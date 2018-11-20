Fantasy Football: Week 12 Cut List rankings to help you prepare for waiver-wire adds

Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

What is the Cut List? 

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Javorius Allen, BALXXX
Le'Veon Bell, PITXXX
Corey Clement, PHIXXX
Devonta Freeman, ATLXXX
Carlos Hyde, JACXXX
Marshawn Lynch, OAKXXX
Wendell Smallwood, PHIXXX
Nyheim Hines, INDXX
LeGarrette Blount, DETX

Alex Collins, BALX

Derrick Henry, TENX

Chris Thompson, WASX

Wide receivers

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Nelson Agholor, PHIXXX
Robby Anderson, NYJXXX
Kelvin Benjamin, BUFXXX
Randall Cobb, GBXXX
Keelan Cole, JACXXX
Jamison Crowder, WASXXX
Quincy Enunwa, NYJXXX
Chris Hogan, NEXXX
Jordy Nelson, OAKXXX
DeVante Parker, MIAXXX
Willie Snead, BALXXX
Kenny Stills, MIAXXX
Mike Williams, LACXXX
Michael Crabtree, BALXX
Taylor Gabriel, CHIXX
Mohamed Sanu, ATLXX
Demaryius Thomas, HOUXX
Tyrell Williams, LACX

Tight ends

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Vernon Davis, WASXXX
Ricky Seals-Jones, ARIXXX
C.J. Uzomah, CINXXX
Benjamin Watson, NOXXX
Jimmy Graham, GBX

Kyle Rudolph, MINX

Quarterbacks

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Derek Carr, OAKXXX
Ryan Fitzpatrick, TBXXX
Joe Flacco, BALXXX
Case Keenum, DENXXX
Marcus Mariota, TENXXX
Alex Smith, WASXXX
Matthew Stafford, DETXXX
Blake Bortles, JACXX
Andy Dalton, CINX

Dak Prescott, DALX

