Fantasy Football Week 12 Injury Report Update: Devonta Freeman, Jay Cutler, Kelvin Benjamin already ruled out, while Rishard Matthews holds out hope

As fantasy playoff season rapidly approaches for many, the injury landscape becomes more critical than ever. Week 12 once again sees plenty of notable names nursing ailments, with several already ruled out and a few others coming down to likely game-time decisions. With plenty to dissect, let's dive into who's likely to be active and who's trending towards sitting heading into Sunday morning:

Quarterbacks

The Dolphins' Jay Cutler (concussion) will remain out in Week 12 against the Patriots, affording Matt Moore the start against a Patriots defense that's allowed 282.0 passing yards per contest and the fourth-most fantasy points per game (22.0) to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats. Moore provided a considerable spark to the Miami offense after taking over at halftime in Week 11 against the Buccaneers, completing 17 of 28 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown, with three of his completions going for more than 40 yards. He displayed particularly impressive rapport with speedster Kenny Stills, a fact that likely wasn't lost on the keen eye of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his Week 12 prep.



The Buccaneers' Jameis Winston (shoulder) will miss his third straight game Sunday, affording Ryan Fitzpatrick another opportunity to captain the Tampa offense against the Falcons. The road matchup could prove to be more of a challenge than a Week 11 tilt against the porous Dolphins defense, one that saw Fitzpatrick throw for 275 yards and two touchdowns. Atlanta has racked up 11 sacks over the past two weeks, including eight in Week 10 against the Cowboys' Dak Prescott.



The Bills' Charles Clay (knee) is questionable for Week 12 versus the Chiefs after three limited practices, but per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.



The Seahawks' Jimmy Graham (ankle) was only able to turn in one full practice this week, but it was notably a full Friday session. Per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play against the 49ers.



The 49ers' George Kittle (leg) no longer carries an injury designation and will make his return from a one-game absence against the Seahawks in Week 12.



The Bears' Dion Sims (illness) is questionable against the Eagles in Week 12 following a two-game absence, but he was encouragingly able to work up to a full practice by Friday. If he's unable to suit up, rookie Adam Shaheen, who has six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks in Sims' stead, would helm the tight end position once again.



The Eagles' Trey Burton (back) is questionable to face the Bears after only turning in a limited practice this past week, and on Wednesday at that. Zach Ertz will continue to log the overwhelming majority of tight end snaps for Philadelphia, with veteran Brent Celek perhaps seeing a slight uptick in snaps if Burton can't go.



The Patriots' Martellus Bennett (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's battle with the Dolphins after missing the last two practices of the week. His absence would have minimal impact on the Patriots' offensive fortunes.



The Steelers' Vance McDonald is out for Sunday night's contest against the Packers due to an ankle injury, leaving Jesse James as the top option at the position.



