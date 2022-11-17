As bad as the tight end position, it's pretty amazing that Tyler Conklin is still on the waiver wire. While Conklin has only averaged 9.2 FPPG, that ranks as TE11 on the season. And we're not expecting three of the tight ends ahead of him -- Dallas Goedert, Zach Ertz, and David Njoku -- to play this week. And Taysom Hill, whose usage has completely disappeared the past month, is on that list as well.

The one thing I could understand is people think Conklin was only a thing because of Joe Flacco. And it's true that most of his production came before Zach Wilson took over at quarterback. But that was also before the Jets discovered Breece Hall and their running game. With Hall on IR, we expect the Jets to be more pass-heavy, and that's the real indicator for Conklin. In the five games that the Jets have thrown at least 30 passes this season, Conklin is averaging 14.4 PPR FPPG.

One of those games was Week 8 against the Patriots, the Jets' Week 11 opponent. In that game Conklin caught six of 10 targets for 79 passes and two touchdowns. That may sound weird because of the Patriots' history against the position, but that history has been bucked in 2022. The Patriots have allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to the position this year, including a league-high seven touchdowns.

Conklin isn't just a streamer this week, he's a top-10 option. And he's available in more than two-thirds of leagues.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 11:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Trey McBride will have a chance to earn Ertz's role, but he only saw one target last week despite playing most of the game without Ertz. Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. There is not a tight end we expect to be Fantasy relevant in Philadelphia. Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Tre'McKitty is likely the top tight end for the Chargers, but it won't matter if Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are back.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

73 -- Tyler Higbee caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards. With Cooper Kupp out, he very well could be the only viable starter on the Rams offense.



TE Preview Matchups that matter

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -4 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 65 REYDS 385 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 193 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 10.7 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 41 REYDS 340 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.4 Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 50 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 274 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.1

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Streamers (TE Preview) Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 26% Any time you expect the Jets to throw more than 30 passes, you should feel decent about Conklin as a low-end starter. And that's going to happen often down the stretch due to the Jets' lack of a running game without Breece Hall. Foster Moreau TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 218 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Moreau scored his first touchdown last week and has been a top-12 tight end since Week 7. There's not much to be excited about here, but excitement is not a prerequisite to be a starting tight end with all the injuries we've had at the position. Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 22nd ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 4 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.8 McBride is more of a stash than a stream, just in case he can earn Zach Ertz's role. He has elite pedigree, and the Cardinals are a high volume pass offense, but the matchup is pretty terrible in Week 11.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR BAL -12 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 15.3 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 64 REYDS 488 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.2 We're expecting Mark Andrews to return in Week 11 and with Travis Kelce in primetime and Dallas Goedert out for the foreseeable future, there's really no other choice at tight end. It's Andrews or punt the position and pray for a touchdown. I'd rather play Andrews and find value somewhere else.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 193 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 The Raiders have been terrible against the pass in just about every way, but particularly against tight ends. Hopefully Dulcich's Week 10 dud will lower his roster rate enough to be a contrarian play. I expect him to be second on the Broncos in targets this week and I expect Russell Wilson to have another good performance against the Raiders.