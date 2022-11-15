Week 11 will likely be challenging for Fantasy managers when it comes to wide receivers. Between the players on bye and dealing with injuries, especially with Cooper Kupp (ankle) being placed on injured reserve, there is a lot of star power missing. Thankfully, there are plenty of quality receivers available on the waiver wire.
Here are the top receivers on a bye: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Christian Kirk. And then on the injury report, we are likely without Kupp, Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion).
Fantasy managers could be scrambling for help, and the top options to add this week include Kadarius Toney (65 percent rostered on CBS Sports), Parris Campbell (29 percent), Donovan Peoples-Jones (47 percent), Christian Watson (13 percent) and Nico Collins (28 percent). All of them could be starters this week in three-receiver leagues. But there are several more, as you'll read below.
We also have players to add at quarterback, running back and tight end, as well as streamers for DST and kicker. Given the teams on a bye and the injuries, this should be a busy week on the waiver wire.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Week 11 Waivers
Quarterbacks
- On a bye: Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Tom Brady and Geno Smith.
- Injuries: Kyler Murray (hamstring), Aaron Rodgers (thumb), Matthew Stafford (concussion), Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and Carson Wentz (finger).
- Check to see if available: Russell Wilson (74 percent rostered). Wilson has been awful this season and failed to take advantage of a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Titans, who were missing several key starters. And he might not have Jerry Jeudy (ankle) this week. So why is he listed here? He faces the Raiders in Week 11, and his only game with more than 19 Fantasy points this season was in Week 4 at Las Vegas when he scored 30 points. The Raiders are also No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Given the landscape at quarterback this week, Wilson could be used as a low-end starter in all formats, even if Jeudy is out.
- Drop candidates: Trevor Lawrence (85 percent rostered) and Matthew Stafford (70 percent). I'm going to drop Lawrence during his bye week, and he faces Baltimore in Week 12, which won't be an easy matchup. But I'll look to add Lawrence again in Week 13 when he plays at Detroit. ... Stafford could return this week after missing Week 10 against Arizona with a concussion, but even if he's healthy he will be without Cooper Kupp (ankle). No Kupp, no thank you to Stafford.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Unless you need a quarterback this week, the top priority at the position is to stash Watson where available. Even if you have a quality Fantasy quarterback, you should add Watson and try to trade him. While there's no guarantee he's still a standout Fantasy option after not playing in a regular season game since 2020, there's still the potential of him being great once he makes his Browns debut in Week 13. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
It appears that Mariota will remain the Falcons starter for Week 11 against the Bears. Said coach Arthur Smith on Monday to the Atlanta media, "If we were going to make a change, I'd tell you." It's not a bad idea to stash Desmond Ridder (5 percent rostered) where available in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but Mariota can be a streamer in one-quarterback leagues for Week 11. He scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games. And the Bears have allowed two of their past three opposing quarterbacks to score at least 29 Fantasy points. Mariota is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
NO New Orleans • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Athletic reported that Winston could start for the Saints in Week 11, and the potential of that happening makes it worth your time to add Winston. While he might struggle again like he did earlier in the season before he suffered a back injury and lost his job to Andy Dalton, there's still the possibility that he could become a low-end starter in all leagues. Fantasy managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues should have Winston rostered for sure, and he's worth at least 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB in those formats. In one-quarterback leagues, Winston is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year
Tannehill returned from a two-game absence with an ankle injury to score 23 Fantasy points against Denver in Week 10. That wasn't an easy matchup, but he passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns. He doesn't have an easy matchup again this week against the Packers, but I still consider Tannehill a low-end starter in all leagues. He's played six healthy games this season and scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three of them. Tannehill is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
WAS Washington • #4
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Heinicke should remain the starter for the Commanders ahead of Carson Wentz (finger) since he went 3-1 in his absence. We'll see what happens if Wentz can return in Week 11, but Fantasy managers can look at Heinicke as an option in deeper leagues. I don't love the matchup for Heinicke against the Texans because the Commanders should be able to run all over Houston, and Heinicke only has one game with more than 18 Fantasy points in his four outings. However, the past two quarterbacks against the Texans -- Jalen Hurts and Daniel Jones -- have scored at least 21 Fantasy points, so hopefully Heinicke follows suit. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Jeff Saturday took over for Frank Reich as the interim head coach for the Colts, and he made the right move to put Ryan back under center in Week 10 at Las Vegas. He scored 23 Fantasy points -- nine of those came with his legs as he rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown -- but I'm not sure you want to use him in one-quarterback leagues against the Eagles. However, Ryan should be added in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available since he should remain the starter for the rest of the season. He's worth at least 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB in those formats.
