So far this season we have 21 wide receivers who are averaging at least 14 PPR Fantasy points per game. As of Tuesday afternoon, we are expecting a third of them to be unavailable. That includes Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, DeVonta Smith, and Davante Adams. Those six are all top 10 on a per-game basis and all projected to be out this week because of bye or injury. The only one who has a chance to play is Smith, and boy, would his projection be difficult if he plays.

The Eagle offense ranks 27th in net passing yards per game, and in Joe Milton's first start, he completed 18 of 34 passes for 169 yards and no touchdowns. This week they will face a Steelers defense that, despite getting torched by the Bengals in Week 10, has only allowed multiple passing touchdowns in a game twice all season, both times to Burrow. In other words, this could be an awful offensive environment for Smith, as evidenced by the Eagles implied total of 17.

With all that being said, if Smith plays, we'll have him in the top 20. There just aren't enough good receivers to sit a good receiver in a terrible spot. That's why we're also sticking with Zay Flowers and starting the 49ers number one wide receiver, maybe their top two, against an elite Vikings defense.

Another very difficult projection is DK Metcalf. He has a bad matchup against the Eagles and has had a terribly inefficient season. If the Steelers defense dominates Milton, the Steelers could go extremely pass-heavy. Matecalf only has five catches in his last three games combined and only two games all season with more than 60 receiving yards. Still, good luck getting away from him.

Here is the rest of the Week 11 WR preview:

WR Preview Numbers to Know

12.0 -- Keenan Allen's 12.0 aDOT was about four yards deeper than it was in Indianapolis. His efficiency should be much better in this offense.

-- Keenan Allen's 12.0 aDOT was about four yards deeper than it was in Indianapolis. His efficiency should be much better in this offense. 72.1% -- Jordyn Tyson's route share ballooned to 72.1% in Week 10. It could keep growing, but even that is enough to make him a WR2 this week.

-- Jordyn Tyson's route share ballooned to 72.1% in Week 10. It could keep growing, but even that is enough to make him a WR2 this week. 0.94 -- 51 receivers have at least 40 targets this season; Xavier Worthy ranks 51st with 0.94 yards per route run. I would rather drop him than start him.

-- 51 receivers have at least 40 targets this season; Xavier Worthy ranks 51st with 0.94 yards per route run. I would rather drop him than start him. 8 -- Josh Downs only ran eight routes in his Chiefs debut. There is a lot more coming.

-- Josh Downs only ran eight routes in his Chiefs debut. There is a lot more coming. 23.8% -- Caleb Douglas has a 23.8% target share since he returned from injury. He's the Dolphins clear WR1 and a WR2 for Fantasy this week.

-- Caleb Douglas has a 23.8% target share since he returned from injury. He's the Dolphins clear WR1 and a WR2 for Fantasy this week. 48 -- Jaylen Waddle has one game with more than 48 receiving yards this season. I do not want to start him as more than a desperation WR3 if he returns.

-- Jaylen Waddle has one game with more than 48 receiving yards this season. I do not want to start him as more than a desperation WR3 if he returns. 41.6 -- The Titans have given up a league-high 41.6 PPR FPPG to receivers this season. Even Ryan Flournoy is in play against this defense.

-- The Titans have given up a league-high 41.6 PPR FPPG to receivers this season. Even Ryan Flournoy is in play against this defense. 689 -- Emeka Egbuka has 689 receiving yards in his last 17 games. He needs to prove it before I start him again.

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Adds (WR Preview) Makai Lemon WR PHI Philadelphia • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 54 REYDS 312 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 I guess Lemon's roster rate is so low because he is coming off of a bye ad people are worried about DeVonta Smith coming back. But he is a first round rookie with 26 targets in his last three games and at least 11.7 PPR points in all of them. If Smith is out, I am starting Lemon as a WR2 this week, and even if Smith returns Lemon is a decent WR3 in full PPR leagues. Tre Harris WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -3.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 33rd ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 40 REYDS 348 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.6 Harris tied his best output of the season with 13.6 PPR Fantasy points in Week 10 and we don't have a timeline for when Ladd McConkey will return. View Harris as a high-end WR3 in Week 11 if McConkey is out, and a boom/bust WR3 if McConkey returns. Xavier Hutchinson WR HOU Houston • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 54 REYDS 345 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Hutchinson isn't anywhere close to the most exciting Texans' receiver, but he is often the guy who plays the most snaps. He has 20 targets in his last three games combined and he has scored a touchdown in all three games. The Texans should be able to do whatever they want against the Colts and Hutchinson is a good bye-week replacement as a WR3.

Stashes (WR Preview) Roman Wilson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PIT -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS WR 29th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 25 REYDS 188 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Wilson is eligible to return from Injured Reserve this week and the Steelers desperately need him to do just that. Before his injury in Week 5 he was coming off back-to-back games with at least 15 PPR points and his 7.5 yards per target is the best amongst Steelers starting receivers. Wilson isn't someone we would want to trust against the Eagles but if he can wrestle his snaps back from Germie Bernard he could be a Wr3 moving forward.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN DAL -8 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 24.1 WR RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 77 TAR 121 REYDS 976 TD 8 FPTS/G 22.3 Lamb is coming off a stinker but he has the best matchup on the board, is my highest projected receiver on the main slate by 2.5 points, and is only $200 more than Amon-Ra St. Brown on FanDuel. My only concern is a run-heavy game from the Cowboys but I am not sure there defense is good enough for them to do that.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 14th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 71 REYDS 688 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.4 Flowers is way overpriced for his recent production, but it seemed like in the second half Jacoby Brissett got more comfortable throwing to him. This is a good matchup even with the Panthers getting healthier on defense and Flowers has the ability to score 25 Fantasy points in any given game. I wouldn't trust him in cash games but he's a great contrarian play with low projected roster rate.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy football projections for every position is now available here. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting wide receivers are updated throughout the week, so make sure you check back later in the week for changes.