Fantasy Football Week 12 Injury Report Update: Devonta Freeman, Jay Cutler, Kelvin Benjamin already ruled out, while Rishard Matthews holds out hope
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
As fantasy playoff season rapidly approaches for many, the injury landscape becomes more critical than ever. Week 12 once again sees plenty of notable names nursing ailments, with several already ruled out and a few others coming down to likely game-time decisions. With plenty to dissect, let's dive into who's likely to be active and who's trending towards sitting heading into Sunday morning:
Quarterbacks
- The Dolphins' Jay Cutler (concussion) will remain out in Week 12 against the Patriots, affording Matt Moore the start against a Patriots defense that's allowed 282.0 passing yards per contest and the fourth-most fantasy points per game (22.0) to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats. Moore provided a considerable spark to the Miami offense after taking over at halftime in Week 11 against the Buccaneers, completing 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown, with three of his completions going for more than 40 yards. He displayed particularly impressive rapport with speedster Kenny Stills, a fact that likely wasn't lost on the keen eye of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his Week 12 prep.
- The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston (shoulder) will miss his third straight game Sunday, affording Ryan Fitzpatrick another opportunity to captain the Tampa offense against the Falcons. The road matchup could prove to be more of a challenge than a Week 11 tilt against the porous Dolphins defense, one that saw Fitzpatrick throw for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Atlanta has racked up 11 sacks over the past two weeks, including eight in Week 10 against the Cowboys' Dak Prescott.
Running backs
- The Jaguars' Leonard Fournette (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's Week 12 battle against the Cardinals.
- The Falcons' Devonta Freeman (concussion) has been ruled out for a second consecutive game, leaving Tevin Coleman in line for another robust workload versus the Buccaneers in Week 12. Coleman salvaged an otherwise underwhelming fantasy night against the Seahawks in Week 11 with a touchdown, but a matchup against a Tampa defense allowing 17.60 fantasy points per game to running backs in standard scoring formats shapes up as a more appealing proposition.
- The Packers' backfield appears to be in even more dire straits than in Week 11 heading into a Sunday night battle against the Steelers. Aaron Jones (knee-MCL) remains out, while Ty Montgomery (ribs) is doubtful after failing to practice all week. They've been joined on the injury report by rookie Devante Mays, who's questionable with an ankle injury despite having finished off the week with a pair of full practices. Jamaal Williams, who logged 59 snaps and 22 total touches (18 rushing, four receiving) in Week 11 against the Ravens, is likely in for another robust workload in Week 12.
- The Seahawks' Mike Davis (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the 49ers after missing practice all week. Seattle's early-down work is likely to be handled by a combination of Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls, while J.D. McKissic should continue seeing plenty of passing-down work and a handful of carries as well. Given Seattle's almost complete lack of effectiveness on the ground this season, however, this is a situation to avoid for fantasy purposes if possible.
- The Texans' D'Onta Foreman is out for the season due to an Achilles injury suffered at the end of his second rushing touchdown Sunday. He thus wraps up his rookie campaign with 78 carries for 327 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, along with six receptions for 83 yards. Foreman certainly showed flashes in his first year – literally until his very last snap – and those in keeper and dynasty formats already holding him have an exciting prospect for 2018 and beyond on their hands. Meanwhile, Alfred Blue regains a modicum of fantasy relevance as Lamar Miller's backup for the balance of the campaign.
- The Jets' Matt Forte (knee) remains questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers despite having had the benefit of a bye week to heal up. He turned in only a limited practice leading up to Week 12, with that session having come Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, he'll be a game-time call, with an absence leaving the backfield in the hands of Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire for a second straight game.
- The Ravens' Terrance West (calf) is once again questionable for a Week 12 Monday night tilt against the Texans despite three full practices this week. West was a healthy inactive in Week 11, a development that could unfold once again in Week 12 now that Danny Woodhead has returned to active status.
- The Bills' Mike Tolbert (hamstring) is out once again in Week 12 against the Chiefs. His absence will once again leave Travaris Cadet as the primary backup to LeSean McCoy. Cadet saw 23 snaps in Week 11 and logged nine touches (three rushes, six receptions).
- The Rams' running back depth could be tested in Week 12 against the Saints, as Malcolm Brown remains out with a knee injury and Lance Dunbar is questionable with his own knee ailment after turning in no better than a limited practice this past week. Justin Davis would serve as Todd Gurley's primary backup if Dunbar is unable to suit up.
