The Saints shocked the NFL world by announcing Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback in Week 11, with Drew Brees heading to IR with rib injuries. The bigger surprise might have happened Sunday when Hill looked like a legitimate starting NFL quarterback in a 24-9 win over the Falcons.

Hill completed 18 of 23 passes for 233 yards, a 10.1 yards per attempt mark that the Saints will take every week. Of course, Hill did most of his damage in the running game, rushing for 51 yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, but that was expected. We knew he could do that, and it was what made him an intriguing Fantasy QB as a starter. That he was able to hold his own as a passer? Well, now that's what could make him an actual Fantasy difference maker.

OK, it was just the Falcons, who have been one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL this season. But still, Hill hadn't thrown more than two passes in a game that mattered since 2016, when he was a fifth-year senior at BYU, averaging a whopping 6.2 yards per attempt. This was certainly unexpected, but the Saints did a good job of putting Hill in situations to succeed -- and you knew they would.

Hill wasn't asked to drop back five steps, survey the field and pick the defense apart; it was mostly quick looks, with nine of his attempts not even traveling beyond the line of scrimmage and only 10 traveling more than 5 yards. The Saints scripted a lot of easy looks, mostly to Michael Thomas, who had his best game of the season with nine catches for 104 yards on 12 targets. However, Hill did complete all four of his passes that traveled at least 15 yards past the line of scrimmage.

This game plan won't work against every team, and it was bad news for Alvin Kamara, who has held without a catch for the first time in his NFL career. Moving forward, the Saints will have to ask Hill to do more as a passer or the offense will stall out. This was a low degree of difficulty matchup, but it was still a pretty promising one for Fantasy -- Hill scored 26.42 Fantasy points Sunday.

With Brees out at least two more weeks (and possibly longer), Hill is going to remain the starter moving forward, and he probably needs to be rostered everywhere for Fantasy. He won't be the No. 1 waiver-wire target for Week 12, and he probably won't have tight end eligibility where he currently has it after this week, though he would be the No. 1 player at that position every week if he did. But the fact that he looked competent as a passer gives him the potential to be a real difference maker for Week 12 against the Broncos and especially Week 13 against this same Falcons defense.

Here's who else we'll be looking for on the wire based on Sunday's games, and check out Heath Cummings' breakdown of what Joe Burrow's injury means for the Bengals here:

