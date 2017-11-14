Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead could lead Fantasy owners to playoffs

This is it. It's the last week of dealing with teams on a bye. Go ahead and celebrate because you deserve it.



In a year filled with injuries, it was hard navigating the bye weeks, and you only have to do it one more time with Carolina, Indianapolis, San Francisco and the Jets off in Week 11. And thankfully, there are limited Fantasy stars on those teams.

Still, you will need some replacement players for this week, and there are plenty of options, including streaming quarterbacks, tight ends, kickers and DSTs. We also have several potential starters at running back (Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead) and receiver (Marqise Lee and Jamison Crowder), among others.



But the key for this week might be looking ahead, especially if you are heading for the Fantasy playoffs. That's why you might want to prioritize someone like Danny Woodhead, Corey Davis or Greg Olsen if they are still available in your leagues.



While Woodhead and Davis might not be good Fantasy options in Week 11, especially if Woodhead doesn't play -- and Olsen will be out until Week 12 -- these are players who could be difference makers down the stretch. And those are the kind of players we want on our Fantasy team moving forward.

Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Philip Rivers (concussion), Jameis Winston (shoulder), Drew Stanton (knee) and Brett Hundley (hamstring)



On a bye: Cam Newton, Josh McCown, Jacoby Brissett and C.J. Beathard



Add if available in shallow leagues: Eli Manning (72 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 57% Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB Losing Allen Hurns (ankle) for this game won't help, but Bortles might get a new weapon in rookie receiver Dede Westbrook (abdomen), who is likely going to make his NFL debut after starting the season on injured reserve. Bortles has scored at least 17 Fantasy points in three games in a row, and he faces a Browns defense that is allowing an average of 21.7 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 36% Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick, who is starting again in place of the injured Jameis Winston (shoulder), should benefit greatly this week with Mike Evans back from his one-game suspension. Last week against the Jets, Fitzpatrick flopped with just 11 Fantasy points in his first start, but Evans was out. This week, Fitzpatrick gets to face a Dolphins defense that was abused by Newton for 43 Fantasy points in Week 10 on Monday night. Fitzpatrick is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 26% Jay Cutler Miami Dolphins QB Cutler is a great streaming option this week. He has multiple passing touchdowns in four games in a row, including at least 18 Fantasy points in back-to-back outings. And the Buccaneers have allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in three of their past five games. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 28% Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB We'll see how long Keenum can keep the starting job in Minnesota now that Teddy Bridgewater (14 percent) is back, but Keenum has been a solid Fantasy quarterback for the past two games. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points against Cleveland and Washington, and he lit up the Redskins for 32 points in Week 10. He has a tough matchup in Week 11 at the Rams, which is why he's listed so low here, along with the potential of losing his job. Still, if you need a quarterback in deeper leagues, he remains the starter for now. Keenum is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, here is someone you can drop for this week.

Jameis Winston (73 percent): He's not expected to play in Week 11 and could be out for a while. There's no reason to stash him in most leagues.

Running backs

Injuries of note: Devonta Freeman (concussion), Rob Kelley (knee), Aaron Jones (knee), Ty Montgomery (knee), Eddie Lacy (groin), Terrance West (calf) and C.J. Prosise (ankle)

On a bye: Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Stewart, Matt Forte, Bilal Powell, Elijah McGuire, Frank Gore, Marlon Mack, Carlos Hyde and Matt Breida