Wide receivers
- The Bills' Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is out for Week 12 with the knee injury that knocked him out of last Sunday's blowout loss to the Chargers. Position mates Jordan Matthews (knee) and Deonte Thompson (ankle) are both questionable but expected to play as per early Sunday morning reports. Along with improving rookie Zay Jones, they'll attempt to capitalize on a matchup versus a Chiefs defense that's allowed the most fantasy points (26.8 per game) to receivers in standard scoring formats.
- The Cardinals' John Brown (toe) is out for Sunday's contest versus the Jaguars after missing practice all week. His absence should open up extra opportunities for J.J. Nelson and Jaron Brown, with rookie Chad Williams also potentially set to see some extra snaps.
- The Broncos' Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) is listed as questionable to face the Raiders in Week 12, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has been ruled out for a Week 12 Sunday night battle against the Packers. Martavis Bryant, whose rollercoaster season has seen him go from starter to temporary scout team member to third receiver, will apparently have another opportunity to run with the first team versus a Green Bay secondary that's allowed the ninth-most fantasy points (22.0) per game to receivers in standard scoring formats.
- The Texans' Will Fuller (ribs) is out once again for Week 12's Monday night battle against the Ravens. Bruce Ellington, who brought in six of seven targets for 63 yards in a Week 11 start, will work alongside DeAndre Hopkins on the first unit once again.
- The Jaguars' Allen Hurns (ankle) remains out in Week 12, leaving the trio of Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook as the top three wideouts versus the Cardinals.
- The Titans' Rishard Matthews (hamstring) is officially questionable to face the Colts in Week 12, and after closing out the week with a missed practice, he'll officially be a game-time decision as per early Sunday morning reports. Eric Decker, rookie Corey Davis, and potentially, tight end Delanie Walker could all be in for added targets versus a vulnerable Indianapolis pass defense that's allowed the fourth-most fantasy points (24.0) per game to receivers and eighth-most (8.0) to tight ends in standard scoring formats.
- The Rams' Robert Woods (shoulder) is reportedly set for a multi-week absence beginning with a Week 12 showdown against the Saints. Cooper Kupp is expected to potentially see the biggest boost in opportunity as a result, but prized trade acquisition Sammy Watkins, who's averaged just 3.8 targets per game over his first 10 contests, offers more of the play-making dimension that Woods brought to the table. The likes of Tavon Austin, Pharoh Cooper and Josh Reynolds could also see slight upticks in playing time.
- The Patriots' Danny Amendola (knee) is questionable to face the Dolphins in Week 12 after a trio of limited practices, but he's likely to play. However, fellow wideout Chris Hogan (shoulder) is already ruled out for a third straight game. Phillip Dorsett would presumably be in line for more opportunity in Hogan's absence, but he's logged just two receptions for 16 yards in the pair of contests Hogan has already missed, and he wasn't targeted whatsoever in Week 11.
- The Bears' Dontrelle Inman is questionable for Sunday's battle with the Eagles due to a groin injury, but he was able to work back to a full practice by Friday. Meanwhile, position mate Josh Bellamy is out with a concussion.
- The Browns' Sammie Coates (ankle) is out for Sunday's clash with the Bengals after failing to practice all week.
- The Chiefs' Albert Wilson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's battle with the Bills, but after turning in two full practices to finish out the week, he may be ready to make his return following a two-game absence. If he suits up, Demarcus Robinson would slide back down the depth chart to the role of No. 3 receiver.
- The Raiders' Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Broncos, but he was only able to log a limited practice all week. He's expected to play as of early Sunday morning reports, but if he fails to suit up, Johnny Holton -- questionable in his own right with a concussion -- would see an uptick in playing time if he's able take the field.
Tight ends
- The Bills' Charles Clay (knee) is questionable for Week 12 versus the Chiefs after three limited practices, but per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Seahawks' Jimmy Graham (ankle) was only able to turn in one full practice this week, but it was notably a full Friday session. Per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play against the 49ers.
- The 49ers' George Kittle (leg) no longer carries an injury designation and will make his return from a one-game absence against the Seahawks in Week 12.
- The Bears' Dion Sims (illness) is questionable against the Eagles in Week 12 following a two-game absence, but he was encouragingly able to work up to a full practice by Friday. If he's unable to suit up, rookie Adam Shaheen, who has six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks in Sims' stead, would helm the tight end position once again.
- The Eagles' Trey Burton (back) is questionable to face the Bears after only turning in a limited practice this past week, and on Wednesday at that. Zach Ertz will continue to log the overwhelming majority of tight end snaps for Philadelphia, with veteran Brent Celek perhaps seeing a slight uptick in snaps if Burton can't go.
