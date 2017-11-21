Fantasy Football Week 12: Dive into our experts' rankings with the playoffs looming

Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Teams on bye in Week 12: Nobody!

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST   

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.   

Quarterback Rankings

1 Tom Brady NE (vs MIA) Tom Brady NE (vs MIA) Tom Brady NE (vs MIA)
2 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs GB) Carson Wentz PHI (vs CHI) Russell Wilson SEA (at SF)
3 Carson Wentz PHI (vs CHI) Russell Wilson SEA (at SF) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs GB)
4 Russell Wilson SEA (at SF) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs GB) Carson Wentz PHI (vs CHI)
5 Cam Newton CAR (at NYJ) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs NYG) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs NYG)
6 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs NYG) Matt Ryan ATL (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (at NYJ)
7 Matt Ryan ATL (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (at NYJ) Drew Brees NO (at LAR)
8 Drew Brees NO (at LAR) Drew Brees NO (at LAR) Jared Goff LAR (vs NO)
9 Andy Dalton CIN (vs CLE) Andy Dalton CIN (vs CLE) Andy Dalton CIN (vs CLE)
10 Marcus Mariota TEN (at IND) Tyrod Taylor BUF (at KC) Matt Ryan ATL (vs TB)
11 Alex Smith KC (vs BUF) Philip Rivers LAC (at DAL) Matthew Stafford DET (vs MIN)
12 Philip Rivers LAC (at DAL) Matthew Stafford DET (vs MIN) Marcus Mariota TEN (at IND)
  • First Three Out: Jamey: Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Matthew Stafford; Dave: Stafford, Alex Smith, Jared Goff; Heath: Smith, Keenum, Philip Rivers
  • Watch the injury report: Jay Cutler (concussion) is in question for Week 12, though Adam Gase has been clear that he will start as long as he's healthy. Moore isn't much of a world-beater himself, so there isn't much appeal to this situation either way; you're just hoping one of them puts up decent numbers while chasing points.
  • Biggest disagreement: Dave and Jamey are scared off Goff, with a matchup against what has been a tough Saints' defense. However, Goff actually had his only good game as a rookie against those Saints, tossing three touchdowns, and they've mostly feasted on bad quarterbacks during their recent run of strong play. Kirk Cousins dropped 31 on them last week, passing for three touchdowns and 322 yards, so they aren't impenetrable.
  • Is he back? Roethlisberger passed for four touchdowns in Week 11, the first game he has had with more than two since Week 17 of last season – a stretch of 12 games. Is one game enough for Fantasy players to trust him, especially when the Steelers may not have to throw much to beat a Packers' team that can't put points on the board without Aaron Rodgers? Seeing as he's a top-four option across the board, our experts are buying it. 

