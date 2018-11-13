Fantasy Football Week 11: Streaming options at quarterback, tight end, defense and kicker

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Welcome to Byenado 2. Fortunately, this is far less severe. Yes, we'll miss Tom Brady, Josh Gordon and Sony Michel. Matt Breida, too. But let's just say the impact of the Jets, Bills and Dolphins on a bye isn't being felt around the Fantasy world, at least not until we get to the streaming defenses. We miss those matchups.

That doesn't mean streamers are irrelevant. There are some very good options at quarterback and kicker this week. And there's one elite DST streamer. After all, the Raiders are still on the schedule.

QB

Eli Manning came through on Sunday night with 25 Fantasy points and now has at least 21 in three of his past five games. The offensive line is playing better, and he has his full complement of weapons, which is one of the best in the league. But let's be real, this is mostly about the matchup.

Quarterbacks have averaged 28.1 Fantasy points per game against Tampa Bay this season. Matt Ryan has averaged 28.2 FP/G. They're making everyone elite. Well, almost everyone. Nick Foles and Alex Smith are the only quarterbacks who haven't reached 24 Fantasy points against them. That should be the expectation for Manning, which makes him a top-12 quarterback in Week 11. I would start him over Mitchell Trubisky, Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins amongst others.

Dak Prescott doesn't get the Buccaneers, but he gets the next best thing. The Falcons have surrendered 27.8 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Every quarterback but two has scored at least 21 Fantasy points against them. Yep, you guessed it -- Foles and Smith.

The Falcons defense is slowly improving, but so is Dak Prescott. This game is in the dome, and I don't really expect Dallas will slow Atlanta down, they're averaging 31.4 points per game at home. Prescott should have to throw a little more and should give you a solid day.

Marcus Mariota has been very good since he regained feeling in his fingers. In the past two weeks he has completed 37 of 53 passes for 468 yards and four scores. He's also run for another 53 yards and a touchdown. He's been the No. 7 quarterback in Fantasy over that time, outscoring both Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Mariota's matchup is a mixed bag in Week 10, but the Colts have struggled pretty mightily against quarterbacks. He has top-five upside, but Kirk Cousins is the only typical starter I'd start him over.

TE

Benjamin Watson isn't a sexy option, but I feel pretty good with him at home. That's because Drew Brees' pass attempts go up when he's in the dome, and Watson should benefit from more volume. Let's just hope the Eagles score enough to keep Brees winging it. Watson should be viewed as a low-end starter whenever the Saints are in a high-scoring game at home.

While Watson isn't necessarily exciting, Jeff Heuerman will be if he repeats Week 9. In the Broncos' first game without Demaryius Thomas, Heuerman saw 11 targets. More impressive? He caught 10 of them. He's behind Watson because I'm not sure how much to buy into one week of data, but it's worth noting that he's one week away from becoming a must-start option.

C.J. Uzomah was a disappointment last week, but the state of the tight end position dictates that I'm going back to him. I still like his touchdown odds, assuming Andy Dalton can get the Bengals to the red zone.

DST

Arizona Cardinals vs. Oakland Raiders

There is a wide chasm between Arizona and the next two defenses on this list. I tell you that because I know many of you are facing must-win situations this week and have to decide waiver-wire priority or budget your FAAB. I would not hesitate to make them your No. 1 priority if there's no one else on waivers you would start this week. The Raiders haven't scored a touchdown since October. They haven't scored more than 20 points on the road all season.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Now we're back to the tried-and-true method of starting defenses against Blake Bortles. It feels good. Pittsburgh's defense has been dominant over the past month, and the Jaguars look dangerously close to folding up shop.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

This one is controversial, but at some point we're going to have to acknowledge the Titans status as the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL. Before last week you could site their easy schedule as the reason. Don't make that mistake again.

K

What do these kickers have in common? They're all in domes. Elliott was a must-own kicker before his bye, but few teams added him after, so you get the bonus of picking him up for this shootout. Tavecchio should get at least one more week filling in for Matt Bryant, and Succop plays in a game that should be nip-and-tuck. There have only been two games all year where he failed to score seven points.

