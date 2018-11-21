Fantasy Football Week 12: Eight things to know as you prepare for kickoff

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Jameis Winston is back and he's bringing Cameron Brate with him.

Dirk Koetter continued his Tampa two-step by naming Winston the starting quarterback for Sunday against the 49ers (1 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV). So naturally, Winston became the top streaming option for Week 12. Winston played two full games earlier in the year and threw for 760 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a score. Yes, the turnovers are a concern and there's a small risk Koetter changes his mind again, but Winston is a consensus top-10 option this week.

The other major news out of Tampa was more negative. O.J. Howard is out for the year with an ankle injury. That makes Brate the team's No. 1 tight end and it just so happens Brate has a long history with Winston. Tampa Bay has thrown 22 percent of their passes to tight ends this season and Brate should be a top-12 option at a terrible position.

There are way too many questionable quarterback situations to watch.

Slowly but surely these things will figure themselves out, but let's take a quick glance at all the places we'll possibly see a quarterback change:

The rookie receivers are coming alive.

It was a slow start to the season for rookie receivers not named Calvin Ridley, but that's changed as of late. Tre'Quan Smith, DJ Moore and Christian Kirk were all top-20 receivers in Week 11. Now it's time for them to prove it was sustainable.

That could be difficult for Smith because he's battling a shoulder injury and didn't practice on Monday or Tuesday. If he plays, you're starting him as a flex. Moore is closer to a No. 2 receiver against Seattle. There's an excellent opportunity for him to take over as the true No. 1 receiver for Cam Newton. Kirk doesn't have that chance as long as Larry Fitzgerald is there, but he could be flex-worthy with the likely game script against the Chargers.

All three of these receivers have a ton of upside down the stretch and they're all available in some CBS leagues. Make sure yours isn't one of those leagues.

Danny Amendola isn't exciting, but his volume is.

I know you don't want to start Amendola, but if you're in a PPR league you should at least consider it. The Dolphins are without Jakeem Grant, and DeVante Parker's status is in serious question. Over his last five games Amendola has averaged 8.2 targets and 6.2 catches per game. He's scored at least 13 PPR Fantasy points in four of those five games. While those rookies are certainly more exciting, Amendola has a much higher floor chasing the score against the Colts.

Expect a bounceback effort from the Eagles and Vikings.

Both of these offenses let us down in Week 11, but better matchups should lead to better results in Week 12.

The Eagles' problem last week was the pressure the Saints generated. Luckily for them they're facing a Giants team that has 11 sacks on the season. Carson Wentz should sit in a clean pocket and pick this Giants secondary apart. Wentz and Zach Ertz are must-starts. Josh Adams is a No. 2 running back. Alshon Jeffery and Golden Tate are both solid options as No. 3 receivers with upside.

The Vikings line was destroyed by the Bears front, but they'll also have more time against a Packers defense without Mike Daniels. I'm starting Kirk Cousins and his star receivers. I'm also giving Dalvin Cook one more week as a No. 2 running back. If he can't get it done this week against the Packers, we'll have to admit he's a bust.

Someone is getting left out in New England.

There's plenty of mystery about Tom Brady and whether he's still an elite Fantasy quarterback. If he is, we'll see it this week against the Jets. But even if he does bounce back, it's hard to imagine everyone in this offense having success.

Rob Gronkowski is expected back from his injury which means the Patriots have to divvy up targets between him, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and James White. White also hopes to pick up a few carries in his split with Sony Michel. This gives us a scenario where no one feels safe.

I feel good about Gordon just because of his recent connection with Brady. Edelman should be fine in PPR leagues, as should White, but I struggle to trust either in non-PPR. Michel should be a good No. 2 running back in non-PPR but I wouldn't expect him to have a role in the passing game. Gronkowski is a must-start just because of how terrible tight end is, but I'm not sure he has the upside we've come to expect.

The committee approach could finally catch up to Chris Carson.

When Chris Carson returned in Week 11 he faced a good matchup and took advantage. Carson ran it 17 times for 83 yards and scored a touchdown. He looked like a safe starting running back. I'm not sure Week 12 will be the same story.

The Seahawks travel across the country to face a Panthers run defense that has been much better since Thomas Davis came back. This profiles as a slow, low-scoring game with Carson splitting touches with Mike Davis and Rashaad Penny. If Seattle falls behind early it could get ugly and Carson's touches could suffer. I'm not saying you must bench Carson but I'd rather start Gus Edwards and Adams.

Expect the Texans to continue their conservative approach.

Deshaun Watson hasn't thrown the ball more than 25 times in a game since Week 5. He's only rushed for more than 20 yards once in that stretch. I don't think that changes on Monday Night Football, especially if the Titans have Gabbert under center. That means a lot of work for Lamar Miller and a really low upside for Watson. For that reason he's outside of my top-12 quarterbacks and I'm having a hard time buying into Keke Coutee as a volume receiver.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 12? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top 10 this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.