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Alex Collins (77 percent), Kenyan Drake (80 percent), LeGarrette Blount (77 percent) and Latavius Murray (66 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 63% Dion Lewis New England Patriots RB You can make the argument that Rex Burkhead (19 percent) is the Patriots running back to add first for this week, and that's likely the case in PPR leagues. But Lewis continues to lead New England in carries, and now Mike Gillislee was a healthy scratch in Week 10 at Denver. In his past four games, Lewis has scored 11 Fantasy points in a standard league twice. And he has great matchup in Week 11 at Oakland since the Raiders allow the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs this year. He's worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 46% Danny Woodhead Baltimore Ravens RB We'll see if Woodhead is able to play this week after being placed on injured reserve following his hamstring injury in Week 1. He returned to practice two weeks ago, and the Ravens are hopeful he can play in Week 11 at Green Bay coming off their bye. When healthy, Woodhead will likely replace Javorius Allen as the passing-downs back in Baltimore, and Woodhead had three catches for 33 yards on three targets in limited action against the Bengals in Week 1 before getting hurt. He could be a significant difference maker in PPR leagues down the stretch if he can stay healthy. Woodhead is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 19% Rex Burkhead New England Patriots RB As stated above, Burkhead could easily lead this list, especially in PPR, and you might want to prioritize him ahead of Woodhead just in case he remains out in Week 11 for the Ravens. We talked up Burkhead in last week's waiver wire column because of his expected increased role in the passing game with Chris Hogan (shoulder) out. He had three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on three targets at Denver in Week 10, and he also added a season-high 10 carries for 36 yards. It's still a crowded backfield with Lewis and James White, but Burkhead is clearly a needed weapon for Tom Brady. He once again should be considered a flex option in PPR leagues in Week 11 at Oakland and is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 8% Jamaal Williams Green Bay Packers RB We don't know the severity of Montgomery's rib injury, but Jones is expected to miss at least three weeks. That could make Williams the starter for at least Week 11 against Baltimore. While it's a tough matchup at home, Williams just got 20 carries and one catch at Chicago in Week 10 after Montgomery and Jones got hurt. He only managed 74 total yards and has proven to be mostly ineffective when given an opportunity this season, but any starting running back expected to get a heavy workload is worth owning in the majority of leagues. And he could be the starter in Green Bay for multiple weeks depending on Montgomery. Williams is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 14% Samaje Perine Washington Redskins RB Like Williams, Perine has proven to be mostly ineffective when given an opportunity this season. He has four games this season with at least 10 touches, and he's scored more than six Fantasy points in a standard league just once over that span. But now Perine is headed for a big workload with Kelley out, and it's worth adding Perine in all leagues. Chris Thompson is still the best running back in Washington, but Perine benefits with Kelley hurt. He's worth 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 33% Rod Smith Dallas Cowboys RB Smith led the Cowboys in snaps in Week 10 at Atlanta, and he's clearly the preferred running back on passing downs. Alfred Morris is going to remain the starter in Dallas while Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) is out, but the Cowboys might lean on Smith if their defense continues to struggle, especially with Sean Lee (hamstring) now hurt. Smith will likely be better in PPR leagues than standard formats, and he had three carries for 14 yards and four catches for 15 yards on six targets against the Falcons. He is worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 62% Theo Riddick Detroit Lions RB You know what Riddick is by now, but he should be owned in more leagues, especially PPR. And he's scored at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in consecutive games against the Packers and Browns. Riddick is No. 13 among running backs for receptions this year with 32. He's worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 20% Elijah McGuire New York Jets RB McGuire is more of a speculative add since the Jets are on a bye in Week 11, and Forte (knee) could return in Week 12. But in Week 10 with Forte out, McGuire played more snaps than Bilal Powell at Tampa Bay. And McGuire was leaned on in the passing game with four catches for 36 yards on seven targets, while also getting eight carries for 22 yards. McGuire is worth at least 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 55% Damien Williams Miami Dolphins RB Williams will continue to share touches with Kenyan Drake, and it's clear Drake is the better Fantasy option after two games for the Dolphins without Jay Ajayi. But Williams is still worth adding, especially in PPR leagues since he has eight catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on eight targets the past two weeks. He also played more snaps than Drake in Monday night's loss at Carolina with 31-25. He's worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 4% J.D. McKissic Seattle Seahawks RB We'll see if Lacy and Prosise are able to play this week, but the Seahawks should start to give McKissic more touches. We know Rawls isn't getting the job done, and McKissic could be a valuable asset because of his ability in the passing game. He has six catches for 34 yards on eight targets in his past two games, and he also added 38 rushing yards over that span. We have yet to see what McKissic could do with an increased workload, and he's worth stashing in case Seattle starts to give him more work. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 5% Austin Ekeler Los Angeles Chargers RB Melvin Gordon isn't going anywhere, but the Chargers are starting to give Ekeler more work, including a big game in Week 10 at Jacksonville. He had 10 carries for 42 yards and five catches for 77 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He lost a fumble, but he has a favorable matchup in Week 11 against the Bills at home. While Gordon should get his production, you might consider using Ekeler as a flex option in deeper leagues against Buffalo. He's also worth stashing as a potential handcuff for Gordon. Ekeler is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 21% Giovani Bernard Cincinnati Bengals RB Bernard is now going to see more playing time as the backup to Joe Mixon with Jeremy Hill (ankle) out for the season, and he played well in Week 10 at Tennessee with two carries for 10 yards and five catches for 38 yards on five targets. Bernard isn't going to do much in standard leagues as long as Mixon is healthy, but he could be a flex option in PPR leagues if he continues to see five targets a week. Bernard is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 28% Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB Booker hasn't done much of interest the past two weeks, but he's still worth stashing in case the Broncos start to give him more work ahead of C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles. And, as we've said for weeks, Anderson and Charles have been injury prone. Just find a place for Booker on your bench if you have an open roster spot in deeper leagues.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.

Aaron Jones (96 percent): He could be out 3-6 weeks with his knee injury and is not worth stashing while he's hurt.

Frank Gore (92 percent): Gore has gone seven games in a row without scoring double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. He's not a must-stash option during his bye.

Tarik Cohen (81 percent): He's no longer a factor in the passing game with only five catches in his past five games. Benny Cunningham is ahead of Cohen in Chicago.

