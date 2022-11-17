With Cooper Kupp dealing with a high-ankle sprain, the wide receiver position takes a big hit for Fantasy Football in Week 11. And, while there are certainly some intriguing options available on the waiver-wire you can potentially slide into your lineup to replace him, it's a net loss for the position as a whole, because I don't expect anyone on the Rams to step up and become a difference maker for Fantasy. There's no replacing a player like Kupp, and the Rams are about to find that out in the toughest way possible.
And it's bad timing for the WR position because the bye in Week 11 claims some pretty huge names. That includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Christian Kirk, all of whom typically rank in the top 24 here. If you're wondering why some fringe names look a little high in the rankings this week, that's why.
Here are my WR rankings for Week 11, with my thoughts on some of the most interesting players at the position:
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
- Justin Jefferson vs. DAL
- Stefon Diggs vs. CLE
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF -- Hopkins has a 33% target share this season, with 13 or more targets in three of his four games. It's asking a lot of him to sustain this level of target dominance, but he's one of the few WR in the league who has come close to sustaining that pace for a full season before. Concerns about his decline based on a lower target share last season look overblown.
- CeeDee Lamb @MIN -- Historically, Dak Prescott has spread the ball around quite a bit, and Lamb's target share is down a bit with Prescott -- from 32% overall to 29% with Prescott, which is still a massive mark. In Week 10, we saw what the upside can be in a game where the Cowboys have to throw it 40-plus times, and I'm expecting another high-scoring game this week. Lamb is a must-start WR1.
- A.J. Brown @IND
- Tee Higgins @PIT -- Higgins has 109 yards in two games without Ja'Marr Chase, with one garbage time touchdown to his credit in Week 8. That production isn't terribly impressive, but it's good enough that you should be viewing him as a must-start Fantasy option, though you'd like to see better efficiency from him.
- Davante Adams @DEN
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYG
- Rondale Moore vs. SF -- Moore now has at least eight targets in five of seven games this season, with six or more catches in each of those five games. He's even flashing a bit of upside in a more downfield-oriented role, and at this point probably needs to be viewed as a must-start Fantasy option, especially in PPR. His target share is up to 23% in the four games with DeAndre Hopkins -- 27% if you take away that first game where he had just two targets.
- Chris Olave vs. LAR -- Week 10 was Olave's first game with single-digit Fantasy points in PPR since Week 1, and I think a move from Andy Dalton to Jameis Winston wouldn't be a bad thing for Olave -- Winston loved throwing downfield to Olave, and he'll have more weekly upside if Winston takes over.
- Amari Cooper @BUF -- I don't have a good explanation, but there's a pretty massive difference in Cooper's production at home vs. on the road. He's averaging 90.6 yards and 21.1 PPR points per game in five home games, compared to just 33.0 yards and 5.8 points in four road games. That's not enough to scare me off him in Buffalo, but it's not the best matchup, and his inconsistency has been frustrating. Cooper is more of a fringe starter.
- Deebo Samuel @ARI -- Week 10 was pretty close to a worst-case scenario for Samuel's usage, but it was also something we were worried about ever since the 49ers traded for Christian McCaffrey. Samuel was used four times as a runner, which is nice, but hardly the kind of upside we'd seen in the past, but the bigger issue was his limited usage in the passing game -- just six targets and 28 air yards. If he isn't being used much as a runner and he's not seeing downfield targets, there's not much to like about Samuel in a low-volume passing game. I'm not ready to give up on him, but I am very pessimistic about his chances at this point.
- Courtland Sutton vs. LV -- Sutton has four games with double-digit targets this season, and three of them have come with Jerry Jeudy either leaving early or limited by an injury. With Jeudy dealing with an ankle injury that has him in doubt for this week, Sutton should be the focal point for the Broncos this week, and there's enough upside even in this offense to make him a must-start Fantasy WR.
- Michael Pittman vs. PHI -- Matt Ryan's return at QB was good news for Pittman, who was targeted nine times in Week 10, catching seven of them. He turned that into just 53 yards because targets from Ryan tend to come in the shorter areas of the field. Still, the volume with Ryan should make Pittman a viable starting option again, and every target is an opportunity for a skilled receiver like Pittman to break a big play.
