Fantasy Football Week 11 stash rankings: Danny Woodhead, Greg Olsen and David Johnson moving closer to return?

So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop.

You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently awaiting their chance. Who is it OK to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? The Stash Power Rankings are here to help.

As we get deeper into the season it becomes less likely that an injured player lands on this list. Someone like Aaron Jones can just be dropped by now. He might make it back, but it won't likely be in time to make a difference on your Fantasy team. Same goes for Will Fuller, who was borderline droppable before his cracked ribs.

On the flip side, Greg Olsen, Danny Woodhead and David Johnson are all moving up in the stash rankings as they progress through their various injuries. Olsen's Panthers are on a bye this week, but the expectation is that he'll be able to return in Week 12. Woodhead could play in Week 11, but there's still some question about whether that will be the case. Johnson is still likely three-to-four weeks away, but obviously has the most upside of the group.

Here's the full list: