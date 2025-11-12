We found out Wednesday that Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss Week 11 after undergoing surgery to address appendicitis. And Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Harrison could be out beyond Week 11 as well, which stinks.

We hope Harrison will make a speedy recovery, and he was just starting to play like a must-start Fantasy receiver the past two games against Dallas and Seattle with 10 catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets over that span. Jacoby Brissett starting at quarterback was great for Harrison, and if he returns prior to the Fantasy playoffs in Week 14, he could still be a difference maker in the majority of leagues.

With Harrison out, Michael Wilson will now be the No. 1 receiver for the Cardinals and No. 2 pass catcher behind Trey McBride. Zay Jones (Achilles) is out for the season, so Wilson should benefit the most until Harrison returns.

Wilson hasn't done much this year, but in the past two games against the Cowboys and Seahawks he has 11 targets for seven catches and 95 yards. He should see an uptick in targets, and he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues until Harrison is back.

You can use Wilson in that capacity in Week 11 against San Francisco. The 49ers have allowed five touchdowns to receivers in their past three games, and seven guys have scored at least 11.2 PPR points over that span.

It's not ideal to lose Harrison at this point in the season, especially when he was starting to get hot. But hopefully Wilson can fill the void, in some capacity, and help Fantasy managers until Harrison returns.

WRs to Start

DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

A.J. Brown said on a live stream Tuesday night that "if you got me in Fantasy, get rid of me." We're not ready to do that yet, but it is time to consider Smith the best Eagles receiver heading into Week 11 -- and maybe the rest of the season. Smith has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in three games in a row and four times in his past five outings. The Lions have allowed seven receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points this season, and Smith should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. George Pickens WR DAL Dallas • #3

Pickens went into his bye in Week 10 with consecutive games of nine targets against Denver and Arizona. He scored 14.8 PPR points against the Broncos in Week 8 and 13.9 PPR points against the Cardinals in Week 9, and hopefully that's the floor for his production in Week 11 at the Raiders. Pickens hasn't scored a touchdown in the past three games since CeeDee Lamb returned from his ankle injury, so he's due. And the Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers with 10 touchdowns allowed, and nine guys have scored at least 14.6 PPR points against Las Vegas this season. Pickens should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Jennings is on a hot streak heading into Week 11 at Arizona, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Giants and Rams, and he has 10 catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets over that span. Jennings missed the first game against the Cardinals in Week 3, but Ricky Pearsall had eight catches for 117 yards on 11 targets in that matchup. And Arizona has allowed at least one receiver to score at least 12.4 PPR points in every game this season, with 11 total receivers reaching that mark this year. Jennings should have the chance for his third game in a row with quality production in this matchup. Tez Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Johnson has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he should continue to play a prominent role for the Buccaneers while Mike Evans (collarbone) and Chris Godwin (leg) are out. He has 20 targets in his past three outings, and he scored three touchdowns over that span. Now, he's yet to eclipse five catches or 58 receiving yards in any of those games, but this could be a shootout at Buffalo in Week 11. And the Bills have allowed a pair of receivers to score a touchdown in the same game three times this season, which bodes well for Johnson and Emeka Egbuka. I like Johnson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Diggs has scored a touchdown in three games in a row heading into Week 11 against the Jets, and he has scored at least 12.8 PPR points four times in his past six outings. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and the Jets have allowed a receiver to score at least 19.8 PPR points in four of their past five games. Sauce Gardner is now with the Colts, and Diggs has scored at least 14.3 PPR points against the Jets in three of his past five meetings.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

I like that Johnston had 10 targets in Week 10 against Pittsburgh, but he only finished with five catches for 42 yards. I'll take my chances with Johnston again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 11 at Jacksonville if he's getting this many targets, and that could happen if Oronde Gadsden II (quadriceps) is out. But even if Gadsden plays, this is a great matchup for Johnston since the Jaguars have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, with five guys scoring at least 12 PPR points. Johnston could be great in Week 11 given this matchup. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Robinson had a solid outing in Week 10 at Chicago with six catches for 62 yards on 11 targets, and he scored 12.2 PPR points for the fourth time in his past five games. He has three games with at least 11 targets over that span, and Robinson should benefit in a big way if Jameis Winston starts for the injured Jaxson Dart (concussion). I also like Darius Slayton as a sleeper, but he missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, so keep an eye on his status. This isn't an easy matchup against the Packers, who are No. 14 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but with Winston under center it almost doesn't matter. He will allow his receivers to make plays, and that's a huge plus for Robinson and Slayton if he's healthy. Both are worth using as flex options in Week 11. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Shakir had another solid stat line in Week 10 at Miami with seven catches for 58 yards on nine targets, and he has now scored at least 11 PPR points in all but two games this season, including three in a row. While he has at least seven targets in three games in a row, he could see an uptick in production with Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) hurt, and this is a favorable matchup against Tampa Bay. Seven receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Buccaneers in their past four games, and Shakir should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Keon Coleman, who caught a touchdown in Week 10 at Miami and finished with three catches for 46 yards on eight targets, also has sleeper appeal in deeper leagues with Kincaid injured. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Tucker was quiet in the Raiders' first game without Jakobi Meyers in Week 10 at Denver with two catches for 28 yards on three targets. But Tucker should do better in Week 11 against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Dallas leads the NFL with 16 touchdowns allowed to receivers, and 11 guys have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Cowboys this season. Tucker is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 11. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Washington is worth a flier in deeper leagues given his matchup with the Commanders in Madrid. Washington has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games, and the Commanders are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against the Commanders in their past four games, with seven touchdowns over that span, which is great for Jaylen Waddle. But Tua Tagovailoa will hopefully help Washington find the end zone again in this matchup, and Washington can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats.

WRs to Sit Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Sutton is struggling coming into Week 11 against Kansas City with 10.7 PPR points or less in three games in a row. During that stretch, he only has eight catches for 121 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets, and he's been outplayed by Troy Franklin, who has 15 catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 27 targets over that span. I would actually play Franklin over Sutton against the Chiefs, but both are just No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. Kansas City is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the Chiefs have surrendered just three touchdowns to the position since Week 1. I'm hopeful Sutton will snap out of his recent slump, but he's tough to trust in this matchup in Week 11. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

It was good to see Samuel score a touchdown in Week 10 against Detroit, but he only had four catches for 29 yards on five targets in that game. He now has four starts with Marcus Mariota, and Samuel has three games with fewer than 30 receiving yards over that span. This week in Madrid, Samuel is facing a Dolphins secondary that is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Miami has only allowed two touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and Samuel will likely have an empty stat line if he doesn't score. I would only use Samuel in three-receiver leagues in Week 11. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Since Rashee Rice returned from his six-game suspension, Worthy has struggled to produce for Fantasy managers with a combined 24.1 PPR points over that span, with no touchdowns. He does have seven targets in each of his past two games against Washington and Buffalo, but Worthy is too tough to trust now that Rice is back on the field. And this week, Worthy should be used in only deep, three-receiver leagues at Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this secondary should make things tough on Worthy, even if cornerback Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) remains out. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Moore had a monster game in Week 9 at Cincinnati with four catches for 72 yards, but he ran for a touchdown and threw one to Caleb Williams. That's not the type of production you want to chase for Moore, who has scored 9.6 PPR points or less in six games this season. He was held to three catches for 68 yards on five targets in Week 1 against Minnesota, and he just had no catches on four targets in Week 10 against the Giants. Moore is also dealing with a shoulder injury, which is worth monitoring heading into Week 11. I would only use Moore in deep, three-receiver leagues in the rematch with the Vikings.