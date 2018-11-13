Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Navigating bye weeks as you make a playoff push
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire. Jamey Eisenberg gives you the top options to consider.
For most Fantasy leagues, the playoffs start in Week 14, so this is an important scoring period. And it comes with six teams on a bye, which is always fun.
New England, Miami, Buffalo, Cleveland, the Jets and 49ers are off this week. That means you're without Fantasy starters like Tom Brady, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, James White, LeSean McCoy, Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Jarvis Landry, George Kittle, Rob Gronkowski, David Njoku and several more.
It might be a challenge, especially in deeper leagues, to find quality starters on your roster, before you even factor in injuries. We just lost Cooper Kupp (ACL) for the season in Week 10, and we could also be without James Conner (concussion) and Marvin Jones (knee), among others.
The waiver wire will be busy this week, including some running backs (Josh Adams, Derrick Henry and Rashaad Penny) and receivers (Anthony Miller, Chris Godwin and Keke Coutee) you'll want to pick up. Marcus Mariota tops the list of guys to add at quarterback, and Benjamin Watson should be the No. 1 tight end added this week.
And you have three players for the Rams who could step up with Kupp out: Josh Reynolds, Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee. Make sure your roster is in good shape this week because several key players could be missing with six teams on a bye.
Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players owned in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Quarterbacks
- Key players on a bye: Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield, Nick Mullens, Dolphins quarterbacks, Bills quarterbacks, Jets quarterbacks
- Injuries of note: Joe Flacco (hip)
- Priority list: Marcus Mariota (32 percent ownership), Lamar Jackson (16 percent), Eli Manning (39 percent), Dak Prescott (55 percent)
- Drop candidates: Andy Dalton (83 percent), Alex Smith (77 percent)
|32%
Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB
|Mariota appears all the way back from the elbow injury that caused numbness in his throwing hand earlier this year. He's scored 26 Fantasy points in consecutive games at Dallas in Week 9 and vs. New England in Week 10, and that's production you can buy into heading into Week 11 against the Colts. He's run for at least 21 yards in four games in a row and has three games this season where he's scored at least five Fantasy points with his legs. And the Colts have allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points coming into this week. Mariota is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB.
|16%
Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB
|We don't know if Flacco is going to be out this week against the Bengals, but if there's a chance he could sit, then you want to add Jackson now. While he may not be a polished passer yet, he should be able to make plays with his legs — he ran for 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns in three years at Louisville — which would make him an intriguing Fantasy option. I wouldn't want to start Jackson in one-quarterback formats in Week 11 even if he does start for the Ravens, but I would be interested in him for two-QB and super-flex leagues. Eventually, he'll be the starter in Baltimore, and he could turn into a Fantasy starter in all leagues before the end of the season. Jackson is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|39%
Eli Manning New York Giants QB
|Manning came out of Week 10 at San Francisco with a quality performance of 188 passing yards and three touchdowns, and that should help Fantasy owners trust him in a great matchup in Week 11 against Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Only two quarterbacks have failed to score at least 24 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers this season: Nick Foles in Week 2, and Alex Smith in Week 10. Manning is among the best streaming options at quarterback this week, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|55%
Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB
|Prescott comes into Week 11 with at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, with his low over that span at 18 points. After a slow start, Prescott is starting to look like a reliable Fantasy quarterback again, especially in deeper leagues. This week, Prescott has a tremendous matchup against the Falcons, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Only one quarterback has failed to score at least 21 Fantasy points against Atlanta this year — Smith, again, in Week 9, when he had 18 points. Prescott, like Manning, is among the best streaming quarterbacks in Week 11. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
Running backs
- Key players on a bye: James White, Sony Michel, Kenyan Drake, Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy, Isaiah Crowell, Elijah McGuire, Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson, Matt Breida
