Fantasy Football Week 12: Expert rankings for QB, RB, WR, and TE

Editor's Note: All rankings updated as of Thursday at 10 a.m. EST to reflect the latest news and changes our experts have made.

Teams on bye in Week 12: Nobody!

PPR Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | DST

Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.

Quarterback Rankings

Week 12 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (vs MIA) Tom Brady NE (vs MIA) Tom Brady NE (vs MIA) 2 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs GB) Russell Wilson SEA (at SF) Russell Wilson SEA (at SF) 3 Russell Wilson SEA (at SF) Carson Wentz PHI (vs CHI) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs GB) 4 Carson Wentz PHI (vs CHI) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (vs GB) Carson Wentz PHI (vs CHI) 5 Cam Newton CAR (at NYJ) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs NYG) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs NYG) 6 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs NYG) Matt Ryan ATL (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (at NYJ) 7 Matt Ryan ATL (vs TB) Cam Newton CAR (at NYJ) Matt Ryan ATL (vs TB) 8 Drew Brees NO (at LAR) Drew Brees NO (at LAR) Drew Brees NO (at LAR) 9 Andy Dalton CIN (vs CLE) Andy Dalton CIN (vs CLE) Jared Goff LAR (vs NO) 10 Marcus Mariota TEN (at IND) *Tyrod Taylor BUF (at KC) Andy Dalton CIN (vs CLE) 11 Philip Rivers LAC (at DAL) Philip Rivers LAC (at DAL) Marcus Mariota TEN (at IND) 12 Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAC) Marcus Mariota TEN (at IND) Dak Prescott DAL (vs LAC)

Jamey: Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Matthew Stafford; Dave: Stafford, Alex Smith, Jared Goff; Heath: Smith, Keenum, Philip Rivers Watch the injury report: Jay Cutler (concussion) is in question for Week 12, though Adam Gase has been clear that he will start as long as he's healthy. Moore isn't much of a world-beater himself, so there isn't much appeal to this situation either way; you're just hoping one of them puts up decent numbers while chasing points.



Running Back Rankings

Week 12 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB) Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO) Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO) 2 Todd Gurley LAR (vs NO) Mark Ingram NO (at LAR) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB) 3 Mark Ingram NO (at LAR) Le'Veon Bell PIT (vs GB) Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF) 4 Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL) Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL) Mark Ingram NO (at LAR) 5 Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF) LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC) LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC) 6 Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI) Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI) Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR) 7 LeSean McCoy BUF (at KC) Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR) Leonard Fournette JAC (at ARI) 8 Alvin Kamara NO (at LAR) Kareem Hunt KC (vs BUF) Melvin Gordon LAC (at DAL) 9 Tevin Coleman ATL (vs TB) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs TB) Carlos Hyde SF (vs SEA) 10 Alfred Morris DAL (vs LAC) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NYJ) Tevin Coleman ATL (vs TB) 11 Carlos Hyde SF (vs SEA) Carlos Hyde SF (vs SEA) Alfred Morris DAL (vs LAC) 12 Dion Lewis NE (vs MIA) Alfred Morris DAL (vs LAC) Samaje Perine WAS (vs NYG) 13 Jordan Howard CHI (at PHI) Jordan Howard CHI (at PHI) Lamar Miller HOU (at BAL) 14 Samaje Perine WAS (vs NYG) Latavius Murray MIN (at DET) Dion Lewis NE (vs MIA) 15 Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NYJ) Dion Lewis NE (vs MIA) Jordan Howard CHI (at PHI) 16 Latavius Murray MIN (at DET) Samaje Perine WAS (vs NYG) Christian McCaffrey CAR (at NYJ) 17 Lamar Miller HOU (at BAL) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at WAS) DeMarco Murray TEN (at IND) 18 Orleans Darkwa NYG (at WAS) Alex Collins BAL (vs HOU) Latavius Murray MIN (at DET) 19 DeMarco Murray TEN (at IND) Lamar Miller HOU (at BAL) Jamaal Williams GB (at PIT) 20 Jerick McKinnon MIN (at DET) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at DET) Orleans Darkwa NYG (at WAS) 21 Alex Collins BAL (vs HOU) Jay Ajayi PHI (vs CHI) Alex Collins BAL (vs HOU) 22 Joe Mixon CIN (vs CLE) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs MIN) Jerick McKinnon MIN (at DET) 23 Jay Ajayi PHI (vs CHI) Devontae Booker DEN (at OAK) Joe Mixon CIN (vs CLE) 24 Jamaal Williams GB (at PIT) Joe Mixon CIN (vs CLE) Jay Ajayi PHI (vs CHI)

