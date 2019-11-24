Fantasy Football Week 12 Injury Report: George Kittle, Brandin Cooks, Tom Brady ready to go?

JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Concussion/Knee Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday's Week 12 AFC North matchup against the Bengals after missing practice all week. However, rookie Diontae Johnson shed his injury designation after overcoming his own concussion earlier in the week and has also received clearance from an independent neurologist, putting him in position to serve as the No. 1 receiver versus Cincinnati.

Nelson Agholor WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Knee Agholor is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 matchup versus the Seahawks after missing practice all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. Jordan Matthews is projected to bump up to Agholor's No. 2 role.

Alshon Jeffery WR PHI Philadelphia • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Ankle Jeffery is questionable for Sunday's battle against Seattle after three limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, Jeffery is expected to return after a one-game absence. With Agholor not expected to be available for the contest, Jeffery could be the recipient of a slight uptick in targets.

Brandin Cooks WR LAR L.A. Rams • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion Cooks has cleared the concussion protocol and will start in Monday night's interconference showdown with the Ravens. Factoring in the concurrent return of fellow wideout Robert Woods from a personal absence, Jared Goff will have his full arsenal of wideouts against Baltimore. Cooks' return will push Josh Reynolds back into a No. 4 role.

Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Concussion Shepard has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Week 12 against the Bears. His return gives Daniel Jones a full arsenal of receivers versus Chicago.

Phillip Dorsett WR NE New England • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Concussion Dorsett is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 battle against the Cowboys after finishing the week with two limited practices. Dorsett had not received full clearance as of Saturday, putting his availability versus Dallas in doubt. Dorsett's status may not be revealed until closer to the game's 4:25pm ET kickoff, making the speedster a somewhat risky proposition.

Julian Edelman WR NE New England • #11

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury Shoulder Edelman is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. Edelman has frequently been saddled with questionable designations throughout the season and then has taken the field without limitations, and there has been no indication he's any danger of missing Sunday's contest.

Mohamed Sanu WR NE New England • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Injury Ankle Sanu is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after turning in only a limited Friday practice this week. While one late-week beat writer report stated Sanu wasn't expected to play, an early Sunday morning report indicates Sanu felt much better Saturday and therefore wanted to test out the ankle in pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is reached. Even if he does play, however, Sanu will likely be limited, making him a risky low-end Fantasy option for Week 12.

A.J. Green WR CIN Cincinnati • #18

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Injury Ankle Green remains out in Week 12 versus the Steelers. Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson could be the top two wideouts for Cincinnati with Auden Tate (concussion) potentially set to miss the contest.

Emmanuel Sanders WR SF San Francisco • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Ribs Sanders is questionable for Sunday night's showdown with the Packers after wrapping up the week with back-to-back limited practices, and as per late-week reports, the veteran receiver is expected to take the field.

Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Injury Shoulder Samuel is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Per early Sunday morning reports, Samuel is expected to take the field and try to build on the career-high 134 receiving yards he compiled in Week 11 against the Cardinals.

Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Shoulder Patrick is listed as questionable for Sunday's battle versus the Bills, and as per early Sunday morning reports, the second-year receiver is expected to play. Patrick played for only the second time this season in Week 11 and recorded four receptions for 77 yards over 59 snaps against the Vikings.

Auden Tate WR CIN Cincinnati • #19

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Concussion Tate is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Steelers after turning in only a limited Friday practice this week. If Tate is unable to go, Alex Erickson will bump up to the No. 2 receiver role behind Tyler Boyd.