- Injuries of note: James Conner (concussion), Chris Carson (hip), Royce Freeman (ankle), Darren Sproles (hamstring), Ronald Jones (hamstring), Chris Thompson (ribs)
- Priority list: Josh Adams (25 percent ownership), Rashaad Penny (18 percent), Derrick Henry (64 percent), Jaylen Samuels (1 percent), Theo Riddick (31 percent), Elijah McGuire (43 percent), Kapri Bibbs (34 percent), Jacquizz Rodgers (1 percent), Devontae Booker (39 percent), Stevan Ridley (0 percent)
- Drop candidates: T.J. Yeldon (90 percent), Chris Thompson (79 percent), Carlos Hyde (63 percent), Wendell Smallwood (55 percent), Corey Clement (54 percent)
|25%
Josh Adams Philadelphia Eagles RB
|I've been talking about adding Adams for the past two weeks, and it sounds like Eagles coach Doug Pederson is about to give Adams a bigger workload. Pederson said Monday Adams will get more carries moving forward, which is a smart move. Adams had nine carries for 61 yards in Week 8 at Jacksonville, and he followed that up with seven carries for 47 yards in Week 10 against Dallas after Philadelphia's bye. He only has one catch for 6 yards on the season, which lowers his value in PPR, but he could end up as a useful flex option as the season moves on. I don't like him in Week 11 at New Orleans, but I do want to stash him in all leagues. And he should continue to prove he's better than Wendell Smallwood or Corey Clement. Adams is worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB.
|18%
Rashaad Penny Seattle Seahawks RB
|With Carson out in Week 10 at the Rams, Penny and Mike Davis handled the rushing load for the Seahawks, and it was easily Penny's best game of his rookie campaign. He had 12 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown, and he impressed coach Pete Carroll, who said this: "He looked just like the guy we thought he would look like when we drafted him." Originally, when I started to write this column, Penny was the No. 1 running back — and likely No. 1 player to add this week — but things changed Monday afternoon. Carroll said Carson is expected to play Thursday night against the Packers, meaning we now have a three-headed backfield in Seattle. It will be tough for Penny to dominate touches when everyone is healthy, but you should still add him with the hope that he's building toward a strong finish. Just don't plan to play him as anything more than a flex in Week 11. He's worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB.
|64%
Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB
|I can understand if you want to put Henry first on this list with the hope that he's finally going to deliver on the expectations we had for him coming into the season. He heads into Week 11 at the Colts having scored four touchdowns in his past two games, and Week 10 against New England was his best performance of the year with 11 carries for 58 yards and two touchdowns. He's still getting outplayed by Dion Lewis, and Henry does little in the passing game with just eight catches for 54 yards on the season. When he doesn't score, he's going to be frustrating to own, but he's doing well now that the Titans' offense has started to improve. He's worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB.
|1%
Jaylen Samuels Pittsburgh Steelers RB
|It appears like Conner will play in Week 11 against Jacksonville, but Fantasy owners should prepare just in case he's out. And now that we know Le'Veon Bell isn't expected to play in 2018, you should be looking at Conner's handcuff, just in case he suffers another injury. I would expect Samuels and Ridley to split touches if Conner was out, but Samuels looks like he would play more in the passing game. In Week 10 against Carolina with Conner hurt, Samuels had five carries for 7 yards, as well as three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Ridley had eight carries for 26 yards and no catches on one target. Samuels is worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB, and Ridley is worth 1 percent.
|31%
Theo Riddick Detroit Lions RB
|In two games since Golden Tate was traded to Philadelphia, Riddick has been great in the passing game for the Lions. He had seven catches for 36 yards on eight targets in Week 9 at Minnesota, and added six catches for 60 yards on seven targets in Week 10 at Chicago. He's averaging 11 PPR points over that span, and his production isn't hurting Kerryon Johnson at all. Riddick can be a solid flex option in PPR leagues moving forward, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
|43%
Elijah McGuire New York Jets RB
|If there was something to take from the Jets' embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Bills in Week 10 it's that McGuire deserves more work. He had six carries for 30 yards, as well as three catches for 27 yards on six targets, and he matched Isaiah Crowell with nine touches to lead this backfield. The difference was Crowell had just 37 total yards. I'd love to see the Jets lean on McGuire, which might never happen, but he's worth stashing through their bye week to see what develops. If you have an open roster spot, spend up to 5 percent of your FAAB on McGuire this week.