Colt McCoy QB
ARI Arizona • #12
Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs.
We hope Kyler Murray (hamstring) is back for Week 11 against the 49ers, and he has an extra day to get healthy since the game is Monday night. But if Murray is out then plan to add McCoy in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He did OK in place of Murray in Week 10 at the Rams with 15 Fantasy points, and he would likely be in that range against the 49ers given San Francisco's stout defense. McCoy is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Running Backs
- On a bye: Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Travis Etienne, Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White and Kenneth Walker III.
- Injuries: Leonard Fournette (hip), Aaron Jones (ankle), Ezekiel Elliott (knee), Damien Harris (illness), Gus Edwards (hamstring), Khalil Herbert (hip), J.K. Dobbins (knee), Deon Jackson (knee), Mark Ingram (knee), J.D. McKissic (neck), Darrel Williams (hip) and Damien Williams (ribs).
- Check to see if available: Michael Carter (84 percent rostered), Kenyan Drake (83 percent), Rachaad White (82 percent), Brian Robinson Jr, (81 percent), Gus Edwards (80 percent), Isiah Pacheco (70 percent) and Elijah Mitchell (66 percent). Carter remains the best running back for the Jets coming off a bye, and he scored 15 PPR points in his last outing in Week 9 against Buffalo. He's worth using as a flex in Week 11 at New England. ... We'll see what the Ravens do coming off their bye at running back if Edwards is healthy, but Drake and Edwards should both be rostered in all leagues. Drake has scored at least 16 PPR points in three of his past four games, and Edwards had 18 PPR points in his last healthy game in Week 7 against Cleveland. I'd give the slight nod to Drake as the better Fantasy option in Week 11 against Carolina. ... White needs to be rostered in all leagues even with Tampa Bay on a bye. White could be the best running back for the Buccaneers for the rest of the season, even if Fournette (hip) is healthy. In Week 10 against Seattle, White had 22 carries for 105 yards, and we'll see if Fournette can play in Week 12 at Cleveland. ... Robinson had a career game in Week 10 at Philadelphia with 26 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. He should have the chance for another productive game in Week 11 at Houston since the Texans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, and then he gets Atlanta in Week 12. Robinson should be rostered in all leagues, especially non-PPR formats. ... Pacheco had a career-high 16 carries for 82 yards in Week 10 against Jacksonville, and he appears to be the lead rusher for Kansas City ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon. I'd rather roster McKinnon the most of that trio given his role in the passing game, but Pacheco should be added in all leagues as well. He should have the chance for another strong outing in Week 11 against the Chargers, who are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs. ... Mitchell returned from his seven-game absence with a knee injury and had a prominent role in tandem with Christian McCaffrey against the Chargers in Week 10, getting 18 carries for 89 yards, along with one catch for minus-1 yard on two targets. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell will continue to get work, giving him value as a potential flex, as well as a lottery ticket for McCaffrey. Add Mitchell in all leagues where available.
