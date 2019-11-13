Week 11 Tight End Preview: Who can you replace Austin Hooper with?

There was no one more excited to see O.J. Howard return to Fantasy relevance in Week 10 than me. Well, except maybe Buccaneers' fans. What I'm not excited about is trying to read the tea leaves to see if it spells Fantasy success moving forward. But such is the state of the tight end position.

Seriously, imagine if a wide receiver had just posted 4-47-1 on seven targets. Now imagine it was his first game in double digits all season. Would we even care? We'd care about as much as we do about Kendrick Bourne's 4-42-1 on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately, Bourne doesn't play tight end.

While I prefer multiple weeks of volume to go on at the least, we're going to have to make an exception for Howard. He has elite talent, just played a ton of snaps, and he delivered on the volume he was given. Howard could absolutely go on a run like he did last year from Week 6 through 11. In those six games he caught 23 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns. He was the No. 3 tight end in Fantasy.

Now, do we have enough information to make me feel confident Howard has turned the corner? Absolutely not. In fact, we have more information on Jacob Hollister, and if he was playing this week I'd have him ranked higher. If you have an extra roster spot, the right answer is to add both. If Howard is strong in his encore, you can drop Hollister next week, but you would have a safety valve in case Howard disappears.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. The 49ers are "hopeful" Kittle will play in Week 11, but he'll need to get on the practice field before we can expect that. Austin Hooper TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Hooper is expected to miss about a month due to a knee injury, according to reports.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

25.5% - Noah Fant's target share since the Emmanuel Sanders trade. That's elite for a tight end.

- Noah Fant's target share since the Emmanuel Sanders trade. That's elite for a tight end. 28.4% - Mark Andrews' share of the Ravens air yards for the season.

- Mark Andrews' share of the Ravens air yards for the season. 24 - Targets for Jacob Hollister in his past four games. He may be worth holding through the bye.

- Targets for Jacob Hollister in his past four games. He may be worth holding through the bye. 82 - Snaps for O.J. Howard in Week 10, a career high. If you've held on to him this long, it might finally pay off.

- Snaps for O.J. Howard in Week 10, a career high. If you've held on to him this long, it might finally pay off. 1 - Darren Fells had one catch for 1 yard and one touchdown in his last game. He's been a top-five tight end since Week 5, but it doesn't look very sustainable.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Jared Cook TE NO New Orleans • #87

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB NO -6 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 37 REYDS 242 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 37 REYDS 276 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Streamers Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 29% Fant and Courtland Sutton are the only Broncos with more than 10 targets since Sanders was traded. There's a chance you add him and don't have to worry about tight end again. He faces the Texans, Chiefs and Lions in the Fantasy playoffs to close out his rookie season. O.J. Howard TE TB Tampa Bay • #80

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Ownership 56% There's no doubt Howard is the upside play and could be a league-winner down the stretch. He has more talent than anyone available, and in Week 10 he finally got the opportunity. Hopefully, Tampa Bay can't put the genie back in the bottle.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Darren Waller TE OAK Oakland • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 11 Prices FanDuel $6,700 DraftKings $5,500 Waller's targets have been inconsistent, but I expect a big game from the Raiders offense, and that almost necessitates a good game from Waller. He's my favorite Raider to stack with Derek Carr, and I wouldn't rule out playing Josh Jacobs with them.

Contrarian Play Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Week 10 Prices FanDuel $5,100 DraftKings $3,700 Hopefully Brandon Allen scares everyone away, because Fant is dirt cheap on both sites.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