First Three Out: Jamey: Alex Collins, J.D. McKissic, Marshawn Lynch; Dave: Lynch, Isaiah Crowell, Doug Martin; Heath: Damien Williams, Jay Ajayi, Bilal Powell



Jamey: Alex Collins, J.D. McKissic, Marshawn Lynch; Dave: Lynch, Isaiah Crowell, Doug Martin; Heath: Damien Williams, Jay Ajayi, Bilal Powell Watch the injury report: Devonta Freeman (concussion) was unable to play in Week 11, and we'll see if he can get back on the field in time for this week's game. If not, Tevin Coleman would be a consensus top-10 option again… Matt Forte (knee) is very much in doubt yet again, which would give Bilal Powell another chance. He hasn't been as impressive this season as he was when given the chance to star a year ago.



Devonta Freeman (concussion) was unable to play in Week 11, and we'll see if he can get back on the field in time for this week's game. If not, Tevin Coleman would be a consensus top-10 option again… Matt Forte (knee) is very much in doubt yet again, which would give Bilal Powell another chance. He hasn't been as impressive this season as he was when given the chance to star a year ago. Biggest disagreements: Among the top-24, Samaje Perine looks pretty controversial as the lead back in Washington. Dave and Jamey both have Perine 17, while Heath views him as a top-12 option with Chris Thompson out for the season. However, that's nothing compared to Jamaal Williams, who is ranked a whopping nine spots higher on Heath's ranking than either Dave or Jamey's. The Steelers are a tough matchup, to be sure, but Williams did get 22 touches in a week where the Packers trailed all game. Given injuries to Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, Williams seems to be a shoo-in for heavy work.



Among the top-24, Samaje Perine looks pretty controversial as the lead back in Washington. Dave and Jamey both have Perine 17, while Heath views him as a top-12 option with Chris Thompson out for the season. However, that's nothing compared to Jamaal Williams, who is ranked a whopping nine spots higher on Heath's ranking than either Dave or Jamey's. The Steelers are a tough matchup, to be sure, but Williams did get 22 touches in a week where the Packers trailed all game. Given injuries to Aaron Jones and Ty Montgomery, Williams seems to be a shoo-in for heavy work. Ready to bounce back? Karrem Hunt is struggling through a tough stretch, having failed to find the end zone in seven straight games, with three straight of single digits in Fantasy points. Have opposing defenses figured out the Chiefs' offense, or is it just bad luck? The good news is, it may not matter in Week 12, as the Bills' rush defense has fallen apart since the trade of Marcel Dareus. If he can't get going this week, it might really be time to panic.



Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 12 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Antonio Brown PIT (vs GB) A.J. Green CIN (vs CLE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs GB) 2 A.J. Green CIN (vs CLE) Antonio Brown PIT (vs GB) A.J. Green CIN (vs CLE) 3 Brandin Cooks NE (vs MIA) Brandin Cooks NE (vs MIA) Julio Jones ATL (vs TB) 4 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at BAL) Doug Baldwin SEA (at SF) Mike Evans TB (at ATL) 5 Keenan Allen LAC (at DAL) Adam Thielen MIN (at DET) Brandin Cooks NE (vs MIA) 6 Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs CHI) Julio Jones ATL (vs TB) Adam Thielen MIN (at DET) 7 Adam Thielen MIN (at DET) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at BAL) JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs GB) 8 Julio Jones ATL (vs TB) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs CHI) Michael Thomas NO (at LAR) 9 Mike Evans TB (at ATL) Mike Evans TB (at ATL) Doug Baldwin SEA (at SF) 10 Michael Thomas NO (at LAR) Michael Thomas NO (at LAR) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at BAL) 11 Doug Baldwin SEA (at SF) Jarvis Landry MIA (at NE) Keenan Allen LAC (at DAL) 12 Tyreek Hill KC (vs BUF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs BUF) Tyreek Hill KC (vs BUF) 13 Devin Funchess CAR (at NYJ) Keenan Allen LAC (at DAL) Golden Tate DET (vs MIN) 14 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at OAK) Golden Tate DET (vs MIN) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs CHI) 15 Golden Tate DET (vs MIN) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at OAK) Devin Funchess CAR (at NYJ) 16 Jarvis Landry MIA (at NE) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs TEN) Jarvis Landry MIA (at NE) 17 T.Y. Hilton IND (vs TEN) Davante Adams GB (at PIT) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at OAK) 18 Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAC) Devin Funchess CAR (at NYJ) Jamison Crowder WAS (vs NYG) 19 Robby Anderson NYJ (vs CAR) Michael Crabtree OAK (vs DEN) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs CAR) 20 Jamison Crowder WAS (vs NYG) Stefon Diggs MIN (at DET) Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAC) 21 Stefon Diggs MIN (at DET) Rishard Matthews TEN (at IND) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs TEN) 22 Rishard Matthews TEN (at IND) Robby Anderson NYJ (vs CAR) Stefon Diggs MIN (at DET) 23 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT (vs GB) Sammy Watkins LAR (vs NO) Kenny Stills MIA (at NE) 24 Sammy Watkins LAR (vs NO) Kenny Stills MIA (at NE) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs JAC)

