Fantasy Football Week 12: Kenny Stills, Mike Wallace among Jamey Eisenberg's favorite sleepers if you're chasing points heading into Sunday

More Week 12: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

One of the best things about Thanksgiving, aside from the food, is three games instead of one on Thursday. And depending on how your players performed, your Fantasy week is either off to a great start or you're chasing points.



For example, you're pretty excited if you started guys like Philip Rivers, Case Keenum, Latavius Murray, Samaje Perine, Keenan Allen, Marvin Jones, Jamison Crowder, Kyle Rudolph or Hunter Henry. All of them were awesome.



Conversely, your team could be in trouble if you started guys like Dak Prescott, Alfred Morris, Orleans Darkwa, Jerick McKinnon, Stefon Diggs, Dez Bryant, Golden Tate, Evan Engram or Vernon Davis. All of them were terrible.



If you find your team chasing points heading into Sunday, some of the players listed here might be able to help. And if you need to win in Week 12 to make the playoffs or solidify your postseason standings then don't be afraid to take a chance with a sleeper.



One of these players could be the difference maker for your season.



Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Quarterbacks 20.0 projected points Alex Smith Kansas City Chiefs QB Smith had a terrible game in Week 11 at the Giants with seven Fantasy points, and he's struggled at home this year with only one game with 20-plus points in four outings. But this should be a bounce-back week against the Bills. Buffalo has only allowed two quarterbacks to score 20 Fantasy points this season, although two of them have happened in the past five games, and this isn't a defense to fear, especially playing consecutive games on the road. Smith is a low-end starter this week. 13.7 projected points Tyrod Taylor Buffalo Bills QB Taylor will start this week at Kansas City after the questionable decision to bench him last week at the Chargers in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman. Despite being benched, Taylor still scored 19 Fantasy points after coming in relief of Peterman, who threw five interceptions. The Chiefs are allowing an average of 19.8 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and Taylor should be considered a low-end starter this week -- unless he's surprisingly benched again for Peterman. The Bills can't make that mistake again, right? 17.5 projected points Jacoby Brissett Indianapolis Colts QB Brissett comes into this game coming off three solid performances before the Colts' bye in Week 11. He scored at least 18 Fantasy points against the Bengals, Texans and Steelers, with multiple passing touchdowns in all three outings. He had 15 Fantasy points at Tennessee in Week 6, and I'm expecting him to play better in the rematch. The Titans have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 18 Fantasy points, and opposing quarterbacks are averaging 21.8 Fantasy points a game for the season against Tennessee. This should be one of Brissett's better games of the year.

Running backs 9.1 projected points Alex Collins Baltimore Ravens RB Collins was a good Fantasy option in Week 11, and now we'll get to see if he can do it two weeks in a row. He finally scored against Green Bay, and he should get another week with about 17 carries, which is what he's averaged for the past three games. He's also been more involved in the passing game of late with seven catches over that span. It's not an easy matchup against the Texans, but Collins should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back or flex this week. 11.5 projected points Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals RB The Browns run defense was great for most of this season, but it has allowed a running back to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in three games in a row. Mixon only had three Fantasy points at Cleveland in Week 4 despite 17 carries and four catches, as he had just 48 total yards. Mixon does have at least eight Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and he should be in that range this week, making him a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. 8.2 projected points Devontae Booker Denver Broncos RB Booker had his best game of the season in Week 11 against Cincinnati with 14 carries for 44 yards and five catches for 54 yards on six targets, and it might be time for the Broncos to start using him more than C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles. There's nothing to suggest that will happen aside from last week's workload, so only consider Booker a flex option in Week 12. This is a good matchup against Oakland since the Raiders have allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in eight games in a row. Let's hope Booker keeps that streak alive, not Anderson or Charles. 6.8 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB I still expect DeMarco Murray to lead the Titans backfield in touches, but Henry should be considered a flex option this week in standard leagues. The last time he faced the Colts in Week 6, he had 19 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 14 yards, and the Titans leaned on him to kill the clock in the fourth quarter. It would be nice to see the Titans give Henry more work this week with Murray struggling, and if that happens then his value would dramatically rise. He's risky to trust as long as Murray is healthy, but Henry is worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues. 5.8 projected points J.D. McKissic Seattle Seahawks RB Mike Davis (groin) is expected to be out this week at San Francisco, and that will once again shake up the Seattle backfield with Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls, who was a healthy scratch in Week 11 against Atlanta. But McKissic should get more touches this week against the 49ers, and it's a great matchup since San Francisco allows the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. I like McKissic as a potential flex option in all leagues, especially PPR since he has nine catches on 11 targets in his past two games. It would be nice to see the Seahawks feature McKissic to see what he can do in a featured role.

