What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Matt Breida, MIA X X X Rex Burkhead, NE X X X Tevin Coleman, SF X X X DeeJay Dallas, SEA X X X JaMycal Hasty, SF X X X Jordan Howard, FA X X X Joshua Kelley, LAC X X X LaMical Perine, NYJ X X X Jordan Wilkins, IND X X X Mark Ingram, BAL X X

Devin Singletary, BUF X X

Le'Veon Bell, KC X



Devonta Freeman, NYG X



Frank Gore, NYJ X



Justin Jackson, LAC X



Kerryon Johnson, DET X



Sony Michel, NE X



Cordarrelle Patterson, CHI X



Adrian Peterson, DET X



Boston Scott, PHI X



Jamaal Williams, GB X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Danny Amendola, DET X X X Dez Bryant, BAL X X X Keelan Cole, JAC X X X Julian Edelman, NE X X X A.J. Green, CIN X X X Mecole Hardman, KC X X X N'Keal Harry, NE X X X T.Y. Hilton, IND X X X DeSean Jackson, PHI X X X Anthony Miller, CHI X X X Scott Miller, TB X X X Hunter Renfrow, LV X X X Tre'Quan Smith, NO X X X Michael Gallup, DAL X X X Rashard Higgins, CLE X X X Jarvis Landry, CLE X X

Darnell Mooney, CHI X X

Henry Ruggs, LV X X

Laviska Shenault, JAC X X

Golden Tate, NYG X X

Marquise Brown, BAL X



Russell Gage, ATL X



Jalen Reagor, PHI X



Emmanuel Sanders, NO X



Preston Williams, MIA X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Darren Fells, HOU X X X Anthony Firkser, TEN X X X George Kittle, SF X X X Mike Gesicki, MIA X X

Tyler Higbee, LAR X X

Trey Burton, IND X



Jimmy Graham, CHI X



Austin Hooper, CLE X



Robert Tonyan, GB X





Quarterbacks