- Drop candidates: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (95 percent rostered), Nyheim Hines (67 percent), Chuba Hubbard (67 percent) and Eno Benjamin (63 percent). Edwards-Helaire played a season-low four snaps in Week 10 against Jacksonville and had no carries and just two targets. He's now gone four games in a row with nine touches or less, and now it appears like he's getting completely phased out of the offense. There's no reason to roster him right now. ... Hines has no carries and one catch for 9 yards on two targets in two games with the Bills. Maybe better days are ahead, but his move to Buffalo has been a disaster for his Fantasy value. ... Hubbard might get back to a prominent role in tandem with D'Onta Foreman, but in Week 10 against Atlanta, Hubbard had just five carries for 14 yards and no targets. It was his first game back after a two-game absence with an ankle injury, but Foreman has clearly established himself as the main option in the Panthers backfield, leaving Hubbard in a limited role, which isn't good for Fantasy managers. ... The Cardinals made a surprise move to release Benjamin on Monday, and maybe he'll land in a good spot to help his Fantasy value. But you might not need to roster Benjamin for now, and it's unlikely he'll end up with a team that will give him valuable touches any time soon.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
The Chiefs will continue to use three running backs most weeks, with McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco the top options ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. McKinnon is the safest of the trio given his work in the passing game, and his role could increase if JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) are out for an extended period of time. McKinnon has eight targets and six catches in consecutive games against Tennessee and Jacksonville, and he scored at least 10 PPR points in each outing. I'm fine with McKinnon as a weekly flex in PPR, especially in Week 11 at the Chargers. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Warren didn't take over as the lead running back for the Steelers in Week 10 against New Orleans, but he did have an increased role in tandem with Najee Harris, playing 43 percent of the snaps. Warren had a season-high nine carries and 12 total touches, and he scored 10 PPR points for the second game in a row. He's now become someone you can use as a flex option while Harris is healthy, and if Harris were to miss any time then Warren would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
In the first game for the Broncos with Chase Edmonds on the roster in Week 10 at Tennessee, Murray and Melvin Gordon still led the team in touches, with Edmonds a distant third. While Gordon played the most (54 percent of the snaps to 31 percent for Murray and 19 percent for Edmonds), it was Murray who had the most touches with 12 (nine carries) compared to 11 for Gordon (seven carries) and three for Edmonds (two carries). I don't want to trust any of these guys, but Murray remains my favorite heading into Week 11 against the Raiders, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. It's also a revenge game for Murray, who started his career with the Raiders. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Williams returned in Week 10 from his seven-game absence with an ankle injury and immediately had a prominent role in the passing game with three catches for 30 yards on three targets. He only played 27 percent of the snaps, but that was second on the team behind Darrell Henderson (57 percent) and ahead of Cam Akers (17 percent). And now with Cooper Kupp (ankle) out, Williams might have an increased role for the Rams. Williams is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, with his value higher in PPR.
ARI Arizona • #30
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
With Eno Benjamin being released Monday, Ingram is now the No. 2 running back in Arizona behind James Conner. Ingram is now worth stashing in the majority of leagues just in case Conner gets hurt, and he already missed three games with a rib injury. Ingram is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Wide Receivers
- On a bye: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Marvin Jones.
- Injuries: Cooper Kupp (ankle), Ja'Marr Chase (hip), JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Mecole Hardman (abdomen), Jerry Jeudy (ankle), Keenan Allen (hamstring), Mike Williams (ankle), Allen Lazard (shoulder), Christian Watson (ankle), Romeo Doubs (ankle), Marquise Brown (foot), Hunter Renfrow (oblique), DeVante Parker (knee), Josh Reynolds (back), Corey Davis (knee), Russell Gage (hamstring), Randall Cobb (ankle) and D.J. Chark (ankle).