Running Back Rankings

1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO) Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO)
2 Mark Ingram NO (at LAR) Mark Ingram NO (at LAR) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB)
3 Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB) Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF)
4 Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF) Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL) Mark Ingram NO (at LAR)
5 Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO) LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC) LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC)
6 Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI) Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI) Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR)
7 LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC) Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR) Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI)
8 Dion Lewis NE (vs MIA) Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF) Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL)
9 Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs TB) Carlos Hyde SF (vs SEA)
10 Tevin Coleman ATL (vs TB) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NYJ) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs TB)
11 Carlos Hyde SF (vs SEA) Carlos Hyde SF (vs SEA) Samaje Perine WAS (vs NYG)
12 Lamar Miller HOU (at BAL) Jordan Howard CHI (at PHI) Lamar Miller HOU (at BAL)
13 Orleans Darkwa NYG (at WAS) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at WAS) Dion Lewis NE (vs MIA)
14 Jordan Howard CHI (at PHI) Latavius Murray MIN (at DET) Jordan Howard CHI (at PHI)
15 Alfred Morris DAL (vs LAC) Dion Lewis NE (vs MIA) Jamaal Williams GB (at PIT)
16 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NYJ) Alfred Morris DAL (vs LAC) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NYJ)
17 Samaje Perine WAS (vs NYG) Samaje Perine WAS (vs NYG) Alfred Morris DAL (vs LAC)
18 Jay Ajayi PHI (vs CHI) Jay Ajayi PHI (vs CHI) Latavius Murray MIN (at DET)
19 Latavius Murray MIN (at DET) Alex Collins BAL (vs HOU) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at WAS)
20 DeMarco Murray TEN (at IND) Lamar Miller HOU (at BAL) DeMarco Murray TEN (at IND)
21 Bilal Powell NYJ (vs CAR) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs MIN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at DET)
22 Jerick McKinnon MIN (at DET) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at DET) Joe Mixon CIN (vs CLE)
23 Joe Mixon CIN (vs CLE) Joe Mixon CIN (vs CLE) Alex Collins BAL (vs HOU)
24 Jamaal Williams GB (at PIT) Devontae Booker DEN (at OAK) Doug Martin TB (at ATL)
  • First Three Out: Jamey: Alex Collins, J.D. McKissic, Marshawn Lynch; Dave: Lynch, Isaiah Crowell, Doug Martin; Heath: Damien Williams, Jay Ajayi, Bilal Powell
  • Watch the injury report: Devonta Freeman (concussion) was unable to play in Week 11, and we'll see if he can get back on the field in time for this week's game. If not, Tevin Coleman would be a consensus top-10 option again… Matt Forte (knee) is very much in doubt yet again, which would give Bilal Powell another chance. He hasn't been as impressive this season as he was when given the chance to star a year ago.
  • Biggest disagreements: Among the top-24, Samaje Perine looks pretty controversial as the lead back in Washington. Dave and Jamey both have Perine 17, while Heath views him as a top-12 option with Chris Thompson out for the season. However, that's nothing compared to Jamaal Williams, who is ranked a whopping nine spots higher on Heath's ranking than either Dave or Jamey's. The Steelers are a tough matchup, to be sure, but Williams did get 22 touches in a week where the Packers trailed all game. Given injuries to  Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, Williams seems to be a shoo-in for heavy work.
  • Ready to bounce back? Karrem Hunt is struggling through a tough stretch, having failed to find the end zone in seven straight games, with three straight of single digits in Fantasy points. Have opposing defenses figured out the Chiefs' offense, or is it just bad luck? The good news is, it may not matter in Week 12, as the Bills' rush defense has fallen apart since the trade of Marcel Dareus. If he can't get going this week, it might really be time to panic. 

