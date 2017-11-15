Fantasy Football Week 11: What you missed Tuesday, with Greg Olsen on his way back and Jay Ajayi ready for a bigger role

What's this? Every Tuesday through Friday, Chris Towers will catch you up on the previous day's biggest news first thing in the morning. Here's what you missed Tuesday:

Greg Olsen expected back in Week 12

Olsen is eligible to return from the IR after the team's Week 11 bye, and all indications are he will be ready to return. He is progressing as expected, though Ron Rivera did tell reporters Tuesday Olsen's return is not guaranteed. Still, at this point, we've seen him working out on the field before games, and certainly has a chance to make his return, and probably a pretty good one.

The Panthers have faired pretty well without Greg Olsen, who has been out since Week 2 with a broken foot. However, their thin wide receiver core took another hit Monday when Curtis Samuel was placed on IR with an ankle injury, so Olsen's return from the injury will be more than just a luxury. And, of course, Fantasy players will always be happy to see an elite player like Olsen getting back on the field. He's still available in 29 percent of CBSSports.com leagues, and is worth adding in any where he is available.

Jay Ajayi will see a bigger role in Week 11

Ajayi managed to make a big impact in his first game with the Eagles, rushing for 77 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries in Week 9, but he hasn't even been unleashed yet. The bye in Week 10 allowed the team an opportunity to get him up to speed, and offensive coordinator Frank Reich thinks Ajayi has picked up everything he needed to.

"When I look at our game plan for this week, I look at it and there's probably not a play on there that I wouldn't feel comfortable putting his number on," Reich told reporters. "As far as Jay learning and knowing what to do. That speaks a lot of him and what he's able to do as a player."

That's exciting news for Fantasy players who have Ajayi and have waited for his breakout to come all season long. He gets to face the Cowboys without Sean Lee in Week 11, and should be considered a solid starting option in all Fantasy leagues once again. Playing in a much-improved Eagles' offense, Ajayi could be in line for a huge second half

Rob Kelley (ankle, knee) was placed on IR

This doesn't come as a huge surprise, after Kelley was diagnosed with a sprained MCL and high-ankle sprain Monday. Those injuries tend to take a while to recover from, and there just isn't much time left in the season for it. Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson will see increased roles with Kelley out, something we've seen plenty of this season. Here is what the duo has managed in the two games Kelley has missed:

Thompson: 24 carries for 71 yards, 10 catches for 255 yards and one touchdown

Perine: 28 carries for 72 yards, four catches for 30 yards

We have seen nothing from Perine to suggest he's much more than a low-end desperation play at running back, while Thompson remains a high-upside option, especially in PPR.

Dede Westbrook is ready to return from IR

Westbrook was eligible to return from the IR earlier in the month, but hasn't been activated yet. That should change in Week 11, as coach Doug Marrone told reporters Westbrook is ready to return this week. That could be great timing for Westbrook and the Jaguars, as the team is preparing to play this week against the Browns without No. 2 wide receiver Allen Hurns.

Westbrook could be worked in slowly, but he has a great opportunity. He was one of the most productive receivers in college last season, however off-field issues caused him to slip in the draft. He could have a big second half, especially if Hurns continues to be sidelined. Westbrook is worth adding in Fantasy, though I wouldn't trust him even against a great matchup with the Browns.

Other Notes