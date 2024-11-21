The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX10) Browns RTG (MAX10) Russell Wilson 5.9 Jameis Winston 6.7 Najee Harris 7.4 Nick Chubb 5.9 Jaylen Warren 6.2 Jerome Ford 4.8 Cordarrelle Patterson 2.5 Jerry Jeudy 6.6 George Pickens 9.2 Cedric Tillman 5.8 Pat Freiermuth 4.8 Elijah Moore 5.2 Steelers DST 8.6 David Njoku 7.3



Browns DST 6.8

Chiefs RTG (MAX10) Panthers RTG (MAX10) Patrick Mahomes 8.1 Bryce Young 5.2 Kareem Hunt 8.0 Chuba Hubbard 6.7 Xavier Worthy 6.7 Jonathon Brooks 3.7 DeAndre Hopkins 5.3 Xavier Legette 5.0 JuJu Smith-Schuster 2.6 Adam Thielen 4.2 Travis Kelce 7.5 Ja'Tavion Sanders 4.6 Chiefs DST 8.4 Panthers DST 2.7

Vikings RTG (MAX10) Bears RTG (MAX10) Sam Darnold 7.3 Caleb Williams 5.1 Aaron Jones 6.9 D'Andre Swift 7.1 Cam Akers 4.3 Roschon Johnson 4.7 Justin Jefferson 9.6 DJ Moore 6.3 Jordan Addison 5.7 Rome Odunze 5.9 Jalen Nailor 2.8 Keenan Allen 4.5 T.J. Hockenson 6.7 Cole Kmet 4.7 Vikings DST 8.5 Bears DST 4.3

Titans RTG (MAX10) Texans RTG (MAX10) Will Levis 6.2 C.J. Stroud 6.3 Tony Pollard 6.4 Joe Mixon 9.5 Calvin Ridley 7.3 Nico Collins 8.7 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 4.6 Tank Dell 5.5 Titans DST 5.0 John Metchie III 2.9



Dalton Schultz 3.8



Texans DST 9.0

Lions RTG (MAX10) Colts RTG (MAX10) Jared Goff 8.8 Anthony Richardson 6.6 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.0 Jonathan Taylor 7.7 David Montgomery 8.4 Josh Downs 7.4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.4 Alec Pierce 4.9 Jameson Williams 6.5 Michael Pittman 4.4 Sam LaPorta 5.7 Adonai Mitchell 3.7 Lions DST 7.1 Colts DST 2.2

Patriots RTG (MAX10) Dolphins RTG (MAX10) Drake Maye 6.1 Tua Tagovailoa 7.1 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.3 De'Von Achane 9.3 Kendrick Bourne 4.7 Raheem Mostert 4.9 Demario Douglas 4.0 Jaylen Wright 2.9 Kayshon Boutte 3.1 Tyreek Hill 8.3 Hunter Henry 6.0 Jaylen Waddle 5.1 Patriots DST 4.7 Jonnu Smith 6.8



Dolphins DST 6.6

Buccaneers RTG (MAX10) Giants RTG (MAX10) Baker Mayfield 7.8 Tommy DeVito 5.0 Rachaad White 6.6 Tyrone Tracy Jr. 7.5 Bucky Irving 6.8 Devin Singletary 2.7 Mike Evans 9.1 Malik Nabers 7.7 Cade Otton 7.2 Wan'Dale Robinson 3.5 Buccaneers DST 7.5 Theo Johnson 5.0



Giants DST 3.4

Cowboys RTG (MAX10) Commanders RTG (MAX10) Cooper Rush 4.2 Jayden Daniels 7.5 Rico Dowdle 5.4 Brian Robinson Jr. 8.2 CeeDee Lamb 7.6 Austin Ekeler 6.5 Jalen Tolbert 3.8 Terry McLaurin 8.4 Luke Schoonmaker 5.6 Noah Brown 3.4 Cowboys DST 3.3 Zach Ertz 6.1



Commanders DST 8.3

Broncos RTG (MAX10) Raiders RTG (MAX10) Bo Nix 8.3 Gardner Minshew 2.5 Javonte Williams 7.0 Ameer Abdullah 6.3 Jaleel McLaughlin 3.3 Jakobi Meyers 6.2 Courtland Sutton 8.8 Tre Tucker 2.5 Devaughn Vele 3.9 Brock Bowers 7.4 Marvin Mims 3.3 Raiders DST 2.6 Lil'Jordan Humphrey 2.4



Troy Franklin 3.2



Broncos DST 9.1





49ers RTG (MAX10) Packers RTG (MAX10) Brock Purdy 7.2 Jordan Love 7.0 Christian McCaffrey 9.1 Josh Jacobs 7.9 Jauan Jennings 7.5 Jayden Reed 6.8 Deebo Samuel 6.4 Christian Watson 5.6 Ricky Pearsall 3.6 Romeo Doubs 5.4 George Kittle 7.6 Tucker Kraft 5.8 49ers DST 6.4 Packers DST 5.6

Cardinals RTG (MAX10) Seahawks RTG (MAX10) Kyler Murray 8.4 Geno Smith 6.5 James Conner 8.8 Kenneth Walker III 7.6 Trey Benson 4.0 Zach Charbonnet 3.4 Marvin Harrison Jr. 7.9 DK Metcalf 8.0 Michael Wilson 3.0 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 7.1 Trey McBride 7.1 Tyler Lockett 4.3 Cardinals DST 7.0 Seahawks DST 4.0

Eagles RTG (MAX10) Rams RTG (MAX10) Jalen Hurts 9.3 Matthew Stafford 6.9 Saquon Barkley 9.6 Kyren Williams 7.8 A.J. Brown 9.3 Cooper Kupp 8.9 DeVonta Smith 7.0 Puka Nacua 9.0 Dallas Goedert 5.9 Demarcus Robinson 4.1 Eagles DST 7.2 Rams DST 4.6

