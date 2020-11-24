a-j-green-1-1400.jpg

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for those big waiver-wire adds this week. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Who to target on the Waiver Wire, plus we talk Gus Edwards, Michael Pittman, Jordan Reed and more on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Listen below and subscribe at Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts:

More Week 12 help: Waiver Wire | Trade Values Chart | QB Preview | RB PreviewWR Preview | Week 11 Winners and Losers | Believe It Or Not  

Running backs

Player101214
Matt Breida, MIAXXX
Rex Burkhead, NEXXX
Tevin Coleman, SFXXX
DeeJay Dallas, SEAXXX
JaMycal Hasty, SFXXX
Jordan Howard, FAXXX
Joshua Kelley, LACXXX
LaMical Perine, NYJXXX
Jordan Wilkins, INDXXX
Mark Ingram, BALXX
Devin Singletary, BUFXX
Le'Veon Bell, KCX

Devonta Freeman, NYGX

Frank Gore, NYJX

Justin Jackson, LACX

Kerryon Johnson, DETX

Sony Michel, NEX

Cordarrelle Patterson, CHIX

Adrian Peterson, DETX

Boston Scott, PHIX

Jamaal Williams, GBX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Danny Amendola, DETXXX
Dez Bryant, BALXXX
Keelan Cole, JACXXX
Julian Edelman, NEXXX
A.J. Green, CINXXX
Mecole Hardman, KCXXX
N'Keal Harry, NEXXX
T.Y. Hilton, INDXXX
DeSean Jackson, PHIXXX
Anthony Miller, CHIXXX
Scott Miller, TBXXX
Hunter Renfrow, LVXXX
Tre'Quan Smith, NOXXX
Michael Gallup, DALXXX
Rashard Higgins, CLEXXX
Jarvis Landry, CLEXX
Darnell Mooney, CHIXX
Henry Ruggs, LVXX
Laviska Shenault, JACXX
Golden Tate, NYGXX
Marquise Brown, BALX

Russell Gage, ATLX

Jalen Reagor, PHIX

Emmanuel Sanders, NOX

Preston Williams, MIAX

Tight ends

Player101214
Darren Fells, HOUXXX
Anthony Firkser, TENXXX
George Kittle, SFXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAXX
Tyler Higbee, LARXX
Trey Burton, INDX

Jimmy Graham, CHIX

Austin Hooper, CLEX

Robert Tonyan, GBX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Joe Burrow, CINXXX
Nick Foles, CHIXXX
Drew Lock, DENXXX
Baker Mayfield, CLEXXX
Gardner Minshew, JACXXX
Jameis Winston, NOXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGX

Matthew Stafford, DETX

Tua Tagovailoa, MIAX

Carson Wentz, PHIX