For the teams on a bye in Week 11 -- Atlanta, Indianapolis, New England and New Orleans -- running back is really the only problem area for trying to replace starters. Throw in Michael Pittman, Chris Olave, Drake London and potentially Taysom Hill, and it really isn't a horrible week of players being out.

With that said, you still have to replace Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson and Alvin Kamara, which isn't fun. And, as usual, we have a handful of prominent injuries we're dealing with, including Alexander Mattison (concussion), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Nico Collins (calf) and Dallas Goedert (forearm), among others.

We'll have you covered for Week 11 with plenty of waiver wire options. And we have some stash candidates for you with the playoffs rapidly approaching. It's a good week to spend some FAB as you make sure your roster is right for that final postseason run.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Gardner Minshew, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Derek Carr and Jameis Winston

Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Gardner Minshew, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Derek Carr and Jameis Winston Injuries: Jalen Hurts (knee), Matthew Stafford (thumb), Justin Fields (thumb), Derek Carr (shoulder), Baker Mayfield (thumb), Deshaun Watson (ankle), Taylor Heinicke (hamstring), Mac Jones (undisclosed), Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and Jaren Hall (concussion)

Jalen Hurts (knee), Matthew Stafford (thumb), Justin Fields (thumb), Derek Carr (shoulder), Baker Mayfield (thumb), Deshaun Watson (ankle), Taylor Heinicke (hamstring), Mac Jones (undisclosed), Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and Jaren Hall (concussion) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Joshua Dobbs (79 percent rostered), Deshaun Watson (75 percent) and Russell Wilson (71 percent). Dobbs has emerged as a must-start Fantasy option heading into Week 11. He's scored at least 27.1 Fantasy points in two games with the Vikings, and Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is on the verge of returning to action. Dobbs has top-10 upside in Week 11 at Denver. ... You're not going to start Watson in one-quarterback leagues against Pittsburgh in Week 11, especially since he's dealing with an ankle injury. But after that, he faces Denver, the Rams, Jacksonville and Chicago, and he's scored at least 18.2 Fantasy points in four of five complete games this year. ... Wilson has scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, and he's worth trusting as a low-end starter in all leagues heading into Week 11 against Minnesota.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats PAYDS 2009 RUYDS 182 TD 16 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.8 Love has played better the past two games against the Rams and Steelers with all of his weapons finally healthy, and he scored 20.6 Fantasy points at Pittsburgh in Week 10, which was his best total since Week 3. I'm not willing to start him in all leagues in Week 11 against the Chargers, but it's a favorable matchup if you need a streamer in one-quarterback leagues. The Chargers are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Love is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -0.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats PAYDS 2070 RUYDS 68 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.9 Stafford is expected to play through his thumb injury in Week 11 against Seattle, and hopefully he can finish the season strong. He's worth a speculative add in deeper, one-quarterback leagues, and we'll see if his Fantasy production can improve down the stretch. Remember, he only has one game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, but he also played just three healthy games with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Stafford's next two matchups are favorable against Seattle in Week 11 and Arizona in Week 12, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 39 • Experience: 19 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats PAYDS 0 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0 If Rodgers is serious about a return in mid-December from his Achilles injury then he's worth a speculative add in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, especially if you have an IR spot. While it's hard to imagine a 39-year-old quarterback coming back from that injury and playing at a high level, especially behind that offensive line for the Jets, you never know how this could play out. The Jets play the Dolphins in Week 15, Washington in Week 16, Cleveland in Week 17 and New England in Week 18 to close the season. Add Rodgers for 1 percent of your FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Tommy DeVito QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #15

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -10 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats PAYDS 260 RUYDS 70 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 11.8 DeVito will likely start again for the Giants in Week 11 at Washington, and he's worth adding for desperate Fantasy managers in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your FAB. He scored 17.5 Fantasy points in Week 10 at Dallas with two touchdown passes and 41 rushing yards, but he passed for just 86 yards and looked overwhelmed. This is an easier opponent against the Commanders, but you're only trusting DeVito in the deepest of leagues. Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -1 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 223 RUYDS -4 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 3.7 Even though Dennis Allen said Derek Carr will remain the starter in New Orleans in Week 12 after the Saints bye, it's worth adding Winston in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for 1 percent of your FAB just in case Carr's shoulder injury remains a problem. Winston came on for an injured Carr in Week 10 at Minnesota and was 13-of-25 passing for 122 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He's not a bad stash candidate in deeper formats.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams

Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams Injuries: Raheem Mostert (undisclosed), De'Von Achane (knee), Alexander Mattison (concussion), Kyren Williams (ankle), Khalil Herbert (ankle), Dameon Pierce (ankle), Emari Demercado (toe), Kendre Miller (ankle), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness and Damien Harris (neck)

Raheem Mostert (undisclosed), De'Von Achane (knee), Alexander Mattison (concussion), Kyren Williams (ankle), Khalil Herbert (ankle), Dameon Pierce (ankle), Emari Demercado (toe), Kendre Miller (ankle), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness and Damien Harris (neck) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Khalil Herbert (80 percent rostered), A.J. Dillon (74 percent), Tyjae Spears (72 percent), Darrell Henderson Jr. (70 percent) and Zach Charbonnet (68 percent). Herbert is expected to return in Week 11 after missing the past four games with an ankle injury, and we'll see if Chicago goes back to him as the lead running back or just uses him in tandem with D'Onta Foreman. Either way, add Herbert where available to find out. ... Dillon has scored at least 9.1 PPR points in four of his past five games and can be a useful flex in deeper leagues, even when Aaron Jones is healthy. ... Spears has at least three catches in three games in a row and 15 targets over that span. He might start to get more work as the Titans start looking ahead to 2024, and he could be a No. 2 running back if Derrick Henry were to miss any time. ... Kyren Williams (ankle) is out for another game, which gives Henderson and Royce Freeman (26 percent rostered) another chance to share the workload for the Rams. I prefer Henderson, who is worth using as a flex in Week 11 against Seattle. ... Charbonnet continues to run well, and he just had six carries for 44 yards against Washington. He also added four catches for 18 yards on five targets. If something were to happen to Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnet would be a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues.

