Trusting anything to do with the Eagles right now in your Fantasy lineup is like playing with fire. Carson Wentz has been off all season while the offensive line and pass catchers are perpetually banged up. With that being said, I'm going back to the well one more time in Week 12 against the Seahawks. I just have a feeling.

As of now the Eagles are five-point underdogs at home in a game with a 50-point total. Through 11 weeks, the Seahawks have allowed 213 receptions and 2.597 yards to wide receivers, both representing the most in the NFL. If you're in a pinch, I think you can turn to either Jalen Reagor or Travis Fulgham as WR3s or low-end flex options. Since Reagor returned in Week 8, Fulgham has one more target while both have seen exactly 26% of the Eagles' air yards. If I had to choose one, I would lean with Reagor because he has three red zone targets during that span.

Here are my matchup notes for rest of the games in Week 12!

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

3-7 SU 4-6 3-7 ATS 4-6 5-5 Over-Under 6-4 6.14, 6th OFF YPP 5.52, 19th 6.13, 28th DEF YPP 5.87, 23rd 107, 24th QB Pressures 106, 25th 135, 19th Pressures Allowed 109, 10th DOME Weather DOME WR Randall Cobb was placed on IR ... WR Kenny Stills OUT Injuries WR Kenny Golladay, DE Da'Shawn Hand, CB. Jeff Okudah, WR Danny Amendola are all OUT for Week 12 ... LB Reggie Ragland, RB D'Andre Swift QUES From Week 5 on, Deshaun Watson is QB4 in FPPG ... It helps that he's averaging 35.2 rushing yards per game since then ... On the season he has 22 total TDs (two rushing) with just five INT, completing 68.9% of his passes at 8.5 yards per attempt ... DET is allowing the 16th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (97.8 passer rating), have allowed just one touchdown pass over the last two games QB Matthew Stafford was quite bad without his weapons in Week 11, completing just 18-33 for 178 yards and no TDs ... On the season he has 17 TDs with seven INTs, completing 62.8% of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt ... HOU is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to QBs (108.3 passer rating), have given up at least 283 passing yards in five of their last six games Duke Johnson has played 86% over the snaps over the last two weeks (dropped from 95% in Week 10 to 77% in Week 11) ... Week 11 usage: Johnson 13 touches, 10-15-0 rushing, 3-20-0 receiving on five targets ... Johnson has two RZ opportunities over the last two games ... DET is allowing 4.7 YPC and 5.1 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 19 total TDs to RBs, by far the most in the NFL RB Week 11 snaps without D'Andre Swift: Kerryon Johnson 70%, Adrian Peterson 30% ... Week 11 usage: Peterson 7-18-0 rushing with one target, Johnson eight touches, 6-17-0 rushing, 2-21-0 receiving on five targets ... Neither had a RZ opportunity in Week 11 ... HOU is allowing 5.4 YPC (most in the NFL) and 4.5 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 12 rushing TDs to RBs in 10 games Brandin Cooks leads HOU with a 22% target share, Will Fuller 21%, Randall Cobb 15% but Cobb got hurt in Week 11 ... Week 11 usage: Cooks led team in receiving with 4-85-0 on five targets, Fuller 6-80-0 on eight targets, Keke Coutee 2-10-1 receiving on two targets (Coutee ran 30 routes on 37 dropbacks with 20 in the slot) ... Fuller leads the team with eight RZ targets, Cooks has seven, Coutee had three in Week 11 alone ... DET is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but have given over 240 yards to WRs in back-to-back games WR From Week 8 on, T.J. Hockenson leads the team with a 20% target share, Marvin Jones 18%, Danny Amendola 15% ... Week 11 usage: Jones 4-51-0 on six targets, Marvin Hall 3-16-0 on three targets ... Jones leads DET WRs with nine RZ targets on the season ... DET is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up over 200 yards to the position in three of the last four games, also have allowed 14 TDs to WRs, third most in the NFL Week 11 usage: Jordan Akins 5-83-0 receiving on six targets, Darren Fells and Pharaoh Brown each had two receptions ... Akins ran 26 routes, Brown ran 13 routes, Fells ran nine routes on 47 dropbacks ... DET is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up 66 yards or a touchdown in four of the last five games TE Hockenson is currently TE5 in FPPG ... Week 11 usage: Hockenson led the team in receiving with 4-68-0 on seven targets ... Ran 24 routes on 40 dropbacks (seven in the slot) ... Hockenson leads DET with 11 RZ targets ... HOU is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up 48 yards or a touchdown in four of the last five games

3-7 SU 3-7 5-5 ATS 2-8 4-5-1 Over-Under 5-5 5.04, 27th OFF YPP 5.42, 22nd 5.10, 7th DEF YPP 5.88, 24th 119, 20th QB Pressures 112, 23rd 117, 14th Pressures Allowed 147, 24th 70, cloudy Weather 70, cloudy DE Ryan Anderson, S Deshazor Everett, LB Jared Norris OUT for Week 12 ... K Dustin Hopkins, WR Terry McLaurin, T Cornelius Lucas QUES Injuries CB Anthony Brown, K Greg Zuerlein QUES Alex Smith has two TDs and three INTs on the season, completing 68.2% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt ... DAL is allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to QBs (105.4 passer rating), have given up over 300 yards and three TDs to Roethlisberger and Cousins over the last two games QB Andy Dalton was pretty good in his return, completing 22-32 for 203 yards, three TDs, and one interception ... On the season Dalton is completing 63.2% of his passes at 5.6 yards per attempt ... WAS is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (88.7 passer rating), have given up one touchdown pass or less in four of the last five games Snaps this season: J.D. McKissic 55%, Antonio Gibson 44% ... Week 11 usage: Gibson 17 touches, 16-94-1 rushing with two targets, McKissic nine touches, 6-43-0 rushing, 3-26-0 receiving on four targets ... Gibson leads WAS with 26 RZ opportunities, McKissic has 15 ... DAL is allowig 4.7 YPC but just 3.3 receptions per game to RBs, Gibson went off for 20-128-1 rushing against the Cowboys back in Week 7, McKissic had just two receptions RB Snaps this season: Ezekiel Elliott 78%, Tony Pollard 23% ... Week 11 usage: Elliott 23 touches, 21-103-0 rushing (first 100-yard rushing game of the season), 2-11-1 receiving on two targets, Pollard 5-60-1 rushing ... Elliott leads the team with 34 RZ opportunities this season (had four in Week 11 alone), Pollard has seven ... WAS is allowing 4.0 YPC and 3.8 receptions per game to RBs, have been mostly strong but did allow Gallman and Swift to finish as top-10 RBs in Weeks 9 and 10, respectively Target share over the last three games with Smith at quarterback: McKissic 29%, Terry McLaurin, 21%, Logan Thomas 14% ... Week 11 usage: McLaurin led the team with 5-84-0 on seven targets, Steven Sims 3-13-1 on three targets ... Cam Sims played 84% of the snaps while Steven Sims played just 32% of the snaps in Week 11 ... McLaurin leads WAS WRs with three RZ targets over the last three games ... DAL is allowing the second most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 19 TDs to the position (most in the NFL), McLaurin went 7-90-1 against the Cowboys back in Week 7 WR Week 11 target share with Dalton back: Amari Cooper 23%, CeeDee Lamb 19%, Dalton Schultz 19%, Michael Gallup 16% ... Week 11 usage: Cooper led the team with 6-81-0 receiving on seven targets, Lamb 4-34-1 on six targets, Gallup 2-29-0 on five targets ... Lamb played 67% of the snaps in Week 11 but ran only one less route than Cooper/Gallup ... Lamb leads DAL with nine RZ targets, Cooper has seven ... WAS is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have struggled with outside WRs over the past two games, both Marvin Jones and Marvin Hall scored in Week 10Green scored in Week 11 Week 11 usage: Logan Thomas 2-6-0 receiving on five targets ... Ran 27 routes on 28 dropbacks (20 in the slot) ... DAL is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to TEs, Thomas had 4-60-1 back in Week 7 TE Week 11 usage: Dalton Schultz 4-25-1 receiving on six targets ... Ran 27 routes on 35 dropbacks (10 in the slot) ... WAS is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to TEs but have given up just one touchdown over the last six games

