15-0). The defense didn't take him away and his playing time was normal — it was because Bucs running backs (namely Jacquizz Rodgers) got more involved in the passing game with eight targets. In fact, Bucs running backs totaled 12 targets last week after averaging 4.9 targets per game in the eight outings prior. This is in lockstep with coach Dirk Koetter wanting to involve his backs more. Is it enough to worry about using Howard? You probably shouldn't sit him this week knowing there aren't a lot of other options, but expectations should be held in check. It doesn't help that the Giants are very good against tight ends, especially those who aren't primary offensive weapons.

Sit Him

View Profile DeSean Jackson TB • WR • 11 TAR 55 REC 33 REC YDs 693 REC TD 4 FL 0

In their last three games the Giants have kept Calvin Ridley, Josh Doctson and Marquise Goodwin to under 70 yards each. Only four receivers have had more than 80 yards against the Giants all season. Jackson has been below 80 yards in five straight games with a touchdown in one of them, while guys like Adam Humphries and Chris Godwin have stepped up lately. Tampa Bay seems interested in being a little more reliant on their running backs to try and keep its defense off the field. Just seems like a lot is going against Jackson.

Sit Him

View Profile Evan Engram NYG • TE • 88 TAR 31 REC 21 REC YDs 191 REC TD 2 FL 0

You can't deny two things: The dreamy matchup awaiting Engram against the Bucs ... and the lack of involvement and production Engram has given us. In three games since coming back from his injury, Engram has seen 18 targets and turned them into 11 catches for 87 yards with a score. That's 7.9 yards per catch. He also has two drops since coming back. As for the 18 targets, it represents just 15.5 percent of Eli Manning's throws. Both of Engram's touchdowns were in garbage time in Giants losses, another signal to his lack of relevant use. So while the Bucs have given up five touchdowns and 15.3 yards per catch to tight ends in their last seven games, Engram's too risky a player to give the benefit of the doubt to based on recent performance.

Steelers at Jaguars

Start Him

View Profile Vance McDonald PIT • TE • 89 TAR 37 REC 30 REC YDs 390 REC TD 2 FL 1

Jacksonville's linebackers and safeties are getting eaten alive by opposing offenses. In the last two weeks, tight ends have accounted for five of the six receiving touchdowns allowed by the Jaguars, all given up by different defenders. In a normal week, it might be a point of emphasis for the defense to fix, but the Steelers have so many other guys who can catch besides McDonald that Jacksonville probably won't have a good answer for playing better versus tight ends. Thing is, Ben Roethlisberger doesn't discriminate — proof of that came last week — and thus McDonald has a good chance to find the end zone for the second week in a row.

Texans at Redskins

Risky Starter

View Profile Lamar Miller HOU • RB • 26 Att 125 Yds 525 TD 2 FL 1

This has the feel of a low-scoring, grind-it-out kind of game. That should help Miller get the kind of volume he needs to deliver around 70 yards. Washington has had a hard time wrapping up players over their last two games, so perhaps Miller could be in for some good yards-after-contact numbers (he ranks 17th in that category according to Sports Info Solutions). Can he score? That seems unlikely. Miller has scored in two of his last three but Washington has given up one touchdown on the ground to a back in its last five, so this doesn't look like a great spot for him to find six.

Sit Him

View Profile Adrian Peterson WAS • RB • 26 Att 155 Yds 672 TD 4 FL 2

The Redskins offensive line has become a clear problem. Last week against the lowly Bucs defense, Peterson needed every bit of 19 carries to get 68 yards. Of the 19 runs, 13 went for three yards or less. Now he'll take on a rested and talented Texans run defense that's held opposing backs to 3.5 yards per carry. Maybe the Redskins will get creative and use Peterson in the passing game, but they've been reluctant to do that all season (he has 18 targets). Think of him as a touchdown-dependent runner with a low ceiling for yardage.

