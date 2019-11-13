Week 11 Tight End Preview: Who can you replace Austin Hooper with?

Play

There was no one more excited to see O.J. Howard return to Fantasy relevance in Week 10 than me. Well, except maybe Buccaneers' fans. What I'm not excited about is trying to read the tea leaves to see if it spells Fantasy success moving forward. But such is the state of the tight end position. 

Seriously, imagine if a wide receiver had just posted 4-47-1 on seven targets. Now imagine it was his first game in double digits all season. Would we even care? We'd care about as much as we do about Kendrick Bourne's 4-42-1 on Monday Night Football. Unfortunately, Bourne doesn't play tight end. 

While I prefer multiple weeks of volume to go on at the least, we're going to have to make an exception for Howard. He has elite talent, just played a ton of snaps, and he delivered on the volume he was given. Howard could absolutely go on a run like he did last year from Week 6 through 11. In those six games he caught 23 passes for 343 yards and four touchdowns. He was the No. 3 tight end in Fantasy. 

Now, do we have enough information to make me feel confident Howard has turned the corner? Absolutely not. In fact, we have more information on Jacob Hollister, and if he was playing this week I'd have him ranked higher. If you have an extra roster spot, the right answer is to add both. If Howard is strong in his encore, you can drop Hollister next week, but you would have a safety valve in case Howard disappears. 

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The 49ers are "hopeful" Kittle will play in Week 11, but he'll need to get on the practice field before we can expect that.
Austin Hooper TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hooper is expected to miss about a month due to a knee injury, according to reports.
Numbers to Know
  • 25.5% - Noah Fant's target share since the Emmanuel Sanders trade. That's elite for a tight end.
  • 28.4% - Mark Andrews' share of the Ravens air yards for the season. 
  • 24 - Targets for Jacob Hollister in his past four games. He may be worth holding through the bye.
  • 82 - Snaps for O.J. Howard in Week 10, a career high. If you've held on to him this long, it might finally pay off. 
  • 1 - Darren Fells had one catch for 1 yard and one touchdown in his last game. He's been a top-five tight end since Week 5, but it doesn't look very sustainable. 
Matchups that matter
Jared Cook TE
NO New Orleans • #87
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TB NO -6 O/U 50.5
OPP VS TE
31st
PROJ PTS
10.1
TE RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
21
TAR
37
REYDS
242
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.7
Mike Gesicki TE
MIA Miami • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 39.5
OPP VS TE
2nd
PROJ PTS
6.9
TE RNK
6th
YTD Stats
REC
24
TAR
37
REYDS
276
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.2
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Streamers
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Ownership
29%
Fant and Courtland Sutton are the only Broncos with more than 10 targets since Sanders was traded. There's a chance you add him and don't have to worry about tight end again. He faces the Texans, Chiefs and Lions in the Fantasy playoffs to close out his rookie season.
O.J. Howard TE
TB Tampa Bay • #80
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Ownership
56%
There's no doubt Howard is the upside play and could be a league-winner down the stretch. He has more talent than anyone available, and in Week 10 he finally got the opportunity. Hopefully, Tampa Bay can't put the genie back in the bottle.
DFS Plays
Top Plays
Darren Waller TE
OAK Oakland • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$6,700
DraftKings
$5,500
Waller's targets have been inconsistent, but I expect a big game from the Raiders offense, and that almost necessitates a good game from Waller. He's my favorite Raider to stack with Derek Carr, and I wouldn't rule out playing Josh Jacobs with them.
Contrarian Play
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Week 10 Prices
FanDuel
$5,100
DraftKings
$3,700
Hopefully Brandon Allen scares everyone away, because Fant is dirt cheap on both sites.
Heath's Projections

Non-PPR Rank

PPR Rank

TE

NON-PPR

PPR

1

1

Hunter Henry

11.34

17.43

2

2

Travis Kelce

9.94

15.21

3

3

Darren Waller

9.37

13.95

4

4

Mark Andrews

8.41

12.95

5

5

Zach Ertz

7.24

12.18

10

6

Jason Witten

6.09

10.65

6

7

Jared Cook

6.84

10.43

7

8

Noah Fant

6.44

10.19

8

9

Greg Olsen

6.32

9.75

11

10

Gerald Everett

5.87

9.67

9

11

Eric Ebron

6.24

9.15

14

12

Mike Gesicki

5.22

8.87

18

13

Vance McDonald

4.82

8.84

12

14

Jack Doyle

5.57

8.68

13

15

O.J. Howard

5.49

8.31

15

16

Darren Fells

5.16

8.16

16

17

Dallas Goedert

4.92

7.90

22

18

Irv Smith

4.19

7.49

