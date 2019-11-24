Fantasy Football Week 12 Injury Report: George Kittle, Brandin Cooks, Tom Brady ready to go?
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 12, but some of the biggest names should be good to go. Catch up on the latest heading into Sunday's games.
We head into the final Sunday of November with another robust injury report that once again includes plenty of big names, but that's devoid of as much uncertainty as in previous weeks. We have definitive word on the status of several prominent Fantasy pieces, even if that news is not the type we may have been hoping for. There are some early Sunday morning updates on others with murkier outlooks, however, so without further ado, let's break down the latest:
Week 12 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Brady is officially questionable for Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys after turning in a limited practice Friday. However, as per Friday reports, Brady is fully expected to play versus Dallas and his limitations in the final prep session of the week had to do with managing some discomfort he's dealing with in his elbow. What limitations, if any, Brady might face remain to be seen, but there's been nothing to suggest downgrading the outlook for New England's skill position players. Rookie fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham is Brady's primary backup, with Cody Kessler as the No. 3 option.
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Stafford will not play in Sunday's battle versus Washington after once again missing practice all week. Reports on a potential recovery timeline for Stafford's multiple fractures continue to fluctuate, but the quarterback is on record as saying he intends to play again in 2019. Jeff Driskel, who's thrown for 478 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns over his first two starts in Stafford's stead, will be under center against a Washington squad that's allowed 20.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats.
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Conner will not play in Sunday's Week 12 divisional matchup against the Bengals. However, Pittsburgh's backfield will otherwise be healthy, with Jaylen Samuels, Trey Edmunds and the returning Benny Snell all available against a Bengals defense allowing an NFL-high 167.0 rushing yards per contest.
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Breida is doubtful for Sunday night's game versus the Packers after missing practice all week. If Breida sits, it will mark his second straight absence. Fortunately for the 49ers, Raheem Mostert, who'd previously been dealing with a knee injury, carries no designation for Week 12 and will therefore be available to serve as lead back Tevin Coleman's main complement against a Packers defense allowing 126.9 rushing yards per game.
WAS Washington • #26
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Peterson is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Detroit but managed to work his way up to a limited practice Friday. A Friday beat writer report indicated that coach Bill Callahan expects Peterson to play, but another report from the DC area indicated Peterson's status might depend on Chris Thompson's (toe) availability. The one sure proposition in the Redskins backfield is second-year back Derrius Guice, who returned from a stay on injured reserve last week and logged seven carries and a 45-yard touchdown reception in a loss to the Jets.
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Freeman is out for Sunday's NFC South matchup against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. Brian Hill and rookie Qadree Ollison should once again handle the majority of backfield work for Atlanta, although they'll be facing a Tampa defense surrendering the second-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs (10.8) in standard scoring formats.
PHI Philadelphia • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Howard is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 matchup versus the Seahawks after three limited practices this past week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. If Howard indeed misses a second straight game, rookie Miles Sanders should be the leader in backfield snaps once again, although coach Doug Pederson did say late in the week Jay Ajayi would see some action against Seattle after not logging any snaps Week 11 against the Patriots. Change-of-pace back Boston Scott, who saw 14 snaps versus New England, is also likely to factor into the equation to some extent.
WAS Washington • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thompson is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 conference matchup against the Lions after putting in three limited practices this week. Thompson has not played since the Week 6 win over the Dolphins, and his availability could come down to pregame warmups.
PIT Pittsburgh • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Smith-Schuster will not play in Sunday's Week 12 AFC North matchup against the Bengals after missing practice all week. However, rookie Diontae Johnson shed his injury designation after overcoming his own concussion earlier in the week and has also received clearance from an independent neurologist, putting him in position to serve as the No. 1 receiver versus Cincinnati.
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Agholor is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 matchup versus the Seahawks after missing practice all week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's not expected to play. Jordan Matthews is projected to bump up to Agholor's No. 2 role.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jeffery is questionable for Sunday's battle against Seattle after three limited practices this week, and as per early Sunday morning reports, Jeffery is expected to return after a one-game absence. With Agholor not expected to be available for the contest, Jeffery could be the recipient of a slight uptick in targets.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Cooks has cleared the concussion protocol and will start in Monday night's interconference showdown with the Ravens. Factoring in the concurrent return of fellow wideout Robert Woods from a personal absence, Jared Goff will have his full arsenal of wideouts against Baltimore. Cooks' return will push Josh Reynolds back into a No. 4 role.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #87
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Shepard has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Week 12 against the Bears. His return gives Daniel Jones a full arsenal of receivers versus Chicago.
NE New England • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Dorsett is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 battle against the Cowboys after finishing the week with two limited practices. Dorsett had not received full clearance as of Saturday, putting his availability versus Dallas in doubt. Dorsett's status may not be revealed until closer to the game's 4:25pm ET kickoff, making the speedster a somewhat risky proposition.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Edelman is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash against the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week. Edelman has frequently been saddled with questionable designations throughout the season and then has taken the field without limitations, and there has been no indication he's any danger of missing Sunday's contest.
Mohamed Sanu WR
NE New England • #14
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Sanu is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after turning in only a limited Friday practice this week. While one late-week beat writer report stated Sanu wasn't expected to play, an early Sunday morning report indicates Sanu felt much better Saturday and therefore wanted to test out the ankle in pregame warmups before a final decision on his status is reached. Even if he does play, however, Sanu will likely be limited, making him a risky low-end Fantasy option for Week 12.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Green remains out in Week 12 versus the Steelers. Tyler Boyd and Alex Erickson could be the top two wideouts for Cincinnati with Auden Tate (concussion) potentially set to miss the contest.
