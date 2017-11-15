Fantasy Football Week 11 stash rankings: Danny Woodhead, Greg Olsen and David Johnson moving closer to return?
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.
So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.
You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.
As we get deeper into the season it becomes less likely that an injured player lands on this list. Someone like Aaron Jones can just be dropped by now. He might make it back, but it won't likely be in time to make a difference on your Fantasy team. Same goes for Will Fuller, who was borderline droppable before his cracked ribs.
On the flip side, Greg Olsen, Danny Woodhead and David Johnson are all moving up in the stash rankings as they progress through their various injuries. Olsen's Panthers are on a bye this week, but the expectation is that he'll be able to return in Week 12. Woodhead could play in Week 11, but there's still some question about whether that will be the case. Johnson is still likely three-to-four weeks away, but obviously has the most upside of the group.
Here's the full list:
|Player
|Ownership
|Last Week
|Trend
|Devonta Freeman
|100%
|NR
|Chris Hogan
|92%
|1
|--
|Greg Olsen
|72%
|5
|Danny Woodhead
|51%
|7
|Jordan Reed
|85%
|4
|--
|Ty Montgomery
|86%
|NR
|--
|D'Onta Foreman
|26%
|9
|Marlon Mack
|69%
|3
|Corey Coleman
|27%
|10
|Rod Smith
|31%
|18
|David Johnson
|74%
|20
|Matt Breida
|21%
|12
|--
|Mike Williams
|13%
|8
|--
|Devontae Booker
|24%
|6
|Josh Gordon
|43%
|16
|--
|Bilal Powell
|91%
|NR
|Austin Ekeler
|27%
|NR
|Dede Westbrook
|17%
|22
|Chris Ivory
|25%
|13
|--
|Jalen Richard
|19%
|14
|--
|Elijah McGuire
|19%
|NR
|Matt Forte
|75%
|NR
|DeAndre Washington
|26%
|15
|--
|James Conner
|15%
|17
|--
|Wayne Gallman
|11%
|27
|--
|Darren McFadden
|53%
|19
|Teddy Bridgewater
|14%
|25
|Jameis Winston
|70%
|26
|Eddie Lacy
|33%
|28
|--
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|23%
|30
|--
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
