Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

The tight end position is in surprisingly good shape entering Week 11, with T.J. Hockenson reinvigorated by Joshua Dobbs' work as the Vikings quarterback and Dalton Kincaid and Trey McBride emerging as mid-season breakouts worth starting in all leagues. Of course, it also helps that, among the players on bye are the likes of Kyle Pitts, Taysom Hill, and Hunter Henry, none of whom has played like a must-start Fantasy option this season. 

There really aren't many injuries you need to know about at tight end this Sunday, thankfully. Dallas Goedert (forearm) is out, but the fact that the team hasn't put him on IR yet seems to indicate he could be back before four games. I don't expect any of the Eagles tight ends to be Fantasy relevant with Goedert out, but we could see a boost for DeVonta Smith, like last season when Goedert was out. 

The other news you need to know about is that Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) is expected to make his return from IR for the Steelers, and he's in the TE2 range. That's also true for Donald Parham, who will play a bigger role for the Chargers this week with Gerald Everett (chest) already ruled out. 

Here are my rankings for Week 11 at the tight end position: 

Week 11 Tight End Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce vs. PHI
  2. TJ Hockenson @DEN
  3. Sam LaPorta vs. CHI
  4. Dalton Kincaid vs. NYJ
  5. Trey McBride @HOU
  6. Evan Engram vs. TEN
  7. George Kittle vs. TB
  8. Dalton Schultz vs. ARI
  9. Cole Kmet @DET
  10. Jake Ferguson @CAR
  11. David Njoku vs. PIT
  12. Logan Thomas vs. NYG
  13. Pat Freiermuth @CLE
  14. Cade Otton @SF
  15. Luke Musgrave vs. LAC
  16. Donald Parham @GB
  17. Chigoziem Okonkwo @JAX
  18. Tyler Conklin @BUF
  19. Daniel Bellinger @WAS
  20. Noah Fant @LAR
  21. Tommy Tremble vs. DAL
  22. Tyler Higbee vs. SEA
  23. Michael Mayer @MIA
  24. Noah Gray vs. PHI