Titans at Colts

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Marcus Mariota TEN • QB • 8 CMP% 67.0 YDs 1498 TD 7 INT 5 YD/Att 7.38

Mariota's hand is healed and his numbers have been great since the Titans' bye. While his completion percentage is up a tick (66 percent to 69.8 percent), his yards per attempt have grown from 6.87 to 8.83. That's huge! Mariota also has more passing touchdowns in his last two games (four) than his first six (three). This improvement should continue in Week 11 against a Colts secondary that has struggled with outside receivers and a defense that has two sacks in its last three games. Plus the Colts should put up some points and push the Titans into playing in a high-scoring game, which favors Mariota. He is my favorite streaming quarterback.

Start Him

View Profile Jack Doyle IND • TE • 84 TAR 25 REC 18 REC YDs 186 REC TD 1 FL 1

We knew last week's matchup against the Jaguars was good for the Colts tight ends, we just didn't think Doyle would see Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox combine for four scores while he had three catches. The emergence of Alie-Cox is real, but Doyle is still playing the most snaps of all Indy tight ends and even running more routes than his counterparts. The Titans have good linebackers and safeties to contain slower, physical tight ends like Doyle, but they also are good at containing run games. That could force Andrew Luck to wing it more. Tennessee also could end up playing more zone to keep the Colts from breaking big plays. Both would theoretically be pluses for Doyle. I'll give him another shot to put up nice numbers in Week 11.

Panthers at Lions

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile DJ Moore CAR • WR • 12 TAR 31 REC 23 REC YDs 317 REC TD 1 FL 2

Risky Starter

View Profile Devin Funchess CAR • WR • 17 TAR 60 REC 39 REC YDs 477 REC TD 3 FL 0

In the Lions' last five games, they have allowed to wide receivers ...

10 touchdowns (seven from the slot)



15.8 yards per catch

a 73.5 percent catch rate

17 pass plays of 20-plus yards (doesn't include another six 20-plus-yard pass plays to tight ends)

Granted, the Panthers can just as easily head to Motown and run the ball, but the hunch is the Lions will give them a bit of a game and Cam Newton will have to toss it around some. Moore lines up all over the formation and can be a matchup nightmare in the slot. He's also the perfect kind of catch-and-run receiver who can make plays against this inept Lions unit. He'll be in a bunch of my DFS lineups and is good to go as at least a flex this week.

What about Funchess? Good question — his target share remains solid compared to the number of passes Newton has thrown, but ever since Moore's breakout game at Atlanta, he's seen as many targets as the rookie with a worse receiving average. Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen have had more. Funchess has been relegated to touchdown-or-bust status, but that's a pretty good status given how bad the Lions' pass defense has been.

Bengals at Ravens

Start Him

View Profile Alex Collins BAL • RB • 34 Att 107 Yds 393 TD 6 FL 3

Let's start with the matchup: Cincinnati's run defense has fallen off a cliff, allowing six ground scores and 5.5 yards per carry to backs in its last four. Getting Vontaze Burfict back wouldn't be much of a boost since they've struggled with him in the first place. Will Collins be the guy to benefit the most? He's played right around half of the Ravens' snaps in most games this season, never dominating playing time but dominating carries in each of the Ravens' last four games. As for the snaps that matter, Collins has 16 red-zone snaps in those last four games including nine inside the 10, three more than Javorius Allen. The hunch is that the Ravens will lean on Collins as their primary ball carrier, and given the matchup, that should give him a chance at a good game. Hopefully the first of many given the Ravens' upcoming schedule.

Broncos at Chargers

Sneaky Sleeper

View Profile Jeff Heuerman DEN • TE • 82 TAR 40 REC 25 REC YDs 217 REC TD 2 FL 0

What if I told you the Broncos have been lining up Heuerman all over the formation for much of the season? You might be surprised, but the reality is that there's never been any real reason to notice because he had been an afterthought in the offense. That changed in Week 9 when he got 10 catches on 11 targets (most of them short-area throws) as part of a career-best game of 83 yards and a touchdown. It was also the Broncos' first game without Demaryius Thomas. Will it last? Los Angeles' pass defense has improved from the start of the season against receivers but, they have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in four of its last six games with a 60 percent catch rate to the position. It's a risk, but with the Broncos expected to chase points and the Chargers likely to focus on Denver's speedy receivers, the 6-foot-5 Heuerman is a candidate for a bunch of targets again.