SF San Francisco • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Sanders is questionable for Sunday night's showdown with the Packers after wrapping up the week with back-to-back limited practices, and as per late-week reports, the veteran receiver is expected to take the field.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Samuel is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Per early Sunday morning reports, Samuel is expected to take the field and try to build on the career-high 134 receiving yards he compiled in Week 11 against the Cardinals.
Tim Patrick WR
DEN Denver • #81
Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Patrick is listed as questionable for Sunday's battle versus the Bills, and as per early Sunday morning reports, the second-year receiver is expected to play. Patrick played for only the second time this season in Week 11 and recorded four receptions for 77 yards over 59 snaps against the Vikings.
Auden Tate WR
CIN Cincinnati • #19
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Tate is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Steelers after turning in only a limited Friday practice this week. If Tate is unable to go, Alex Erickson will bump up to the No. 2 receiver role behind Tyler Boyd.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thomas is questionable for Sunday's conference matchup against the Raiders after a week of limited practice participation. Thomas has been playing through injury designations the majority of his time with New York, but if he were to miss Sunday, Vyncint Smith would bump up to the No. 3 receiver role versus Oakland.
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kittle is questionable for Sunday night's showdown with the Packers but managed two limited practice to finish the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Kittle is expected to play after a two-game absence. His return would send Ross Dwelley, who caught two touchdown passes against the Cardinals in Week 11, back into a second-unit role.
Evan Engram TE
NYG N.Y. Giants • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Engram will not play in Sunday's Week 12 matchup with the Bears after missing practice all week. With Rhett Ellison (concussion) also out versus Chicago, journeyman Scott Simonson figures to be the top tight end option for New York.
TEN Tennessee • #82
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Walker is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Jaguars after three limited practices this past week. Walker's expected absence will afford Jonnu Smith another opportunity as the top tight end.
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hooper remains out for Sunday's divisional battle against the Buccaneers. Jaeden Graham and Luke Stocker are set to serve as the top two tight end options for Matt Ryan for the second straight week.
DEN Denver • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Heuerman is questionable for Sunday's clash with the Bills but did work back up to a full practice Friday. If Heuerman were to sit out Sunday, Troy Fumagilli would be set to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind rookie Noah Fant.
Adam Shaheen TE
CHI Chicago • #87
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Shaheen will not play versus the Giants in Week 12 after another week of missed practices. Shaheen's third straight absence leaves Ben Braunecker as the top tight end option for Chicago again.
Luke Willson TE
SEA Seattle • #82
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Willson is doubtful for Sunday's conference tilt against the Eagles after missing practice all week. Willson's expected absence will afford Jacob Hollister another opportunity as the top tight end versus Philadelphia.
Vernon Davis TE
WAS Washington • #85
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Davis has been placed on injured reserve, leaving Jeremy Sprinkle as the top option at the position for Washington for the rest of the season.
SF San Francisco • #9
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Gould is doubtful for Sunday night's conference battle versus the Packers after once again missing practice all week. Chase McLaughlin, who's now 4-for-5 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points over two games with San Francisco, would fill in for Gould again if the latter can't suit up.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's NFC South battle versus the Panthers after working back to a limited practice Friday.
- The Patriots' Jason McCourty (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Cowboys after apparently picking up his injury in Friday's practice.
- The Lions' Rashaan Melvin (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Redskins after a limited practice Friday.
- The Redskins' Josh Norman (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Lions after downgrading to a limited Friday practice following two full sessions.
- The Jets' Darryl Roberts (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup versus the Raiders after missing practice all week.
- The Panthers' Ross Cockrell (quadriceps) will be listed as questionable after working back to a limited practice Friday.
- The Buccaneers' M.J. Stewart (knee) is out for Sunday's Week 12 matchup versus the Falcons after missing practice all week.
Safeties
- The Patriots' Patrick Chung (heel) is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 interconference showdown versus the Cowboys after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Falcons' Kemal Ishmael (concussion) is out for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.
- The Lions' Tracy Walker (knee) will not play in Sunday's Week 12 battle against the Redskins after missing practice all week.
- The Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's conference matchup versus the Jets but did manage to work back to limited practice Friday.
- The Browns' Eric Murray (knee) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (chest) was placed on injured reserve this week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is questionable for Sunday's conference showdown versus the Eagles after three limited practices this past week.
- The Dolphins' Taco Charlton (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 12 matchup versus the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Lions' Trey Flowers (concussion) will not suit up in Week 12 versus the Redskins.
- The 49ers' Dee Ford (hamstring) will not play in Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Falcons' Takkarist McKinley (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 battle against the Buccaneers after working back to a limited practice Friday.
- The Browns' Olivier Vernon (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins after missing practice all week.
- The Patriots' John Simon (elbow) is questionable to face the Cowboys in Sunday's interconference matchup after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Jets' Steve McLendon (neck) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Raiders after three limited practices this past week.
- The Redskins' Daron Payne (ankle) is designated as doubtful for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Lions after missing practice throughout the week.
- The Ravens' Michael Pierce (ankle) is doubtful for Monday night's interconference battle versus the Rams after downgrading to a missed practice Friday.
Linebackers
- The Jets' Brandon Copeland (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. Teammate Neville Hewitt (neck) will carry the same designation after a trio of limited practices, while C.J. Mosley (groin) will remain out.
- The Browns' Joe Schobert (groin) is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins but worked back to a full practice Friday.
- The Buccaneers' Carl Nassib (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's battle against the Falcons but worked back up to a full practice Friday.
- The Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch (neck) is out for Sunday's showdown against the Patriots and could reportedly miss additional games.
- The Bears' Danny Trevathan (elbow) will not play Sunday against the Jets after another week of missed practices.
