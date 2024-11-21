chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs.

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cleveland Browns
Thu, Nov 21 at 8:15 pm ET •
CLE +3.5, O/U 36.5
Steelers RTG (MAX10)BrownsRTG (MAX10)
Russell Wilson5.9Jameis Winston6.7
Najee Harris7.4Nick Chubb5.9
Jaylen Warren6.2Jerome Ford4.8
Cordarrelle Patterson2.5Jerry Jeudy6.6
George Pickens9.2Cedric Tillman5.8
Pat Freiermuth4.8Elijah Moore5.2
Steelers DST 8.6David Njoku7.3


Browns DST 6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +11, O/U 43
Chiefs RTG (MAX10)PanthersRTG (MAX10)
Patrick Mahomes8.1Bryce Young5.2
Kareem Hunt8.0Chuba Hubbard6.7
Xavier Worthy6.7Jonathon Brooks3.7
DeAndre Hopkins5.3Xavier Legette5.0
JuJu Smith-Schuster2.6Adam Thielen4.2
Travis Kelce7.5Ja'Tavion Sanders4.6
Chiefs DST 8.4Panthers DST 2.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +3.5, O/U 39.5
Vikings RTG (MAX10)BearsRTG (MAX10)
Sam Darnold7.3Caleb Williams5.1
Aaron Jones6.9D'Andre Swift7.1
Cam Akers4.3Roschon Johnson4.7
Justin Jefferson9.6DJ Moore6.3
Jordan Addison5.7Rome Odunze5.9
Jalen Nailor2.8Keenan Allen4.5
T.J. Hockenson6.7Cole Kmet4.7
Vikings DST 8.5Bears DST 4.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -7.5, O/U 40.5
Titans RTG (MAX10)TexansRTG (MAX10)
Will Levis6.2C.J. Stroud6.3
Tony Pollard6.4Joe Mixon9.5
Calvin Ridley7.3Nico Collins8.7
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.6Tank Dell5.5
Titans DST 5.0John Metchie III2.9


Dalton Schultz3.8


Texans DST 9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +7.5, O/U 50.5
Lions RTG (MAX10)ColtsRTG (MAX10)
Jared Goff8.8Anthony Richardson6.6
Jahmyr Gibbs9.0Jonathan Taylor7.7
David Montgomery8.4Josh Downs7.4
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.4Alec Pierce4.9
Jameson Williams6.5Michael Pittman4.4
Sam LaPorta5.7Adonai Mitchell3.7
Lions DST 7.1Colts DST 2.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -7, O/U 46
Patriots RTG (MAX10)DolphinsRTG (MAX10)
Drake Maye6.1Tua Tagovailoa7.1
Rhamondre Stevenson7.3De'Von Achane9.3
Kendrick Bourne4.7Raheem Mostert4.9
Demario Douglas4.0Jaylen Wright2.9
Kayshon Boutte3.1Tyreek Hill8.3
Hunter Henry6.0Jaylen Waddle5.1
Patriots DST 4.7Jonnu Smith6.8


Dolphins DST 6.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +6, O/U 41.5
Buccaneers RTG (MAX10)GiantsRTG (MAX10)
Baker Mayfield7.8Tommy DeVito5.0
Rachaad White6.6Tyrone Tracy Jr.7.5
Bucky Irving6.8Devin Singletary2.7
Mike Evans9.1Malik Nabers7.7
Cade Otton7.2Wan'Dale Robinson3.5
Buccaneers DST 7.5Theo Johnson5.0


Giants DST 3.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -10.5, O/U 45
Cowboys RTG (MAX10)CommandersRTG (MAX10)
Cooper Rush4.2Jayden Daniels7.5
Rico Dowdle5.4Brian Robinson Jr.8.2
CeeDee Lamb7.6Austin Ekeler6.5
Jalen Tolbert3.8Terry McLaurin8.4
Luke Schoonmaker5.6Noah Brown3.4
Cowboys DST 3.3Zach Ertz6.1


Commanders DST 8.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Nov 24 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +6, O/U 41
Broncos RTG (MAX10)RaidersRTG (MAX10)
Bo Nix8.3Gardner Minshew2.5
Javonte Williams7.0Ameer Abdullah6.3
Jaleel McLaughlin3.3Jakobi Meyers6.2
Courtland Sutton8.8Tre Tucker2.5
Devaughn Vele3.9Brock Bowers7.4
Marvin Mims3.3Raiders DST 2.6
Lil'Jordan Humphrey2.4

Troy Franklin3.2

Broncos DST 9.1

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -2, O/U 47.5
49ers RTG (MAX10)PackersRTG (MAX10)
Brock Purdy7.2Jordan Love7.0
Christian McCaffrey9.1Josh Jacobs7.9
Jauan Jennings7.5Jayden Reed6.8
Deebo Samuel6.4Christian Watson5.6
Ricky Pearsall3.6Romeo Doubs5.4
George Kittle7.6Tucker Kraft5.8
49ers DST 6.4Packers DST 5.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Nov 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA +1, O/U 47.5
Cardinals RTG (MAX10)SeahawksRTG (MAX10)
Kyler Murray8.4Geno Smith6.5
James Conner8.8Kenneth Walker III7.6
Trey Benson4.0Zach Charbonnet3.4
Marvin Harrison Jr.7.9DK Metcalf8.0
Michael Wilson3.0Jaxon Smith-Njigba7.1
Trey McBride7.1Tyler Lockett4.3
Cardinals DST 7.0Seahawks DST 4.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 24 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAR +3, O/U 49
Eagles RTG (MAX10)RamsRTG (MAX10)
Jalen Hurts9.3Matthew Stafford6.9
Saquon Barkley9.6Kyren Williams7.8
A.J. Brown9.3Cooper Kupp8.9
DeVonta Smith7.0Puka Nacua9.0
Dallas Goedert5.9Demarcus Robinson4.1
Eagles DST 7.2Rams DST 4.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Mon, Nov 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAC +3, O/U 51
Ravens RTG (MAX10)ChargersRTG (MAX10)
Lamar Jackson9.0Justin Herbert7.9
Derrick Henry9.4J.K. Dobbins7.2
Justice Hill3.5Gus Edwards4.5
Zay Flowers8.5Ladd McConkey7.2
Rashod Bateman4.8Quentin Johnston6.9
Nelson Agholor2.7Will Dissly7.0
Mark Andrews6.4Chargers DST 6.0
Isaiah Likely4.0

Ravens DST 6.2