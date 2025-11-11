The biggest news heading into Week 11 might be the eventual return of Joe Burrow (toe), who has been out since Week 2. Burrow told Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that he expects to be back by Week 13, which means he's ahead of his original three-month timeline.



Burrow is rostered in 50 percent of leagues on CBS Sports, so Fantasy managers should add him now where available, especially if you're headed for the playoffs. When healthy, Burrow is a top-five Fantasy quarterback in all leagues.



I would still roster Joe Flacco (74 percent) until Burrow is back, and Flacco should be considered a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues in Week 11 at Pittsburgh. In four starts with the Bengals, Flacco is averaging 30.4 Fantasy points, which is incredible.



In other injury news, Jaxson Dart (concussion), J.K. Dobbins (foot), Davante Adams (oblique), Garrett Wilson (knee), Romeo Doubs (chest), Oronde Gadsden II (knee) and Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) were all hurt in Week 10. Of these injuries, we know Wilson could miss at least three weeks, and Kincaid is considered week-to-week, while Adams and Gadsden will hopefully be fine for Week 11. That said, Fantasy managers should start trying to find replacement options now, just in case any of them are out.

We also have two teams on a bye with Indianapolis and New Orleans. This should be another busy week on the waiver wire.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Daniel Jones and Tyler Shough.



Injuries: Jaxson Dart (concussion), Geno Smith (quadriceps), Jayden Daniels (elbow), Brock Purdy (toe), Kyler Murray (foot), C.J. Stroud (concussion), Joe Burrow (toe) and Anthony Richardson (eye).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Joe Flacco (74 percent rostered) and Aaron Rodgers (71 percent). Flacco might only have two more starts with the Bengals, with Burrow hoping to return in Week 13. But in Week 11 at Pittsburgh, I like Flacco as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues, and he is averaging 30.4 Fantasy points in four starts with Cincinnati. ... Rodgers was bad at the Chargers with 8.4 Fantasy points, and he has combined for just 22.6 points in his past two outings against Los Angeles and Indianapolis. But in Week 11, Rodgers gets to face the Bengals, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. And he gets the Bears in Week 12, which is another favorable opponent, so Rodgers could be a useful starter for the next two games.



Drop candidates: Jayden Daniels (74 percent rostered), Trevor Lawrence (60 percent), Kyler Murray (50 percent) and Justin Fields (48 percent). Daniels was not placed on injured reserve, which means he can still return this season, but the earliest he would play is Week 13. Since there's no guarantee of his return -- and Washington should not rush him back at this point -- Fantasy managers can drop him for now. ... Lawrence had a rough game at Houston in Week 10 with 11.8 Fantasy points, and now he gets to face the Chargers in Week 11 and Arizona in Week 12, which are difficult matchups. We don't know when Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) will return, so Lawrence is only worth rostering in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. ... Murray is on injured reserve, and the earliest he could play is Week 14. However, the Cardinals will likely stick with Jacoby Brissett for the rest of the season if healthy, so Murray is not worth rostering in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 189 RUYDS 3 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 9.9 Burrow is not going to help Fantasy managers in Week 11, but he's expected to return in Week 13, which is encouraging that he's ahead of his original three-month timeline. When healthy, he has top-five potential, and Joe Flacco has averaged 30.4 Fantasy points in four starts with the Bengals in Burrow's place. Fantasy managers in all leagues should stash Burrow now, especially if you're headed for the playoffs. Burrow's schedule upon return is at Baltimore in Week 13, at Buffalo in Week 14, vs. Baltimore in Week 15, at Miami in Week 16 and vs. Arizona in Week 17. Not the easiest of matchups, but when Burrow is healthy it doesn't matter. He should be added for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 1118 RUYDS 82 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.8 Brissett lost two fumbles in a 44-22 loss to Seattle in Week 10, but he still had 258 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with 31 rushing yards. He's now scored at least 23.4 Fantasy points in four starts in a row for the injured Kyler Murray (foot), who was placed on injured reserve last week. Brissett is a great streaming option in Week 11 against the reeling 49ers, and then he gets to face Jacksonville in Week 12 and Tampa Bay in Week 13. Brissett could be a surprise Fantasy quarterback to close the year, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 1952 RUYDS 38 TD 17 INT 13 FPTS/G 15.8 Tagovailoa only scored 14.8 Fantasy points in Week 10 against Buffalo and has one game with more than 20 points in his past five outings. But in Week 11 in Madrid, Tagovailoa gets to face the Commanders, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. He's a good streaming option in that matchup, and then Tagovailoa gets to face New Orleans in Week 13, the Jets in Week 14, Pittsburgh in Week 15, Cincinnati in Week 16 and Tampa Bay in Week 17 after a bye in Week 12. It's an ideal schedule, and Tagovailoa could be a surprise Fantasy quarterback to close the year. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats PAYDS 852 RUYDS 144 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.7 The Commanders are a mess right now, but that doesn't mean Mariota can't help Fantasy managers in need of a quarterback. He scored 22.7 Fantasy points against Detroit in Week 10, and he now has at least 20.2 points in three of four starts for Washington this season in place of Jayden Daniels (elbow). Mariota has a favorable matchup in Week 11 at Miami in Madrid, and he can be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Mariota is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats PAYDS 586 RUYDS 30 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.2 Purdy (toe) could return in Week 11 at Arizona, and we're hopeful he's back on the field soon. He's been out since Week 4 and has played just two games this season, although he's scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in both outings. Mac Jones (22 percent rostered) has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past six starts in place of Purdy, and Jones can be a streamer once again if Purdy is out against the Cardinals. Purdy is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB, and Jones can be added for 1 percent. Geno Smith QB LV Las Vegas • #7

