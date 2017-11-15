Fantasy Football Week 11 stash rankings: Danny Woodhead, Greg Olsen and David Johnson moving closer to return?

Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

As we get deeper into the season it becomes less likely that an injured player lands on this list. Someone like Aaron Jones can just be dropped by now. He might make it back, but it won't likely be in time to make a difference on your Fantasy team. Same goes for Will Fuller, who was borderline droppable before his cracked ribs.

On the flip side, Greg Olsen, Danny Woodhead and David Johnson are all moving up in the stash rankings as they progress through their various injuries. Olsen's Panthers are on a bye this week, but the expectation is that he'll be able to return in Week 12. Woodhead could play in Week 11, but there's still some question about whether that will be the case. Johnson is still likely three-to-four weeks away, but obviously has the most upside of the group. 

Here's the full list:

Stash Rankings
PlayerOwnershipLast WeekTrend
Devonta Freeman 100%NR
Chris Hogan 92%1--
Greg Olsen 72%5
Danny Woodhead 51%7
Jordan Reed 85%4--
Ty Montgomery 86%NR--
D'Onta Foreman 26%9
Marlon Mack 69%3
Corey Coleman 27%10
Rod Smith 31%18
David Johnson 74%20
Matt Breida 21%12--
Mike Williams 13%8--
Devontae Booker 24%6
Josh Gordon 43%16--
Bilal Powell 91%NR
Austin Ekeler 27%NR
Dede Westbrook 17%22
Chris Ivory 25%13--
Jalen Richard 19%14--
Elijah McGuire 19%NR
Matt Forte 75%NR
DeAndre Washington 26%15--
James Conner 15%17--
Wayne Gallman 11%27--
Darren McFadden 53%19
Teddy Bridgewater 14%25
Jameis Winston 70%26
Eddie Lacy 33%28--
Jimmy Garoppolo 23%30--
Heath Cummings is a Senior Fantasy Writer that covers Daily Fantasy Sports of all types. Before coming to CBS Sports he was a staff writer for Footballguys and the host of The Fantasy Football Show on... Full Bio

