You thought tight end was miserable before? Just wait until you see it without Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz. And maybe without Gerald Everett as well.
The first adjustment we have to make is to re-think some planned drops. I understand if you were planning on spite-dropping Greg Dulcich after his one-catch outing. I'd think again. A tight end who has been good in three of four games and faces the Raiders in Week 11 is closer to a must-start than he is to a drop.
Already dropped Tyler Higbee? While he's not in the waiver wire section below because his roster rate is too high, you should sprint back to the waiver wire to pick him up. Cooper Kupp's injury may make him the No. 1 target in Los Angeles for the rest of the season.
And yes, this probably means you're still starting Kyle Pitts as well if you have him. While Pitts only has two games over 30 yards all season, his usage lately has been encouraging. Since Week 8, his 400 air yards rank fourth amongst all players, not just tight ends.
Don't have Dulcich, Higbee, Pitts, or anyone else you want to start? I have some waiver wire options for you below.
Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 11:
Week 11 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:
Zach Ertz TE
ARI Arizona • #86
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Trey McBride will have a chance to earn Ertz's role, but he only saw one target last week despite playing most of the game without Ertz.
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
There is not a tight end we expect to be Fantasy relevant in Philadelphia.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Tre'McKitty is likely the top tight end for the Chargers, but it won't matter if Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are back.
Numbers to Know
- 73 -- Tyler Higbee caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards. With Cooper Kupp out, he very well could be the only viable starter on the Rams offense.
- 30% -- Off-target rate for Kyle Pitts. As much as he gets slammed for his lack of Fantasy production, we must consider that Marcus Mariota isn't doing him many favors.
- 79 -- In three of the last four games against the Cardinals, George Kittle has at least 79 receiving yards or a touchdown.
- 4 -- Touchdowns in the last three games for Juwan Johnson.
- 19 -- Targets for T.J. Hockenson in two games as a Viking.
- 49 -- After a brutal start to the season, Dalton Schultz has at least 49 receiving yards and at least five catches in his last three games. Dak Prescott has saved his season.
Matchups that matter
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Even with a terrible matchup in the snow, Njoku would be a must-start tight end in the current landscape. Just don't spend too much on him until we know for sure that he is back.
It's amazing that Kmet has five touchdowns in three games and he's still somehow available in more than a third of leagues. That tells you just how bad he was before the last three games. While there is regression coming, the matchup against the Falcons is good enough to make him a start this week.
LV Las Vegas • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If both Kmet and Njoku are rostered in your league then Foster Moreau is your best option. He's played at least 96% of the snaps in four games without Darren Waller and he just scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 10. Moreau has at least nine PPR Fantasy points in two of his last three and ranks as TE12 since Week 7. Three of the 11 tight ends who have outscored him in that stretch will not be playing this week.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's a pretty awful matchup, but it's hard not to like Johnson's red zone involvement over the past three weeks. The fact that he's topped 40 yards in his last two games means he's not entirely dependent on touchdowns either. Cole Kmet and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends who have outscored him in the last four weeks.
DFS Plays
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We're expecting Mark Andrews to return in Week 11 and with Travis Kelce in primetime and Dallas Goedert out for the foreseeable future, there's really no other choice at tight end. It's Andrews or punt the position and pray for a touchdown. I'd rather play Andrews and find value somewhere else.
The Raiders have been terrible against the pass in just about every way, but particularly against tight ends. Hopefully Dulcich's Week 10 dud will lower his roster rate enough to be a contrarian play. I expect him to be second on the Broncos in targets this week and I expect Russell Wilson to have another good performance against the Raiders.