6-4 SU 3-7 7-3 ATS 4-6 8-2 Over-Under 5-5 5.80, 10th OFF YPP 5.53, 18th 5.95, 26th DEF YPP 6.41, 32nd 113, 22nd QB Pressures 132, 13th 98, 5th Pressures Allowed 142, 21st DOME Weather DOME COVID: T Trent Brown, S Lamarcus Joyner, RB Theo Riddick, LB Cory Littleton, DE Clelin Ferrell ... S Erik Harris, CB Amik Robertsonn, CB Damon Arnette, FB Alec Ingold, RB Jalen Richard, T Sam Young, DT David Irving QUES Injuries RB Todd Gurley, LB Edmond Robinson, DE Dante Fowler, TE Hayden Hurst, WRs Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones, G James Carpenter, DT Grady Jarrett, LB Mykal Walker QUES Derek Carr is having a very solid season and coming off a big game against the Chiefs, throwing for 275 yards, three TDs, and one interception ... On the season he has 19 TDs with just three INTs, completing 69.7% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt ... ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to QBs (108.9 passer rating), just gave up 24 and 32 Fantasy points to Taysom Hill and Drew Lock, respectively QB Matt Ryan is currently QB14 in FPPG and has been super inconsistent ... He has three games with three or more TDs and and six games with one touchdown or fewer ... On the season he's completing 65.7% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt ... LV is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs (90.6 passer rating), have given up multiple touchdown passes in five of the last seven games Snaps this season: Josh Jacobs 64%, Jalen Richard 19%, Devontae Booker 19% ... Week 11 usage: Jacobs 18 touches, 17-55-1 rushing with one target ... Jacobs is averaging just 1.8 targets per game over his last four ... Jacobs leads LV with 43 RZ opportunities, which is tied for second in the NFL ... ATL is allowing 3.63 YPC and 5.5 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 66 rushing yards in each of the past five games RB Snaps this season: Todd Gurley 55%, Brian Hill 28%, Ito Smith 14% ... Week 11 usage: Gurley nine touches, 8-26-0 rushing with two targets, Hill 4-18-0 rushing with zero targets ... Over his last five games, Gurley is averaging just 47 rushing yards and 2.7 YPC, has been saved by TDs ... Gurley leads ATL with 43 RZ opportunities, which is tied for second most in the NFL ... LV is allowing 4.6 YPC and 5.9 receptions per game to RBs, just got ripped for 135 total yards and three TDs by KC RBs Darren Waller leads LV with a 28% target share this season, Hunter Renfrow 13%, Nelson Agholor 13%, Henry Ruggs 12% ... Week 11 usage: Agholor led the team with 6-88-1 on nine targets, Renfrow 2-37-0 on two targets ... Agholor leads LV WRs with seven RZ targets ... ATL is allowing the third most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 100 yards or a touchdown to a wide receiver in six straight games WR Calvin Ridley leads ATL with a 23% target share, Julio Jones 19%, Russell Gage 17% ... Week 11 usage: Ridley led the team with 5-90-0 receiving on nine targets, Gage 7-58-0 on 12 targets, Jones 2-39-0 on two targets ... Jones played just 35% of the snaps in Week 11 after suffering a hamstring injury ... Ridley leads ATL with 13 RZ targets ... LV is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to WRs, have struggled against WR1s in Keenan Allen/Tyreek Hill in two of the last three games Darren Waller is currently the TE3 in FPPG, leads LV with a 28% target share, and leads LV with 17 RZ targets ... ATL is allowing the most Fantasy points to TEs despite not giving up a touchdown to the position in three straight games TE Week 11 usage: Hayden Hurst zero receptions on two targets ... Ran 41 routes on 48 dropbacks (24 in the slot) ... LV is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but did just get ripped by Kelce

3-7 SU 7-3 5-5 ATS 5-5 7-3 Over-Under 8-2 5.57, 17th OFF YPP 5.91, 8th 5.58, 15th DEF YPP 5.84, 22nd 143, 8th QB Pressures 134, 20th 146, 23rd Pressures Allowed 156, 26th 41, clear Weather 41, clear CB Casey Hayward, RB Kalen Ballage, DE Melvin Ingram QUES ... RB Austin Ekeler is eligible to return this week Injuries G Cody Ford, WR John Brown, DE Jerry Hughes, NT Niles Scott QUES Justin Herbert is currently the QB5 in FPPG ... On the season Herbert has 25 total TDs (three rushing) with just six INTs in nine games played ... He's completing 68% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt ... BUF is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to QBs (96.5 passer rating), have given up some massive games to Murray, Wilson, Tannehill, Goff QB Josh Allen is currently the QB6 in FPPG ... On the season Allen has 26 total TDs (five rushing) with seven INTs ... He's completing 68.4% of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt ... LAC is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to QBs (95.2 passer rating), have given up multiple touchdown passes in five straight games, including Tagovailoa/Flacco Over the past two games, Kalen Ballage has played 70% of the snaps, Joshua Kelley 19%, Troymaine Pope 11% ... If Ekeler does return, he averaged 65% snaps and 21 touches from Weeks 1-3 ... Week 11 usage: Ballage 23 touches, 16-44-0 rushing, 7-27-0 receiving on nine targets (23 touches in back-to-back games) ... BUF is allowing 4.7 YPC and 4.1 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 100 rushing yards or a touchdown in six straight games RB Snaps in Weeks 7-10 with Zack Moss back fully healthy: Moss 52%, Devin Singletary 49% ... Week 10 usage: Moss eight touches, 7-20-0 rushing, Singletary five touches, 4-15-0 rushing ... Since Week 7, Moss has eight RZ opportunities while Singletary has six ... LAC is allowing 4.8 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 60 rushing yards AND a touchdown to a running back in five straight games, including Frank Gore in Week 11 Keenan Allen is currently the WR3 in FPPG and leads LAC with a 30% target share, Hunter Henry 18%, Mike Williams 15% ... Week 11 usage: Allen led the team with 16-145-1 on 19 targets, Williams 4-72-1 on seven targets ... Allen leads LAC with 11 RZ targets ... BUF is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs but have given up over 100 yards and a touchdown to Hopkins/Metcalf in back-to-back games WR Stefon Diggs is currently the WR5 in FPPG and leads BUF with a 28% target share, Cole Beasley 19%, John Brown 18% ... Week 11 usage: Beasley led the team with 11-109-1 receiving on 13 targets, Diggs 10-93-1 on 11 targets, Brown 6-72-0 on eight targets ... Despite missing time, Brown actually leads BUF with seven RZ targets, Beasley and Diggs have six each ... LAC is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have allowed just one wide receiver to hit 80 yards over the last five games Week 11 usage: Hunter Henry 4-48-1 receiving on seven targets (has scored in back-to-back games) ... Ran 54 routes on 59 dropbacks (29 in the slot) ... BUF is allowing the third most Fantasy points to TEs but have not given up a touchdown since Week 6 TE Week 10 usage: Dawson Knox 2-16-0 receiving on three targets ... Ran 31 routes on 56 dropbacks (16 in the slot) ... LAC is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up a touchdown in four straight games

