Last week, I ranked DeVonta Smith over A.J. Brown and felt a little foolish every time I thought about it. The Smith led the Eagles with 69 yards receiving and a touchdown, while Brown caught two passes for 13 yards. Now the question isn't just about starting Smith over Brown. It's whether we should just call Brown an outright sit.

Brown has played eight games this season, and Monday night was the third time he's produced less than four PPR Fantasy points. He has two other games where he has scored between 7.7 and 9.3 points. It has been an absolute disaster; he is frustrated, and the Eagles just keep on winning. All that being said, can you really just sit A.J. Brown?

Probably not.

This week, the Eagles play the Lions, which generally means a shootout. The game only has an over/under of 46.5 yards, which is actually a little low for a Lions game, but the Eagles' implied total of 24.5 still ranks in the upper half for Week 11. This should be a game where Jalen Hurts pass attempts are up, and that should be a good thing for Brown.

In the first run of my Week 11 projections, Brown comes out at WR34. That makes sense, because he currently ranks as WR40 in FPPG. But this is a prime example of a guy who gets ranked higher than his production says he could. Partially because he's A.J. Brown, partially because he could erupt for 28 Fantasy points, like he did in Week 8, at any moment. It's possible you have two receivers you want to start over Brown, but you shouldn't go searching for waiver wire options to start over him. Especially this week.

Here is the rest of the Week 11 WR Preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Adds (WR Preview) Parker Washington WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 51 REYDS 330 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.2 Washington led Jacksonville with seven targets in Week 10, and we have not yet received in any indication that Brian Thomas is coming back this week. With Travis Hunter out for the year, there should be plenty of slot snaps for both Washington and Jakobi Meyers. View Washington as a weekly WR3 with WR2 upside in a good matchup. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #18

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 34 REYDS 343 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Slayton is either a WR3 or a stash add, depending on how long it takes Jaxson Dart to recover from his concussion. If Dart is back this week, expect 10 to 12 PPR Fantasy points like he has the last two weeks. But later in the year, he has more upside than that with Dart because he has had some near-miss deep balls. Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG GB -7.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 65% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 188 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.9 A lot of wide receivers have better projections than Watson this week, including teammate Dontayvion Wicks, but few have more upside. The Packers' receiving corps is depleted, the Giants present a great matchup, and Watson has ramped up to full participation. Unfortunately, as Monday night showed, there is almost no floor with Watson.

Stashes (WR Preview) Luther Burden III WR CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 18 REYDS 222 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Burden still isn't playing enough to garner flex consideration, but Head Coach Ben Johnson indicated that may be coming. It should be, because when Burden has been on the field, he has earned targets and turned them into production. His 2.74 yards per route run is almost a full yard better than any other Bears receiver.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Ja'Marr Chase WR CIN Cincinnati • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 18.4 WR RNK 1st YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 107 REYDS 831 TD 5 FPTS/G 20.9 I have Chase projected for three more points than any other receiver, and he is the third-highest-priced wide receiver on the slate. He has a 38% target share with Joe Flacco, and Flacco is throwing more than 40 passes a game. Chase has a higher floor and ceiling than any wide receiver in football.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Marvin Harrison Jr. WR ARI Arizona • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 62 REYDS 525 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Harrison is being targeted like a true number one wide receiver since Jacoby Brissett took over as QB. Last week's efficiency was awful but that happens against Seattle. This week he faces a 49ers defense that has given up 39.7 PPR Fantasy points per game to wide receivers in their last three games.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. You'll find them here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.