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats PAYDS 1844 RUYDS 88 TD 11 INT 12 FPTS/G 14 Smith (quadriceps) was injured in Week 10 at Denver, so keep an eye on his status heading into Week 11 against Dallas. We hope he's healthy because this is a great matchup against the Cowboys, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Smith has been an up-and-down Fantasy quarterback this season, but he has scored at least 19.5 Fantasy points in three of six games with Brock Bowers. Smith is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. If Smith is out, then look for Kenny Pickett (1 percent rostered) as an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Pickett is worth adding for 1 percent. J.J. McCarthy QB MIN Minnesota • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 692 RUYDS 110 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.2 McCarthy was bad in Week 10 against Baltimore with 16.7 Fantasy points, but he should bounce back against Chicago in Week 11. The Bears are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and McCarthy scored 26.2 Fantasy points at Chicago in Week 1. He's not my favorite streaming quarterback in Week 11, but the matchup is favorable, so consider adding McCarthy for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Davis Mills QB HOU Houston • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -7.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats PAYDS 452 RUYDS 30 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 13 C.J. Stroud (concussion) missed Week 10 against Jacksonville and is still in the protocol Monday. We'll see what happens as Week 11 goes on, but Mills scored 31.7 Fantasy points against the Jaguars and now faces the Titans. If Mills starts again, he would be a streaming option in deeper leagues and a low-end starter in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He's worth adding in those formats for at least 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Russell Wilson QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 36 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 831 RUYDS 106 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 9.3 If Jaxson Dart (concussion) is out in Week 11, then Wilson will likely start against Green Bay. We would love it if Jameis Winston (1 percent rostered) got the chance to start, and he has more upside than Wilson. Interim coach Mike Kafka will make the call after Brian Daboll was fired Monday, so keep an eye on what develops. Wilson or Winston will only be worth using in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Shedeur Sanders QB CLE Cleveland • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 Dillon Gabriel is expected to remain the starter for the Browns in Week 11 against Baltimore, but he might be on the verge of getting benched in favor of Sanders. It's not a bad idea to stash Sanders now in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. There might not be much upside for Sanders, but he could be useful in a desperate situation.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Jonathan Taylor and Alvin Kamara.