Khalil Herbert (80 percent rostered), A.J. Dillon (74 percent), Tyjae Spears (72 percent), Darrell Henderson Jr. (70 percent) and Zach Charbonnet (68 percent). Herbert is expected to return in Week 11 after missing the past four games with an ankle injury, and we'll see if Chicago goes back to him as the lead running back or just uses him in tandem with D'Onta Foreman. Either way, add Herbert where available to find out. ... Dillon has scored at least 9.1 PPR points in four of his past five games and can be a useful flex in deeper leagues, even when Aaron Jones is healthy. ... Spears has at least three catches in three games in a row and 15 targets over that span. He might start to get more work as the Titans start looking ahead to 2024, and he could be a No. 2 running back if Derrick Henry were to miss any time. ... Kyren Williams (ankle) is out for another game, which gives Henderson and Royce Freeman (26 percent rostered) another chance to share the workload for the Rams. I prefer Henderson, who is worth using as a flex in Week 11 against Seattle. ... Charbonnet continues to run well, and he just had six carries for 44 yards against Washington. He also added four catches for 18 yards on five targets. If something were to happen to Kenneth Walker III, Charbonnet would be a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. Drop candidates: Zack Moss (93 percent rostered), Dameon Pierce (87 percent), Miles Sanders (76 percent), Jaleel McLaughlin (81 percent) and Roschon Johnson (54 percent). Moss is only worth keeping on your roster with the Colts on a bye in Week 11 as a handcuff for Jonathan Taylor. Moss is now clearly in a backup role for Indianapolis with Taylor dominating touches. ... Pierce could return from his two-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 11, but he might be the backup now in Houston to Devin Singletary. It's hard to count on Pierce now after Singletary just had a monster game against the Bengals in Week 10. ... Sanders continues to play second fiddle in Carolina to Chuba Hubbard, and Sanders just had four total touches in Week 10 at Chicago. There's little reason to trust Sanders in Week 11 against Dallas. ... McLaughlin is worth holding as a handcuff for Javonte Williams, but Williams has started to dominate touches for the Broncos. McLaughlin only had eight total touches in Week 10 at Buffalo and finished with 8 rushing yards and 4 receiving yards. ... Johnson never took advantage of Khalil Herbert being out five games with an ankle injury, and now Herbert is coming back in Week 11. With D'Onta Foreman also in the mix, Johnson is unlikely to get much work with Herbert back.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 5 REYDS 43 TD 1 FPTS/G 2.4 With Alexander Mattison (concussion) unlikely to play in Week 11 at Denver, Chandler could be the lead running back for the Vikings in a dream matchup. Chandler stepped in for Mattison in Week 10 against New Orleans and had 15 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. Keep in mind that Mattison hasn't been ruled out yet, and we'll see what the Vikings do to help Chandler, with Myles Gaskin being brought back to the practice squad Monday. If Chandler does start against the Broncos then he would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues since Denver is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Chandler is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your FAB. Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 359 REC 10 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Finally, the Texans had a good game from a running back as Singletary dominated the Bengals in Week 10 with 30 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 11 yards on two targets. We'll see if he can replicate that type of production in Week 11 against Arizona, but we also have to see if Dameon Pierce (ankle) is able to return. It could be a messy situation if we're back to Houston being a tandem, but I like Singletary as a No. 2 running back if Pierce remains out in Week 11. The Cardinals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Singletary should be added in all leagues for at least 15 percent of your FAB. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -10 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats RUYDS 137 REC 30 REYDS 269 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9 Gibson has become a solid flex option in PPR with his production over the past three games, including two outings with at least 12.6 PPR points. He has five catches in each outing against the Eagles, Patriots and Seahawks on 16 targets, and he caught a touchdown in Week 10 at Seattle. Now, he struggled at the Giants in Week 7 with two carries for 7 yards and two catches for 24 yards on two targets, but I'll go back to him as a PPR flex in Week 11. Gibson is worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 212 REC 7 REYDS 57 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.1 Dowdle is worth stashing in all leagues since he's the No. 2 running back in Dallas. And he might start getting more work for the Cowboys if Tony Pollard continues to struggle. Against the Giants in Week 10, Dowdle had 12 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown, mostly in garbage time. We'll see if that leads to more touches, and you should add Dowdle in all leagues for 5 percent of your remaining FAB. D'Ernest Johnson RB JAC Jacksonville • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 5 REYDS 43 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Johnson might have overtaken Tank Bigsby for the No. 2 role in Jacksonville behind Travis Etienne, and Johnson is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Etienne got a little roughed up against the 49ers in Week 10, and Johnson came on in the first half and saw three carries for 12 yards and two catches for 28 yards on two targets. If something were to happen to Etienne then Johnson could have increased value if he's the next man up for the Jaguars, and you should stash Johnson for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Drake London, Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed

Drake London, Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Demario Douglas, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed Injuries: Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Jaylen Waddle (knee), Keenan Allen (shoulder), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Nico Collins (calf), Michael Thomas (knee), Josh Palmer (knee), K.J. Osborn (concussion), Zay Jones (knee), D.J. Chark (elbow), Treylon Burks (concussion), Jalin Hyatt (concussion), Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) and DeVante Parker (concussion)

Justin Jefferson (hamstring), Jaylen Waddle (knee), Keenan Allen (shoulder), Tee Higgins (hamstring), Nico Collins (calf), Michael Thomas (knee), Josh Palmer (knee), K.J. Osborn (concussion), Zay Jones (knee), D.J. Chark (elbow), Treylon Burks (concussion), Jalin Hyatt (concussion), Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) and DeVante Parker (concussion) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Tyler Boyd (80 percent rostered), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (80 percent), Josh Downs (74 percent) and Rashid Shaheed (73 percent). Boyd had a bad drop in Cincinnati's loss to Houston in Week 10, but he still finished with eight catches for 117 yards on 12 targets without Tee Higgins (hamstring). With Higgins out again in Week 11 at Baltimore, Boyd remains a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. ... Smith-Njigba had a down game in Week 10 against Washington with four catches for 53 yards on five targets, but I still want to roster him in all leagues. Prior to Week 10, he scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three games in a row. ... Downs is worth holding during his bye in Week 11, even though he's combined for just eight PPR points in his past two games. Prior to that, Downs had scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row, and I expect him to remain a focal point in the offense for Gardner Minshew. ... Shaheed is worth holding during his bye in Week 11 with Michael Thomas (knee) expected to miss some time. Against the Vikings in Week 10 when Thomas got hurt, Shaheed had a season-high nine targets for five catches and 24 yards.

