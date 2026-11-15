The Fantasy football trade deadline is approaching fast in most leagues, and now is your chance to strike on some of the best buy-low and buy-high trade candidates. Week 10 brought us plenty of action in the early slate of games and now comes the fallout. Let's take a look at the most important takeaways from the early-slate action and how you should approach these developments from a Fantasy football standpoint.

Detroit 35 – New England 10

GETTING CONCERNED: Sam LaPorta

LaPorta has a pass attempts problem. Jared Goff has thrown 32 or fewer passes in five straight games and LaPorta does not have more than five targets in any of those games. The Lions' defense has played much better, but that unit has faced weak competition and just lost Aidan Hutchinson (possibly for the season). It's hard to trust LaPorta right now, but he's too talented to be this bad. It feels a little like Nico Collins where you know it's not the ideal situation but you also know a big game is around the corner. I wouldn't necessarily buy low on LaPorta but I do think he's bound to bounce back to some degree.

Minnesota 30 – Green Bay 10

FLUSH IT AND FORGET IT: The Packers

What happens against Minnesota stays against Minnesota

GOAL LINE WORK: Aaron Jones was treated like the goal line back and even scored from one yard out. In order to feel good about Jones or Jordan Mason, we need a consistent goal line back. We're not there yet but keep an eye on it going forward.

Jacksonville 40 – Tennessee 23

WINNER: Tony Pollard

I had my doubts about Pollard this week facing this supremely tough run defense, and he rushed for only 33 yards. But Pollard had 8 catches for 66 yards and a TD. Unofficially, he ran about 65% of the routes, which is by far a season high. I think the Titans will do whatever they can to get the ball in his hands and he could have a nice Fantasy finish.

Indianapolis 22 – Miami 24

BIG SURPRISE: Seth McGown

It's tough to know what to make of McGown's 12 carries and his goal-line TD. Jonathan Taylor had 16 carries and 2 catches, so you can certainly live with 18 touches for Taylor, but we'd certainly prefer 25 touches! He hardly ever has any real competition in the backfield. McGowan is playing well and might have a role going forward. I'll wait to hear what the team says about him before rushing to judgment.

LOSER: Tyler Warren

Keenan Allen and Josh Downs were traded and Tyler Warren only got 3 targets? Granted, Daniel Jones threw 22 passes, but this is still a very disappointing performance from Warren. In fact, the entire TE position was garbage today (heading into the late window of games) unless you started Gavin Bartholomew!

Carolina 20 – New Orleans 17

WINNER: Jordyn Tyson

Eleven catches for 80 yards on 13 targets! This is very exciting. We have a must-start WR in 3-WR leagues and a flex in the shallower formats. And, looking at Tyson's schedule going forward, the Saints will continue to throw a lot.

LOSERS: The quarterbacks.

I can't confidently start Bryce Young anymore. Meanwhile, I'm not ready to drop Jalen Coker yet, but I'm definitely not starting him. As far as Tyler Shough goes, it wouldn't surprise me if he had some good games simply because he throws so much. With Tyson emerging alongside Olave, I want to be optimistic. These QBs are both droppable but also are justifiable starts if you're in a pinch.

Cleveland 27 – Houston 24

BOUNCE BACK: Nico Collins

When you look at Nico Collins and DJ Moore coming through today, just remember that it's hard to hold talented players down for too long. The same could be applied to Parker Washington a couple of weeks ago when Fantasy managers were frustrated with him. It was great to see this game from Collins. Continue to start him, but don't be surprised if he gets 6 targets next week.

WINNER: KC Concepcion

I know he only had three catches today, but I love the eight targets and the rushing TD he got. I don't consider Concepcion a must-start, but I think he's very valuable as a WR3 or a flex. The Browns should continue to feature him.

Kansas City 35 – Atlanta 13

WINNER: Emmett Johnson

An incredible game for Johnson as he put up 171 total yards and two TDs. What does this mean for him and Kenneth Walker? I assume Walker will get at least 80% of his normal workload going forward and be used at the goal line, but I would expect a slightly bigger role for Johnson. He's too talented to keep off the field.

NOT SURE WHAT TO MAKE OF IT: Josh Downs

Downs had four catches for 53 yards and a TD on five targets. Unofficially, he only ran eight routes (these route rates can change overnight)! It's a potentially big development and could cut into targets for Travis Kelce (played through an injury and missed a lot of snaps) and Rashee Rice

Buffalo 31 – New York Jets 12

KIND OF A WINNER: Garrett Wilson

Wilson received 14 targets and turned them into 106 yards. Keep in mind, Omar Cooper Jr. left almost immediately with an injury and Geno Smith got hurt as well. I can't say I'd be super confident in Wilson if Cade Klubnik were under center, but it was good to see Wilson dominate targets.