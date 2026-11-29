As we head into the weekend of Week 12, I hope your bellies are full of pumpkin pie and your lineups are full of Fantasy points. There were some huge performances on Thanksgiving, but Fantasy managers still have plenty of injury news to wade through for the Sunday and Monday games. We're tracking it all right here and will let you know what we know, when we know it. Let's start with the big one.

UPDATE: Higgins ruled out

Tee Higgins will not suit up in Week 12. Donte Meyers is worth scooping up as a roster stash in case Higgins ' injury turns into a multi-week absence. However, he should not be used as anything more than a desperation flex play in Week 12.

Parker Washington out with shoulder injury, Bhayshul Tuten still not practicing

This is a massive one in terms of replacing Washington in your lineups. It is possible the best replacement option is on Washington's team. Both Josh Cameron and Brian Thomas Jr. are available in a lot of leagues. I expect both to get a boost in targets and slightly favor Thomas over Cameron. The only Jacksonville wide receiver I want to start is Jakobi Meyers, who is now a borderline WR2. The running back equation is easier. If Tuten plays, you start him. If Tuten is out, Chris Rodriguez is a top 20 back.

Tetaitoa McMillan limited on Friday

McMillan's Panthers don't play until Monday night, so hopefully he can get a full practice in on Saturday. Still, after missing Thursday's practice with a foot injury, this is a step in the right direction. If he plays, McMillan is a must-start wide receiver. ff he's out, Jalen Coker is back in the WR2 discussion. If we don't get a clear answer on Saturday, you may want to pick up Ted Hurst or Chris Godwin so you can wait for McMillan.

Denzel Boston misses Friday practice

Boston hasn't practiced all week, and we are not expecting him to play despite the fact that he is listed as questionable on the injury report. This is a big boost for KC Concepcion and Harold Fannin. We view Fannin as a must-start top-five tight end, while Concepcion is a high-end boom/bust WR3. I would rather start Meyers than Concepcion, but Concepcion has more upside. This also makes Deshaun Watson slightly less appealing as a streaming option but boosts the pass-catching upside for Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson.

Tee Higgins questionable with hamstring

Higgins missed Friday's practice and received a questionable tag. There has been some optimism that he'll play, and we are ranking him as if he will, but it is certainly not guaranteed. View Higgins as a WR2 and have a backup plan ready. If he's out, both Dohnte Meyers and Mike Gesicki will get a boost, with Meyers being a low-end WR3 and Gesicki being one of the top streaming options.

Brock Bowers questionable

We were hoping a week off would be all Bowers needed. We are ranking it that way, with Bowers as a must-start tight end. But that is not certain and the Raiders play on Sunday Night Football, so you need to be ready just in case. If we don't hear anything more before Sunday morning, then you probably need to have Michael Mayer, Darren Waller, or Cade Otton on your bench so you can wait Bowers out. If he doesn't play, we would downgrade Fernando Mendoza and upgrade Jack Bech.

Juwan Johnson out, Noah Fant questionable

The Saints pass as much as any team in the league and they are 9.5-point underdogs against the Bengals in Week 12. In other words, there should be a bunch of opportunities for the guys who are healthy. Chris Olave is the only must-start Saint, but Jordyn Tyson and Travis Etienne are both borderline starters as well. Devaughn Vele could get a boost as well, especially if Noah Fant is out.

Carson Beck remains out

Josh Johnson will start again for Arizona against the Commanders. This is probably a good thing for Trey McBride, and we still view him as a must-start tight end. You shouldn't start anyone else from Arizona, but if you are desperate, I like Zonovan Knight better than Tyler Allgeier and Harrison Wallace is my favorite Arizona receiver. Johnson is a desperation starter in Superflex leagues.