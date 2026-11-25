Every lineup decision matters as the Fantasy football season approaches its midpoint, and Week 10 presents another challenging slate for managers trying to separate dependable starters from potential disappointments. With several teams on bye, injuries continuing to shake up depth charts and several big-name players facing difficult matchups, knowing who to trust could be the difference between securing a much-needed victory and watching valuable Fantasy points pile up on your bench.

That's where Dave Richard's Week 12 PPR cheat sheet comes in.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

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Packers

Rams

Jordan Love 7.4 Matthew Stafford 6.6 Kaleb Johnson 2.94 Kyren Williams 7.5 Christopher Brooks 2.42 Blake Corum 6.7 MarShawn Lloyd 2.36 Konata Mumpfield 4.88 Matthew Golden 8.55 Xavier Smith 2.34 Christian Watson 8.35 Tyler Higbee 5.4 Tucker Kraft 4.94 Colby Parkinson 2.78 Packers DST 7.6 Davis Allen 2.76



Rams DST 6.2

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Bears

Lions

Caleb Williams 7.5 Jared Goff 7.8 D'Andre Swift 7.26 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.9 Kyle Monangai 4.38 Sione Vaki 2.14 Luther Burden III 8.38 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.85 Rome Odunze 6.02 Jameson Williams 7.32 Zavion Thomas 3.35 Isaac TeSlaa 2.8 Colston Loveland 6.4 Sam LaPorta 5.5 Bears DST 5.8 Lions DST 4.9

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Eagles

Cowboys

Joe Milton III 5.3 Dak Prescott 9.1 Saquon Barkley 7.22 Javonte Williams 8.52 DeVonta Smith 7.1 CeeDee Lamb 9.4 Makai Lemon 4.92 George Pickens 8.45 Darius Cooper 4.32 Ryan Flournoy 5.8 Dallas Goedert 4.96 Brevyn Spann-Ford 2.32 Eagles DST 2.9 Cowboys DST 4.6

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Chiefs

Bills

Patrick Mahomes 8.6 Josh Allen 8.9 Emmett Johnson 9.3 James Cook 8.7 Rashee Rice 7.68 Ty Johnson 2.7 Josh Downs 5.85 Ray Davis 2.48 Xavier Worthy 4.34 DJ Moore 7.3 Cyrus Allen 2.4 Khalil Shakir 5.95 Travis Kelce 6.38 Dawson Knox 3.12 Chiefs DST 4.8 Bills DST 4.7

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Broncos

Steelers

Bo Nix 5.8 Mason Rudolph 4.5 Jonah Coleman 8.65 Jaylen Warren 7.14 Jaylen Waddle 6.12 Rico Dowdle 4.52 Courtland Sutton 4.9 DK Metcalf 5.76 Pat Bryant 4.02 Germie Bernard 5.38 Evan Engram 4.5 Roman Wilson 5.24 Broncos DST 7.5 Michael Pittman 4.42



Pat Freiermuth 3.5



Darnell Washington 3.28



Steelers DST 6.0

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Saints

Bengals

Tyler Shough 5.9 Joe Burrow 9.3 Travis Etienne 5.1 Chase Brown 7.24 Alvin Kamara 3.7 Samaje Perine 2.2 Chris Olave 8.5 Ja'Marr Chase 9.45 Devaughn Vele 5.9 Tee Higgins 8.48 Jordyn Tyson 5.48 Dohnte Meyers 2.9 Noah Fant 4.46 Mike Gesicki 3.68 Saints DST 2.7 Bengals DST 7.9

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Ravens

Texans

Jacoby Brissett 5.5 C.J. Stroud 8.5 Derrick Henry 7.16 David Montgomery 6.18 Justice Hill 5.65 Woody Marks 4.6 Zay Flowers 7.9 Nico Collins 8.6 Rashod Bateman 4.06 Xavier Hutchinson 5.36 Ja'Kobi Lane 2.52 Tank Dell 5.32 Mark Andrews 4.0 Kayshon Boutte 3.26 Ravens DST 3.7 Dalton Schultz 3.64



