Kadarius Toney WR KC Kansas City

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -7 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 26th ROSTERED 66% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Toney made his first impact with the Chiefs in Week 10 against Jacksonville with four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he added two carries for 33 yards. We'll see what happens when Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) are healthy, but it's worth adding Toney in case both are out in Week 11 at the Chargers. And it could be that Toney did enough to impress Andy Reid that he deserves more playing time regardless of who's healthy, which could come at the expense of Hardman. Toney is worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.

Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 195 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.5 Watson has the upside to be a league-winning Fantasy receiver after the way he played -- finally -- in Week 10 against the Cowboys. He had four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets, and his big-play ability has been missing in Green Bay all year. Now, can Watson continue to earn Aaron Rodgers' trust? That's the key, along with out-producing Allen Lazard. But if Watson can be consistent, the production could be amazing, including in Week 11 against the Titans. Watson is worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.

Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 27th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 54 REYDS 373 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Campbell has to love having Matt Ryan back under center for the Colts -- and so should Fantasy managers. In his past three games with Ryan, Campbell has scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing with at least nine targets, seven catches and 57 yards, and he has a touchdown in each game. We'll see if he can keep this up, but the Colts are likely going to lean on Campbell as the No. 2 target behind Michael Pittman. And in games where Indianapolis is trailing, Ryan has shown the ability to attempt 40-plus passes on a regular basis, which should help Campbell. He's worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB, with his value slightly higher in PPR.

Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLE Cleveland • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 25th ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 516 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.4 The short-term for Peoples-Jones is he can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row and five of his past six outings. In Week 10 at Miami, Peoples-Jones had five catches for 99 yards on nine targets for a season-best 14 PPR points. I think he should live in this range of 11-14 PPR points again in Week 11 at Buffalo and Week 12 against Tampa Bay, and then he could take off with his production in Week 13 and beyond once Deshaun Watson is active. I want People-Jones on all my rosters, and he's worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.

Van Jefferson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -4 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 8 REYDS 27 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.9 Cooper Kupp (ankle) is now on injured reserve, and we'll see if that helps Jefferson moving forward. He just had his best game of the season in Week 10 against Arizona with three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on three targets, with all of his production coming after Kupp was hurt. Matthew Stafford (concussion) was out against the Cardinals also, so we'll see if Stafford's return can help Jefferson produce at a high level. Just based on upside, I would rather have Jefferson than Robinson for the rest of the year. It's worth adding Jefferson for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.

Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYG -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 327 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Slayton just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 10 against Houston with 18 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row and four of his past five outings. He's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants, and we'll see if he can continue to produce for Daniel Jones and Fantasy managers with six targets or less in his past four outings. But he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, especially in Week 11 against the Lions. Add Slayton for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Collins returned from a two-game absence from a groin injury in Week 10 at the Giants and got 10 targets from Davis Mills for five catches, 49 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if he continues to see this amount of attention from Mills, and Collins might be better than Brandin Cooks for the rest of the season. Collins has a good matchup in Week 11 against the Commanders, and he can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR KC Kansas City • #11

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -7 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 43 REYDS 441 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 Valdes-Scantling is worth adding where available in case JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) are out in Week 11 at the Chargers. If both are out we could see an uptick in targets for Valdes-Scantling, who only had four in Week 10 against Jacksonville but finished with three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Valdes-Scantling has now scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past five games. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

Julio Jones WR TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 178 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 Jones just had his best game of the season in Week 10 against Seattle, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues, even with Tampa Bay on a bye in Week 11. Against the Seahawks, Jones had three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on five targets. If he can stay healthy, Jones could be a reliable No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.