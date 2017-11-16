Fantasy Football Week 11 streaming options: Weather could threaten the appeal of Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis, Chargers and Saints are elite DST options

This column used to be devoted to a singular idea:

"The best streaming DST is the one playing against Blake Bortles."

So the fact that he's one of my top quarterback streamer of the week really tells you something. Yes, Bortles has a career-low 2.5 percent INT rate, but also that he's playing the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. More on that later.

The most notable thing about this week is at defense, where the pickings seem slim. But that's only because the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans are owned in too many leagues. They're also available in nearly a quarter of leagues, so make sure you check for them before settling for one of the options below.

Also, all of the streaming kickers are likely to change with the mid-week update. But if you can grab one of these elite options coming off a bye you must do it.

*This is the mid-week update. Weather is becoming a concern in several locations, including Cleveland. I have removed Bortles from the list, because he's now 76 percent owned, but he would still be my first choice as a streamer. I also removed the Cardinals, because they're 82 percent owned and had to completely rebuild the kicker suggestions.

Quarterback 1 Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and Jay Cutler are both fine options in this battle of disappointing NFL teams from Florida. I prefer Fitzpatrick because I think the Dolphins defense is worse, and I'm not sure how good Cutler can be without garbage time. 2 Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB Keenum just threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns. He gets an untested Rams defense in Minnesota. I see plenty of points being scored in this game and Keenum finishing as a top-15 quarterback. 3 Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB Jay Cutler gets a great matchup against a terrible defense but I do have a couple of concerns. One, is that Las Vegas as established this game as one of the lowest over/unders of the season. The other is that Cutler has almost exclusively been good in the second half when his team has been behind. What if the Dolphins keep this game close?

Tight End 1 Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE Vernon Davis has been awesome any time Jordan Reed has been out. He leads Washington with 20 targets over the past two weeks. The only risk here is that Reed comes back in Week 11, so keep an eye on injury reports. The matchup against New Orleans is not particularly good but his target volume would be enough to overcome it.

Benjamin Watson Baltimore Ravens TE Benjamin Watson has been banged up but he has at least eight PPR Fantasy points in his last four games and seven of his last eight. He has a very solid floor in PPR. 3 Marcedes Lewis Jacksonville Jaguars TE Marcedes Lewis had a monster game in Week 3 against the Ravens but has only been relevant in Fantasy once since. If he's ever going to be again it should be in Week 11 against the Browns, likely without Allen Hurns. The Browns give up the third most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

DST 1 Saints I have no idea why the Saints are available in more then 40 percent of leagues. They're tied for the third most Fantasy points at the position and they've scored double digits in six of their past seven games. 2 Chargers I don't know why the Bills benched Tyrod Taylor, but it's a good thing the DST streamers. The Chargers are at home against a quarterback making his first start and should have their way with Nathan Peterman. 3 Bengals I don't like Cincinnati's chances in Denver this week, but any defense going up against Brock Osweiler is worth a flyer. No team has given up more Fantasy points to opposing defenses than the Broncos.