Tyler Boyd (80 percent rostered), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (80 percent), Josh Downs (74 percent) and Rashid Shaheed (73 percent). Boyd had a bad drop in Cincinnati's loss to Houston in Week 10, but he still finished with eight catches for 117 yards on 12 targets without Tee Higgins (hamstring). With Higgins out again in Week 11 at Baltimore, Boyd remains a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. ... Smith-Njigba had a down game in Week 10 against Washington with four catches for 53 yards on five targets, but I still want to roster him in all leagues. Prior to Week 10, he scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three games in a row. ... Downs is worth holding during his bye in Week 11, even though he's combined for just eight PPR points in his past two games. Prior to that, Downs had scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row, and I expect him to remain a focal point in the offense for Gardner Minshew. ... Shaheed is worth holding during his bye in Week 11 with Michael Thomas (knee) expected to miss some time. Against the Vikings in Week 10 when Thomas got hurt, Shaheed had a season-high nine targets for five catches and 24 yards. Drop candidates: Michael Thomas (84 percent rostered), Christian Watson (83 percent) and Josh Reynolds (52 percent). Thomas (knee) is hurt and could miss some time after the Saints bye in Week 11. Prior to getting hurt, Thomas had scored just 10.8 PPR points combined in his past two games against the Colts and Bears. ... Watson has scored 6.3 PPR points or less in four games in a row. It's hard to justify rostering him in the majority of leagues, even heading into Week 11 against the Chargers. I'd rather add Jayden Reed if given the choice of the two Packers receivers. ... Reynolds has scored eight PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he has fewer than 20 yards receiving in each of his past two outings against the Raiders and Chargers. He's no longer a useful Fantasy option, even in deeper leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Noah Brown WR HOU Houston • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 439 TD 1 FPTS/G 14.2 We'll see what happens to Brown once Nico Collins (calf) is healthy, but Brown is having an incredible two-game stretch heading into Week 11 against Arizona. Over that span, Brown has 13 catches for 325 yards and one touchdown on 14 targets, and he's meshed well with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. I hope Brown can be productive when Collins is healthy, but while Collins is out, you should consider Brown a borderline starter in all leagues, especially against the Cardinals. He's worth adding for 10-15 percent of your FAB. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -1 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 361 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 I want to roster Douglas during his bye, and I'm excited with his play over the past three weeks. He's emerged as the best receiver in New England following Kendrick Bourne (ACL) going down, and Douglas has 23 targets in his past three outings against Miami, Washington and Indianapolis. He just had his best game against the Colts with six catches for 84 yards on nine targets, and I hope he stays hot after the bye. Douglas is worth adding for up to 10 percent of your FAB. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR DAL -10.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 39 REYDS 338 TD 3 FPTS/G 10 Cooks had a huge game in Week 10 against the Giants with nine catches for 173 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and he's now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games. With the way Dak Prescott has played lately, you want receivers associated with the Cowboys, and Cooks is the No. 3 option in the passing game behind CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson. Cooks should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 11 at Carolina, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 17th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 45 REYDS 417 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.9 Reed might be emerging as the No. 1 receiver for the Packers, and he should be added in all leagues for 5-10 percent of your FAB. He just had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown on five targets in Week 10 at Pittsburgh, and he now has at least 11.1 PPR points in three of his past four games. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have disappointed so far this season, and Reed is starting to gain some momentum. He's worth adding in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your FAB heading into a favorable matchup with the Chargers in Week 11. Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 162 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.5 I'm hopeful that Johnston is about to get hot after he scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 10 against the Lions. While he only had four catches for 34 yards and the score on four targets, he also caused two long pass interference calls, and Justin Herbert is starting to look for Johnston more with Mike Williams (knee) and Josh Palmer (knee) sidelined. It's worth adding Johnston in all leagues for at least 5 percent of your FAB based on his potential alone. Also, in deeper leagues, Jalen Guyton (1 percent rostered) is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Against the Lions, Guyton saw his most extensive playing time of the season and had four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Rondale Moore WR ARI Arizona • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU HOU -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 18% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 41 REYDS 171 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 In the first game with Kyler Murray this season in Week 10 against Atlanta, Moore had season highs in targets (eight), catches (five) and yards (43). It's something to build on if Murray is going to continue to lean on Moore, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB in PPR. Also, Michael Wilson (26 percent rostered) is worth adding again with Murray back, and Wilson had three catches for 34 yards on six targets. He also appeared to have a touchdown that was ruled down at the 1 and led to a Clayton Tune rushing score. Wilson is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Elijah Moore WR CLE Cleveland • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -4 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 57 REYDS 314 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.1 Moore scored his first touchdown with the Browns this season in Week 10 at Baltimore and also added five catches for 44 yards on seven targets. Maybe Moore is about to get going again with Deshaun Watson rounding back into form. Remember, in the first three games of the season with Watson, Moore had at least seven targets in each outing, including a nine-catch performance against Tennessee in Week 3. It's worth adding Moore for 1 percent of your FAB to see what develops over the next several weeks.

