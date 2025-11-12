The tight end position continues to be entertaining, if not reliable. This week, in things we didn't think we would ever be saying, it sure looks like Cade Otton and Dalton Schultz are both must-start tight ends. In my early Week 11 projections, they both project as top five tight ends. In our early Week 11 tight end consensus rankings, they are both in the top eight. What could go wrong?

That question is probably easier to answer for Schultz. The last time we got really excited about starting Schultz, he scored 4.4 PPR Fantasy points. We all felt ashamed and immediately dropped him in the rankings. We should have ignored it. In his last two games he has averaged 16 PPR Fantasy points. In fact, Week 8 is the only game in his last five that he has scored less than 10 PPR Fantasy points. His matchup against the Titans doesn't look great on paper, but we are starting him anyway.

Otton is an easier case to make. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out, Baker Mayfield doesn't have much choice to throw to Otton. He had 12 targets last week and has 37 in his last five games. His low point total in that stretch is eight PPR Fantasy points. Like Schultz, Otton has a bad matchup on paper, but you aren't going to find anyone on the waiver wire who we like better.

We are not just starting the hot hand at tight end. We are going back to ice cold Jake Ferguson coming off a bye, we're starting Travis Kelce against a defense that has erased Ferguson and Brock Bowers in recent weeks, and we are ignoring Kyle Pitts' disappointing Week 10. The one guy we don't want to start is T.J. Hockenson, he is not a top 15 tight end for any of our rankings.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 11:

TE Preview Numbers to Know

22.7 -- The Bengals are giving up 22.7 PPR FPPG to tight ends, the highest mark in the league. Good luck guessing which Steelers tight end it will be this week. We like Pat Freiermuth the most.

10.6 -- Travis Kelce has the most points of any tight end against the Bills this year, 10.6. Hopefully, Cade Otton tops that.

16.7% -- Brenton Strange had a 16.7% target share in the first month of the season. He is eligible to come off Injured Reserve and could have an even bigger role if both Brian Thomas and Travis Hunter are out.

84 -- George Kittle had 84 receiving yards in Week 10. That's more than he had in his last three games combined. He's back.

20.4 -- Travis Kelce scored 20.4 PPR Fantasy points the last time he faced the Broncos.

21.9% -- Harold Fannin had a disappointing Week 10, but he still had a 21.9% target share. We are going right back to him.

51.2% -- David Njoku barely ran half of the routes for the Browns. He's the clear TE2 in Cleveland.

11.9 -- Since Jaxson Dart took over as the starter, Theo Johnson is averaging 11.9 PPR FPPG, good enough for TE10 in that stretch.

Week 11 Streamers (TE Preview) Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -7 O/U 38.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 59 REYDS 438 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 Schultz has scored at least 11 PPR Fantasy points in four of his last five games and he has at least six targets in six of his last seven games. He may not finish quite as high as we have him ranked this week but he should have a floor of nine or ten PPR Fantasy points with this usage. Greg Dulcich TE MIA Miami • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 23rd TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 71 TD 0 FPTS/G 4.4 Last week Dulcich ran over 70% of the routes for the first time since he joined the Dolphins. This week he is facing a Commanders defense that has been arguably the worst in football over the last month. Dulcich is not a top 12 tight end, but he's an okay bye-week replacement if you can't get Schultz.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 15.3 TE RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 88 REYDS 603 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.5 There is no Brock Bowers or Sam LaPorta on the main slate so McBride is projected to give you a five point edge on the field at tight end this week. In four games with Jacoby Brissett his worst score on FanDuel is 14 Fantasy points and he has twice topped 24 points. Don't overthink tight end in cash games, play McBride.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE BAL -8 O/U 40.5 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 6.2 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 103 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.4 Sometimes the contrarian tight end is a good tight end I don't think will be rostered. Sometimes, like this week, it's a bargain basement special who could give big value. Isaiah Likely is a bit of both. He's only $4,800 on FanDuel, and just had a 17% targets share last week. The last time the Ravens played the Browns they could not get Derrick Henry going. If that happens again it could be a high volume passing game for Lamar Jackson, which would benefit Likely.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available on SportsLine. You can find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.