- Check to see if available: Darnell Mooney (84 percent rostered), Garrett Wilson (81 percent), Marquise Brown (79 percent), Allen Robinson (76 percent), Rondale Moore (75 percent), Mecole Hardman (72 percent) and Drake London (68 percent). I'm not going to back off Mooney because he struggled in Week 10 against Detroit with just four catches for 57 yards on four targets. He had scored at least 12 PPR points in four of his previous six games, and he can still be a useful No. 3 receiver in PPR moving forward, especially in Week 11 against the Falcons, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. ... Wilson has been excellent since Breece Hall (ACL) and Corey Davis (knee) got hurt, scoring 17 PPR points in each of his past two games. He has 16 targets over that span for 14 catches and 207 yards. Against the Patriots in Week 8, Wilson had six catches for 115 yards on seven targets. Even if Davis returns this week, Wilson has top-15 upside in all leagues and should be 100 percent rostered. ... Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown is "getting close" to a return and should be back no later than Arizona's bye in Week 13. It's time to stash him if he's out there. ... Robinson will hopefully get a boost with Kupp out. It's risky to trust Robinson, especially if Matthew Stafford (concussion) doesn't play, but there is a path to production for Robinson given Kupp's injury. ... Moore should be 100 percent rostered and could see his production increase, if possible, with Zach Ertz (knee) out. Moore has scored at least 14 PPR points in three games in a row and has at least eight targets, seven catches and 69 yards over that span, with one touchdown. And hopefully Kyler Murray (hamstring) is back in Week 11 against the 49ers. ... I'd roster Hardman while he's injured just to see what happens. He could lose his job to Kadarius Toney, or Hardman could go back to being a prominent player in Kansas City's offense. Prior to Week 10, Hardman had scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, with two outings of at least 19 PPR points. ... London might be worth buying back into since he has 13 targets in his past two games and just scored a touchdown in Week 10 at Carolina. He has plenty of talent to be a quality Fantasy receiver, and if the targets start to rise in Atlanta then the production should follow.
- Drop candidates: Diontae Johnson (89 percent rostered), Brandin Cooks (83 percent), Curtis Samuel (79 percent) and Chase Claypool (77 percent). You can hold Johnson in PPR leagues if you want, but it's time to move on from him in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues. He hasn't scored a touchdown this season and has been held to 63 yards or less in four games in a row. ... Cooks returned from his one-game absence after being unhappy for not getting traded, and he continued to struggle for the Texans with four catches for 37 yards at the Giants. He has one touchdown on the season and just three games with more than 11 PPR points. In shallow leagues, it's easy to drop Cooks at this point, and I'd rather have Nico Collins. ... Samuel has scored 10 PPR points or less in three of his past five games, and he's been held to three catches or less in four of his past five outings. You can hold him in PPR leagues, but he has minimal value in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues moving forward since he has just one touchdown since Week 2. ... Claypool will hopefully have better days with the Bears moving forward, but in two games since being traded from Pittsburgh to Chicago he has three catches for 21 yards on eight targets. The Bears don't throw the ball enough to justify carrying Claypool in the majority of leagues, especially since he's clearly third behind Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet in likely target share. If Claypool starts to improve as a Fantasy asset then hopefully you can add him back to your roster.
KC Kansas City
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Toney made his first impact with the Chiefs in Week 10 against Jacksonville with four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he added two carries for 33 yards. We'll see what happens when Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) are healthy, but it's worth adding Toney in case both are out in Week 11 at the Chargers. And it could be that Toney did enough to impress Andy Reid that he deserves more playing time regardless of who's healthy, which could come at the expense of Hardman. Toney is worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.
GB Green Bay • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Watson has the upside to be a league-winning Fantasy receiver after the way he played -- finally -- in Week 10 against the Cowboys. He had four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets, and his big-play ability has been missing in Green Bay all year. Now, can Watson continue to earn Aaron Rodgers' trust? That's the key, along with out-producing Allen Lazard. But if Watson can be consistent, the production could be amazing, including in Week 11 against the Titans. Watson is worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.
