As if the 2020 Fantasy Football season wasn't challenging enough, we have multiple teams now with a trio of wide receivers seemingly taking turns at Fantasy production. The Steelers and Buccaneers are the main culprits, but based on the past couple of weeks the Jets, Panthers and Rams may not be far behind. For now let's just focus on the two situations we know are an issue.

The consensus forming around the Steelers is that you should just start all three of JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. If Ben Roethlisberger continues to throw 42 passes a game, I agree. But the five games before this recent pass-happy stretch, Roethlisbeger averaged 33 attempts per game. The Steelers' big three has combined for a 56.8% target share, so anything below 35 attempts a game would be a problem for one of them.

The Steeler I'd feel best about is Smith-Schuster. He hasn't had the injury concerns that have affected Johnson, and he hasn't needed the outlandish efficiency of Claypool. After Smith-Schuster, you have to parse based on format. Johnson's consistent double-digit targets makes him the second-best option in full PPR and Claypool's red zone proficiency makes him the second-best in non-PPR. In Week 11 against Jacksonville you can stick starting all three, so let's just hope the volume holds up.

Tampa Bay is more difficult because we've only seen Antonio Brown play two games. In those two games, Mike Evans leads the Bucs with a 22.6% target share while Brown and Godwin hover around 17%. For most receivers 17% is not enough to be more than a No. 3 receiver, but Godwin has been one of the most efficient wide receivers since he entered the league, and Brown is arguably the best receiver of his generation..

With what we know right now, I prefer Evans, then Godwin, then Brown. But there's a high degree of uncertainty. What will be really interesting is who Jalen Ramsey matches up with. If he takes away Evans like he did DK Metcalf, we could see monster days from Godwin and Brown. Then again, the Rams have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers. It could be a rough day for all three.

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR DAL Dallas • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 83 REYDS 655 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.5 Justin Jefferson WR MIN Minnesota • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIN -7.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 16.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 54 REYDS 762 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.4 Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 16.4 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 18 REYDS 95 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 Antonio Brown WR TB Tampa Bay • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 100 TD 0 FPTS/G 10

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Waivers Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 353 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Meyers has dominated targets in New England and has four straight games of at least 10 PPR Fantasy points. He'll eventually add a receiving touchdown as well. Meyers looks like a No. 3 receiver at worst rest of season. Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 For as long as Joe Flacco is quarterback, Perriman could be a boom-or-bust No. 3 with big-time upside. Jamison Crowder and Mims provide enough of a threat that Perriman should see single coverage regularly. He'll get behind the defense once or twice a game, it's just whether his quarterback will take the shot. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 48 REYDS 444 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7 Even with an ejection in Week 10, Patrick has double-digit Fantasy points in five of his past six games. In three of those games he had at least seven targets. Patrick is a solid No. 3 in PPR and a change at quarterback shouldn't change that. Josh Reynolds WR LAR L.A. Rams • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 48 REYDS 416 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Reynolds is extremely interesting, but maybe not startable yet. He has 27 targets in his past three games. He played 19 more snaps than Cooper Kupp in Week 10. The problem is that Sean McVay changes his approach so often it's hard to know what's next. Still, I'ld like to roster Reynolds just in case.

Stashes Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -7 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 22 REYDS 185 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.6 With Kittle out for the year, there's a real chance that both Samuel and Aiyuk can be Fantasy relevant once Samuel is healthy. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 254 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.4 I'd like to give Lazard a week to shake the rust off, but he could be a solid No. 3 receiver the rest of the way.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR GB Green Bay • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 21.3 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 61 TAR 81 REYDS 741 TD 9 FPTS/G 26.7 Four of my top five receivers in Week 11 play in prime time, which means Adams is projected for four more Fantasy points than any receiver on the slate. It will be hard to fit him in with Alvin Kamara or Dalvin Cook, but that will be my plan.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 16.9 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 60 TAR 76 REYDS 625 TD 3 FPTS/G 16.1 Boyd was a disappointment against Pittsburgh in Week 10, but his matchup in Week 11 is much more favorable. He's averaging 8.4 targets per game and already has three games this season with at least 20 PPR Fantasy points. He sure isn't priced like it.