Thomas Rawls (76 percent): He continues to fail every time he gets an opportunity, and McKissic may get more looks, as well as Lacy potentially coming back in Week 11.

Rob Kelley (65 percent): He's going to miss multiple weeks with his ankle and knee injuries and is not worth stashing while he's out.

Wide receivers



Injuries of note: Will Fuller (ribs), Chris Hogan (shoulder), All Hurns (ankle), Zay Jones (knee) and Ryan Grant (concussion)



On a bye: Devin Funchess, Curtis Samuel, Russell Shepard, Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief, Chester Rogers and Marquise Goodwin



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Jeremy Maclin (68 percent), Nelson Agholor (81 percent), Robert Woods (70 percent), Rishard Matthews (72 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 58% Marqise Lee Jacksonville Jaguars WR Lee has been someone we've been talking about for weeks, and he continues to produce game after game. He now has two excellent outings in a row against Cincinnati and the Chargers, and he has 14 catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets over that span. Lee also has at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league in four games in a row, including three with at least 10 targets. Lee is a potential starter for the rest of the season, especially in Week 11 at Cleveland. Lee is worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars. 58% Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR Davis has the potential for some big games coming up after facing the Steelers in Week 11 on Thursday, and he should be added in all leagues. He then faces Indianapolis in Week 12, Houston in Week 13, Arizona in Week 14 and San Francisco in Week 15. Davis just had 10 targets to lead the Titans in Week 10 against Cincinnati, and he had four catches for 48 yards, including nearly catching a touchdown. I'll say what I've been saying for weeks – Davis will be a big difference maker for Fantasy owners down the stretch. He's worth at least 15 percent of your FAAB dollars. 24% Corey Coleman Cleveland Browns WR Coleman is expected to play in Week 11 after being out since Week 2 with a hand injury, but this isn't the week to trust him against Jacksonville. However, he could end up being a valuable Fantasy commodity to close the season, along with Josh Gordon (44 percent), who could return in Week 13. Both Browns receivers are worth adding in the majority of leagues, but Coleman should be the priority since he will be on the field first. Coleman is worth 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 40% Jamison Crowder Washington Redskins WR Crowder has done a nice job over the past two games that he's been healthy with at least seven Fantasy points in a standard league. He has 24 targets for 199 yards over that span, and the only thing missing has been touchdowns since he hasn't scored this year. But Crowder has emerged as the best receiver for Washington, although you should also stash Josh Doctson (41 percent) if you have an open roster spot. The Redskins have a favorable schedule coming up after Week 11 at New Orleans with games against the Giants in Week 12 and at Dallas in Week 13. Crowder is worth at least 10 percent of your FAAB dollars. 2% Dontrelle Inman Chicago Bears WR Inman will likely be the No. 1 receiver for the Bears for the rest of the season, and he just had six catches for 88 yards on eight targets against the Packers coming off Chicago's bye week. The Bears finally used Inman after trading for him from the Chargers, and he could end up as a low-end starting option in deeper leagues if he continues to get eight targets a week. Inman is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 28% Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR Goodwin would be a higher priority if the 49ers weren't on a bye this week, but he had eight targets in Week 9 against Arizona in the first game after Pierre Garcon (neck) got hurt. And then he scored an 83-yard touchdown in Week 10 against the Giants. In deeper leagues, you should stash Goodwin, especially if Jimmy Garoppolo takes over as the starter in San Francisco in Week 12. Goodwin is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 50% Martavis Bryant Pittsburgh Steelers WR Bryant returned from his one-week banishment in Week 10 at the Colts and had five targets for three catches and 42 yards, including a two-point conversion. He's still behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Bryant could be a great stash candidate in case he starts to get more targets toward the end of the season. Bryant is worth 3 percent of your FAAB dollars. 21% Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions WR Golladay returned from his five-game absence with a hamstring injury and had two catches for 64 yards on three targets against the Browns. He's going to struggle for targets behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, but he's got big-play potential and is worth adding in deeper leagues. Golladay is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 15% Dede Westbrook Jacksonville Jaguars WR Westbrook could make his NFL debut this week against the Browns, and he could be thrust into a big role with Hurns hurt. Westbrook is only a stash candidate now, but he could be a playmaker for the Jaguars to close the season. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, these are players you can drop for this week.



Jordy Nelson (99 percent): Without Aaron Rodgers, Nelson is done. He has six Fantasy points in a standard league in the three games Rodgers has been out.

Will Fuller (85 percent): Without Deshaun Watson, Fuller is done, and now he's dealing with a rib injury. He has four Fantasy points in a standard league in the two games Watson has been out.

Jermaine Kearse (72 percent): Robby Anderson has been dominating for the Jets, and Kearse has been reduced to a role player with seven Fantasy points combined in a standard league in his past three games.