Injuries: J.K. Dobbins (foot), Zonovan Knight (ankle), Terrell Jennings (knee), Chris Rodriguez (shoulder), Bucky Irving (shoulder), Rhamondre Stevenson (toe), Isiah Pacheco (knee), Samaje Perine (ankle), Omarion Hampton (ankle), Trey Benson (knee), Joe Mixon (foot), Braelon Allen (knee) and MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Trey Benson (82 percent rostered), Isiah Pacheco (77 percent) and Tyjae Spears (70 percent). It was disappointing that Benson (knee) didn't return in Week 11 when first eligible to come off injured reserve, and hopefully he'll be back in Week 12. When healthy, he could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. ... Pacheco (knee) missed Week 9 at Buffalo before a bye in Week 10, but he's expected back in Week 11 at Denver. He's been a disappointment so far this season, but maybe there's a chance he can close the year on a high note. He's not a bad stash candidate at the end of your bench. ... Spears went into his bye in Week 10 having scored at least nine Fantasy points in three of his past four games. He can be a potential flex option in all leagues, and he would be a borderline starter if Tony Pollard ever missed any time.



Drop candidates: Nick Chubb (71 percent rostered), Zonovan Knight (65 percent) and Kenneth Gainwell (45 percent). Chubb played a season-low 10 snaps in Week 10 against Jacksonville. The Texans appear to be turning the backfield over to Woody Marks, and Chubb has minimal Fantasy value moving forward if he's in a reduced role. ... Knight (ankle) might not be able to play in Week 11 against San Francisco after getting hurt in Week 10 at Seattle. And he's been limited to a combined 11 PPR points in his past two games against the Cowboys and Seahawks. Benson could also return soon, and Emari Demercado appears to be the favored running back in Arizona for now. There's little reason to roster Knight in the majority of leagues heading into Week 11. ... Gainwell is worth holding if you want to handcuff Jaylen Warren, but Gainwell's role has diminished in the past four games with a combined 16.8 PPR points over that span. In Week 10 at the Chargers, Gainwell had no carries for the first time all year.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Emari Demercado RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 233 REC 6 REYDS 52 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 Trey Benson (knee) remains on injured reserve, and Zonovan Knight (ankle) was injured in Week 10 at Seattle. Demercado could be the lead running back for the Cardinals against San Francisco in Week 11, which would make him a solid flex option in the majority of leagues. Michael Carter (11 percent rostered) would also get a bump in value if Benson and Knight are out, but Demercado has more upside. He had 14 carries for 79 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard in Week 9 at Dallas, and then he had four carries for 64 yards and three catches for 40 yards on four targets in Week 10 at Seattle. Demercado is worth adding for at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. In deeper leagues, you can take a flier on Carter for 1 percent. Sean Tucker RB TB Tampa Bay • #44

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 38th ROSTERED 12% YTD Stats RUYDS 129 REC 5 REYDS -4 TD 2 FPTS/G 3.3 We don't know when Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) is going to return for Tampa Bay, but Tucker might be the Buccaneers running back to trust heading into Week 11 at Buffalo. He's run better than Rachaad White in the past two games against New Orleans and New England with 21 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown over that span, compared to 23 carries for 73 yards for White. Tucker is just a flex option at best, but he's worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Devin Singletary RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 147 REC 8 REYDS 89 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.2 There are a lot of moving parts with the Giants heading into Week 11 against Green Bay after Brian Daboll was fired Monday, along with Jaxson Dart (concussion) injured. Tyrone Tracy Jr. had a solid game at Chicago in Week 10 with 14 carries for 71 yards and no catches on one target, but Singletary still finished with eight carries for 20 yards and three catches for 53 yards on three targets. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Giants, but I like Singletary as a flex option at best against the Packers. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats RUYDS 307 REC 4 REYDS 15 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 Corum appears to have a solid role with the Rams and has at least 13 total touches in three games in a row heading into Week 11 against Seattle. Kyren Williams remains the starter for the Rams, but they are rotating drives with him and Corum. Williams continues to be the more productive running back, but Corum can be a flex option in deeper leagues since he's scored at least 5.3 PPR points in three games in a row. And Corum is a potential lottery ticket in case Williams were to miss any time. Corum is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats RUYDS 270 REC 5 REYDS 20 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.8 Allgeier continues to steal rushing touchdowns from Bijan Robinson, which is frustrating, but Allgeier scored a pair of one-yard touchdowns in Week 10 at Indianapolis in Berlin. He also added 11 carries for 57 yards and has now scored a touchdown in four of his past six games overall. Allgeier can be considered a flex option in deeper leagues in Week 11 against Carolina, and he's a lottery ticket if anything were to happen to Robinson this season. Allgeier is worth adding in all leagues for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Brian Robinson Jr. RB SF San Francisco • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 238 REC 6 REYDS 15 TD 2 FPTS/G 4.3 Robinson is starting to become a potential flex option on top of a lottery ticket with his work in the past two games in tandem with Christian McCaffrey. In his past two outings against the Giants and Rams, Robinson has 13 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns and one catch for 4 yards on one target. He scored at least 11.3 PPR points in each outing, and we'll see if the 49ers start to give him more work moving forward. And, if something were to happen to McCaffrey, Robinson would be a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. He is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Chris Olave.