|34%
Kapri Bibbs Washington Redskins RB
|Bibbs didn't do much in Week 10 at Tampa Bay with just three carries for 28 yards, as well as two catches for 13 yards. But as long as Thompson is out, Bibbs is worth a look in PPR leagues, especially when Washington could be chasing points. In the previous two games with Thompson hurt before Week 10, Bibbs scored in both outings. Adrian Peterson will continue to dominate touches in Washington, but Bibbs is worth a look in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|1%
Jacquizz Rodgers Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB
|Rodgers was a big part of the passing game against Washington in Week 10 with eight catches for 102 yards on eight targets, and he now has at least four catches in two of his past four games. His playing time is up with Jones out, but he's playing on passing downs in tandem with Peyton Barber. As long as Jones remains out, we could see Rodgers as a factor in deep PPR leagues, especially in Week 11 at the Giants. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|39%
Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB
|Freeman is expected to return for the Broncos this week, but it's worth keeping an eye on Booker to see if that happens. With Freeman out for the past two games, Booker had either a touchdown or 100 total yards in both outings at Kansas City in Week 8 and vs. Houston in Week 9. Phillip Lindsay will continue to lead this backfield, but Booker would have value if Freeman remains out. With Freeman back, Booker would go back to being the third option, which would limit his upside. He's worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Wide receivers
- Key players on a bye: Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones, Robert Foster, Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Antonio Callaway, Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garcon, Kendrick Bourne
- Injuries of note: Cooper Kupp (knee), Julian Edelman (ankle), Marvin Jones (knee), Randall Cobb (hamstring), A.J. Green (toe), Stefon Diggs (ribs), Sammy Watkins (foot), DeVante Parker (shoulder), Robby Anderson (ankle), Keke Coutee (hamstring), Jamison Crowder (ankle), Pierre Garcon (knee), Martavis Bryant (knee), Jakeem Grant (Achilles)
- Priority list: Anthony Miller (23 percent ownership), Chris Godwin (59 percent), Keke Coutee (31 percent), Josh Reynolds (2 percent), Josh Doctson (15 percent), John Ross (18 percent), Dede Westbrook (58 percent), Maurice Harris (29 percent), Donte Moncrief (21 percent), Brandon Marshall (8 percent)
- Drop candidates: Cooper Kupp (100 percent), Marquise Goodwin (72 percent), Jordy Nelson (71 percent), Mike Williams (71 percent), Mohamed Sanu (58 percent)
|23%
Anthony Miller Chicago Bears WR
|Miller was one of my favorite rookies coming into the season, and we've been talking him for the past four weeks as someone to add. Prior to Week 10 against Detroit, Miller led all Chicago receivers over the past three games in targets with 20, and he had scored at least nine PPR points in three of his previous four outings, with two touchdowns over that span. Then came the matchup with the Lions when Miller went off for five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Allen Robinson also played well with six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets, but Miller should be added in all leagues. You might not start him in Week 11 vs. Minnesota, but Miller should be a difference maker to close the year. He's worth 10-15 percent of your FAAB.
|59%
Chris Godwin Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|Godwin had arguably his best game of the season in Week 10 against Washington with seven catches for 103 yards on seven targets. It snapped a three-game slump where he had fewer than 60 receiving yards and didn't score, though he's played well overall with Ryan Fitzpatrick this season. Of the five games that Fitzpatrick has been able to finish, Godwin has averaged 13.6 PPR points. And Fitzpatrick is slated to start in Week 11 at the Giants. I like Godwin as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in that matchup, and he's worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your FAAB.