Raiders at Cardinals

Start Him

View Profile Ricky Seals-Jones ARI • TE • 86 TAR 47 REC 24 REC YDs 267 REC TD 1 FL 0

David Johnson is gonna get his numbers, but the Cardinals will have to inevitably throw the ball. When they do, Seals-Jones should be part of their game plan. Coming off of a nine-target, five-catch game last week against the Chiefs, RSJ will see a Raiders defense that's leaked 16.2 yards per catch, an 80 percent catch rate and six touchdowns to tight ends in its last six games. Byron Leftwich would do his team a disservice if he didn't try to get Seals-Jones involved this week. This is the best tight end to stream in Week 11.

Eagles at Saints

Sit Him

View Profile Golden Tate PHI • WR • 19 TAR 73 REC 46 REC YDs 536 REC TD 3 FL 0

I totally overestimated Tate's role and effectiveness last week — he barely played and was an obvious let-down. That said, there's no telling just how limited he'll be this week. The Eagles definitely need him for this game, and Philly is set to throw a lot just to keep up with Drew Brees & Co. However, Tate's own admission that he has much to learn keeps him from being a legitimate Fantasy consideration. It's too bad — the heavy passing expected from Carson Wentz combined with the slot matchup Tate would have if he played all game would make for an appealing option.

Vikings at Bears

Sit Him

View Profile Allen Robinson CHI • WR • 12 TAR 51 REC 31 REC YDs 418 REC TD 4 FL 0

The evidence suggests that the way to attack the Vikings is over the middle of the field, particularly with short, quick passes to negate the Minnesota pass rush. That suits guys like Tarik Cohen, Trey Burton and slot receiver Anthony Miller well, but it doesn't do much for Robinson. Last week, Robinson came through for a huge game against a weak and depleted Lions defense, but the Vikings figure to stick shut-down corner Xavier Rhodes on him. That's a matchup the Vikings can probably win. Bank on serious regression from Robinson in Week 11 — but much better games starting in Week 12.

Sit Him

View Profile Jordan Howard CHI • RB • 24 Att 137 Yds 460 TD 5 FL 1

You have to have some sympathy for Howard's Fantasy owners. Many started him last week with dreams of big numbers against the Lions poor run defense, but it was Tarik Cohen who scored from short yardage, while Howard was left in the dust with 11 carries and a 1.9-yard rushing average. It will be impossible to have faith in Howard this week against a rested and staunch Vikings run defense. The only running backs to exceed nine Fantasy points (non-PPR) against them are Chris Ivory (20 carries and a fluky catch-and-run), Todd Gurley (duh), Wendell Smallwood (caught a touchdown), David Johnson (20 touches and a garbage-time goal-line carry) and Alvin Kamara (duh). This suggests that the only way Howard can return good Fantasy value is if he gets a ton of touches (he's had over 15 carries twice this season) or scores (the Vikings have allowed two rushing touchdowns to running backs this year). It feels like the kind of game where Cohen will be called upon to do more.

Chiefs at Rams

Start Him

View Profile Sammy Watkins KC • WR • 14 TAR 54 REC 39 REC YDs 515 REC TD 3 FL 0

The whole world is expecting a high-scoring shootout between these teams. And for Watkins, this is a great matchup against his former team. In their last five games, the Rams have seen receivers speed by them for 15.8 yards per catch with 18 pass plays of 19-plus yards. Wideouts have a 67.5 percent catch rate in that span with six touchdowns. Watkins is overdue for a big game (he's had one in his last five) and this seems like the right time for it.

