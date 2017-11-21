Fantasy Football Week 12: Dive into our experts' rankings with the playoffs looming

More Week 12: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Teams on bye in Week 12: Nobody!

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

First Three Out: Jamey: Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Matthew Stafford; Dave: Stafford, Alex Smith, Jared Goff; Heath: Smith, Keenum, Philip Rivers



Jay Cutler (concussion) is in question for Week 12, though Adam Gase has been clear that he will start as long as he's healthy. Moore isn't much of a world-beater himself, so there isn't much appeal to this situation either way; you're just hoping one of them puts up decent numbers while chasing points. Biggest disagreement: Dave and Jamey are scared off Goff, with a matchup against what has been a tough Saints' defense. However, Goff actually had his only good game as a rookie against those Saints, tossing three touchdowns, and they've mostly feasted on bad quarterbacks during their recent run of strong play. Kirk Cousins dropped 31 on them last week, passing for three touchdowns and 322 yards, so they aren't impenetrable.



Dave and Jamey are scared off Goff, with a matchup against what has been a tough Saints' defense. However, Goff actually had his only good game as a rookie against those Saints, tossing three touchdowns, and they've mostly feasted on bad quarterbacks during their recent run of strong play. Kirk Cousins dropped 31 on them last week, passing for three touchdowns and 322 yards, so they aren't impenetrable. Is he back? Roethlisberger passed for four touchdowns in Week 11, the first game he has had with more than two since Week 17 of last season – a stretch of 12 games. Is one game enough for Fantasy players to trust him, especially when the Steelers may not have to throw much to beat a Packers' team that can't put points on the board without Aaron Rodgers? Seeing as he's a top-four option across the board, our experts are buying it.



Running Back Rankings

First Three Out: Jamey: Alex Collins, J.D. McKissic, Marshawn Lynch; Dave: Lynch, Isaiah Crowell, Doug Martin; Heath: Damien Williams, Jay Ajayi, Bilal Powell



Devonta Freeman (concussion) was unable to play in Week 11, and we'll see if he can get back on the field in time for this week's game. If not, Tevin Coleman would be a consensus top-10 option again… Matt Forte (knee) is very much in doubt yet again, which would give Bilal Powell another chance. He hasn't been as impressive this season as he was when given the chance to star a year ago. Biggest disagreements: Among the top-24, Samaje Perine looks pretty controversial as the lead back in Washington. Dave and Jamey both have Perine 17, while Heath views him as a top-12 option with Chris Thompson out for the season. However, that's nothing compared to Jamaal Williams, who is ranked a whopping nine spots higher on Heath's ranking than either Dave or Jamey's. The Steelers are a tough matchup, to be sure, but Williams did get 22 touches in a week where the Packers trailed all game. Given injuries to Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, Williams seems to be a shoo-in for heavy work.



Among the top-24, Samaje Perine looks pretty controversial as the lead back in Washington. Dave and Jamey both have Perine 17, while Heath views him as a top-12 option with Chris Thompson out for the season. However, that's nothing compared to Jamaal Williams, who is ranked a whopping nine spots higher on Heath's ranking than either Dave or Jamey's. The Steelers are a tough matchup, to be sure, but Williams did get 22 touches in a week where the Packers trailed all game. Given injuries to Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, Williams seems to be a shoo-in for heavy work. Ready to bounce back? Karrem Hunt is struggling through a tough stretch, having failed to find the end zone in seven straight games, with three straight of single digits in Fantasy points. Have opposing defenses figured out the Chiefs' offense, or is it just bad luck? The good news is, it may not matter in Week 12, as the Bills' rush defense has fallen apart since the trade of Marcel Dareus. If he can't get going this week, it might really be time to panic.



Wide Receiver Rankings

First Three Out: Jamey: Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Desean Jackson; Dave: Mike Wallace, Sammy Watkins, Jackson; Heath: Bryant, T.Y. Hilton, Rishard Matthews



Sterling Shepard missed Week 11 due to migraine issues, and given the nature of that malady, it's hard to know whether he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 11. The bad news? The Giants play Thursday… Robert Woods (shoulder) could be out for the year… Kelvin Benjamin (knee) doesn't have a timetable, but it would be pretty surprising if he played in Week 12 after being carted off Sunday. You probably weren't starting him anyway. Biggest disagreements: Keenan Allen put together a massive game in Week 11, hauling in 12 of 13 passes for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was his best game of the season, by far, and it was enough to get Jamey to buy all the way for this week's matchup against the Cowboys; he has Allen ranked fifth this week. Dave and Heath still like Allen, ranking him 14th and 13th, but that's a pretty huge difference… Another big difference: Dave has Mohamed Sanu ranked 20th, while neither Jamey nor Heath has him in the top-36. He's going out on a limb, but it's a good matchup against a Buccaneers team that has struggled to defend slot receivers with Vernon Hargreaves sidelined.



Tight End Rankings