3-7 SU 2-7-1 7-3 ATS 6-4 3-6-1 Over-Under 6-4 4.99, 29th OFF YPP 4.94, 30th 5.59, 16th DEF YPP 6.13, 29th 121, 18th QB Pressures 96, 31st 165, 31st Pressures Allowed 158, 27th 43, clear Weather 43, clear RB Devonta Freeman remains OUT, G Kevin Zeitler, WR Sterling Shepard QUES Injuries COVID: WR Auden Tate, C B.J. Finnney ... QB Joe Burrow is OUT for the season ... RB Giovani Bernard, WR Mike Thomas, OG Fred Thomas, RB Giovani Bernard, CB Mackensie Alexander, LB Markus Bailey QUES Daniel Jones has been running more recently, averaging 50.8 rushing yards per game over his last five ... On the season he has nine total TDs (one rushing) with nine INTs, completing 63.5% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt ... CIN is allowing the seventh most Fantasy points to QBs (95.5 passer rating), have given up multiple touchdown passes in seven of 10 games QB With no Joe Burrow we get the return of Brandon Allen ... In three starts last season Allen threw for 515 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 46.4% of his passes at 6.1 yards per attempt ... NYG is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (94.3 passer rating), have given up just one touchdown pass with three INTs over their last two games From Week 8 on without Devonta Freeman, Wayne Gallman is playing 53% snaps, Alfred Morris 23%, Dion Lewis 23% ... Week 10 usage: Gallman 19 touches, 18-53-2 rushing, Morris 8-34-0 rushing ... From Week 8 on, Gallman leads the team with nine RZ opportunities, Lewis has three ... CIN is allowing 5.2 YPC and 3.6 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 201 total yards and a touchdown to WAS RBs in Week 11 RB Snaps from Week 7 on without Joe Mixon: Giovani Bernard 66%, Samaje Perine 32% ... Week 11 usage: Bernard 13 touches, 9-18-0 rushing, 4-37-0 receiving on five targets ... From Week 7 on, Bernard leads the team with 15 RZ opportunities, Perine has six ... NYG is allowing 4.3 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs, have done a good job of limiting rushing yards but have struggled against pass-catching backs Since Sterling Shepard returned in Week 7, Evan Engram and Shepard are tied with a 24% target share, Darius Slayton 16%, Golden Tate 10% ... Week 10 usage: Slayton led the team with 5-93-0 receiving on seven targets, Shepard 6-47-0 on six targets, Tate 2-44-0 on five targets ... Shepard leads NYG WRs since with five RZ targets since Week 7 ... CIN is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 84 yards or a touchdown to a wide receiver in nine straight games WR Week 11, 2020 usage: Boyd led the team with 9-85-0 receiving on 11 targets, Higgins 3-26-0 on 10 targets, Green 4-41-1 on nine targets ... Boyd is tied for the team lead with nine RZ targets ... NYG is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to WRs, shut down PHI WRs in Week 10 but McLaurin went off for 7-115-1 in Week 11 Week 10 usage: Evan Engram 2-15-0- receiving on three targets ... Ran 31 routes on 36 dropbacks ... CIN is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to TEs but have not allowed a tight end over 38 yards in each of their past three games TE Week 11 usage: Drew Sample 2-29-0 receiving on four targets ... Ran 37 routes on 52 dropbacks ... NYG is allowing the 10th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have given up 60 yards or a touchdown in four of their last five games

7-3 SU 7-3 4-6 ATS 6-4 7-2-1 Over-Under 6-4 5.92, 7th OFF YPP 5.70, 12th 5.71, 18th DEF YPP 4.98, 5th 123, 17th QB Pressures 103, 28th 107, 9th Pressures Allowed 91, 4th DOME Weather DOME CB Malcolm Butler, C Ben Jones, T Dennis Kelly, WR A.J. Brown, WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoree' Jackson, G Rodger Saffold QUES Injuries LB Bobby Okereke, C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal, S Julian Blackmon, G Quenton Nelson, S Khari Willis, CB Rock Ya-Sin, QB Philip Rivers QUES Ryan Tannehill is currently QB8 in FPPG ... On the season Tannehill has 23 total TDs (one rushing) with just four INTs ... He's completing 65.4% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt ... Tannehill hasn't thrown more than 31 pass attempts in any of the past five games ... IND is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to QBs (82.4 passer rating), limited Tannehill to just 147 yards and one touchdown back in Week 10 QB All of a sudden Philip Rivers has three touchdown passes in three of his last five games ... On the season he has 14 TDs with eight INTs, completing 68.5% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt ... TEN is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to QBs (94.6 passer rating), gave up 308 yards but just one touchdown to Rivers back in Week 10 Despite having just 12 receptions, Derrick Henry is currently the RB5 in PPR FPPG ... Snaps this season: Henry 65%, Jeremy McNichols 25%, D'Onta Foreman 10% ... Week 11 usage: Henry 29 touches, 28-133-1 rushing ... Henry leads the NFL with 5 RZ opportunities ... IND is allowing just 3.4 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs but have given up either a touchdown or 100 rushing yards to a running back in three straight games (Henry rushed for 103 yards back in Week 10) RB Good luck trying to figure out the Colts backfield but here goes ... Snaps this season: Jonathan Taylor 45%, Nyheim Hines 35%, Jordan Wilkins 20% ... Week 11 usage: Taylor 26 touches (most since Week 2), 22-90-0 rushing, 4-24-0 receiving on four targets, Hines nine touches, six carries, 3-31-0 receiving on four targets, Wilkins five touches, 4-21-0 rushing with one target ... Taylor leads IND with 32 RZ opportunities but Hines has 22 himself ... TEN is allowing 4.4 YPC and 4.3 receptions per game to RBs but back in Week 10 it was Hines who had 17 touches with two TDs against the Titans A.J. Brown leads TEN with a 24% target share this season, Corey Davis 23%, Jonnu Smith 16%, Adam Humphries 16% ... Week 11 usage: Davis led the team in receiving with 5-113-0 on seven targets, Brown 4-62-1 on seven targets ... Brown lead TEN WRs with nine RZ targets ... IND is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have given up a few big yardage games but limited Brown to just 1-21-0 back in Week 10 WR Over the past two games with Michael Pittman and T.Y Hilton both healthy, they're tied with a 16% target share each, Hines 14%, Trey Burton 11%, Zach Pascal 11% ... Week 11 usage: Pittman led the team in receiving with 3-66-1 on three targets, Hilton 3-36-0 on six targets ... Pittman is tied for the team lead with three RZ targets over the last two games ... TEN is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to WRs, have not given up a touchdown to wide receiver in three straight games (Pittman went 7-101-0 in Week 10) Week 11 usage: Jonnu Smith 4-20-1 receiving on six targets, Anthony Firkser 4-33-0 on five targets ... Smith ran 24 routes, Firkser ran 19 on 39 dropbacks ... IND is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to TEs but just gave up their first receiving touchdown of the season to Tonyan TE Week 11 usage: Trey Burton 2-25-1 receiving on five targets, Jack Doyle 1-6-1 receiving on two targets, Mo Alie-Cox 2-16-0 on two targets ... Alie-Cox ran 17 routes, Burton ran 15 routes, Doyle ran 11 routes on 40 dropbacks ... TEN is allowing the eighth most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up a touchdown in two of the last three games