- Josh Palmer vs. KC -- Palmer was one of the biggest disappointments in the league last week, but he still had a very solid 23% target share, so you can excuse an underwhelming performance against a tough 49ers defense. Palmer's usage with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out makes him a solid WR2 based on volume alone, though there will be times when he's overexposed as a No. 1 WR.
- Tyler Boyd @PIT -- With just 11 targets in two games without Ja'Marr Chase, Boyd's usage hasn't been near what we hoped it would be so far. Now, it is worth noting that the Bengals haven't been in a competitive game in that span. Still, that's just a 17.4% target share, and that isn't going to get it done. He's a WR2 for me this week, but that's giving him some benefit of the doubt that he'll be more involved moving forward. If not, he might still just be a fringe starter even without Chase.
- Terry McLaurin @HOU -- For McLaurin's sake, I really hope the Commanders don't go back to Carson Wentz, because the difference between how he's been used with Taylor Heinicke vs. Wentz is startling. With Wentz, McLaurin had just a 16% target share; that number is 30% with Heinicke. He was just being used as a downfield option with Wentz, but Heinicke leans on him like a true No. 1. As long as Heinicke is starting, McLaurin should be in your lineup. Beyond that, it's still an open question.
- Diontae Johnson vs. CIN -- Johnson actually had a rare efficient game in Week 10, catching four passes for 63 yards, coming on just five targets. Johnson has had trouble making the most of his opportunities so far this season, so maybe that was a sign of improvement to come. If not, he's going to need a lot more than five targets per week to be worth using. He's still a viable WR2/3 for me.
- Allen Lazard vs. TEN -- Lazard took a bit of a back seat last week as Christian Watson had his breakout game, but he's still the clear leader in target share for the Packers this season, in addition to his well-established role as Aaron Rodgers' favorite red zone target. Maybe Watson just jumped him in the pecking order, but it's too early to say that. Lazard remains a viable WR2.
- Curtis Samuel @HOU
- DeVonta Smith @IND
- Gabe Davis vs. CLE -- With four games of 74-plus yards and a touchdown and four games with 37 yards or fewer and no touchdowns, Davis has been the very definition of "boom-or-bust" this season. He's still basically running a route on every pass play, and his target share is actually creeping up of late -- he's up to 21% over the past three weeks, compared to a 16% mark for the season. As frustrating as it's been, he should probably just be active every week at this point.
- Garrett Wilson @NE -- We'll see if Corey Davis can return from his injury and Elijah Moore has a bigger role coming off the bye week, but Wilson has to be viewed as the top option in this passing game with 16 targets over the past two games. There's certainly some risk -- Wilson had just 59 yards in three games combined before his past two -- but Wilson has shown enough upside to be worth taking the chance on.
- Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
- D.J. Moore @BAL -- Moore has a 24% target share from Baker Mayfield, compared to a 28% mark overall this season, however that is heavily skewed toward the time spent alongside Robbie Anderson and Christian McCaffrey. My concern isn't the quantity of targets Moore is going to get as much as the quality of them -- he's averaging 5.4 yards per target from Mayfield. He's a fringe starting option.
- Parris Campbell vs. PHI -- Campbell had just four catches in two games with Sam Ehlinger at QB, but he picked up right where he left off in Matt Ryan's return in Week 10, catching seven of nine passes for 76 yards. He has 32 targets in his past three games with Ryan, and has been the veteran QB's preferred safety valve. There are other, higher-upside WRs you can add on waivers this week, but if you need a starter -- especially in PPR -- Campbell is a very solid add.
- Darnell Mooney @ATL
- Kadarius Toney @LAC -- With JuJu Smith-Schuster suffering a concussion and Mecole Hardman out with an abdominal injury, Toney was still just third among Chiefs wide receivers in routes run in Week 10, but they made a point of using him when he was on the field and he found the end zone for the first time in his career. He might not jump up to a 90% snap share even if Smith-Schuster and Hardman are out in Week 11, but in a game that could turn into a shootout, he's a very intriguing dice roll if you need a third WR or flex.
