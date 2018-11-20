Fantasy Football: Week 12 Cut List rankings to help you prepare for waiver-wire adds
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List?
The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Javorius Allen, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|X
|X
|X
|Corey Clement, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Devonta Freeman, ATL
|X
|X
|X
|Carlos Hyde, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Marshawn Lynch, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|Wendell Smallwood, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Nyheim Hines, IND
|X
|X
|LeGarrette Blount, DET
|X
|Alex Collins, BAL
|X
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|X
|Chris Thompson, WAS
|X
Wide receivers
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Nelson Agholor, PHI
|X
|X
|X
|Robby Anderson, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
|X
|X
|X
|Randall Cobb, GB
|X
|X
|X
|Keelan Cole, JAC
|X
|X
|X
|Jamison Crowder, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Quincy Enunwa, NYJ
|X
|X
|X
|Chris Hogan, NE
|X
|X
|X
|Jordy Nelson, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|DeVante Parker, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Willie Snead, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Kenny Stills, MIA
|X
|X
|X
|Mike Williams, LAC
|X
|X
|X
|Michael Crabtree, BAL
|X
|X
|Taylor Gabriel, CHI
|X
|X
|Mohamed Sanu, ATL
|X
|X
|Demaryius Thomas, HOU
|X
|X
|Tyrell Williams, LAC
|X
Tight ends
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Vernon Davis, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Ricky Seals-Jones, ARI
|X
|X
|X
|C.J. Uzomah, CIN
|X
|X
|X
|Benjamin Watson, NO
|X
|X
|X
|Jimmy Graham, GB
|X
|Kyle Rudolph, MIN
|X
Quarterbacks
|Player
|10-team
|12-team
|14+team
|Derek Carr, OAK
|X
|X
|X
|Ryan Fitzpatrick, TB
|X
|X
|X
|Joe Flacco, BAL
|X
|X
|X
|Case Keenum, DEN
|X
|X
|X
|Marcus Mariota, TEN
|X
|X
|X
|Alex Smith, WAS
|X
|X
|X
|Matthew Stafford, DET
|X
|X
|X
|Blake Bortles, JAC
|X
|X
|Andy Dalton, CIN
|X
|Dak Prescott, DAL
|X