4-7 SU 4-6 6-5 ATS 6-4 5-6 Over-Under 7-3 5.78, 11th OFF YPP 6.55, 1st 5.70, 17th DEF YPP 5.77, 20th 125, 16th QB Pressures 106, 25th 128, 18th Pressures Allowed 115, 13th DOME Weather DOME Christian McCaffrey OUT for Week 12 ... G John Miller, CB Donte Jackson, T Russell Okung, LB Jason Ferris QUES Injuries COVID: Adam Thielen (but could be cleared by Sunday) ... DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, TE Irv Smith Jr., S Harrison Smith, T Ezra Cleveland QUES Teddy Bridgewater should be back for Week 12 ... On the season he has 16 TDs (three rushing) with seven INTs in 10 games ... He's completing 72.1% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt ... MIN is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QBs (100.1 passer rating) and just gave up three TDs to Andy Dalton QB Don't look now but Kirk Cousins has eight TDs over his last three games ... On the season he has 20 TDs with 11 INTs, completing 66.9% of his passes at a league-leading 8.9 yards per attempt ... CAR is allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (95.5 passer rating), shut down Stafford in Week 11 but allowed seven passing TDs in Weeks 9-10 Week 11 was the Mike Davis show again as he played 73% of the snaps, Rodney Smith played 13% ... Week 11 usage: Davis 21 touches, 19-64-1 rushing with two targets, Smith 8-29-0 rushing ... Davis had eight RZ opportunities in Week 11 alone ... MIN is allowing 4.5 YPC and 5.5 receptions per game to RBs, just allowed Elliott and Pollard to combine for 174 total yards and two TDs RB Dalvin Cook is currently the RB2 in FPPG behind only McCaffrey (three games) ... Week 11 usage: Cook 32 touches, 27-115-1 rushing, 5-45-0 receiving on five targets ... Over the past four games, Cook is averaging 27.3 carries, 187.5 total yards and 1.8 TDs per game (has played 80% of the snaps in three of those games) ... Cooks leads MIN with 39 RZ opportunities ... CAR is allowing 4.8 YPC and 7.8 receptions per game, have allowed some massive games to Ronald Jones, Gurley, Jacobs Target share with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback: Robby Anderson leads CAR with a 27% target share, D.J. Moore 21%, Curtis Samuel 16% ... Week 11 usage: Moore led the team with 7-127-0 receiving on 11 targets, Samuel 8-70-1 on 10 targets ... Anderson 7-46-0 on nine targets (has not scored since Week 1) ... Samuel actually leads CAR WRs with eight RZ targets, Anderson has seven, Moore has four ... MIN allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to WRs including 17 TDs to the position, which is second most in the NFL WR Adam Thielen is currently WR8 in FPPG and leads MIN with a 29% target share, Justin Jefferson 23% ... Week 11 usage: Thielen led the team with 8-123-2 on 11 targets, Jefferson 3-86-1 on five targets ... Thielen 15 RZ targets are tied for second most in the NFL, Jefferson has just three ... CAR is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, before Week 11 against the Lions, the Panthers were allowing 209 yards per game to WRs in Weeks 7-10 Chris Manhertz and Ian Thomas combined for zero receptions on one target ... MIN is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but don't get involved here TE Week 11 usage: Kyle Rudolph 3-28-0 receiving on three targets, Irv Smith Jr. 2-23-0 on two targets ... Smith Jr. ran 21 routes, Rudolph ran 16 on 35 dropbacks ... CAR is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 68 yards or a touchdown to a tight in three straight games

6-4 SU 4-6 5-5 ATS 4-6 3-7 Over-Under 4-6 6.14, 5th OFF YPP 5.68, 15th 5.48, 13th DEF YPP 6.21, 30th 133, 11th QB Pressures 103, 28th 110, 11th Pressures Allowed 99, 6th 48, clear Weather 48, clear S Jalen Thompson OUT for Week 12 ... QB Kyler Murray, TEs Maxx Williams and Darrell Daniels, WR DeAndre Hopkins, DE Josh Mauro, T Justin Murray QUES Injuries RB Rex Burkhead OUT for the season ... T Isaiah Wynn, TE Ryan Izzo, WR N'Keal Harry, G Shaq Mason, K Nick Folk, DTs Carl Davis and Lawrence Guy, G Joe Thuney, CB Stephon Gilmore QUES Kyler Murray is currently the QB1 in FPPG ... On the season he has 29 total TDs (10 rushing) with eight INTs, completing 68.3% of his passes at 7.5 yards per attempt ... He's averaging 61.9 rushing yards per game this season after 34.0 in 2019 ... NE is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (98.6 passer rating) but has given up multiple touchdown passes in three straight games, also gave up rushing TDs to Watson and Allen QB Cam Newton got back on track passing in Week 11 with 365 yards with a touchdown ... On the season Newton has 13 TDs (nine rushing) with seven INTs, completing 68.1% of his passes at 7.7 yards per attempt ... ARI is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to QBs, have given up multiples touchdown passes in four straight and have allowed 49.8 rushing yards per game to QBs during that span Snaps since Kenyan Drake returned in Week 10: Chase Edmonds 51%, Drake 50% ... Week 11 usage: Drake 15 touches, 11-29-1 rushing, 4-31-0 receiving on five targets, Edmonds six touches, 4-36-1 receiving ... Drake leads ARI with eight RZ opportunities over the last two games, Murray has four, Edmonds has three ... NE is allowing 4.4 YPC and 4.2 receptions per game to RBs but have not allowed a running back over 46 rushing yards in each of the past three games RB With Rex Burkhead going down with injury, James White played on 57% of the snaps in Week 11, Damien Harris 38% ... Week 11 usage: Harris 12 touches, 11-43-1 rushing with one target, White 11 touches, 5-19-0 rushing with 6-64-0 receiving on nine targets (ties season-high) ... Newton leads NE with 25 RZ opportunities then 19 for Burkhead, nine for Harris, and five for White ... ARI is allowing 4.4 YPC and 4.4 receptions per game to RBs, just gave up 95 total yards and touchdown to Carlos Hyde DeAndre Hopkins is currently the WR7 in FPPG and leads ARI with a 29% target share, Christian Kirk 17%, Larry Fitzgerald 17% ... Week 11 usage: Fitzgerald led the team in receiving with 8-62-0 on 10 targets, Hopkins 5-51-0 on eight targets, Kirk 4-50-0 on six targets ... Hopkins leads ARI with nine RZ targets, Kirk has seven ... NE is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to WRs, gave up 182 yards and two TDs to the position even with Stephon Gilmore back in Week 11 WR Week 11 target share with N'Keal Harry playing a large role again: White 24%, Harry 21% (played 75% snaps), Damiere Byrd 18% (played 90% snaps), Jakobi Meyers 8% (played 99% snaps) ... Week 11 usage: Byrd led the team in receiving with 6-132-1 on seven targets, Harry 5-41-0 on eight targets, Meyers 3-38-0 on three targets ... ARI is allowing the ninth most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up multiple TDs to the position in four straight games Week 11 usage: Maxx Williams 2-29-0 receiving on two targets, Dan Arnold 1-4-1 on two targets ... Arnold ran 18 routes, Williams ran 16 on 49 dropbacks ... NE is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, don't get involved TE Week 11 usage: Ryan Izzo 2-59-0 receiving on three targets ... Ran 29 routes on 43 dropbacks ... ARI is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have not given up a touchdown to the position since Week 4