Texans DST 8.4

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Giants

Colts

J.J. McCarthy 5.5 Anthony Richardson 5.1 Cam Skattebo 7.4 Jonathan Taylor 6.3 Malik Nabers 8.42 Anthony Gould 3.66 Malachi Fields 3.3 Laquon Treadwell 2.5 Darnell Mooney 2.38 Tyler Warren 4.62 Isaiah Likely 7.02 Colts DST 2.5 Giants DST 8.8





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Titans

Jaguars

Cam Ward 6.7 Trevor Lawrence 8.8 Tony Pollard 7.0 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 7.2 Carnell Tate 7.08 LeQuint Allen 2.0 Chimere Dike 5.82 Parker Washington 8.62 Elic Ayomanor 4.28 Jakobi Meyers 5.3 Calvin Ridley 2.66 Brian Thomas Jr. 2.3 Gunnar Helm 2.26 Brenton Strange 4.36 Titans DST 2.0 Jaguars DST 7.4

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Jets

Dolphins

Geno Smith 6.3 Kyle McCord 2.2 Breece Hall 8.05 Ollie Gordon 6.75 Braelon Allen 5.26 Caleb Douglas 6.05 Garrett Wilson 7.48 Malik Washington 3.8 Adonai Mitchell 5.34 Kevin Coleman Jr. 2.62 Sterling Shepard 3.6 Dolphins DST 3.4 Mason Taylor 2.92



Kenyon Sadiq 2.74



Jets DST 6.4





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Falcons

Vikings

Michael Penix Jr. 5.0 Kirk Cousins 6.2 Bijan Robinson 9.2 Aaron Jones 6.58 Drake London 7.35 Jordan Mason 5.15 Jahan Dotson 3.32 Justin Jefferson 8.0 Kyle Pitts 4.4 Tai Felton 4.3 Falcons DST 3.3 Jauan Jennings 3.2



T.J. Hockenson 6.98



Vikings DST 9.0

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Patriots

Chargers

Tommy DeVito 4.8 DJ Uiagalelei 1.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 6.42 Omarion Hampton 6.22 Lan Larison 2.08 Keaton Mitchell 2.54 Demario Douglas 5.28 Ladd McConkey 6.92 Mack Hollins 5.2 Tre Harris 4.22 Efton Chism III 2.56 Quentin Johnston 3.22 Hunter Henry 5.12 Chargers DST 4.0 Patriots DST 8.0





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Commanders

Cardinals

Jayden Daniels 7.3 Josh Johnson 3.5 Jacory Croskey-Merritt 6.25 Tyler Allgeier 3.72 Rachaad White 5.22 Zonovan Knight 3.1 Stefon Diggs 6.72 Harrison Wallace III 4.26 Antonio Williams 6.1 Simi Fehoko 3.9 Treylon Burks 2.86 Trey McBride 7.12 Chigoziem Okonkwo 5.52 Cardinals DST 2.3 Commanders DST 8.2





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Seahawks

49ers

Sam Darnold 5.2 Brock Purdy 7.7 Zach Charbonnet 6.08 Christian McCaffrey 9.5 Jadarian Price 5.42 Kaelon Black 3.76 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 9.75 Mike Evans 7.92 Cooper Kupp 2.88 Deebo Samuel 5.88 Rashid Shaheed 2.18 Keenan Allen 5.74 AJ Barner 2.28 George Kittle 7.45 Seahawks DST 6.8 49ers DST 6.1

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Raiders

Browns

Fernando Mendoza 6.9 Deshaun Watson 6.8 Ashton Jeanty 7.42 Quinshon Judkins 7.05 Mike Washington Jr. 3.18 Dylan Sampson 3.78 Jack Bech 4.98 KC Concepcion 6.48 Tre Tucker 4.85 Denzel Boston 6.46 Brock Bowers 7.65 Harold Fannin Jr. 6.95 Michael Mayer 2.96 Browns DST 5.2 Raiders DST 3.2





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