Randall Cobb (64 percent): See Nelson. Cobb has just 11 Fantasy points in a standard league without Rodgers.

Terrance Williams (50 percent): Williams has one game this season with double digits in Fantasy points, which was Week 9 against the Chiefs. There's little upside with him in most leagues.

Terrelle Pryor (43 percent): He finally hit rock bottom in Week 10 against Minnesota with no targets. Pryor has been a tremendous bust this year.

Tight ends



Injuries of note: Jordan Reed (hamstring), Zach Ertz (hamstring) and Delanie Walker (wrist)



On a bye: Ed Dickson, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jack Doyle and Garrett Celek



Add if available in shallow leagues (in this order): Jared Cook (73%) and Greg Olsen (66 percent)



* - Add these players in this order, and they are owned in 65 percent of leagues or less on CBS Sports.

Priority list 63% Vernon Davis Washington Redskins TE This isn't a great week for streaming tight ends or finding starting options off the waiver wire, but Davis should be owned in more leagues, especially if Reed remains out this week. Davis has been a solid Fantasy tight end every time Reed is out, including the past two games when he had 13 catches for 148 yards on 20 targets. Keep an eye on Reed's status, but Davis should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues at New Orleans if he starts again. He's worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 49% Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Clay didn't play as well as expected in Week 10 against New Orleans in his first game since hurting his knee in Week 5. He only had two catches for 13 yards on three targets, but hopefully that game knocked off the rust. While Clay doesn't have the best matchup in Week 11 at the Chargers, he does have plenty of long-term appeal and is worth stashing. Clay is worth 5 percent of your FAAB dollars. 23% Marcedes Lewis Jacksonville Jaguars TE Lewis is the best streaming option we have at tight end this week given his matchup with the Browns. Cleveland has allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends, and Lewis could be headed for a bigger role with Hurns out. Lewis also has 14 targets in his past three games, but he only has seven catches for 107 yards and a touchdown to show for it. Still, given the matchup, Lewis is worth starting in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 6% C.J. Fiedorowicz Houston Texans TE Fiedorowicz returned from his seven-game absence from a concussion in Week 10 at the Rams and was limited with two catches for 10 yards on six targets. He should continue to get more opportunities now that he knocked off the rust, and the Texans might need him with Fuller being hurt. He's more of a stash candidate than a must-start option heading into Week 11 against Arizona, but he does have the potential to be a starting Fantasy tight end down the stretch. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 48% Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE Ebron took advantage of the matchup with the Browns in Week 10 to score his first touchdown since Week 2, and he finished with two catches for 39 yards on three targets. He's been more involved of late with 13 targets over his past three games, and he has seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown over that span. We hope he continues to trend in the right direction, and he's a decent stash candidate in deeper leagues. Ebron is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 2% Jermaine Gresham Arizona Cardinals TE Gresham has played well the past two games, which coincides with Stanton taking over the injured Carson Palmer. We'll see if Blaine Gabbert continues to lean on Gresham like Stanton did, but in his past two games, Gresham has seven catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. Gresham is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 21% Julius Thomas Miami Dolphins TE Thomas has been more involved in the Miami offense the past two games, and he's scored touchdowns in both of those outings against Oakland and Carolina. He has eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets over that span, and hopefully he can continue to be a valuable weapon for Cutler. Thomas is worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 1% Adam Shaheen Chicago Bears TE Shaheen had his best game as a pro in Week 10 against Green Bay with two catches for 29 yards on two targets. Zach Miller (knee) is out for the season, and we'll see if Dion Sims (illness) is able to play after sitting out the game against the Packers. Shaheen is better in dynasty leagues than seasonal formats, but hopefully the Bears start to feature him more down the stretch. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars. 5% Garrett Celek San Francisco 49ers TE I don't expect many Fantasy owners to add Celek this week since the 49ers are on a bye, but he did take advantage of the Week 10 matchup against the Giants with George Kittle (leg) out. Celek had four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and we'll see if Kittle is back in Week 12 after San Francisco's bye week. You can add Celek in deeper leagues, but most likely you will just be chasing his Week 10 points. He's only worth 1 percent of your FAAB dollars.

Drop list



* - If you need to make a move, this is a tight end you can drop for this week.

Ed Dickson (53 percent): Dickson finally scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 10 against Miami, but now it's time to drop him in the majority of leagues. Carolina has a bye in Week 11, and Olsen is expected to return in Week 12. That will end Dickson's time as a relevant Fantasy option.



DST streamers

Cardinals (56 percent) at HOU

Saints (54 percent) vs. WAS

Bengals (38 percent) at DEN



K streamers

* - Go get Jake Elliott (66 percent), Justin Tucker (64 percent) or Harrison Butker (61 percent) first if they were dropped in any of your leagues because of their bye in Week 10.