IND Indianapolis • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Campbell has to love having Matt Ryan back under center for the Colts -- and so should Fantasy managers. In his past three games with Ryan, Campbell has scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing with at least nine targets, seven catches and 57 yards, and he has a touchdown in each game. We'll see if he can keep this up, but the Colts are likely going to lean on Campbell as the No. 2 target behind Michael Pittman. And in games where Indianapolis is trailing, Ryan has shown the ability to attempt 40-plus passes on a regular basis, which should help Campbell. He's worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB, with his value slightly higher in PPR.
CLE Cleveland • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The short-term for Peoples-Jones is he can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. He has scored at least 11 PPR points in four games in a row and five of his past six outings. In Week 10 at Miami, Peoples-Jones had five catches for 99 yards on nine targets for a season-best 14 PPR points. I think he should live in this range of 11-14 PPR points again in Week 11 at Buffalo and Week 12 against Tampa Bay, and then he could take off with his production in Week 13 and beyond once Deshaun Watson is active. I want People-Jones on all my rosters, and he's worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Cooper Kupp (ankle) is now on injured reserve, and we'll see if that helps Jefferson moving forward. He just had his best game of the season in Week 10 against Arizona with three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown on three targets, with all of his production coming after Kupp was hurt. Matthew Stafford (concussion) was out against the Cardinals also, so we'll see if Stafford's return can help Jefferson produce at a high level. Just based on upside, I would rather have Jefferson than Robinson for the rest of the year. It's worth adding Jefferson for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #86
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Slayton just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 10 against Houston with 18 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row and four of his past five outings. He's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants, and we'll see if he can continue to produce for Daniel Jones and Fantasy managers with six targets or less in his past four outings. But he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, especially in Week 11 against the Lions. Add Slayton for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Collins returned from a two-game absence from a groin injury in Week 10 at the Giants and got 10 targets from Davis Mills for five catches, 49 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if he continues to see this amount of attention from Mills, and Collins might be better than Brandin Cooks for the rest of the season. Collins has a good matchup in Week 11 against the Commanders, and he can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB.
KC Kansas City • #11
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Valdes-Scantling is worth adding where available in case JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) are out in Week 11 at the Chargers. If both are out we could see an uptick in targets for Valdes-Scantling, who only had four in Week 10 against Jacksonville but finished with three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown. Valdes-Scantling has now scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past five games. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Julio Jones WR
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 33 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Jones just had his best game of the season in Week 10 against Seattle, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues, even with Tampa Bay on a bye in Week 11. Against the Seahawks, Jones had three catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on five targets. If he can stay healthy, Jones could be a reliable No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
TEN Tennessee • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Westbrook-Ikhine just had the best game of any Titans receiver this year in Week 10 against Denver with five catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. There has only been four times this season where a Tennessee receiver had at least eight targets, and maybe Westbrook-Ikhine can emerge as a reliable weapon for Ryan Tannehill. In deeper leagues, it's worth adding him to find out for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.
Tight End
- On a bye: Mike Gesicki, Cade Otton, Cameron Brate, Evan Engram, Noah Fant and Will Dissly.
- Injuries: Dallas Goedert (shoulder), Zach Ertz (knee), Mark Andrews (shoulder), Gerald Everett (groin), Darren Waller (hamstring), David Njoku (ankle), Irv Smith (ankle) and Daniel Bellinger (eye).
- Check to see if available: Dalton Schultz (83 percent rostered), Greg Dulcich (81 percent), Darren Waller (79 percent) and Tyler Higbee (68 percent). Schultz should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in his past two games now that Dak Prescott is healthy. Schultz has top-five upside for the rest of the season. ... I'll stick with Dulcich one more time with his matchup against the Raiders in Week 11. Prior to his dud in Week 10 at Tennessee with two PPR points, Dulcich had scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. And the Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. ... Waller is worth stashing with the hope he can help you in the Fantasy playoffs. It's been a lost season for him, but if he can return in Week 14 from his hamstring injury then he can still reward Fantasy managers with a strong stretch run. ... Higbee might be the best pass catcher for the Rams for the rest of the season with Cooper Kupp (ankle) on injured reserve. Higbee just had eight catches for 73 yards on eight targets against the Cardinals in Week 10, and he should see plenty of targets moving forward with Kupp out.