6-4 SU 0-10 7-3 ATS 3-7 4-6 Over-Under 5-5 5.18, 26th OFF YPP 4.57, 32nd 5.79, 21st DEF YPP 5.92, 25th 145, 5th QB Pressures 121, 18th 114, 12th Pressures Allowed 158, 27th 50, clear Weather 50, clear RB Salvon Ahmed, G Solomon Kindley, QB Tua Tagovailoa QUES ... RB Myles Gaskin is eligible to return this week Injuries RB La'Mical Perine placed on IR ... T George Fant DOUBTFUL, TE Chris Herndon, WR Breshad Perriman, LB Blake Cashman, QB Sam Darnold, T Chuma Edoga QUES Tua Tagovailoa jammed his thumb on a helmet in practice Wednesday and was limited in practice ... On the season he has six TDs with zero INTs in four starts, completing 61.9% of his passes at 6.2 yards per attempt ... If he can't go then we'll get the return of Ryan Fitzpatrick, which is better for their pass catchers ... NYJ allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to QBs (105.5 passer rating), just gave up 366 yards and five TDs to Herbert QB Sam Darnold is trending towards returning for the Jets ... On the season he has four TDs (one rushing) with five INTs in six games, completing just 58.6% of his passes at 5.5 yards per attempt ... If Darnold can't go, Flacco has actually been better for their pass catchers ... MIA is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (86.8 passer rating), have given up just 13 passing TDs this season compared to nine INTs Snaps from Weeks 9-11 without Myles Gaskin: Salvon Ahmed 63%, Patrick Laird 21%, Matt Breida 11% ... Snaps with Gaskin healthy from Weeks 3-8: Gaskin 71%, Breida 24% ... Week 11 usage: Ahmed 17 touches, 12-43-0 rushing, 5-31-0 receiving on six targets ... Ahmed lead the team with 11 RZ opportunities over the last three games ... NYJ allowing 4.2 YPC and 6.8 receptions per game to RBs, have done a good job limiting rushing yards but have given up seven receptions to RBs in three straight games RB With La'Mical Perine leaving early in Week 11, Frank Gore played 58% of the snaps, Ty Johnson 23% ... Week 11 usage: Gore 17 touches, 15-61-1 rushing, 2-10-0 receiving on two targets, Johnson had six targets after Perine got hurt ... Gore leads NYJ with 18 RZ opportunities this season ... MIA is allowing 4.6 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs, just got ripped by Gordon and Lindsay who combined for 166 rushing yards ad two TDs Target share since Week 10 without Preston Williams: DeVante Parker 28%, Jakeem Grant 18%, Mike Gesicki 16% ... Week 11 usage: Parker led the team with 6-61-1 on nine targets, Grant just 2-12-0 receiving on six targets ... Parker leads the team with four RZ targets over the last two games ... NYJ allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up at least 233 yards to WRs in each of the past three games WR Over the past two games with all their WRs active, Denzel Mims leads the team with a 29% target share, Breshad Perriman 14%, Jamison Crowder 11% (Crowder did see a 30% target share with Darnold in Weeks 1 and 4) ... Week 11 usage: Mims led the team with 3-71-0 on eight targets, Perriman 2-54-1 on four targets, Crowder 1-16-0 on three targets ... MIA is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 100 yards or a touchdown to a wide receiver in four straight games Week 11 usage: Mike Gesicki 4-43-0 receiving on five targets ... Ran 37 routes on 49 dropbacks ... NYJ allowing the fifth most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up 64 yards or a touchdown in four of their last five games TE Week 11 usage: Chris Herndon 2-32-1 receiving on three targets ... Herndon ran 21 routes, Ryan Griffin ran eight routes on 37 dropbacks ... MIA is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to TEs but have given up 56 yards or a touchdown to the position in three straight

7-3 SU 1-9 4-6 ATS 4-6 5-5 Over-Under 5-5 5.64, 16th OFF YPP 5.24, 25th 5.31, 12th DEF YPP 6.27, 31st 118, 21st QB Pressures 97, 30th 83, 2nd Pressures Allowed 148, 25th 64 with rain Weather 64 with rain COVID: DE Myles Garrett, DE Joe Jackson, T Chris Hubbard, FB Andy Janovich ... CB Denzel Ward OUT for Week 12, S Sheldrick Redwine, DB Ronnie Harrison, G Wyatt Teller, DT Larry Ogubjobi, C JC Tretter, T Jack Conklin, T Jedrick Wills, S Andrew Sendejo QUES Injuries CB Sidney Jones and G Andrew Norwell DOUBTFUL, WR Laviska Shenault, TE James O'Shaughnessy, QB Gardner Minshew, CB Chris Claybrooks, WR D.J. Chark, S. Jarrod Wilson, LB Dakota Allen, T Cam Robinson, WR Chris Conley, TE Tyler Eifert QUES Baker Mayfield has not thrown a touchdown pass in three straight games ... On the season he has 15 TDs (five came in one game) with seven INTs ... He's completing 60.8% of his passes at 7.0 yards per attempt ... JAC is allowing the third most Fantasy points to QBs (105.4 passer rating), have given up multiple touchdown passes in four straight QB Good ol' Mike Glennon will get the start for the Jaguars in Week 12 ... In his career Glennon has 36 TDs to 20 INTs, completing 60.9% of his passes at 6.4 yards per attempt ... CLE is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to QBs (94.5 passer rating), have helds QBs under 240 passing yards in three straight (though two of those were weather games) Since Nick Chubb returned in Week 10, Kareem Hunt is playing 56% of the snaps, Chubb 44% ... Week 11 usage: Chubb 20-114-0 rushing with zero targets, Hunt 14 touches, 13-11-1 rushing with one target ... Since Week 10, Hunt leads CLE with 10 RZ opportunities, Chubb has just two ... JAC is allowing 4.1 YPC and 6.3 receptions per game to RBs, they've surprisingly been strong against the run but PIT RBs did combine for 23-107-1 rushing in Week 11 RB Since their Week 8 bye, James Robinson is playing 75% of the snaps, Chris Thompson 14% for one game, then Dare Ogunbowale 14% for the other two ... Week 11 usage: Robinson 19 touches, 17-73-0 rushing, 2-21-0 receiving on two targets (19+ touches in four straight) ... Robinson leads JAC with 26 RZ opportunities ... The last time Glennon was a starter was Weeks 1-4 back in 2017, he targeted RBs on 31% of his throws during that span ... CLE is allowing just 3.9 YPC and 4.7 receptions per game to RBs, have not given up a touchdown to a running back since Week 7 Since Week 7 when Odell Beckham went down, Jarvis Landry leads CLE with a 27% target share, Rashard Higgins 19%, Austin Hooper 19% ... Week 11 usage: KhaDarel Hodge led the team in receiving with 3-73-0 on five targets, Higgins 3-65-0 on four targets, Landry 2-23-0 on two targets ... Since Week 7, Landry leads CLE with four RZ targets ... JAC is allowing the sixth most Fantasy points to WRs, have allowed a 100-yard WR in six straight games WR On the season D.J. Chark leads JAC with a 21% target share, Keelan Cole 15%, Laviska Shenault 13%, Chris Conley 13% ... Week 11 usage: Chark led the team with 4-41-0 receiving on eight targets, Cole 2-26-0 on five targets ... Chark and Tyler Eifert are tied for the team lead with eight RZ targets ... CLE is allowing the 13th most Fantasy points to WRs but will be without Denzel Ward this week, they've been helped out by the weather recently but back in Week 7 gave up 308 yards and two TDs to CIN WRs Week 11 usage: Austin Hooper 3-33-0 receiving on five targets ... Hooper ran 17 routes, Harrison Bryant ran nine, David Njoku ran eight on 28 dropbacks ... JAC is allowing the second most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up eight TDs in 10 games TE Week 11 usage: Tyler Eifert 2-32-0 receiving on five targets ... Eifert ran 19 routes, Eric Saubert ran 14 routes on 41 dropbacks ... CLE is allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up three TDs to the position over the last two games

6-4 SU 10-0 4-6 ATS 8-2 4-6 Over-Under 5-4-1 5.46, 21st OFF YPP 5.28, 24th 5.22, 10th DEF YPP 4.94, 2nd 133, 11th QB Pressures 175, 1st 121, 16th Pressures Allowed 78, 1st 54, mostly cloudy Weather 54, mostly cloudy COVID: J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram, DT Brandon Williams, DE Calais Campbell ... TE Mark Andrews, LB Matt Judon, CB Jimmy Smith, DE Derek Wolfe QUES Injuries RB Jaylen Samuels, LB Jay Elliott, RB Trey Edmunds, CB Joe Haden QUES Lamar Jackson is currently QB11 in FPPG ... On the season he has 18 total TDs (three rushing) with six INTs, completing 63.4% of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt ... His rushing is down to 57.5 yards per game from 80.4 in 2019 ... PIT is allowing the second fewest Fantasy points to QBs (72.0 passer rating), held Jackson under 20 Fantasy points back in Week 8 QB Ben Roethlisberger is currently QB10 in FPPG ... Roethlisberger has 42+ pass attempts in four of his last five games ... On the season he has 24 TDs to just five INTs, completing 67.1% of his passes at 6.7 yards per attempt ... BAL is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (104.4 passer rating), have given up multiple TDs in three of the last five games There's a slim chance Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins will be activated by Sunday ... If not, the team could be with just Gus Edwards (32% snaps on the season) and Justice Hill (4% snaps) ... Week 11 usage: Dobbins 17 touches, 15-70-1 rushing, 2-15-0 receiving on two targets, Edwards 3-6-0 rushing, zero targets ... Dobbins had three RZ opportunities in Week 11, Edwards had one ... PIT is allowing 4.1 YPC and 3.2 receptions per game to RBs but that goes up to 4.8 YPC since LB Devin Bush went down in Week 6, BAL RBs ran for 200 yards back in Week 8 against them RB Snaps this season: James Conner 65%, Benny Snell 15%, Anthony McFarland 9% ... Week 11 usage: Conner 16 touches, 13-89-0 rushing (has had 13 carries or fewer over the last three games), 3-10-0 receiving on three targets, Snell 7-15-1 rushing ... Conner leads PIT with 31 RZ opportunities but Snell stole a goal-line touchdown in Week 11 ... BAL is allowing 4.4 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 120+ rushing yards to Damien Harris and Derrick Henry in each of Week 10 and Week 11, respectively Mark Andrews leads BAL with a 22% target share, Marquise Brown 21%, Willie Snead 15%, Dez Bryant 10% in his debut ... Week 11 usage: Bryant made his debut with 4-28-0 receiving on five targets, Snead 3-23-0 on seven targets, Brown zero receptions on three targets ... Snead leads BAL WRs with eight RZ targets ... PIT is allowing the 11th most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up 13 TDs to WRs (sixth most in the NFL) WR Target share since Week 7 with everybody healthy: Diontae Johnson 25%, JuJu Smith-Schuster 22%, Chase Claypool 19% ... Claypool has played under 65% of the snaps in back-to-back games ... Week 11 usage: Johnson led the team with 12-111-0 receiving on 16 targets (has double-digit targets in three straight), Claypool 4-59-1 on eight targets, Smith-Schuster 4-19-0 on five targets ... Smith-Schuster leads PIT with 11 RZ targets ... BAL is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to WRs but did just give up 203 yards and a touchdown to TEN WRs Mark Andrews is currently the TE4 in FPPG ... Week 11 usage: Andrews led the team in receiving with 5-96-1 on seven targets ... Played a season-high 86% of the snaps, ran 32 routes on 36 dropbacks (18 in the slot) ... PIT is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have not given up a touchdown since Week 2 TE Week 11 usage: Eric Ebron 4-36-1 receiving on seven targets ... Ran 43 routes on 48 dropbacks ... BAL is allowing the 12th most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up a touchdown to the position in three of the last five games, including Ebron back in Week 8

8-2 SU 4-6 5-5 ATS 6-4 7-3 Over-Under 5-5 5.70, 12th OFF YPP 5.31, 23rd 4.97, 4th DEF YPP 5.18, 9th 159, 3rd QB Pressures 130, 14th 101, 7th Pressures Allowed 159, 29th 39, mostly cloudy Weather 39, mostly cloudy RB Alvin Kamara, WR Michael Thomas, CB Marshon Lattimore, TE Josh Hill, WR Deonte Harris, OG Andrus Peat, DE Anthony Lanier QUES Injuries COVID: DE Shelby Harris ... WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Bryce Callahan, DT Sylvester Williams, LB Joe Jones, T Jake Rodgers, G Graham Glasgow, S Trey Marshall QUES In his first start, Taysom Hill completed 18-23 passes for 233 yards with 10-51-2 rushing ... He averaged 10.1 yards per attempt in Week 11 but was helped out by Emmanuel Sanders on an awful deep throw ... DEN is allowing the 16th most Fantasy points to QBs (90.7 passer rating), have given up just one passing touchdown over the last two games but gave up six TDs in the two games before that QB Drew Lock has been quite bad this year ... On the season he has nine total TDs (two rushing) with 11 INTs, completing just 55.6% of his passes at 6.6 yards per attempt ... NO is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (90.2 passer rating), have given up just one passing touchdown with seven INTs over their last three games Alvin Kamara is currently the RB3 in FPPG ... Snaps this season: Kamara 66% (was down to 48% in Week 11 as he entered the game a little banged up), Latavius Murray 35% ... Week 11 usage: Kamara 13-45-1 rushing, zero receptions on one target (first game ever without a reception), Murray 14 touches, 12-49-0 rushing, 2-36-0 receiving on two targets ... Kamara leads NO with 41 RZ opportunities, Murray has 19 ... DEN is allowing 4.2 YPC and 5.4 receptions per game to RBs, have been inconsistent but gave up some big games to Jacobs, LAC RBs, Conner RB Snaps since Week 6 when Phillip Lindsay returned: Melvin Gordon 57%, Lindsay 38% ... Week 11 usage: Gordon 15-84-2 rushing with zero targets, Lindsay 16-82-0 rushing with zero targets ... Since Week 6, Gordon leads DEN with nine RZ opportunities (had six in Week 11 alone), Lindsay has just three ... NO is allowing just 3.5 YPC and 4.9 receptions per game to RBs, have not given up a touchdown to a running back over their last six games Target share with Hill at quarterback in Week 11: Michael Thomas 52%, Emmanuel Sanders 22%, Latavius Murray 9% ... Week 11 usage: Thomas led the team with 9-104-0 on 12 targets, Sanders 4-66-0 on five targets ... Thomas was targeted four times in the red zone last week ... DEN is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have given up six TDs to the position over the last four games WR On the season Jerry Jeudy leads DEN with a 22% target share, Tim Patrick 18%, Noah Fant 17%, K.J. Hamler 15% ... Week 11 usage: Patrick led the team with 5-119-0 receiving on eight targets, Jeudy 3-37-0 on eight targets, Hamler 4-35-0 on six targets ... Jeudy leads DEN WRs with seven RZ targets, Patrick has six ... NO is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to WRs, have given up just one touchdown to WRs over their last three games Week 11 usage: Jared Cook 1-6-0 receiving on one target, Adam Trautman 1-19-0 on one target ... Cook ran 13 routes, Trautman ran 10 routes on 34 dropbacks ... DEN is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have not given up a touchdown since Week 1 TE Week 11 usage: Noah Fant 4-55-0 receiving on five targets ... Ran 28 routes on 33 dropbacks ... NO is allowing the 14th most Fantasy points to TEs, have held TEs to 15 yards or less in four of their last five games

4-6 SU 7-3 4-6 ATS 6-4 5-5 Over-Under 3-7 5.70, 14th OFF YPP 5.80, 9th 5.24, 11th DEF YPP 4.67, 1st 106, 25th QB Pressures 145, 5th 123, 17th Pressures Allowed 106, 8th DOME Weather DOME WR Deebo Samuel, RB Tevin Coleman, DE Ronald Blair, RB Jerick McKinnon QUES ... RBs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson are both eligible to return this week Injuries TE Tyler Higbee, C Brian Allen, LB Micah Kiser QUES On the season Nick Mullens has six TDs with six INTs, completing 67.3% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt ... LAR is allowing the fewest Fantasy points to QBs (78.6 passer rating), have given up just three passing TDs with six INTs over their last four games QB Jared Goff has thrown for multiple TDs or 300 yards in six straight games ... On the season he has 18 total TDs (two rushing) with eight INTs, completing 67.7% of his passes at 7.6 yards per attempt ... SF is allowing the 15th most Fantasy points to QBs (92.8 passer rating), have given up nine passing TDs over their last three games Raheem Mostert could be back this week, in Weeks 5-6 when he was healthy, Mostert played 48% of the snaps, Jerick McKinnon 28%, Jeff Wilson 23% ... In Weeks 9-10, McKinnon played 67% of the snaps, JaMycal Hasty 23% ... Week 10 usage: McKinnon 19 touches, 18-33-0 rushing with three targets ... McKinnon leads SF with 22 RZ opportunities ... LAR allowing just 3.8 YPC and 5.3 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 48 rushing yards in each of their last four games RB Snaps over the last two games with Cam Akers more involved: Malcolm Brown 39%, Darrell Henderson 39%, Cam Akers 21% ... Week 11 usage: Henderson 10 touches, 8-5-0 rushing, Akers six touches with a receiving touchdown on his only target, Brown four touches with one target ... Akers leads LAR with six RZ opportunities over the last two games, Brown has two, and Henderson has two ... SF is allowing 3.5 YPC and 5.0 receptions per game to RBs, have done a good job limiting yards but have given up five total TDs to RBs over their last three games Looks like Deebo Samuel could be back this week ... On the season Brandon Aiyuk leads SF with a 21% target share, Samuel 17%, Kendrick Bourne 15% ... Week 10 usage: Aiyuk led the team with 7-75-1 on 14 targets, Richie James 3-26-0 on five targets, Bourne 4-26-0 on five targets ... Aiyuk leads the team with 11 RZ targets ... LAR allowing the fewest Fantasy points to WRs, did just give up two TDs to TB WRs but shut down Metcalf the week before WR Cooper Kupp leads LAR with a 26% target share, Robert Woods 21%, Josh Reynolds 15% ... Week 11 usage: Kupp led the team with 11-145-0 receiving on 13 targets, Woods 12-130-1 on 15 targets, Reynolds just 3-32-0 on six targets ... Kupp leads LAR with 10 RZ targets, Woods has nine ... SF is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, gave up only 56 yards to NO WRs in Week 10 but allowed six TDs to WRs in Weeks 8 and 9 Week 10 usage: Jordan Reed 5-62-0 receiving on six targets ... Reed ran 25 routes, Ross Dwelley ran 18 routes on 45 dropbacks ... LAR allowing the 15th fewest Fantasy points to TEs but have allowed just one touchdown to the position over the last seven games TE Week 11 usage: Gerald Everett 4-27-0 receiving on five targets, Tyler Higbee 4-19-0 on four targets ... Higbee ran 26 routes, Everett ran 22 routes on 51 dropbacks ... SF is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have held TEs to 23 yards or less over their last four games

