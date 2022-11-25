NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +1, O/U 36
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson4.0Sam Darnold3.9
Latavius Murray6.2D'Onta Foreman7.9
Courtland Sutton6.2D.J. Moore5.4
Kendall Hinton3.9Terrace Marshall Jr.3.4
Greg Dulcich5.5Panthers DST 6.1
Broncos DST 5.9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Nov 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE +3.5, O/U 42.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Tom Brady7.1Jacoby Brissett6.5
Rachaad White7.1Nick Chubb8.7
Leonard Fournette6.1Kareem Hunt5.5
Chris Godwin8.9Amari Cooper9.0
Mike Evans8.3Donovan Peoples-Jones6.4
Julio Jones3.9David Njoku7.1
Cade Otton4.7Browns DST 4.1
Buccaneers DST 6.7

Baltimore Ravens
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Nov 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC +4, O/U 43.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson7.2Trevor Lawrence5.8
Kenyan Drake6.6Travis Etienne8.4
Demarcus Robinson5.9Christian Kirk7.4
Mark Andrews8.5Zay Jones5.4
Ravens DST 9.1Marvin Jones4.3


Evan Engram7.0


Jaguars DST 5.3
Houston Texans
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -14, O/U 47
TexansRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Kyle Allen2.8Tua Tagovailoa9.1
Dameon Pierce7.5Jeff Wilson8.5
Brandin Cooks4.8Raheem Mostert6.4
Nico Collins4.4Tyreek Hill9.9
Texans DST 1.0Jaylen Waddle9.1


Mike Gesicki5.5


Dolphins DST 8.1
Chicago Bears
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ -6, O/U 38.5
BearsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields5.9Mike White4.3
David Montgomery7.8Michael Carter6.5
Darnell Mooney4.8James Robinson5.3
Cole Kmet6.7Garrett Wilson6.3
Bears DST 3.9Corey Davis5.3


Tyler Conklin4.3


Jets DST 7.1
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +2.5, O/U 43.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.9Ryan Tannehill6.8
Samaje Perine6.6Derrick Henry9.6
Tee Higgins7.8Treylon Burks5.8
Ja'Marr Chase7.7Robert Woods3.1
Tyler Boyd5.0Austin Hooper5.3
Hayden Hurst5.7Titans DST 3.3
Bengals DST 4.9

Atlanta Falcons
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 27 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -4, O/U 40.5
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota5.1Taylor Heinicke4.1
Cordarrelle Patterson6.9Antonio Gibson6.8
Tyler Allgeier5.1Brian Robinson Jr.5.7
Drake London5.9Terry McLaurin8.5
Falcons DST 3.5Curtis Samuel5.6


Logan Thomas5.1


Commanders DST 8.3
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Nov 27 at 4:05 pm ET •
ARI +3, O/U 48
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.6Kyler Murray7.4
Austin Ekeler9.5James Conner7.5
Keenan Allen7.3DeAndre Hopkins9.3
Josh Palmer6.8Greg Dortch5.1
Chargers DST 4.7Cardinals DST 5.5
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Nov 27 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -3.5, O/U 47.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr6.9Geno Smith7.9
Josh Jacobs9.3Kenneth Walker III9.7
Davante Adams9.9Tyler Lockett8.9
Mack Hollins4.1DK Metcalf8.3
Foster Moreau4.9Noah Fant4.1
Raiders DST 3.7Seahawks DST 5.7
Los Angeles Rams
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Nov 27 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -15.5, O/U 42
RamsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Perkins2.7Patrick Mahomes9.5
Cam Akers4.9Isiah Pacheco6.3
Allen Robinson4.2Jerick McKinnon5.0
Tyler Higbee6.1Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.7
Rams DST 4.3Justin Watson4.6


Skyy Moore3.8


Travis Kelce9.7


Chiefs DST 8.2
New Orleans Saints
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Nov 27 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -9.5, O/U 43
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Andy Dalton4.5Jimmy Garoppolo7.0
Alvin Kamara7.6Christian McCaffrey9.4
Chris Olave7.0Elijah Mitchell5.5
Jarvis Landry3.0Brandon Aiyuk7.4
Juwan Johnson6.5Deebo Samuel7.2
Taysom Hill4.5George Kittle8.1
Saints DST 2.649ers DST 8.4
Green Bay Packers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Nov 27 at 8:20 pm ET •
PHI -6.5, O/U 46.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers6.6Jalen Hurts8.3
Aaron Jones8.8Miles Sanders7.7
Allen Lazard6.7A.J. Brown8.4
Christian Watson6.6DeVonta Smith7.1
Randall Cobb3.6Eagles DST 7.6
Packers DST 4.5

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Indianapolis Colts
Mon, Nov 28 at 8:15 pm ET •
IND -2.5, O/U 39
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett5.6Matt Ryan4.9
Najee Harris7.1Jonathan Taylor9.0
George Pickens6.5Michael Pittman6.4
Diontae Johnson5.5Parris Campbell4.9
Pat Freiermuth7.3Colts DST 6.9
Steelers DST 6.5