Wide receivers 5.9 projected points Kenny Stills Miami Dolphins WR Matt Moore is expected to start for the injured Jay Cutler (concussion) this week at New England, and Moore loves throwing to Stills. In the three games where Moore has appeared this year against the Jets, Ravens and Buccaneers, Stills has 13 catches for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 27 targets. With the Dolphins likely chasing points, Stills has a good chance for plenty of production this week. And Stills scored in both meetings against the Patriots last week. He's worth using as a low-end starting option in the majority of leagues. 8.7 projected points Sammy Watkins Los Angeles Rams WR With cornerback Marcus Lattimore (ankle) banged up for the Saints, and with teammate Robert Woods (shoulder) out, this is a great spot for Watkins to finally get plenty of targets from Jared Goff. Watkins only has one game this season with more than five targets, and it was his best game of the season with 22 Fantasy points in Week 3 at San Francisco. Watkins is worth using as a low-end No. 2 receiver this week in the majority of leagues. Cooper Kupp (6.9 projected points) should also be considered a sleeper in this matchup with Woods out. 4.5 projected points Corey Coleman Cleveland Browns WR Coleman came back from a seven-game absence because of a hand injury in Week 11 against Jacksonville and had six catches for 80 yards on 11 targets. That's impressive given the opponent and long layoff, and he should be heavily involved again this week against the Bengals. Coleman is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. Cincinnati has allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver to score in two of the past three games against Jacksonville (Marqise Lee) and Denver (Demaryius Thomas). I'm hopefully that Coleman can follow suit now that he's back to 100 percent. 7.0 projected points Mike Wallace Baltimore Ravens WR The Texans have been awful with big-play receivers of late, which should give Wallace the chance to make a couple of plays down the field. In Houston's past four games, five receivers have gone over 90 receiving yards, with eight touchdowns scored over that span. Wallace has scored in consecutive games for the Ravens, and he should be considered a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver. Jeremy Maclin (7.5 projected points) should also be considered a sleeper this week. 4.3 projected points Deonte Thompson Buffalo Bills WR Thompson and Zay Jones (3.3 projected points) are worth using as No. 3 receivers this week in deeper leagues with the matchup against the Chiefs, especially with Kelvin Benjamin (knee) banged up. Kansas City allows the most Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and Thompson and Jones both scored in the last game they played before Benjamin joined the Bills, which was Week 9 at the Jets. I like Thompson better than Jones, but both have plenty of upside if Benjamin is out as expected. Now that Taylor is back under center, this Bills passing game should be fine.

Tight ends 6.4 projected points Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE Don't forget about Doyle since Indianapolis had a bye in Week 11. His ownership on CBS Sports is just 81 percent, and he's only being started in 44 percent of leagues. But he remains a must-start Fantasy option in most formats. Doyle played well the last time he faced the Titans in Week 6 with seven catches for 50 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and he has at least six catches in four of his past five games. Tennessee has allowed a tight end to score in two of its past five games as well. You should feel safe starting Doyle in all leagues for the rest of the year. 4.3 projected points Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Clay could be in line for a big game this week with Benjamin out and Taylor back under center. He nearly had a big game in Week 11 at the Chargers, but he had a touchdown called back by a penalty and dropped another one right in his hands. This isn't an easy matchup against the Chiefs, but Clay's rapport with Taylor is worth buying into, especially since he's healthy again after being out for three games with a knee injury. Let's hope this is the game that catapults Clay back to being a must-start Fantasy option for the rest of the year. 8.0 projected points Greg Olsen Carolina Panthers TE Olsen falls into this category because there's always the concern of a player coming back after a long layoff, and Olsen missed the past eight games with a foot injury. But he's expected to play against the Jets, who have allowed five tight ends to score at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league this year. It's a good matchup, and we hope Olsen is ready to play a hefty amount of snaps. He should be considered a low-end starting option this week.

Week 12 DFS advice

Here's one of my DraftKings lineups for Week 12

I love the Bengals this week against the Browns, which is why I'm stacking Dalton, Green and Kroft. As you would expect, Dalton and Green have a great track record against Cleveland, and Kroft had two touchdowns against the Browns in Week 4.



Hunt is due for a big game after not scoring since Week 3 or gaining 100 total yards since Week 7, and the Bills allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs, so he's worth the price. And Lewis has been solid of late and has taken over this New England backfield, so he should perform well in a good matchup against Miami.



You can read above why I'm excited about Watkins and Stills this week, and Hilton has the chance for a blow-up spot against the Titans, who are allowing the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers.

Here's one of my FanDuel lineups for Week 12

There's a lot to like about stacking the Steelers with Roethlisberger and Brown against the Packers at home. Green Bay has allowed five touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and Roethlisberger showed last week against the Titans that he's ready to start dominating in Pittsburgh again.



We'll go with Lewis again at one running back spot given his price, and Coleman also has plenty of upside if Devonta Freeman (concussion) remains out as expected. Coleman has a strong track record of delivering quality Fantasy production every time he has at least 10 touches in a game, which he should easily get this week if he starts.



I like the narrative of Jeffery in a revenge game against the Bears, and he has four touchdowns in his past three outings. And I'll stick with Stills again here given his price.



I wanted to spend the money on Gronkowski this week given his matchup with the Dolphins since Miami has struggled with tight ends all season. A tight end has scored or gained 100 receiving yards against the Dolphins in five games in a row and six of the past outings. Gronkowski also has three touchdowns in his past four meetings with Miami.