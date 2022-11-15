The bye weeks aren't so bad for the tight end position in Fantasy Football in Week 11, at least -- Evan Engram is probably the only player you'll really miss, and you can probably just go ahead and drop Cade Otton, Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant if you've been trying to stream them. Here's who cracks my top-24 for the position in Week 11, with some of my thoughts on the most important players:
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- Travis Kelce @LAC
- Mark Andrews vs. CAR -- I'm assuming Andrews will be back from his injury coming out of the bye, and should be back to being Lamar Jackson's go-to target. His production the last two weeks before the injury leaves a lot to be desired, but his prospects haven't dimmed one bit in my eyes -- he's still right there with Kelce as the best options at the position.
- Dallas Goedert @IND -- Goedert left Monday's game briefly, but he was able to return, so hopefully there's no lingering issues there.
- T.J. Hockenson vs. DAL -- Hockenson has 19 targets in his first two games with the Vikings while playing 90%-plus of the snaps in each game, so they really aren't easing him in at all. He's been used primarily as a short-area option, but this kind of volume is going to make him a must-start option even if he isn't putting up big yardage totals.
- Dalton Schultz @MIN -- Schultz has played four games with Dak Prescott, and he has five or more catches in each, while averaging 59.8 yards per game. He still looks a little gimpy while playing through that knee sprain, but he's a must-start tight end with Prescott active.
- George Kittle @ARI -- Kittle was on the wrong side of the math problem that is the 49ers crowded offense in Week 10, and he's now had fewer than 50 yards in all but two of his seven games so far. That still makes him someone worth starting at a position as weak as TE, but he's probably not the difference maker he once was. At least, not every week.
- Pat Freiermuth vs. CIN
- Gerald Everett vs. KC
- Greg Dulcich vs. LV
- Kyle Pitts vs. CHI -- Pitts is getting the targets lately, with 24 over his past three games, but he's clearly being held back by the poor play of Marcus Mariota -- that was clear in watching last week's game especially, as Mariota missed him several times on easy throws. There's still tons of upside here if he's going to get eight targets per game, but he's a boom-or-bust play in this offense.
- Tyler Higbee @NO -- Higbee was a pleasant surprise, maybe the only one of Week 10 for the Rams, catching all eight of the passes thrown his way for 73 yards. He had just three catches for 22 yards on nine targets in his three prior games combined, and he was playing with backup John Wolford in Week 10, so who knows how much of that will carry over moving forward. But with Cooper Kupp potentially set to miss some time, Higbee is back in the streaming TE discussion, at least.
- Cole Kmet @ATL -- That's three straight games with a touchdown now for Kmet, but more importantly, his target share for the season is up to a respectable 17%. He'll need to do better than that to be worth using in this offense, but with 13 targets over his past two games, there are at least reasons to think he's a viable streamer.
- Hayden Hurst @PIT
- Robert Tonyan vs. TEN
- Tyler Conklin @NE
- Juwan Johnson vs. LAR -- Johnson has four touchdowns in his past four games, but he hasn't done much else, with a season-high receiving yardage total of 44 yards. The touchdowns have been nice lately, but if he doesn't find the end zone, he's not doing much for you. That makes him a decent streamer, but nothing more unless his role grows.
- Trey McBride vs. SF -- With Zach Ertz leaving last week's game with a knee injury that seems likely to cost him some time, McBride played 91% of the snaps. The second-round rookie had just one target, but he should see a bigger role moving forward and is an intriguing dice roll if you need a TE streamer.
- Foster Moreau @DEN -- At this point, Morea seems pretty locked into his role as a five-ish targets-per-game guy in this Raiders offense. He found the end zone in Week 10 and had a good Fantasy game as a result, but you're probably looking at 30-50 yards most weeks on two-to-four catches. That puts him in the low-end TE1 range.
- Dawson Knox vs. CLE
- Taysom Hill vs. LAR
- Harrison Bryant @BUF -- With David Njoku out last week, Bryant found the end zone, but had just three catches for 15 yards on three targets. Even if Njoku doesn't play, he's just a touchdown-or-bust tight end against a tough matchup.
- Isaiah Likely vs. CAR
- Hunter Henry vs. NYJ
- Logan Thomas @HOU