WAIVER WIRE Tight Ends

On a bye: Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Taysom Hill and Juwan Johnson

Injuries: Dallas Goedert (forearm), Darren Waller (hamstring), Gerald Everett (back), Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Zach Ertz (quadriceps), Dawson Knox (wrist) and Greg Dulcich (hamstring).

Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Trey McBride (79 percent rostered) and David Njoku (75 percent). McBride more than lived up to the hype in Week 10 against Atlanta with Kyler Murray back with eight catches for 131 yards on nine targets. That's now two games in his past three outings with at least 21.1 PPR points, and McBride is a must-start Fantasy tight end in all leagues heading into Week 11 against Houston since the Texans allow the most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends this year. ... Njoku has scored at least 10.4 PPR points in four games in a row and in five of his past six outings. He has a tough matchup in Week 11 against Pittsburgh, but then he faces Denver, the Rams, Jacksonville, Chicago, Houston and the Jets, which are some of the best matchups for any tight end. Njoku should be rostered in all leagues.

Drop candidates: Kyle Pitts (90 percent rostered), Jonnu Smith (60 percent) and Hunter Henry (59 percent). Pitts has not done enough this season to say he's a must-hold tight end during his bye. He's scored 9.6 PPR points or less in four games in a row and only has one touchdown this season. ... Smith also has proven to be too inconsistent to say he's a must-hold during his bye. He's scored 5.7 PPR points or less in three of his past four games. ... Henry scored a touchdown in Week 9 against Washington but then flopped again in Week 10 against Indianapolis with three catches for 21 yards on five targets. He's now scored 5.8 PPR points or less in four of his past five games.

Add in this order:

Week 11 Waiver Priority List Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -10 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 12th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 50 REYDS 351 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Thomas didn't have a big game in Week 10 at Seattle with five catches for 40 yards on five targets, but he's now scored at least nine PPR points in four of his past six games, including two games with at least 16.4 PPR points over that span. He's been a reliable option for Sam Howell, and that should continue for the rest of the season. Thomas is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -7 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 42 REYDS 363 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.7 Conklin is hot coming into Week 11 against Buffalo with at least 12.6 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Chargers and Raiders. He has 13 targets for 13 catches and 136 yards over that span, and he's been a reliable option for Zach Wilson of late. I like Conklin as a low-end starter in deeper leagues for the rest of the season, and he's worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Donald Parham Jr. TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #89

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 23rd ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 23 REYDS 122 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.7 Parham could get a boost in value if Gerald Everett (back) is out in Week 11 at Green Bay. Everett missed Week 8 against Chicago with a hip injury, and Parham had four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Bears. If Everett is out then Parham would be a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 39 REYDS 313 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.4 Musgrave is worth a look as a starter in deeper leagues with his matchup against the Chargers in Week 11. He's scored at least 8.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Rams and Steelers, and the Chargers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Musgrave is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -4 O/U 36.5 OPP VS TE 8th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 53 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.3 Freiermuth is hoping to return from his hamstring injury in Week 11 against the Browns, and he's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAB. He's been out since Week 4, and hopefully he can return this week and finish the season strong. Prior to getting hurt, Freiermuth scored a touchdown in two of his first four games.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Lions (46 percent rostered) vs. CHI

Commanders (30 percent rostered) vs. NYG

Jaguars (38 percent rostered) vs. TEN

Dolphins (44 percent rostered) vs. LV

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS