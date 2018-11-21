Fantasy Football Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings for Non-PPR Leagues

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Bears at Lions

Chase Daniel (5.0) Matthew Stafford (6.0) Tarik Cohen (6.7) Theo Riddick (6.0) Jordan Howard (6.9) Kenny Golladay (8.4) Allen Robinson (6.6) Lions DST (5.7) Anthony Miller (6.7)



Taylor Gabriel (4.7)



Trey Burton (5.8)



Bears DST (8.5)





Redskins at Cowboys

Colt McCoy (3.2) Dak Prescott (5.9) Adrian Peterson (7.0) Ezekiel Elliott (9.7) Kapri Bibbs (3.5) Amari Cooper (7.5) Trey Quinn (2.2) Cole Beasley (4.0) Josh Doctson (3.2) Michael Gallup (2.4) Jordan Reed (6.3) Cowboys DST (7.4) Redskins DST (6.6)





Falcons at Saints

Matt Ryan (8.6) Drew Brees (9.6) Tevin Coleman (8.3) Alvin Kamara (9.8) Ito Smith (4.7) Mark Ingram (8.7) Julio Jones (9.5) Michael Thomas (9.7) Calvin Ridley (6.1) Tre'Quan Smith (7.4) Mohamed Sanu (5.0) Keith Kirkwood (3.4) Austin Hooper (6.2) Saints DST (7.3) Falcons DST (2.0)





Browns at Bengals

Baker Mayfield (6.9) Andy Dalton (6.7) Nick Chubb (9.4) Joe Mixon (8.4) Duke Johnson (6.3) A.J. Green (8.7) Jarvis Landry (6.9) Tyler Boyd (7.6) Antonio Callaway (3.8) John Ross (4.5) Rashard Higgins (2.5) C.J. Uzomah (4.6) David Njoku (6.5) Bengals DST (6.0) Browns DST (5.4)





49ers at Buccaneers

Nick Mullens (5.6) Jameis Winston (8.5) Matt Breida (8.2) Peyton Barber (6.5) Kyle Juszczyk (3.4) Mike Evans (9.2) Marquise Goodwin (6.0) DeSean Jackson (6.2) Pierre Garcon (4.2) Chris Godwin (6.8) George Kittle (9.0) Adam Humphries (5.7) 49ers DST (4.0) Cameron Brate (6.7)



Buccaneers DST (3.5)

Jaguars at Bills

Blake Bortles (4.9) Josh Allen (3.0) Leonard Fournette (9.1) LeSean McCoy (6.4) T.J. Yeldon (5.6) Zay Jones (2.6) Dede Westbrook (4.9) Kelvin Benjamin (2.1) Donte Moncrief (3.7) Jason Croom (3.3) James O'Shaughnessy (3.6) Bills DST (6.9) Jaguars DST (9.3)





Raiders at Ravens

Derek Carr (4.5) Lamar Jackson (6.6) Jalen Richard (6.1) Gus Edwards (7.2) Doug Martin (5.3) Willie Snead (3.0) Marcell Ateman (4.4) Michael Crabtree (2.7) Seth Roberts (2.3) John Brown (4.1) Jared Cook (6.6) Ravens DST (9.4) Raiders DST (2.8)





Seahawks at Panthers

Russell Wilson (8.8) Cam Newton (9.3) Chris Carson (7.4) Christian McCaffrey (9.2) Mike Davis (5.2) DJ Moore (7.3) Doug Baldwin (8.2) Devin Funchess (5.3) Tyler Lockett (7.1) Curtis Samuel (4.8) David Moore (3.6) Greg Olsen (7.1) Seahawks DST (5.5) Panthers DST (5.8)

Patriots at Jets

Tom Brady (8.3) Josh McCown (2.4) James White (7.8) Elijah McGuire (5.7) Sony Michel (7.9) Isaiah Crowell (5.5) Julian Edelman (8.1) Quincy Enunwa (2.8) Josh Gordon (7.0) Chris Herndon (5.4) Chris Hogan (3.5) Jets DST (2.9) Rob Gronkowski (7.3)



Patriots DST (8.3)





Giants at Eagles

Eli Manning (7.8) Carson Wentz (8.4) Saquon Barkley (9.9) Josh Adams (7.7) Sterling Shepard (5.6) Alshon Jeffery (7.7) Odell Beckham (9.8) Golden Tate (5.1) Evan Engram (6.4) Nelson Agholor (2.0) Giants DST (6.4) Zach Ertz (8.9)



Eagles DST (4.7)

Cardinals at Chargers

Josh Rosen (3.8) Philip Rivers (7.4) David Johnson (9.5) Melvin Gordon (9.6) Larry Fitzgerald (6.5) Austin Ekeler (5.1) Christian Kirk (5.5) Keenan Allen (8.5) Ricky Seals-Jones (4.0) Tyrell Williams (4.6) Cardinals DST (2.7) Mike Williams (3.1)



Antonio Gates (4.5)



Chargers DST (7.9)

Dolphins at Colts

Ryan Tannehill (4.6) Andrew Luck (9.4) Kenyan Drake (6.2) Marlon Mack (8.1) Frank Gore (5.9) Nyheim Hines (4.0) Danny Amendola (5.4) T.Y. Hilton (9.3) DeVante Parker (5.2) Dontrelle Inman (3.9) Kenny Stills (2.9) Eric Ebron (6.8) Mike Gesicki (3.4) Jack Doyle (6.1) Dolphins DST (2.1) Colts DST (7.2)

Steelers at Broncos

Ben Roethlisberger (9.0) Case Keenum (5.7) James Conner (8.9) Phillip Lindsay (8.8) Antonio Brown (9.6) Royce Freeman (5.8) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.6) Emmanuel Sanders (7.2) Vance McDonald (7.0) Courtland Sutton (6.3) Jesse James (3.9) Jeff Heuerman (3.8) Steelers DST (7.1) Broncos DST (4.9)

Packers at Vikings

Aaron Rodgers (7.2) Kirk Cousins (8.1) Aaron Jones (9.0) Dalvin Cook (7.6) Davante Adams (8.8) Stefon Diggs (9.1) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6.4) Adam Thielen (9.0) Lance Kendricks (3.5) Kyle Rudolph (5.0) Packers DST (5.3) Vikings DST (7.0)

Titans at Texans

Blaine Gabbert (2.2) Deshaun Watson (7.6) Dion Lewis (6.8) Lamar Miller (6.6) Derrick Henry (5.0) DeAndre Hopkins (9.4) Corey Davis (5.9) Keke Coutee (5.8) Tajae Sharpe (3.3) Demaryius Thomas (4.3) Jonnu Smith (5.3) Texans DST (8.7) Titans DST (5.9)