|31%
Keke Coutee Houston Texans WR
|Texans coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that Coutee could return in Week 11 at Washington after being out for the past two games. That would be ideal, as we can then see how Houston's receiving corps looks with DeAndre Hopkins, Demaryius Thomas and Coutee. We expect Coutee to remain the slot receiver, and he was playing well before getting hurt in Week 7 at Jacksonville. In Week 4 at Indianapolis and Week 5 against Dallas, Coutee combined for 17 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets, and he could be a solid option in PPR to close the season — if he can stay healthy. Coutee is worth up to 10 percent of your FAAB.
|2%
Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR
|With Kupp out, Reynolds is headed for a bigger role, and it's never a bad idea to have anyone associated with the Rams. The last time Kupp was out in Week 8 against Green Bay, Reynolds had three catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He's clearly going to be behind Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Todd Gurley when it comes to targets, and Everett and Higbee will also have an expanded role. But if you have an open roster spot to play with, add Reynolds now. If he becomes a favorite option for Jared Goff, your Fantasy team could be in good shape. In the six games that Kupp was able to finish this year, he averaged 7.8 targets per game. A good chunk of those could start going to Reynolds. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|15%
Josh Doctson Washington Redskins WR
|Paul Richardson (shoulder) is out for the season, and Crowder doesn't appear to be returning in Week 11 against Houston. That should allow Doctson and Maurice Harris to stay relevant for Fantasy owners. Doctson has scored in consecutive games against Atlanta and Tampa Bay with seven catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets over that span. Harris has 15 catches for 176 yards on 17 targets over that span. I like Doctson more in non-PPR leagues, but he's been touchdown dependent. And Harris has 32 PPR points in the past two games as the primary slot receiver with Crowder out. Both are worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB heading into Week 11 against the Texans.
|8%
John Ross Cincinnati Bengals WR
|Green is expected to remain out in Week 11 at Baltimore, and he might also miss Week 12 against Cleveland. If that happens, we could see Ross grow into a bigger role as the No. 2 receiver behind Tyler Boyd. In the first game without Green against New Orleans in Week 10, Ross had two catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He doesn't have an easy matchup against the Ravens, but Ross has shown that he just needs one play to help his production based on his speed. And if Green is out longer than Week 12, Ross could end up in a prominent role for the rest of the season. Ross is worth at least 5 percent of your FAAB.
|58%
Dede Westbrook Jacksonville Jaguars WR
|The Jaguars have two receivers who are worth adding based on their recent level of play in Westbook and Moncrief. Westbrook has a touchdown in two of his past four games, and he just had 10 targets at Indianapolis in Week 10. He finished with nine PPR points against the Colts, and he's the safer option in PPR leagues moving forward. Moncrief has scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his past seven games, and he just had three catches for 98 yards and a touchdown on four targets against Indianapolis. Both could be No. 3 receivers in deeper leagues, although it's a tough matchup for the Jaguars in Week 11 against the Steelers. Spend 5 percent of your FAAB on Westbrook and Moncrief if you need help at receiver.
|8%
Brandon Marshall Seattle Seahawks WR
|Marshall will replace Dez Bryant (Achilles) as the veteran receiver for the Saints. And we'll see if he has anything left at 34 after he was released by Seattle earlier this year. With the Seahawks, Marshall only had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown on 23 targets. He'll play more like a glorified tight end than a receiver, and hopefully he doesn't steal targets from Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith, Benjamin Watson, Alvin Kamara, or Mark Ingram. Still, in deeper leagues, you can take a flier on Marshall since he'll be catching passes from Drew Brees. Marshall is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
Tight ends
- Key players on a bye: Rob Gronkowski, George Kittle, David Njoku, Chris Herndon
- Injuries of note: Rob Gronkowski (back)
- Priority list: Benjamin Watson (66 percent ownership), Jeff Heuerman (10 percent), Ricky Seals-Jones (18 percent), Gerald Everett (1 percent), Tyler Higbee (1 percent), Jonnu Smith (2 percent), Nick Vannett (4 percent), James O'Shaughnessey (0 percent)
- Drop candidates: David Njoku (83 percent), Chris Herndon (61 percent)
|66%
Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE
|Watson is just above the line of guys we usually talk about adding, but we'll bend the rules here. He should be added in all leagues and could be a difference maker for Fantasy owners down the stretch. While he has a tough matchup in Week 11 against the Eagles, it might his last difficult opponent for the rest of the season. From Week 12 on, he faces Atlanta, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Carolina twice and Pittsburgh. All are among the worst teams at defending tight ends this year. Watson has scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past four games, and he just missed two touchdowns in Week 10 at Cincinnati. He's worth 5-10 percent of your FAAB.