9-1 SU 7-4 6-4 ATS 5-6 5-5 Over-Under 7-4 6.34, 2nd OFF YPP 5.52, 20th 5.50, 14th DEF YPP 4.96 3rd 140, 9th QB Pressures 170, 2nd 135, 19th Pressures Allowed 119, 15th 79, overcast Weather 79, overcast WR Byron Pringle placed on IR Injuries CB Ryan Smith, C A.Q. Shipley, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, T Donovan Smith, CB Jamel Dean, G Alip Marpet QUES Patrick Mahomes is currently the QB3 in FPPG ... He has 42+ pass attempts in three straight games with 11 TDs over that span ... On the season he has 29 total TDs (two rushing) with just two INTs, completing 67.9% of his passes at 8.1 yards per attempt ... TB is allowing the 14th fewest Fantasy points to QBs (90.9 passer rating), has given up multiple touchdown passes in five straight games QB Tom Brady is currently the QB8 in FPPG ... On the season Brady has 28 total TDs (three rushing) with nine INTs ... He's completing 64.7% of his passes at 6.8 yards per attempt ... KC is allowing the ninth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (84.6 passer rating) but have given up five passing TDs over the last two games Snaps since Week 7 when Le'Veon Bell was activated: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 49%, Bell 28%, Darrel Williams 13% ... Week 11 usage: Edwards-Helaire 15 touches, 14-69-2 rushing with two targets, Bell eight touches, 7-25-1 rushing with one target ... Edwards-Helaire leads KC with 11 RZ opportunities since Week 7, Bell has five ... TB is allowing 3.0 YPC but 6.4 receptions per game to RBs, have not allowed a running back over 44 rushing yards since Week 2 RB Snaps since Leonard Fournette returned in Week 7: Fournette 55%, Ronald Jones 40% ... Week 11 usage: Jones 10-24-0 rushing with one target, Fournette eight touches, 7-17-1 rushing, 1-9-0 receiving on four targets ... Since Week 7, Fournette has 26 targets and 11 RZ opportunities, Jones has 13 targets and 11 RZ opportunities ... KC is allowing 4.5 YPC and 5.5 receptions per game to RBs, have done a better job limiting yards over the last three games but did allow a massive 10-82-1 receiving line to McCaffrey in Week 9 Travis Kelce leads KC with a 24% target share, Tyreek Hill 23%, Sammy Watkins 15% in the games he's played, Demarcus Robinson 10% ... Week 11 usage: Hill 11-102-1 receiving on 14 targets, Robinson 6-44-0 on eight targets ... Since Week 7, Hill is averaging 12 targets per game ... Hill is tied for the team lead with 14 RZ targets ... TB is allowing the 13th fewest Fantasy points to WRs, just gave up a season-high 314 yards and two TDs to LAR WRs WR Since Antonio Brown joined the team in Week 9, Brown and Mike Evans are tied with a 21% target share, Chris Godwin 18% ... Week 11 usage: Brown led TB with 8-57-0 receiving on 13 targets, Godwin 7-53-1 on 10 targets, Evans 5-49-1 on nine targets ... Since Week 7, Evans leads TB with 11 RZ targets, Godwin has two, Brown has one ... KC is allowing the fifth fewest Fantasy points, sixth fewest receptions, and second fewest yards to WRs, have been strong all season against them Travis Kelce is currently the TE1 in FPPG and leads KC with a 24% target share and 14 RZ targets ... Week 11 usage: Kelce led the team in receiving with 8-127-1 on 10 targets ... Kelce ran 49 routes on 53 dropbacks ... TB is allowing 13th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, has given up three TDs to the position over the last three games TE Week 11 usage: Rob Gronkowski 2-25-0 receiving on six target ... Gronkowski ran 32 routes, Cameron Brate ran 21 routes on 51 dropbacks ... KC is allowing the 11th fewest Fantasy points to TEs, have basically only struggled against Waller all season

5-5 SU 7-3 5-5 ATS 6-4 3-7 Over-Under 6-4 4.67, 31st OFF YPP 6.25, 3rd 5.17, 8th DEF YPP 5.77, 19th 126, 15th QB Pressures 90, 32nd 144, 22nd Pressures Allowed 86, 3rd 35 with 17 MPH winds Weather 35 with 17 MPH winds COVID: S Eddie Jackson ... WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson, LB Danny Trevathan, DE Akiem Hicks, DT John Jenkins, QB Nick Foles, DB Sherrick McManis QUES Injuries WRs Davante Adams, Equanimeous St. Brown, Allen Lazard, CBs Josh Jackson, Jaire Alexander, TEs Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis QUES Nick Foles is dealing with a hip injury and it seems likely that we could see Mitchell Trubisky back in Week 12 ... On the season Trubisky has six TDs with three INTs, completing just 59.3% of his passes at 6.5 yards per attempt ... GB is allowing the sixth fewest Fantasy points to QBs but did just give up three TDs to Philip Rivers QB Aaron Rodgers is currently QB4 in FPPG ... On the season Rodgers has 30 total TDs (one rushing) with just four INTs, completing 68.2% of his passes at 8.2 yards per attempt ... CHI is allowing the fourth fewest Fantasy points to QBs (85.7 passer rating) but have given up multiple touchdown passes in four straight Since Week 4 without Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery is playing 80% of the snaps ... On the season Montgomery is averaging just 3.6 YPC, 52.4 rushing yards, and 3.3 receptions per game ... Montgomery leads CHI with 25 RZ opportunities ... GB is allowing 4.4 YPC and 6.2 receptions per game to RBs, have given up 15 total TDs to the position and just let Jonathan Taylor go off for 114 total yards RB Snaps over the last two games with everybody healthy: Aaron Jones 57%, Jamaal Williams 49% ... Week 11 usage: Jones 14 touches, 10-41-1 rushing, 4-30-0 receiving on four targets, Williams six touches, including a receiving touchdown ... Over the last two games Jones has two RZ opportunities while Williams has one ... CHI is allowing 4.0 YPC and 4.6 receptions per game to RBs, have held Kamara, Henry, and Cook scoreless over the last three games With Trubisky as the quarterback in Weeks 1 and 2, Allen Robinson led CHI with a 29% target share, Anthony Miller 14%, Jimmy Graham 13% ... Week 10 usage: Robinson led the team in receiving with 6-45-0 on nine targets, Miller 2-28-0 on seven targets ... Robinson and Miller are tied with seven RZ targets this season ... GB is allowing the eighth fewest Fantasy points to WRs, have given up a touchdown to the position in three straight games WR Davante Adams leads GB with a 33% target share, Allen Lazard 16%, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 15% ... Week 11 usage: Adams led the team with 7-106-1 receiving on eight targets, Valdes-Scantling 3-55-0 on six targets, Lazard 2-18-0 on four targets ... Adams leads GB with 15 RZ targets ... CHI is allowing the third fewest Fantasy points to WRs but did get torched by Thielen, Jefferson, and A.J. Brown over the last two games Week 10 usage: Cole Kmet 1-7-0 receiving on three targets, Jimmy Graham zero receptions on two targets ... Kmet ran 18 routes, Graham ran 15 routes on 35 dropbacks ... GB is allowing the seventh fewest Fantasy points to TEs but did just give up two TDs to IND TEs in Week 11 TE Week 11 usage: Robert Tonyan 5-44-1 receiving on five targets ... Ran 34 routes on 42 dropbacks ... CHI is allowing the 10th most Fantasy points to TEs, have given up 63 yards or a touchdown to a tight end in four straight games

