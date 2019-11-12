Fantasy Football Week 11 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant Fantasy players to help make every trade a fair one.
What is the Trade Chart? The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
Non
PPR
Christian McCaffrey
52
56
Dalvin Cook
49
52
Ezekiel Elliott
41
43
Saquon Barkley
32
36
Aaron Jones
28
31
Josh Jacobs
28
29
Nick Chubb
27
30
Chris Carson
27
29
Alvin Kamara
26
29
Leonard Fournette
26
29
Derrick Henry
26
26
Melvin Gordon
23
26
Le'Veon Bell
21
24
Todd Gurley
21
23
James Conner
21
23
Mark Ingram
18
20
Phillip Lindsay
15
18
Marlon Mack
15
16
Devin Singletary
14
16
David Montgomery
14
15
David Johnson
12
14
Damien Williams
12
14
Tevin Coleman
12
13
Austin Ekeler
11
14
Ronald Jones
11
13
Royce Freeman
9
12
Devonta Freeman
9
11
Joe Mixon
9
10
Sony Michel
9
9
Jordan Howard
9
9
Jamaal Williams
8
10
Miles Sanders
8
10
Kenyan Drake
8
9
James White
7
11
Carlos Hyde
7
7
Brian Hill
6
6
Alexander Mattison
6
6
Derrius Guice
6
6
Matt Breida
5
6
Latavius Murray
5
6
Tony Pollard
5
5
Adrian Peterson
5
5
Wide Receiver
Player
Non
PPR
Michael Thomas
35
39
Tyreek Hill
33
36
Amari Cooper
29
33
DeAndre Hopkins
29
33
Mike Evans
28
32
Julio Jones
26
30
Cooper Kupp
23
27
Davante Adams
23
26
Julian Edelman
20
24
Tyler Lockett
20
23
Chris Godwin
18
22
Kenny Golladay
18
21
Keenan Allen
14
18
Stefon Diggs
14
17
Adam Thielen
14
17
D.J. Moore
13
17
T.Y. Hilton
13
16
Allen Robinson
12
16
Odell Beckham
12
15
Courtland Sutton
12
14
Christian Kirk
11
14
Michael Gallup
11
13
Robert Woods
10
13
JuJu Smith-Schuster
10
12
A.J. Green
9
12
D.K. Metcalf
9
12
Calvin Ridley
9
11
Tyrell Williams
9
11
John Brown
8
11
Golden Tate
8
11
D.J. Chark
8
10
Tyler Boyd
7
10
Alshon Jeffery
7
10
Jarvis Landry
7
10
Marvin Jones
7
9
Marquise Brown
7
9
Curtis Samuel
7
9
Emmanuel Sanders
7
9
Darius Slayton
6
8
Mohamed Sanu
6
7
Tight End
Player
Non
PPR
Travis Kelce
20
23
George Kittle
18
21
Hunter Henry
16
19
Zach Ertz
15
18
Austin Hooper
14
18
Evan Engram
14
17
Mark Andrews
13
15
Darren Waller
12
15
Gerald Everett
5
7
Jack Doyle
5
6
Quarterback
Player
1QB
2QB
Lamar Jackson
29
58
Patrick Mahomes
26
52
Russell Wilson
22
44
Deshaun Watson
22
44
Dak Prescott
15
30
Aaron Rodgers
14
28
Matt Ryan
13
26
Drew Brees
13
26
Kyler Murray
11
22
Jameis Winston
9
18
Tom Brady
8
14
Josh Allen
7
14
Kirk Cousins
7
14
Matthew Stafford
5
10
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 11 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Start Carr?
We spend a lot of time talking about which quarterbacks to stream each week. Heath Cummings...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.