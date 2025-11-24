In Week 12, several players jumped on the Fantasy Football radar. This could be the start of something special for some of these players, and you'll want to get well ahead of your Week 13 Fantasy Football waiver wire by putting these players on your radar. For more on every player we discuss below, you'll want to make sure to check out Jamey Eisenberg's in-depth waiver wire column on Monday afternoon.

The Browns haven't decided on a starting quarterback for Week 13 just yet, but it would be unlikely they don't stick with Shedeur Sanders. That is great news for Sampson. One thing the Browns are going to focus on with Sanders at quarterback is providing him with easy outlets in the pass game. Sanders has taken very first first-team reps and he hasn't seen many plays at NFL speed (preseason isn't the same speed). Screen passes and designed quick hitters to Sampson will serve as an extension of the run game they intend to lean on. Sampson has proven himself an explosive playmaker from earlier this season and I have a sneaky suspicion he might become a player with a role in a Sanders-led offense. I'm stashing him this week in 12-team leagues or deeper.

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Browns

Sanders' raw stat line looks a lot better than his EPA per play, but raw stats play in Fantasy Football and as long as he can hit a few explosive plays each game then he is at the very least worth monitoring. I'm waiting for this week to confirm it on the All-22, but it feels pretty obvious Sanders should have been starting over Dillon Gabriel weeks ago. I say that as someone skeptical of Sanders' ceiling. It's more of an indictment of Gabriel. But Sanders does do a few things that are Fantasy friendly. He can create off script throws downfield because he keeps his eyes up when he's breaking pocket. He is also a lot more accurate than Gabriel which will lead to more plays like the long gain to Jerry Jeudy where he broke pocket, reset his feet and then relied on his mechanics to deliver the ball accurately downfield. I've watched Gabriel miss these throws all season. Sanders has enough on offense and a budding rapport with Sampson. I wouldn't add him in leagues that start just one quarterback just yet.

Welcome to the Fantasy Football world Mr. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward! We've seen flashes before this season, but Ward put together a strong second half and it translated to his breakout Fantasy performance of his rookie season. Ward racked up 256 passing yards and a touchdown and he ran more. Ward finished with six carries for 37 rushing yards and a touchown. He was the fifth-highest scoring Fantasy QB heading into Sunday Night Football. Ward may have some late season value in 2QB and SuperFlex leagues.

John Metchie, WR, Jets

It's the Tyrod Taylor era for the Jets -- at least for now -- and he certainly likes to get Metchie involved. Metchie finished Week 12 with six receptions on seven targets for 65 yards and a score. For now, he's just a stash. Metchie could work his way into the WR3 range in specific plus matchups if he can continue to build his rapport out with Taylor.

This one only applies to shallow leagues, but if Mooney is still on your waiver wire, fix that. He is and has always been a favorite of Kirk Cousins. Their rapport will continue to grow with more practice reps. Mooney is a threat to score on any touch. Cousins can still get the ball out on time -- well at least some of the time -- despite some of the physical traits dropping off.