Week 11 Tight End Preview: Streaming options, DFS plays, matchups that matter, and more
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including his projections.
There was no one more excited to see O.J. Howard return to Fantasy relevance in Week 10 than me. Well, except maybe Buccaneers' fans. What I'm not excited about is trying to read the tea leaves to see if it spells Fantasy success moving forward. But such is the state of the tight end position.
Seriously, imagine if a wide receiver had just posted 4-47-1 on seven targets. Now imagine it was his first game in double digits all season. Would we even care? We'd care about as much as we do about Kendrick Bourne's 4-42-1 on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately, Bourne doesn't play tight end.
While I prefer multiple weeks of volume to go on at the least, we're going to have to make an exception for Howard's. He has elite talent, just played a ton of snaps, and he delivered on the volume he was given. Howard could absolutely go on a run like he did last year from Week 6 through 11. In those six games he caught 23 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns. He was the No. 3 tight end in Fantasy.
Now, do we have enough information to make me feel confident Howard has turned the corner? Absolutely not. In fact, we have more information on Jacob Hollister, and if he was playing this week I'd have him ranked higher. If you have an extra roster spot the right answer is to add both. If Howard is strong in his encore, you can drop Hollister next week, but you would have a safety valve in case Howard disappears.
Week 11 TE Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:
Numbers to Know
- 25.5% - Noah Fant's target share since the Emmanuel Sanders trade. That's elite for a tight end.
- 28.4% - Mark Andrews' share of the Ravens air yards for the season.
- 24 - Targets for Jacob Hollister in his past four games. He may be worth holding through the bye.
- 82 - Snaps for O.J. Howard in Week 10, a career high. If you've held on to him this long it might finally pay off.
- 1 - Darren Fells had one catch for one yard and one touchdown in his last game. He's been a top-five tight end since Week 5 but it doesn't look very sustainable.
Matchups that matter
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
Fant and Courtland Sutton are the only Broncos with more than 10 targets since Sanders was traded. There's a chance you add him and don't have to worry about tight end again. He faces the Texans, Chiefs and Lions in the Fantasy playoffs.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
There's no doubt that Howard is the upside play and could be a league-winner down the stretch. He has more talent than anyone available and in Week 10 he finally had an opportunity. Hopefully Tampa Bay can't put the genie back in the bottle.
DFS Plays
OAK Oakland • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waller's targets have been inconsistent but I expect a big game from the Raiders offense and that almost necessitates a good game from Waller. He's my favorite Raider to stack with Derek Carr and I wouldn't rule out playing Josh Jacobs with them.
Hopefully Brandon Allen scares everyone away, because Fant is dirt cheap on both sites.
Heath's Projections
Non-PPR Rank
PPR Rank
TE
NON-PPR
PPR
1
1
11.34
17.43
2
2
9.94
15.21
3
3
9.37
13.95
4
4
8.41
12.95
5
5
7.24
12.18
10
6
6.09
10.65
6
7
6.84
10.43
7
8
Noah Fant
6.44
10.19
8
9
6.32
9.75
11
10
5.87
9.67
9
11
6.24
9.15
14
12
5.22
8.87
18
13
4.82
8.84
12
14
5.57
8.68
13
15
O.J. Howard
5.49
8.31
15
16
Darren Fells
5.16
8.16
16
17
4.92
7.90
22
18
4.19
7.49