First Three Out: Jamey: Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Desean Jackson; Dave: Mike Wallace, Sammy Watkins, Jackson; Heath: Bryant, T.Y. Hilton, Rishard Matthews



Jamey: Dez Bryant, Michael Crabtree, Desean Jackson; Dave: Mike Wallace, Sammy Watkins, Jackson; Heath: Bryant, T.Y. Hilton, Rishard Matthews Watch the injury report: Sterling Shepard missed Week 11 due to migraine issues, and given the nature of that malady, it's hard to know whether he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 11. The bad news? The Giants play Thursday… Robert Woods (shoulder) could be out for the year… Kelvin Benjamin (knee) doesn't have a timetable, but it would be pretty surprising if he played in Week 12 after being carted off Sunday. You probably weren't starting him anyway.



Sterling Shepard missed Week 11 due to migraine issues, and given the nature of that malady, it's hard to know whether he'll be healthy enough to play in Week 11. The bad news? The Giants play Thursday… Robert Woods (shoulder) could be out for the year… Kelvin Benjamin (knee) doesn't have a timetable, but it would be pretty surprising if he played in Week 12 after being carted off Sunday. You probably weren't starting him anyway. Biggest disagreements: Keenan Allen put together a massive game in Week 11, hauling in 12 of 13 passes for 159 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This was his best game of the season, by far, and it was enough to get Jamey to buy all the way for this week's matchup against the Cowboys; he has Allen ranked fifth this week. Dave and Heath still like Allen, ranking him 14th and 13th, but that's a pretty huge difference… Another big difference: Dave has Mohamed Sanu ranked 20th, while neither Jamey nor Heath has him in the top-36. He's going out on a limb, but it's a good matchup against a Buccaneers team that has struggled to defend slot receivers with Vernon Hargreaves sidelined.



Tight End Rankings

Week 112 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs MIA) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs MIA) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs MIA) 2 Travis Kelce KC (vs BUF) Evan Engram NYG (at WAS) Evan Engram NYG (at WAS) 3 Vernon Davis WAS (vs NYG) Jimmy Graham SEA (at SF) Travis Kelce KC (vs BUF) 4 Evan Engram NYG (at WAS) Travis Kelce KC (vs BUF) Jimmy Graham SEA (at SF) 5 Jimmy Graham SEA (at SF) Zach Ertz PHI (vs CHI) Vernon Davis WAS (vs NYG) 6 Tyler Kroft CIN (vs CLE) Vernon Davis WAS (vs NYG) Delanie Walker TEN (at IND) 7 Zach Ertz PHI (vs CHI) Greg Olsen CAR (at NYJ) Zach Ertz PHI (vs CHI) 8 Delanie Walker TEN (at IND) Jack Doyle IND (vs TEN) Greg Olsen CAR (at NYJ) 9 Jared Cook OAK (vs DEN) Jared Cook OAK (vs DEN) Jared Cook OAK (vs DEN) 10 Jack Doyle IND (vs TEN) Tyler Kroft CIN (vs CLE) Charles Clay BUF (at KC) 11 Greg Olsen CAR (at NYJ) Delanie Walker TEN (at IND) Kyle Rudolph MIN (at DET) 12 Charles Clay BUF (at KC) Austin Hooper ATL (vs TB) Jack Doyle IND (vs TEN)