Injuries: Davante Adams (oblique), Garrett Wilson (knee), Romeo Doubs (chest), Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle), Terry McLaurin (quadriceps), Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), Chris Godwin (leg), Ricky Pearsall (knee), Matthew Golden (shoulder), Calvin Ridley (hamstring), Marvin Mims (concussion), Tory Horton (groin), Mike Evans (collarbone), Travis Hunter (knee), Jayden Reed (collarbone), Brandon Aiyuk (knee) and Jalen McMillan (neck).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Rashid Shaheed (82 percent rostered), Jakobi Meyers (82 percent), Alec Pierce (73 percent), Tez Johnson (72 percent), Tre Tucker (69 percent) and Jauan Jennings (69 percent). Shaheed only had one catch for 3 yards on one target in Week 10 against Arizona in his first game with Seattle, but Sam Darnold only attempted 12 passes. I'm still planning to stash Shaheed where available to see what develops, especially in a potential shootout with the Rams in Week 11. ... Meyers' debut with the Jaguars wasn't great with three catches for 41 yards on three targets in Week 10 at Houston, but he's still worth stashing to see what develops, especially if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) remains out in Week 11 against the Chargers. ... Pierce is worth adding where available, even with the Colts on a bye in Week 11. He scored at least 17.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against Pittsburgh and Atlanta, and he has 20 targets over that span. He's become a go-to option for Daniel Jones, and Pierce should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver when the Colts return to action in Week 12. ... Johnson only had five targets in Week 10 against New England, but he finished with four catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns. He's now scored at least 15.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Chris Godwin (leg) and Mike Evans (collarbone) aren't expected to play any time soon. Johnson should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 11 at Buffalo. ... Tucker had a quiet outing in Week 10 at Denver with two catches for 28 yards on three targets in the first game without Meyers in Las Vegas, but Tucker should perform better moving forward, especially in Week 11 against Dallas. I want to stash Tucker in all leagues, and he could be a potential No. 3 Fantasy option against the Cowboys. ... Jennings is worth using as a borderline No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 11 against Arizona after his performance in the past two games against the Giants and Rams. In those two outings, Jennings has combined for 10 catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets, and he scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each game. We'll see what happens when Pearsall and Aiyuk are healthy, but that might not happen in Week 11. Jennings should be considered the No. 1 receiver for the 49ers until further notice.