- Brandon Aiyuk @ARI -- Aiyuk is on quite a role of late, with 80-plus yards and at least six catches in four straight games. Sure, some of that was with Deebo Samuel limited or out with injuries, but it also includes Week 11, when Samuel was fully healthy and Aiyuk still outperformed him. I'm not sure I buy it -- 165 yards on 13 targets over the past two games is especially unsustainable -- but Aiyuk is a fine start if you need one. Just see if you can sell high on him first.
- Christian Watson vs. TEN -- Injuries have robbed Watson of much of his rookie season, but he finally showed us his upside in Week 10, catching four of eight passes thrown his way for 107 yards and three touchdowns. That doesn't mean you can suddenly trust him as a must-start Fantasy WR, but he has a combination of size and speed that nobody else on this offense even comes close to matching, and while there's risk in starting him this week, the payoff could be huge once again.
- Adam Thielen vs. DAL -- It's kind of funny that Thielen has just two touchdowns on 64 targets right now, because it means you can probably argue he's a good candidate for some positive regression. He has just two touchdowns on 11 red zone targets so far this season, after having seven on 13 and 13 on 19 the previous two seasons. Thielen is still in the WR3 discussion if the touchdown luck works his way.
- Brandin Cooks vs. WAS -- Cooks was back on the field in Week 10, but there was no squeaky wheel breakout happening -- he was third on the team in routes run and had just four catches for 37 yards on seven targets. Cooks has a career-low 6.5 yards per target and isn't being force-fed opportunities like last season to make up for it. I don't want to write him off entirely, but I'd have to be pretty desperate to start Cooks at this point.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @BUF
- George Pickens vs. CIN -- Pickens didn't do much as a receiver in Week 10, the first without Chase Claypool, but there were some positive signs in spite of that. He slid into the slot a handful of times, something he hasn't really done much this season, and the Steelers got him involved in the running game with a couple of carries, including a short touchdown. That's some of the stuff they were doing with Claypool, and Pickens taking on a bit of that work is a positive sign -- let's just hope it doesn't mean he's going to lose his downfield-oriented role, because that's still where the upside comes from.
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @LAC
- Jarvis Landry vs. LAR -- Landry was back in Week 10 and played 79% of the snaps, but didn't do much, catching three of six passes thrown his way for 37 yards. I still think he has decent upside, especially if Jameis Winston takes over at QB for the Saints, but you can't feel good about using him right now. I would try to hang on to Landry, but if you need to drop him for someone like Christian Watson or Donovan Peoples-Jones this week, that's reasonable.
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. DET
- Josh Reynolds @NYG
- Michael Gallup @MIN
- Mack Hollins @DEN
- K.J. Osborn vs. DAL
- Drake London vs. CHI
- Allen Robinson @NO -- It's possible that Robinson will benefit from Cooper Kupp's absence, but I'm pretty doubtful. He's playing nearly every snap for the Rams already, so the issue is mostly just that he isn't earning targets. Maybe that'll change without Kupp, but I don't think a guy who is struggling to get separation the way Robinson is at this point is really going to benefit from more defensive attention. I'd have to be pretty desperate to start him.
- Terrace Marshall @BAL -- Marshall has shown some impressive flashes of big-play potential, and if I felt better about the QB play in Carolina, I might be willing to give Marshall a chance in deeper leagues. However, Baker Mayfield hasn't done enough for me to think I can trust Marshall yet.
- Darius Slayton vs. DET
- Devin Duvernay vs. CAR -- Duvernay has had some solid performances without Rashod Bateman, but he's also had just one game with more than five targets this season, and the occasional carry doesn't make up for his limited usage in the passing game. He's a fringe starting option given his present usage -- remember, he had just one catch for 5 yards in his last game before the bye week.
- Alec Pierce vs. PHI
- Chase Claypool @ATL
- DeAndre Carter vs. KC
- Robert Woods @GB
- Noah Brown @MIN
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. CLE
- Marquez Callaway vs. LAR
- Chris Moore vs. WAS
- Van Jefferson @NO
- Sammy Watkins vs. TEN
- Treylon Burks @GB
- Elijah Moore @NE
- Ben Skowronek @NO
- Robbie Anderson vs. SF