- Drop candidates: Zach Ertz (96 percent), Mike Gesicki (73 percent) and Taysom Hill (70 percent). Ertz is out for the season, so it's easy to drop him in all redraft leagues. ... Gesicki is not worth stashing on his bye. He only has three games this season with more than five PPR points. ... Hill has no Fantasy points in his past two games against Baltimore and Pittsburgh. He also has combined for 19 PPR points in his past five games. There's no reason to roster him at this point.
Cole Kmet TE
CHI Chicago • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kmet has scored five touchdowns in his past three games, and he has 13 targets in his past two outings. Since Chicago isn't a high-volume passing attack, it's good to see Kmet become and continue to be a favorite target for Justin Fields. Kmet will hopefully live in the 11-PPR point range when he's not scoring touchdowns, and he would have scored 11 PPR points against Detroit if he didn't find the end zone since he had four catches for 74 yards on seven targets. Kmet will hopefully be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end for the rest of the year, and he's worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
We hope that Njoku can return to action in Week 11 at Buffalo after being out since Week 7 with an ankle injury. When healthy, Njoku can be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues, and he scored at least 10 PPR points in four of five games before getting hurt. Njoku should also benefit when Deshaun Watson returns to action in Week 13. Njoku is worth adding for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB.
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
McBride should be the No. 1 tight end for the Cardinals for the rest of the season now that Zach Ertz (knee) is out. It will likely be hard for McBride to produce at a high level if the Cardinals have DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown healthy, but Kyler Murray relied heavily on Ertz and could do the same with McBride. Ertz had scored at least 10 PPR points in eight of his first nine games before getting hurt last week against the Rams. McBride is worth taking a flier on for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
Hayden Hurst TE
CIN Cincinnati • #88
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hurst should stay in the low-end starting conversation for as long as Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is out, and it doesn't sound like Chase will play in Week 11 against the Steelers. Hurst could also benefit in this matchup with Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendectomy) out for Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have allowed two tight ends in a row to score at least 12 PPR points with Dallas Goedert in Week 8 and Juwan Johnson in Week 10. Hurst is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
LV Las Vegas • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
In the first game after Darren Waller (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 10, Moreau had his best outing of the season against the Colts with three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on four targets. We hope that's a sign of things to come, although Moreau hasn't done much with Waller out prior to that, with nine PPR points in Week 8 the previous best game for Moreau. However, in deeper leagues, Moreau is worth adding to see what develops for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Likely is only worth adding if Mark Andrews (shoulder) doesn't play in Week 11 against Carolina, and it appears like Andrews will return for this matchup. In his past two games with Andrews either hurt or out, Likely has 12 targets for seven catches, 101 yards and two touchdowns for a combined 28 PPR points. He would be a top-10 Fantasy tight end if Andrews is out against the Panthers and is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Johnson could benefit if Jameis Winston returns at quarterback for the Saints, and that could happen in Week 11 against the Rams. Without Winston, Johnson has had some productive moments with Andy Dalton, scoring at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games. He could be a low-end starter in deeper leagues against the Rams, and hopefully Winston will unleash his upside. Johnson is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.
DST
- Steelers (40 percent rostered) vs. CIN
- Commanders (14 percent rostered) at HOU
- Bengals (34 percent rostered) at PIT
- Rams (64 percent rostered) at NO
KICKERS
- Wil Lutz (63 percent rostered) vs. LAR
- Evan McPherson (54 percent rostered) at PIT
- Nick Folk (46 percent rostered) vs. NYJ
- Joey Slye (3 percent rostered) at HOU