- The Patriots' Martellus Bennett (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's battle with the Dolphins after missing the last two practices of the week. His absence would have minimal impact on the Patriots' offensive fortunes.
- The Steelers' Vance McDonald is out for Sunday night's contest against the Packers due to an ankle injury, leaving Jesse James as the top option at the position.
Key defensive players
- The Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey (hand) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's battle with the Cardinals, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play. That news contradicts Ramsey's own Friday prognosis that he wouldn't be able to suit up.
- The Chiefs reached an agreement with Darrelle Revis earlier in the week, but he will not make his debut until Week 13, against his old Jets teammates.
- The Patriots' Patrick Chung (ankle) is questionable to face the Dolphins after closing out the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Packers' Morgan Burnett (groin) is questionable against the Steelers despite three full practices this week.
- The Steelers' Mike Mitchell (ankle) is questionable to face the Packers after a full practice and two limited practices this week.
- The Bengals' Shawn Williams (hamstring) is out against the Browns on Sunday after failing to practice all week.
- The Seahawks' Kam Chancellor (neck) remains out against the 49ers in Week 12 and is still expected to miss the rest of the season.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (Achilles) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Texans, but he closed out the practice week with a full session on Saturday.
- The Bears' Bryce Callahan (knee) is questionable to face the Eagles after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Bengals' Darqueze Dennard (knee) is questionable to face the Browns after he was only able to log one limited practice this week.
- The Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman (thigh) is doubtful for Sunday's battle with the Saints.
- New Orleans will be down a pair of cover men against the potent Rams' offense Sunday, as both Ken Crawley (abdomen) and Marshon Lattimore (ankle) are already ruled out. The prospects of Los Angeles' receiver corps, which will be sans Robert Woods (shoulder), see a collective bump as a result.
- The Packers' Kevin King (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's battle against the Steelers.
- The Raiders' David Amerson (foot) is out for Sunday's battle with the Broncos after failing to practice this week.
- The Bucs' Vernon Hargreaves (hamstring) is also out for Week 12 against the Falcons after missing practice for a second straight week.
- The Steelers' Joe Haden (upper leg) will not suit up against the Packers on Sunday night.
- The Seahawks' Shaquill Griffin (concussion) is out against the 49ers on Sunday, while Jeremy Lane (knee) carries a questionable designation despite closing out the week with two full practices.
- The Cardinals' Corey Peters (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars. Teammate Josh Mauro (ankle) is questionable after closing out the week with a limited practice.
- The Packers' Kenny Clark (ankle) is doubtful to face the Steelers after failing to practice all week.
- The Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh is officially listed as questionable to face the Patriots due to an illness.
- The Bears' Akiem Hicks (knee) is questionable to face the Eagles after only logging a limited practice this week.
- The Dolphins' William Hayes (back) is out against the Patriots in Week 12.
- The Jets' Muhammad Wilkerson (foot) is questionable against the Panthers after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Buccaneers' William Gholston (neck) is questionable for Week 12 against the Falcons but is expected to return after a two-game absence. Teammate Robert Ayers (concussion) is already ruled out.
- The 49ers' Solomon Thomas (knee) is questionable against the Seahawks after three limited practices this week.
- The Ravens' C.J. Mosley (ankle) is questionable to face the Texans on Monday night, but he did close out the practice week with a full session Saturday. Meanwhile, teammate Terrell Suggs (ankle) could be trending in the other direction after missing Saturday's practice.
- The Packers' Clay Matthews (groin) is questionable to face the Steelers in Week 12 after missing practice all week.
- The Bears' Danny Trevathan (calf) is doubtful to face the Eagles in Week 12 after missing practice all week. Position mate Pernell McPhee (knee) is questionable after closing out the week with a missed practice Friday.
- The Broncos' Shane Ray (ankle) is questionable to face the Raiders in Week 12 following two limited sessions to finish out the week.
- The Chiefs' Dee Ford (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's battle with the Bills, while Tamba Hali (knee) is questionable after three limited practices.
- The Raiders' Cory James (knee) is questionable to face the Broncos after three limited practices this week.
- The Seahawks have a trio of linebackers on their final injury report: D.J. Alexander (shoulder) is questionable against the 49ers after failing to practice all week, while Bobby Wagner (hamstring) carries the same designation after also missing all three sessions of Week 12 prep. Michael Wihoite (calf) is questionable as well, but he was able to turn in a full practice to finish off the week on Friday.