|10%
Jeff Heuerman Denver Broncos TE
|The last time we saw Heuerman was in Week 9 against Houston in the Broncos' first game without Demaryius Thomas, and he had 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. While we all hope Courtland Sutton emerges as the second-best receiving option for the Broncos behind Emmanuel Sanders now that Thomas is gone, it could be Heuerman as that guy instead. He has a tough matchup in Week 11 at the Chargers, but then he faces Pittsburgh in Week 12, Cincinnati in Week 13, Cleveland in Week 15 and Oakland in Week 16. He's a sneaky sleeper to close the year and worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
|18%
Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE
|Seals-Jones played well in Week 10 at Kansas City with five catches for 51 yards on nine targets, and he has another favorable matchup in Week 11 against Oakland. The Raiders are top five in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so hopefully Seals-Jones will remain heavily involved. His nine targets against the Chiefs were tied for second on the team with David Johnson, behind only Larry Fitzgerald (10). I like Seals-Jones as a streaming option this week, and he's worth 5 percent of your FAAB.
|1%
Gerald Everett Los Angeles Rams TE
|In the past two games, we've seen the Rams involve their tight ends more, which bodes well for their value now that Kupp is out. In Week 9 at New Orleans, Everett had three catches for 48 yards on five targets, while Higbee had two catches for 40 yards on four targets. Then, in Week 10 against Seattle, in the game where Kupp was injured, we saw both score touchdowns, with Higbee catching three passes for 25 yards on three targets and Everett having two catches for 15 yards on two targets. I like Everett slightly better than Higbee, but both are worth a look against the Chiefs in Week 11 — and moving forward with Kupp out. Spend 5 percent of your FAAB on Everett or Higbee.
|2%
Jonnu Smith Tennessee Titans TE
|We thought when Delanie Walker (ankle) got hurt in Week 1 and was lost for the season that Smith would step up and have a standout sophomore campaign. It took a while, but he's finally started producing over the past two weeks. He had two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on two targets in Week 9 at Dallas and three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Week 10 against New England. It would be nice to see his targets start to rise, but he could be a good streaming option in deeper leagues in Week 11 at the Colts. He's worth up to 5 percent of your FAAB.
|4%
Nick Vannett Seattle Seahawks TE
|Vannett has scored in consecutive games against the Chargers and Rams with seven catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets over that span. We'll see if he can continue to be productive in a crowded receiving corps for the Seahawks, but he's worth a look in deeper leagues. He has a tough matchup in Week 11 against Green Bay, but he gets a great matchup in Week 12 at Carolina if you're looking ahead. Vannett is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
|0%
James O'Shaughnessy Jacksonville Jaguars TE
|O'Shaughnessey returned from a two-game absence with a shoulder injury in Week 10 at Indianapolis to catch five passes for 46 yards on six targets. Blake Bortles likes to lean on his tight ends, so he could be useful in deeper leagues moving forward. He has a favorable matchup in Week 11 against Pittsburgh, and O'Shaughnessey is worth 1 percent of your FAAB.
DST streamers
- Cardinals (21 percent) vs. OAK
- Steelers (65 percent) at JAC
- Panthers (64 percent) at DET
- Bengals (12 percent) at BAL
- Giants (15 percent) vs. TB
K streamers
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (29 percent) at WAS
- Dan Bailey (35 percent) at CHI
- Ryan Succop (17 percent) at IND
- Jake Elliott (49 percent) at NO
- Giorgio Tavecchio (28 percent) vs. DAL
