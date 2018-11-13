Fantasy Football: Week 11 Trade Values Chart and Rest of Season Rankings
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one last big move for the championship run? Use our Trade Values Chart to know.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running backs
|
|Non
|PPR
|Todd Gurley, LAR
|56
|59
|Melvin Gordon, LAC
|50
|53
|Kareem Hunt, KC
|48
|50
|Alvin Kamara, NO
|46
|51
|Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
|45
|48
|Saquon Barkley, NYG
|43
|46
|Christian McCaffrey, CAR
|37
|41
|James Conner, PIT
|36
|39
|Joe Mixon, CIN
|33
|36
|David Johnson, ARI
|31
|34
|Nick Chubb, CLE
|29
|31
|Leonard Fournette, JAC
|28
|30
|Aaron Jones, GB
|26
|28
|Dalvin Cook, MIN
|25
|28
|Phillip Lindsay, DEN
|19
|21
|James White, NE
|18
|21
|Sony Michel, NE
|18
|19
|Kerryon Johnson, DET
|17
|19
|Marlon Mack, IND
|17
|19
|Tevin Coleman, ATL
|15
|17
|Mark Ingram, NO
|15
|17
|Matt Breida, SF
|15
|17
|Dion Lewis, TEN
|15
|17
|Tarik Cohen, CHI
|14
|17
|Jordan Howard, CHI
|12
|13
|Adrian Peterson, WAS
|12
|13
|LeSean McCoy, BUF
|11
|13
|Chris Carson, SEA
|11
|12
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|10
|13
|Lamar Miller, HOU
|10
|11
|Alex Collins, BAL
|8
|9
|Kenyan Drake, MIA
|7
|9
|Royce Freeman, DEN
|7
|8
|Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
|7
|8
|Duke Johnson, CLE
|6
|8
|Doug Martin, OAK
|6
|7
|Josh Adams, PHI
|6
|7
|Jalen Richard, OAK
|5
|7
|Ito Smith, ATL
|5
|6
|T.J. Yeldon, JAC
|5
|6
|Austin Ekeler, LAC
|5
|6
|Latavius Murray, MIN
|5
|6
|Rashaad Penny, SEA
|5
|6
|Peyton Barber, TB
|5
|6
|Spencer Ware, KC
|5
|5
|Malcolm Brown, LAR
|5
|5
Wide receivers
|
|Non
|PPR
|Adam Thielen, MIN
|39
|43
|Antonio Brown, PIT
|38
|42
|DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
|37
|41
|Michael Thomas, NO
|37
|41
|Julio Jones, ATL
|36
|40
|Odell Beckham, NYG
|36
|40
|Davante Adams, GB
|35
|39
|Tyreek Hill, KC
|26
|29
|Brandin Cooks, LAR
|25
|28
|A.J. Green, CIN
|23
|26
|T.Y. Hilton, IND
|22
|25
|Stefon Diggs, MIN
|22
|25
|JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
|22
|25
|Mike Evans, TB
|21
|23
|Keenan Allen, LAC
|20
|23
|Robert Woods, LAR
|17
|20
|Alshon Jeffery, PHI
|17
|20
|Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
|16
|19
|Julian Edelman, NE
|15
|19
|Tyler Boyd, CIN
|15
|18
|Amari Cooper, DAL
|15
|18
|Josh Gordon, NE
|15
|18
|Kenny Golladay, DET
|14
|16
|Corey Davis, TEN
|10
|13
|Marvin Jones, DET
|9
|12
|Sammy Watkins, KC
|9
|11
|Calvin Ridley, ATL
|8
|10
|Jarvis Landry, CLE
|8
|10
|Tyler Lockett, SEA
|8
|10
|Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
|7
|10
|Sterling Shepard, NYG
|7
|10
|Golden Tate, PHI
|7
|10
|Allen Robinson, CHI
|7
|9
|Courtland Sutton, DEN
|7
|9
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB
|7
|9
|Demaryius Thomas, HOU
|7
|9
|John Brown, BAL
|6
|8
|Devin Funchess, CAR
|6
|8
|DeSean Jackson, TB
|6
|8
|Marquise Goodwin, SF
|5
|7
|Chris Godwin, TB
|5
|7
Tight ends
|
|Non
|PPR
|Travis Kelce, KC
|26
|30
|Zach Ertz, PHI
|25
|29
|George Kittle, SF
|20
|24
|Rob Gronkowski, NE
|15
|18
|Greg Olsen, CAR
|12
|15
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|10
|13
|Eric Ebron, IND
|10
|13
|O.J. Howard, TB
|10
|13
|Trey Burton, CHI
|8
|10
|David Njoku, CLE
|8
|10
|Jack Doyle, IND
|7
|10
Quarterbacks
|
|1QB
|2QB
|Patrick Mahomes, KC
|23
|46
|Andrew Luck, IND
|19
|38
|Drew Brees, NO
|19
|38
|Matt Ryan, ATL
|18
|36
|Cam Newton, CAR
|18
|36
|Aaron Rodgers, GB
|18
|36
|Jared Goff, LAR
|17
|34
|Carson Wentz, PHI
|17
|34
|Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
|16
|32
|Russell Wilson, SEA
|15
|30
|Tom Brady, NE
|14
|28
|Deshaun Watson, HOU
|13
|26
|Philip Rivers, LAC
|13
|26
|Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
|10
|20
|Kirk Cousins, MIN
|7
|14
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|6
|12
So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 11? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top five this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10