Wide Receiver Rankings

1 Antonio Brown PIT (vs GB) A.J. Green CIN (vs CLE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs GB)
2 A.J. Green CIN (vs CLE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs GB) A.J. Green CIN (vs CLE)
3 Brandin Cooks NE (vs MIA) Julio Jones ATL (vs TB) Julio Jones ATL (vs TB)
4 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at BAL) Brandin Cooks NE (vs MIA) Mike Evans TB (at ATL)
5 Keenan Allen LAC (at DAL) Doug Baldwin SEA (at SF) Brandin Cooks NE (vs MIA)
6 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs CHI) Adam Thielen MIN (at DET) Adam Thielen MIN (at DET)
7 Adam Thielen MIN (at DET) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at BAL) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs GB)
8 Julio Jones ATL (vs TB) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs CHI) Michael Thomas NO (at LAR)
9 Tyreek Hill KC (vs BUF) Mike Evans TB (at ATL) Doug Baldwin SEA (at SF)
10 Mike Evans TB (at ATL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at OAK) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at BAL)
11 Michael Thomas NO (at LAR) Michael Thomas NO (at LAR) Tyreek Hill KC (vs BUF)
12 Devin Funchess CAR (at NYJ) Jarvis Landry MIA (at NE) Golden Tate DET (vs MIN)
13 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at OAK) Tyreek Hill KC (vs BUF) Keenan Allen LAC (at DAL)
14 Doug Baldwin SEA (at SF) Keenan Allen LAC (at DAL) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at OAK)
15 Golden Tate DET (vs MIN) Devin Funchess CAR (at NYJ) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs CHI)
16 Jarvis Landry MIA (at NE) Golden Tate DET (vs MIN) Devin Funchess CAR (at NYJ)
17 Stefon Diggs MIN (at DET) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs TEN) Jarvis Landry MIA (at NE)
18 Robby Anderson NYJ (vs CAR) Davante Adams GB (at PIT) Jamison Crowder WAS (vs NYG)
19 T.Y. Hilton IND (vs TEN) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs DEN) Josh Doctson WAS (vs NYG)
20 Jamison Crowder WAS (vs NYG) Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs TB) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs CAR)
21 Rishard Matthews TEN (at IND) Stefon Diggs MIN (at DET) Kenny Stills MIA (at NE)
22 Davante Adams GB (at PIT) Rishard Matthews TEN (at IND) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs JAC)
23 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs GB) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs GB) Stefon Diggs MIN (at DET)
24 Emmanuel Sanders DEN (at OAK) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs CAR) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (at OAK)
  • First Three Out: Jamey: Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Desean Jackson; Dave: Mike Wallace, Sammy Watkins, Jackson; Heath: Bryant, T.Y. Hilton, Rishard Matthews
  • Watch the injury report: Sterling Shepard missed Week 11 due to migraine issues, and given the nature of that malady, it's hard to know whether he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 11. The bad news? The Giants play Thursday… Robert Woods (shoulder) could be out for the year… Kelvin Benjamin (knee) doesn't have a timetable, but it would be pretty surprising if he played in Week 12 after being carted off Sunday. You probably weren't starting him anyway.
  • Biggest disagreements: Keenan Allen put together a massive game in Week 11, hauling in 12 of 13 passes for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was his best game of the season, by far, and it was enough to get Jamey to buy all the way for this week's matchup against the Cowboys; he has Allen ranked fifth this week. Dave and Heath still like Allen, ranking him 14th and 13th, but that's a pretty huge difference… Another big difference: Dave has Mohamed Sanu ranked 20th, while neither Jamey nor Heath has him in the top-36. He's going out on a limb, but it's a good matchup against a Buccaneers team that has struggled to defend slot receivers with Vernon Hargreaves sidelined. 

Tight End Rankings

1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs MIA) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs MIA) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs MIA)
2 Travis Kelce KC (vs BUF) Evan Engram NYG (at WAS) Evan Engram NYG (at WAS)
3 Vernon Davis WAS (vs NYG) Jimmy Graham SEA (at SF) Travis Kelce KC (vs BUF)
4 Evan Engram NYG (at WAS) Travis Kelce KC (vs BUF) Jimmy Graham SEA (at SF)
5 Jimmy Graham SEA (at SF) Zach Ertz PHI (vs CHI) Vernon Davis WAS (vs NYG)
6 Tyler Kroft CIN (vs CLE) Vernon Davis WAS (vs NYG) Delanie Walker TEN (at IND)
7 Zach Ertz PHI (vs CHI) Greg Olsen CAR (at NYJ) Zach Ertz PHI (vs CHI)
8 Delanie Walker TEN (at IND) Jack Doyle IND (vs TEN) Greg Olsen CAR (at NYJ)
9 Jared Cook OAK (vs DEN) Jared Cook OAK (vs DEN) Jared Cook OAK (vs DEN)
10 Greg Olsen CAR (at NYJ) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs CLE) Charles Clay BUF (at KC)
11 Jack Doyle IND (vs TEN) Delanie Walker TEN (at IND) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at DET)
12 Charles Clay BUF (at KC) Austin Hooper ATL (vs TB) Jack Doyle IND (vs TEN)
  • First Three Out: Jamey: Kyle Rudolph, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Austin Hooper; Dave: Rudolph, Charles Clay, Seferian-Jenkins; Heath: Tyler Kroft, Hooper, Garrett Celek
  • Watch the injury report: Such is life with Jordan Reed that the fact that he hasn't been ruled out two days ahead of kickoff counts as big news. You're going to have a hard time trusting him if he plays, and his presence would make it tough to trust Vernon Davis as well.
  • Welcome back! You'll need to watch the injury report to see how Greg Olsen does throughout the week, but all signs point to him making his return from a broken foot this week. We don't know how much he'll play, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him limited in his first game back. On the other hand, the Panthers don't have Kelvin Benjamin anymore, and Olsen had 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015 with Benjamin out. You're probably starting him this week. 
