Fifteen seasons ago, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart was created by CBS Sports for the sole purpose of helping you make fair trades in your leagues.

But in 2025, the Trade Chart expanded! This year, we've added a column for those of you who play in four-point-per-pass TD leagues, and a column for half-PPR leagues! Yes finally.

The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule, and, most importantly, public sentiment. Past performance isn't a major factor in the Trade Chart.

By adding two players' values, you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "rest of season" rankings for the 2025 season.

Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later this week.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements, or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at drichard@cbs.com or at @daverichard on X.

Running back

J. Taylor IND 45 45.5 46 C. McCaffrey SF 41 43.5 46 D. Achane MIA 38 40.5 43 J. Gibbs DET 38 39.5 41 B. Robinson ATL 35 37 39 J. Cook BUF 36 37 38 J. Jacobs GB 34 34.5 35 S. Barkley PHI 29 29 29 J. Williams DAL 25 26 27 K. Williams LAR 22 22 22 B. Hall NYJ 20 21 22 D. Henry BAL 21 21 21 R. Dowdle CAR 19 20 21 D. Swift CHI 19 20 21 A. Jeanty LV 19 20 21 Q. Judkins CLE 15 16 17 C. Brown CIN 13 14 15 T. Etienne JAC 13 13.5 14 J. Warren PIT 12 13 14 O. Hampton LAC 11 12 13 K. Vidal LAC 10 10.5 11 T. Henderson NE 9 9.5 10 W. Marks HOU 8 9 10 B. Irving TB 8 9 10 R. Harvey DEN 8 8.5 9 A. Jones MIN 8 8.5 9 D. Montgomery DET 8 8.5 9 T. Benson ARI 8 8.5 9 K. Walker III SEA 7 7 7 K. Hunt KC 6 6.5 7 R. Stevenson NE 6 6.5 7 K. Monangai CHI 6 6.5 7 A. Kamara NO 6 6.5 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 6 6.5 7 R. White TB 5 6 7 J. Dobbins DEN 6 6 6 J. Croskey-Merritt WAS 6 6 6 T. Allgeier ATL 6 6 6 T. Tracy Jr. NYG 5 5.5 6 I. Pacheco KC 5 5 5 J. Mason MIN 5 5 5

Wide receiver

J. Smith-Njigba SEA 35 38.5 42 J. Chase CIN 34 37.5 41 P. Nacua LAR 33 36.5 40 A. St. Brown DET 33 35.5 38 R. Rice KC 29 32 35 C. Lamb DAL 28 31.5 35 D. London ATL 29 31.5 34 E. Egbuka TB 25 27.5 30 D. Adams LAR 23 25 27 L. McConkey LAC 22 24 26 N. Collins HOU 21 23 25 J. Waddle MIA 21 22.5 24 J. Jefferson MIN 20 22 24 M. Pittman IND 17 19 21 T. Higgins CIN 17 18.5 20 R. Odunze CHI 16 17.5 19 M. Harrison Jr. ARI 15 16.5 18 G. Pickens DAL 15 16.5 18 D. Smith PHI 14 15.5 17 C. Olave NO 12 14.5 17 Z. Flowers BAL 12 14 16 A. Brown PHI 12 13 14 C. Sutton DEN 11 12 13 G. Wilson NYJ 10 11.5 13 D. Metcalf PIT 10 11.5 13 T. McMillan CAR 8 9.5 11 J. Williams DET 8 9 10 S. Diggs NE 8 9 10 Q. Johnston LAC 8 9 10 D. Samuel WAS 8 9 10 R. Pearsall SF 7 8.5 10 B. Thomas Jr. JAC 7 8.5 10 T. Franklin DEN 7 8 9 K. Shakir BUF 6 7.5 9 A. Pierce IND 6 7 8 J. Addison MIN 6 7 8 J. Jennings SF 6 6.5 7 X. Worthy KC 6 6.5 7 J. Meyers JAC 5 6 7 T. McLaurin WAS 5 5.5 6 W. Robinson NYG -- -- 6 K. Allen LAC -- -- 6 C. Watson GB 5 5 5 P. Washington JAC -- -- 5 D. Moore CHI -- -- 5

Tight end

T. McBride ARI 17 19 21 B. Bowers LV 16 18.5 21 G. Kittle SF 14 15.5 17 T. Warren IND 13 14.5 16 S. LaPorta DET 8 9 10 J. Ferguson DAL 8 9 10 O. Gadsden LAC 8 9 10 T. Kelce KC 7 8 9 D. Kincaid BUF 7 7.5 8 D. Goedert PHI 6 6.5 7 H. Fannin CLE 5 5.5 6 J. Johnson NO 5 5.5 6 K. Pitts ATL 5 5.5 6 C. Otton TB -- -- 6 D. Njoku CLE 5 5 5 M. Andrews BAL 5 5 5 C. Loveland CHI 5 5 5

Quarterback