Drop candidates: Ricky Pearsall (80 percent rostered), Chris Godwin (70 percent) and Kendrick Bourne (48 percent). Pearsall has been out since Week 4 and hasn't practiced for more than a month. We don't know when he's going to return, and it's safe to drop him at this point if you need the roster space. ... Godwin isn't expected to return until the end of November or early December, which means we might not see him until Week 13 or 14. Given the uncertainty of his status and his lack of production when healthy this season, it's safe to drop him in the majority of leagues. ... Bourne had one catch for 19 yards on one target in Week 10 against the Rams. He's now scored 7.4 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he's not worth rostering in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG GB -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 188 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 Watson and Dontayvion Wicks (3 percent rostered) are both worth a look heading into Week 11 at the Giants after Romeo Doubs (chest) left Week 10 against Philadelphia. Matthew Golden (shoulder) was also inactive, so Watson and Wicks could be the primary receivers for Jordan Love against New York. Watson had two catches for 45 yards on four targets against the Eagles, and he has the most upside of this duo. In three games in his comeback from last year's ACL tear, Watson has yet to eclipse four targets or four receptions, and he still hasn't scored a touchdown. But he's averaging 23.5 yards per catch, and he could have success against the Giants' secondary. He should be added for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Wicks missed the past two games prior to Week 10 with a calf injury and has been in a minimal role all season. But against the Eagles, he had a season-high eight targets and finished with four catches for 38 yards. We'll see what happens if Doubs and Golden are healthy, but Wicks is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 343 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Giants in Week 11 against the Packers with Jaxson Dart (concussion) hurt, and hopefully it's Jameis Winston. But even if Russell Wilson is the starter, Slayton can still be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He has scored at least 11.2 PPR points in each of his past two games, and the Giants will likely be chasing points most weeks, especially with a suspect running game. After Week 11, Slayton also has some favorable upcoming games against Detroit in Week 12, Washington in Week 15, Minnesota in Week 16 and Las Vegas in Week 17. He is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 51 REYDS 330 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.2 We'll see what happens with Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) in Week 11 against the Chargers after Thomas was out in Week 10 at Houston. And Jakobi Meyers should take on a bigger role in his second week with the Jaguars, especially while Travis Hunter (knee) is on injured reserve. But Washington has at least seven targets in three games in a row, and he scored at least 10.2 PPR points in all three of those outings. He can be considered a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues against the Chargers, and then he faces Tennessee in Week 13, Indianapolis in Week 14, the Jets in Week 15 and the Colts again in Week 17. Washington is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 54% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 66 REYDS 335 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.5 Jeudy had his best game of the season in Week 10 at the Jets with six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. He scored a season-high 19.8 PPR points, and maybe this game can jumpstart him for the rest of the year. I wouldn't have high expectations with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback, but maybe the Browns will switch the Shedeur Sanders soon. Prior to Week 10, Jeudy had scored 9.3 PPR points or less in seven games in a row. That said, there could be a quality finish ahead. He's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jayden Higgins WR HOU Houston • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -7.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 29 REYDS 201 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.3 Higgins had a solid outing in Week 10 against Jacksonville with five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's now scored at least 13.4 PPR points in two of his past three games, and hopefully he can finish the season strong. Keep in mind that in Week 10 it was Davis Mills at quarterback for the injured C.J. Stroud (concussion), and Mills attempted 45 passes. But Higgins gets a great matchup in Week 11 at Tennessee, so hopefully he'll stay hot. He's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 30th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 44 REYDS 192 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.7 In deeper leagues, Washington might be worth a look as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver given the Dolphins matchup against the Commanders in Madrid. Washington has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games, and the Commanders are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Washington could be a surprise Fantasy option in Week 11, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: Tyler Warren and Juwan Johnson



Injuries: Oronde Gadsden II (knee), Dalton Kincaid (hamstring), Darren Waller (pectoral), Mike Gesicki (pectoral) and Brenton Strange (quadriceps).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Harold Fannin Jr. (73 percent rostered), Cade Otton (71 percent) and Theo Johnson (68 percent). Fannin only had four catches for 44 yards in Week 10 at the Jets, but he had seven targets. He now has at least seven targets in three of his past four games, and he should continue to be a focal point of Cleveland's offense. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues against the Ravens in Week 12. ... Otton was awesome in Week 10 against New England with nine catches for 82 yards on 12 targets. He has now scored at least 10.1 PPR points in four of his past five games, including two games over that span with at least 13.5 PPR points. Otton should be considered a must-start Fantasy tight end as long as Mike Evans (collarbone) and Chris Godwin (leg) remain out. ... Johnson had a solid outing in Week 10 at Chicago with seven catches for 75 yards on eight targets, and he has now scored at least 10.7 PPR points in five of his past seven games, including two in a row. We'll see who starts at quarterback for the Giants in Week 11 against Green Bay with Jaxson Dart (concussion) hurt, but Johnson should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues, even if it's Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston under center against the Packers.



