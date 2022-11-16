You thought tight end was miserable before? Just wait until you see it without Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. And maybe without Gerald Everett as well.

The first adjustment we have to make is to re-think some planned drops. I understand if you were planning on spite-dropping Greg Dulcich after his one-catch outing. I'd think again. A tight end who has been good in three of four games and faces the Raiders in Week 11 is closer to a must-start than he is to a drop.

Already dropped Tyler Higbee? While he's not in the waiver wire section below because his roster rate is too high, you should sprint back to the waiver wire to pick him up. Cooper Kupp's injury may make him the No. 1 target in Los Angeles for the rest of the season.

And yes, this probably means you're still starting Kyle Pitts as well if you have him. While Pitts only has two games over 30 yards all season, his usage lately has been encouraging. Since Week 8, his 400 air yards rank fourth amongst all players, not just tight ends.

Don't have Dulcich, Higbee, Pitts, or anyone else you want to start? I have some waiver wire options for you below.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 11:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Trey McBride will have a chance to earn Ertz's role, but he only saw one target last week despite playing most of the game without Ertz. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. There is not a tight end we expect to be Fantasy relevant in Philadelphia. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Tre'McKitty is likely the top tight end for the Chargers, but it won't matter if Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are back.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

73 -- Tyler Higbee caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards. With Cooper Kupp out, he very well could be the only viable starter on the Rams offense.



30% -- Off-target rate for Kyle Pitts. As much as he gets slammed for his lack of Fantasy production, we must consider that Marcus Mariota isn't doing him many favors.



79 -- In three of the last four games against the Cardinals, George Kittle has at least 79 receiving yards or a touchdown.



4 -- Touchdowns in the last three games for Juwan Johnson.

19 -- Targets for T.J. Hockenson in two games as a Viking.

49 -- After a brutal start to the season, Dalton Schultz has at least 49 receiving yards and at least five catches in his last three games. Dak Prescott has saved his season.



TE Preview Matchups that matter

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -4 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 65 REYDS 385 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 193 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 41 REYDS 340 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.4 Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 274 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.1

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Streamers (TE Preview) David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -8 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 42 REYDS 418 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.4 Even with a terrible matchup in the snow, Njoku would be a must-start tight end in the current landscape. Just don't spend too much on him until we know for sure that he is back. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 6th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 274 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.1 It's amazing that Kmet has five touchdowns in three games and he's still somehow available in more than a third of leagues. That tells you just how bad he was before the last three games. While there is regression coming, the matchup against the Falcons is good enough to make him a start this week. Foster Moreau TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 218 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 If both Kmet and Njoku are rostered in your league then Foster Moreau is your best option. He's played at least 96% of the snaps in four games without Darren Waller and he just scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 10. Moreau has at least nine PPR Fantasy points in two of his last three and ranks as TE12 since Week 7. Three of the 11 tight ends who have outscored him in that stretch will not be playing this week. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR NO -4 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 43 REYDS 302 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.2 It's a pretty awful matchup, but it's hard not to like Johnson's red zone involvement over the past three weeks. The fact that he's topped 40 yards in his last two games means he's not entirely dependent on touchdowns either. Cole Kmet and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends who have outscored him in the last four weeks.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR BAL -12 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 15.3 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 64 REYDS 488 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.2 We're expecting Mark Andrews to return in Week 11 and with Travis Kelce in primetime and Dallas Goedert out for the foreseeable future, there's really no other choice at tight end. It's Andrews or punt the position and pray for a touchdown. I'd rather play Andrews and find value somewhere else.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 193 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 The Raiders have been terrible against the pass in just about every way, but particularly against tight ends. Hopefully Dulcich's Week 10 dud will lower his roster rate enough to be a contrarian play. I expect him to be second on the Broncos in targets this week and I expect Russell Wilson to have another good performance against the Raiders.