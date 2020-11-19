CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 595 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 When Lamb lines up in the slot, which he's done 91% of the time in 2020, he'll see a familiar face from the Big XII conference in fellow rookie cornerback Jeff Gladney, who is now Minnesota's primary nickel corner. What matters now is that Gladney has not quite shut down opposing receivers through his rookie season -- when in the slot, he's allowed a 59% catch rate, the 18th-most yards after catch (104) and the most receiving touchdowns (three; tied with four others). Those numbers blossom when he's not in the slot, but we're only focused on the expected matchup with Lamb. We can wish and hope all we want that the Cowboys offensive line will help pop open lanes for Ezekiel Elliott, but the hunch is that Dallas will have to throw to keep up. The matchup isn't that bad for them overall, and it's helped by this specific one-on-one for Lamb, who has the most targets from Dalton this season (19).