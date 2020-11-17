As if the 2020 Fantasy Football season wasn't challenging enough, we have multiple teams now with a trio of wide receivers seemingly taking turns at Fantasy production. The Steelers and Buccaneers are the main culprits, but based on the past couple of weeks the Jets, Panthers and Rams may not be far behind. For now let's just focus on the two situations we know are an issue.
The consensus forming around the Steelers is that you should just start all three of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. If Ben Roethlisberger continues to throw 42 passes a game, I agree. But the five games before this recent pass-happy stretch, Roethlisbeger averaged 33 attempts per game. The Steelers' big three has combined for a 56.8% target share, so anything below 35 attempts a game would be a problem for one of them.
The Steeler I'd feel best about is Smith-Schuster. He hasn't had the injury concerns that have affected Johnson, and he hasn't needed the outlandish efficiency of Claypool. After Smith-Schuster, you have to parse based on format. Johnson's consistent double-digit targets makes him the second-best option in full PPR and Claypool's red zone proficiency makes him the second-best in non-PPR. In Week 11 against Jacksonville you can stick starting all three, so let's just hope the volume holds up.
Tampa Bay is more difficult because we've only seen Antonio Brown play two games. In those two games, Mike Evans leads the Bucs with a 22.6% target share while Brown and Godwin hover around 17%. For most receivers 17% is not enough to be more than a No. 3 receiver, but Godwin has been one of the most efficient wide receivers since he entered the league, and Brown is arguably the best receiver of his generation..
With what we know right now, I prefer Evans, then Godwin, then Brown. But there's a high degree of uncertainty. What will be really interesting is who Jalen Ramsey matches up with. If he takes away Evans like he did DK Metcalf, we could see monster days from Godwin and Brown. Then again, the Rams have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers. It could be a rough day for all three.
Week 11 WR Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 11:
Numbers to Know
- 17.2 --The average depth of target for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, tops among receivers with at least 30 targets.
- 41.62% -- Terry McLaurin is responsible for 41.62% of Washington's air yards, the highest rate in the NFL.
- 85.42% -- Curtis Samuel has caught 85% of his targets this season.
- 60% -- Joe Flacco threw 60% of his passes to Denzel Mims or Breshad Perriman in Week 9.
- 62 -- Tee Higgins has at least 62 receiving yards in six straight games.
- 6 -- Marquise Brown has six catches in his past three games combined.
- 9.25 -- Jakobi Meyers is averaging 9.25 targets per game since Week 7.
Matchups that matter
Waiver Wire Targets
NE New England • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Meyers has dominated targets in New England and has four straight games of at least 10 PPR Fantasy points. He'll eventually add a receiving touchdown as well. Meyers looks like a No. 3 receiver at worst rest of season.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
For as long as Joe Flacco is quarterback, Perriman could be a boom-or-bust No. 3 with big-time upside. Jamison Crowder and Mims provide enough of a threat that Perriman should see single coverage regularly. He'll get behind the defense once or twice a game, it's just whether his quarterback will take the shot.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Even with an ejection in Week 10, Patrick has double-digit Fantasy points in five of his past six games. In three of those games he had at least seven targets. Patrick is a solid No. 3 in PPR and a change at quarterback shouldn't change that.
LAR L.A. Rams • #11
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Reynolds is extremely interesting, but maybe not startable yet. He has 27 targets in his past three games. He played 19 more snaps than Cooper Kupp in Week 10. The problem is that Sean McVay changes his approach so often it's hard to know what's next. Still, I'ld like to roster Reynolds just in case.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once Samuel is healthy.
Allen Lazard WR
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'd like to give Lazard a week to shake the rust off, but he could be a solid No. 3 receiver the rest of the way.
DFS Plays
GB Green Bay • #17
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Four of my top five receivers in Week 11 play in prime time, which means Adams is projected for four more Fantasy points than any receiver on the slate. It will be hard to fit him in with Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook, but that will be my plan.
Tyler Boyd WR
CIN Cincinnati • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Boyd was a disappointment against Pittsburgh in Week 10, but his matchup in Week 11 is much more favorable. He's averaging 8.4 targets per game and already has three games this season with at least 20 PPR Fantasy points. He sure isn't priced like it.