Drop candidates: Hunter Henry (75 percent rostered), T.J. Hockenson (69 percent) and Evan Engram (54 percent). Henry had a miserable game in Week 10 at Tampa Bay with one catch for 9 yards on four targets. He's now scored 9.1 PPR points or less in six games in a row, with one touchdown over that span. Henry is not worth trusting in most formats in Week 11 against the Jets. ... Hockenson has played four games with J.J. McCarthy, and Hockenson has four targets or less in each outing. He's been held to 15 yards or less in each of those games, with one touchdown. There's little reason to trust Hockenson in the majority of leagues heading into Week 11 against Chicago if McCarthy is not going to give him more chances to succeed. ... Engram has combined for 3.2 PPR points in his past two games against Houston and Las Vegas with two catches for 12 yards on eight targets. He has scored 7.6 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and Engram is not worth trusting in most leagues in Week 11 against the Chiefs.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -7.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 59 REYDS 438 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 Schultz had another big game in Week 10 against Jacksonville with seven catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he has now scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three of his past four games. He has 19 targets in his past two outings against the Broncos and Jaguars, and Schultz should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end for the remainder of the season, especially in Week 11 at Tennessee. Schultz is worth adding in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 2nd TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 60 REYDS 491 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Johnson is on a bye in Week 11, but he's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. He had four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 at Carolina in the first game for the Saints without Rashid Shaheed, and Johnson has also scored at least 10.3 PPR points in four games in a row. After the bye, Johnson has favorable matchups against Miami in Week 13, Tampa Bay in Week 14, Carolina in Week 15 and the Jets in Week 16. He could be a difference maker for Fantasy managers to close the year. Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 289 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Loveland took a step back from his big game in Week 9 at Cincinnati when he scored 29.8 PPR points and scored just 9.5 PPR points in Week 10 against the Giants. That's not a huge surprise, but it was good to see Loveland still have four catches for 55 yards on four targets. He has a favorable upcoming schedule against Minnesota in Week 11, Pittsburgh in Week 12, Green Bay in Week 14 and the Packers again in Week 16, and Loveland could be a low-end starter in those matchups given his upside. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 281 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.4 Njoku only had two catches for 21 yards on two targets in Week 10 at the Jets, but he scored a touchdown. He now has three touchdowns in his past four games, and he should continue to produce like a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in the majority of leagues if he's scoring touchdowns. That said, we'd love to see him get more targets, and he had at least five targets in his previous three games prior to Week 10. I'm confident that he will continue to be involved, and Njoku is worth adding for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG GB -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 21st ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 13 REYDS 111 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.6 In the first game without Tucker Kraft (knee) in Week 10 against Philadelphia, Musgrave had three catches for 23 yards on three targets. It was a rough night for Green Bay's passing attack as Jordan Love was 20-of-36 for 176 yards and no touchdowns, and Romeo Doubs (chest) left the game. If Doubs and Matthew Golden (shoulder), who was inactive against the Eagles, are out in Week 11 at the Giants, then Musgrave should have an even bigger role. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your remaining FAB and can be used as a low-end starter against the Giants. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PIT -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 32nd TE RNK 19th ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 260 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3 The last time Freiermuth faced Cincinnati in Week 7 he had five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. He's been tough to trust this season and only has one other touchdown on the year. But the Bengals are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington also scored for Pittsburgh in Week 7. Freiermuth also faces the Bears in Week 12, which is another favorable matchup, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 6th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 24 REYDS 204 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.1 Strange (quadriceps) is eligible to return in Week 11, and hopefully, he's healthy enough to play against the Chargers. Prior to getting hurt in Week 5 against Kansas City, Strange had scored at least 10.5 PPR points in two games in a row against the Texans and 49ers. Given the state of Jacksonville's receiving corps -- Travis Hunter (knee) is on injured reserve and Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) is hurt -- Strange could be a go-to weapon for Trevor Lawrence. Strange is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 29th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 167 TD 2 FPTS/G 6 Higbee only had three catches for 33 yards on three targets in Week 10 at San Francisco, but he gets a dream matchup in Week 11 against the Seahawks, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. And Davante Adams (oblique) is banged up, which could help Higbee if Adams is forced to miss any time. Higbee also has two touchdowns in his past four games, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB BUF -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 1% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 155 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.7 Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) could be out in Week 11 against Tampa Bay and maybe longer, which would put Knox in a potentially prominent role for the Bills. In Week 10 at Miami when Kincaid was injured, Knox had season highs in catches (three) and yards (37) on four targets. I wouldn't consider Knox a must-start tight end, but he could be useful in deeper leagues against the Buccaneers. And he should be added in all tight-end premium leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

DST streamers

Chiefs (45 percent rostered) at DEN

Falcons (32 percent rostered) vs. CAR

Cowboys (15 percent rostered) at LV

Dolphins (8 percent rostered) vs. WAS

Kicker streamers