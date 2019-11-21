Fantasy Football Week 12: Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

Make sure you're setting the right lineup in Week 12 with Dave Richard's weekly preview. Dave previews every game, picking out starts, sits, sleepers, and busts for each team, and then provides start and sit ratings for each player with the Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet, which combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Use #AskFFT to get your question prioritized.

Indianapolis (6-4) at Houston (6-4)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Texans -3.5

Jacoby Brissett (7.8) Deshaun Watson (8.8) Jordan Wilkins (6.9) Carlos Hyde (6.7) Nyheim Hines (5.4) Duke Johnson (5.1) Jonathan Williams (6.4) DeAndre Hopkins (9.0) Zach Pascal (6.6) Kenny Stills (4.3) Eric Ebron (5.7) Darren Fells (4.6) Jack Doyle (4.5) Texans DST (5.2) Colts DST (5.3)





Denver (3-7) at Buffalo (7-3)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -4

Brandon Allen (5.0) Josh Allen (6.8) Phillip Lindsay (7.9) Devin Singletary (7.6) Royce Freeman (6.8) John Brown (6.5) Courtland Sutton (7.5) Cole Beasley (5.1) Tim Patrick (5.0) Dawson Knox (4.9) Noah Fant (6.4) Bills DST (8.1) Broncos DST (5.1)





N.Y. Giants (2-8) at Chicago (4-6)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Bears -6

Daniel Jones (5.4) Mitchell Trubisky (3.5) Saquon Barkley (9.6) David Montgomery (7.3) Golden Tate (7.1) Tarik Cohen (5.9) Darius Slayton (5.9) Allen Robinson (8.6) Giants DST (6.1) Taylor Gabriel (5.2)



Anthony Miller (3.5)



Bears DST (8.2)

Pittsburgh (5-5) at Cincinnati (0-10)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -6.5

Mason Rudolph (5.7) Ryan Finley (2.4) Jaylen Samuels (7.4) Joe Mixon (7.7) Benny Snell (4.7) Tyler Boyd (5.4) James Washington (6.3) Bengals DST (3.6) Vance McDonald (7.1)



Steelers DST (9.5)





Miami (2-8) at Cleveland (4-6)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Browns -10.5

Ryan Fitzpatrick (5.8) Baker Mayfield (7.6) Kalen Ballage (5.0) Nick Chubb (9.5) Patrick Laird (4.4) Kareem Hunt (7.1) DeVante Parker (8.1) Odell Beckham (9.1) Mike Gesicki (3.7) Jarvis Landry (7.7) Dolphins DST (2.8) Browns DST (7.1)

Tampa Bay (3-7) at Atlanta (3-7)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Falcons -4.5

Jameis Winston (6.9) Matt Ryan (8.6) Ronald Jones (6.3) Brian Hill (7.2) Peyton Barber (5.2) Julio Jones (9.2) Chris Godwin (8.0) Calvin Ridley (7.4) Mike Evans (8.5) Falcons DST (6.8) Cameron Brate (5.0)



Buccaneers DST (3.3)





Carolina (5-5) at New Orleans (8-2)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Saints -9.5

Kyle Allen (3.3) Drew Brees (8.4) Christian McCaffrey (9.9) Alvin Kamara (9.8) D.J. Moore (7.6) Latavius Murray (5.5) Curtis Samuel (5.8) Michael Thomas (9.6) Greg Olsen (6.7) Ted Ginn (3.6) Panthers DST (3.1) Jared Cook (6.6)



Saints DST (9.3)

Seattle (8-2) at Philadelphia (5-5)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5

Russell Wilson (9.0) Carson Wentz (5.9) Chris Carson (8.3) Miles Sanders (6.5) Tyler Lockett (8.9) Nelson Agholor (4.4) D.K. Metcalf (7.9) Zach Ertz (8.3) Josh Gordon (4.1) Dallas Goedert (6.8) Jacob Hollister (6.5) Eagles DST (4.7) Seahawks DST (6.0)





Detroit (3-6-1) at Washington (1-9)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Lions -3.5

Jeff Driskel (6.7) Dwayne Haskins (5.5) Bo Scarbrough (7.8) Derrius Guice (6.2) J.D. McKissic (4.3) Adrian Peterson (5.3) Kenny Golladay (8.8) Terry McLaurin (6.4) Marvin Jones (6.7) Kelvin Harmon (3.0) Danny Amendola (3.7) Redskins DST (4.5) T.J. Hockenson (3.9)



Lions DST (6.5)





Oakland (6-4) at N.Y. Jets (3-7)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -3

Derek Carr (7.7) Sam Darnold (7.5) Josh Jacobs (9.4) Le'Veon Bell (8.5) Tyrell Williams (7.8) Jamison Crowder (7.2) Hunter Renfrow (4.5) Demaryius Thomas (4.2) Darren Waller (7.5) Robby Anderson (4.6) Foster Moreau (4.7) Ryan Griffin (7.3) Raiders DST (5.9) Jets DST (4.3)

Jacksonville (4-6) at Tennessee (5-5)

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

Nick Foles (7.1) Ryan Tannehill (7.0) Leonard Fournette (9.1) Derrick Henry (9.7) D.J. Chark (8.7) A.J. Brown (5.5) Dede Westbrook (5.3) Adam Humphries (3.1) Jaguars DST (5.5) Corey Davis (3.4)



Delanie Walker (3.8)



Titans DST (5.8)

Dallas (6-4) at New England (9-1)



4:25 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Patriots -6.5

Dak Prescott (8.1) Tom Brady (6.5) Ezekiel Elliott (9.3) James White (6.6) Michael Gallup (8.2) Sony Michel (5.8) Amari Cooper (7.3) Julian Edelman (8.3) Randall Cobb (5.6) Mohamed Sanu (4.7) Jason Witten (4.8) Jakobi Meyers (3.9) Cowboys DST (6.9) N'Keal Harry (3.8)



Patriots DST (7.0)

Green Bay (8-2) at San Francisco (9-1)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: 49ers -3

Aaron Rodgers (7.4) Jimmy Garoppolo (7.2) Aaron Jones (9.2) Tevin Coleman (7.5) Jamaal Williams (5.6) Raheem Mostert (5.7) Davante Adams (8.4) Kyle Juszczyk (5.0) Allen Lazard (4.0) Deebo Samuel (6.8) Geronimo Allison (2.9) Kendrick Bourne (4.8) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3.3) Ross Dwelley (7.0) Jimmy Graham (5.5) 49ers DST (6.4) Packers DST (5.7)





Baltimore (8-2) at L.A. Rams (6-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Ravens -3

Lamar Jackson (9.3) Jared Goff (5.3) Mark Ingram (8.1) Todd Gurley (8.2) Gus Edwards (4.8) Robert Woods (6.9) Marquise Brown (5.7) Cooper Kupp (7.0) Mark Andrews (8.1) Josh Reynolds (4.9) Ravens DST (8.5) Gerald Everett (5.6)



Rams DST (6.3)

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 12 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.